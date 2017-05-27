May 27th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #128

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Seems the “Allergies” are flaring up again? Yeah right!
This woman is diseased… arrest her and lock her up before she drops dead!!
Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…
Shame on DIMS, and their MSM #FakeNews poodles, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….
CNN have increased their “Muh Russians” hysteria level….
Severe to CRITICAL
Muh Russian
It’s the fine government health care that she is covered by… they make inhalers, prednisone pills and/or codeine cough syrup…or maybe she was Robotripping…
She sure spit out a bunch of greeny goobers lies in her speech today…
I am ready for my POTUS to get home. PDJT did amazing on the world stage but we need him state side now. We need to pass out many pink slips, drop kick Congress so they will actually work and many other things. I love my POTUS Trump!
#MAGA
But “not racist”, of course, because it’s “only” anti-white …
Doctor Quits Profession After Urging Minorities To Rape Front National Voters to Create ‘Half-Breeds’
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/05/26/doctor-quits-urging-ethnic-minorities-rape-female-front-national-voters-create-half-breeds/
Finally stopped to read this. Absolutely crazy! Says it was satire.. yeah, right. Now moaning that his career may be over. Well, he should have thought about that beforehand. smh
I just absolutely love this picture below that a fellow treeper shared earlier today. These kids are Generation Z! The love our Lion as much as we do! TRUMPISM WILL REIGN FOR 50+ YEARS!
http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/poll-trump-dominates-with-generation-z/
From the article linked above:
Trump Dominates with Generation Z
Among those old enough to vote for the first time in next month’s election, Trump leads Clinton 46 percent to 31 percent. Another 11 percent picked a third-party candidate, while 6 percent said they would write in a candidate. Some 54,000 students in 47 states have filled out paper ballots distributed in schools, and organizers said they expect a total of 100,000 by the time they finish polling.
“Our findings shocked us and clearly state that the Trump effect was not only felt by adults and can have an impact going forward with Generation Z,” Hispanic Heritage Foundation President Jose Antonio Tijerino said in a prepared statement. “It’s also an important message that youth can’t be taken for granted as to how they lean politically by either side of the aisle.”
Here is another little guy that is part of Generation Z that understands our Lion’s motto about winning!
Hah! And on CNN no less, they must have been shocked. I missed that since I decline to watch them, but, joke’s on them!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Any truth to this story from the Hill, I can’t see Trump approving the State Department do this http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/335391-state-department-quietly-drops-refugee-admission-quotas-report?amp
The article is commentary on an article from the NY Times. The Hill is bad enough, but the NYT is terribly unreliable. If you click on the link and go to the NYT article there’s a lot there that could be spin. I’m not sure if what they are saying is accurate or not, but I certainly think it should be researched to see if anyone reliable corroborates it.
Never forget
LikeLiked by 5 people
I hate it when that happens after vapid U.S. meddlers unseat strongmen rulers in the middle east:
“Libya descended into chaos following the U.S.-backed overthrow and execution of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, creating a vacuum for the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) and other jihadist groups to fill.”
Libya Provides ‘Fertile Ground’ for Jihadist Groups
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/05/25/libya-provides-fertile-ground-for-jihadist-groups/
Nimrodman there is hope for Libya coming soon! I wrote the following earlier today:
Enough is enough! The hell with the SJW, Democrats, LSM, Uniparty, McCain, Graham, Rubio etc. We need to work with Russia and eradicate these animals off the face of the earth! Our Lion said at the press conference with the Italian PM that we are on enough roles and the hell with us getting involved with Libya. Russia is willing and able and will support the same general that President al-Sisi wants to run Libya.
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/04/12/report-russia-may-capitalize-chaos-libya-filling-power-vacuum/
(Keep in mind it is written with an anti Russian slant)
From the article linked above:
Stars and Stripes acknowledges that Russia’s intentions regarding its affiliation with Gen. Khalifa Haftar remain unclear.
Haftar, a secular strongman who controls much of eastern Libya, belongs to the opposition of the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.
High-ranking officials from both sides, including the GNA’s Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, have visited Russia in recent weeks.
http://international.minbarlibya.com/2017/02/17/libyas-political-stalemate-6-egypts-security-haftar-and-sisis-strategy-in-libya/
From the article linked above:
For all of these reasons, the Egypt’s intervention in Libya reflects a specific foreign and domestic security policy approach. The main objective of the Egyptian involvement in Libya is the containment of Islamist and Jihadist militias in the Sinai Peninsula to avoid their spread along the Western Desert. Moreover, these actions are aimed to eradicate a deeper proliferation of illicit traffics (illegal immigration, arms and drugs smuggling) through Libya to Egypt and vice versa.
The aim of the intervention would be to create a sort of Egyptian protectorate in Cyrenaica against extremist groups and to contribute to the stabilization of Libya, having beneficial effects on the peace process. At this point, al-Sisi could also receive support from his Libyan allies inside the Tobruk Parliament (House of Representatives) and, in particular, from Libya’s strongman Khalifa Haftar. Since his return to Libya and the launch of Operation Dignity (May 2014) against Islamist militias in Benghazi and Cyrenaica, Libya’s renegade General has benefited from the support of the Egyptian leadership and its military force.
Al-Sisi started bombing camps there today…somebody’s got to do it.
Amazing the difference in response to terrorist attacks between the U.K. and Egypt this week! These dumb morons from the U.K. seem to be basking in the tragedy that occurred earlier this week! 28 Coptic Christians were killed in Egypt yesterday while driving to a church event. President al-Sisi responded by sending his Air Force to drop bombs over 6 sites in Libya where these bastards came from. A Muslim President has taken action in less than 6 hours after the tragedy in his country while 4 days later, the U.K. has done SH…..T.
The head of NATO had the audacity the other day to say in a press conference that they will not be conducting any combat missions in the ME. Their role is to advise, assist and train. ARE YOU FU….KING KIDDING ME! Meanwhile, yesterday at the G7, our Lion had to slap the European morons around to get them to stop begging him to stay in the Paris Agreement and deal with the reality of the terrorism that is engulfing the world.
The poor Christians in Egypt are targets because President al-Sisi has destroyed the Muslim Brotherhood and has gone all in with our Lion. President al-Sisi has been defending Christians since taking over as President of Egypt! We would never know because Barry and the Muslim Brotherhood at the time wanted ISIS to destroy the ME and the US. Look what he did in 2015 for Christians.
http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/16/middleeast/isis-libya-egypt/index.html
From the article linked above:
Egypt’s military carried out a series of airstrikes against ISIS militants in Libya on Monday in retaliation for the slaughter of 21 Egyptian Christians by the jihadist group.
The bombing raids pulled Egypt deeper into the widening international fight against ISIS and highlighted the extremists’ growing presence in North Africa.
Some of the hostages cry out “Oh God” and “Oh Jesus” as they are pushed to their knees.
The five-minute video, released by ISIS’ propaganda wing al-Hayat Media, includes a masked English-speaking jihadi who says, “The sea you have hidden Sheikh Osama bin Laden’s body in, we swear to Allah, we will mix it with your blood.”
Yet the European countries and NATO have to be pulled by our Lion to join the fight! It is days like today that I have not a shred of doubt that God allowed us and the world to have our President. He knows our Lion will join with the Egyptian Lion to protect Christians in North Africa, ME, Europe and the US.
I shall add President al-Sisi to my prayers. 🙏🏻 He sure is special like our DJT. I love how he calls our Lion, your excellency. 😀
I especially admire al-Sisi for defending and trying to protect all citizens of Egypt, including Christians. Christians are being persecuted all over the ME. I do pray for my fellow brothers and sisters to remain strong and stand for Jesus.
Amen 🙏
Fleporeblog….Great post. Thank you.
Not sure how many of you got this survey from our President this evening. I typed in http://www.theconservativetreehouse.com in response to question #8.
https://action.donaldjtrump.com/msm-media-accountability-survey/?pgtype=nohead&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20170526_87135_MSM-Survey_DonaldJTrump_JFC&utm_content=GOP_surveys&utm_source=PU_1228&amount=1&mid=87135&rid=27158856
Thank you for that link Fle, now so have I.
I see some interesting developments going on with the D-Rats. First Os boys, Clapper and Brenner come out and throw Comey, the Clinton Fixer since the 1990s under the bus and discredit the Russian meme. To me, that looks like O is cutting the Clintons loose because she is rapidly becoming radioactive with too many bodies piling up. Now, all this information comes out about the massive and illegal spying O did on Americans. What I hope this means is that O and H are going after each other with mutually assured destruction and all that will be left is to do is vacuum up the pieces of both of them after they nuke each other and President Trump can put MAGA into overdrive. JMO
LikeLiked by 6 people
Speaking of bodies piling up, I saw this earlier on t_Donald, gives a new perspective!
“Why am I almost 50 mysterious deaths ahead you might ask”
This woman is so disgusting. Sooner or later what goes around comes around. It is more than time for this woman to be in prison.
Evil seeps out of her nasty pores, she sickens me.
Very Fake News
I almost had a heart attack when checking my mail this evening. I received an email from Senator Jeff Flake asking for money.
Dear Senator Flake:
Do me a favor and remove me from your email list! I pray each night that you are primaried next year because you are a Never Trumper and I despise you for that!
On May 26, 2017, at 9:17 PM, Jeff Flake wrote:
Hey Felice,
I just wanted to be sure that you have seen our emails about the Phoenix Reception Contest over the past few days. This time next week, I’ll be with Mitt at a reception in Phoenix and I’d love for you to be there with us!
The event is about to sell out, but I’ve reserved two tickets to the reception for one of my supporters and their guest. The contest ends at midnight, so be sure to enter right now by donating $5 or more to support my campaign.
This morning, my team announced that the contest winner will also get a photo opportunity with Gov. Romney—this is an opportunity you don’t want to miss!
There are only a few hours left until the contest ends. Be sure to make a donation and enter today!
Hope to see you there!
Jeff Flake
Paid for and authorized by Jeff Flake for Senate
Flepore….I deleted the (almost) duplicate you made.
I got the same email! I emailed him back some choice words.
Fle…..the part about getting your picture with Romney made me gag. I’m so sorry I voted for him. I’d walk on glass to get a picture with PDJT or Melania, but Romney can take a hike.
OMG – you aren’t making this up, are you? Jeff Flake and Mitt Romney….
I know right? I had the same reaction. As if they’re so special. Yuck.
EYE BLEACH WARNING:
Good grief, I jumped and screamed when I saw this, hahahahahahahahaha
This is awkward. U2 played at the Cowboys’ stadium in Arlington, TX tonight, so Bono hung out with George W. all day at the Crawford Ranch. I know Bono dislikes President Trump, so I suppose they had something in common to talk about.
I always give Bono a pass. Why? Because he’s insufferable and everybody knows it. He’s always been like that, it has nothing to do with his politics… if you’ve been a fan of the band, he’s always been very pretentious but in a naieve, ignorant way. He doesn’t realize what a self obsessed moron he is.
So of course he doesn’t like President Trump. He also didn’t like George Bush but there he is hugging him. Bono’s full of sh*t and all of his fans know it, you kind of forgive him for being an idiot if you’re a U2 fan.
He often talks about you know, feeding the poor, global warming etc. but once flew his hat across the world for a gig.
https://www.atu2.com/news/bonos-1k-jet-bill-for-hat.html
So I mean he’s just soooooo ridiculously stupid and hypocritical that it’s hard to hate him for it. He keeps all his profit from his band in offshore accounts so he won’t have to pay big Irish Taxes on them… but also criticises Exxon and similar companies for doing the exact same thing.
So on one hand, everything he says is annoying, but on the other hand if you look at what he actually DOES, all of that is quite sensible. You’re rich? Hell yeah, fly your hat first class across the globe. Hell yeah, put your money where the taxes are lower. Hell yeah, meet George Bush take a selfie with him.
Since there’s such a disconnect between what he does, and what he says, I find it more hilarious than infuriating. I feel the same way about Leonardo Dicaprio. SUCHHHHH a hypocrite that it’s hard to take him serious enough to get mad at him.
They own half of Ireland.
Actually I think they’re pretty good friends. And you’re probably right.
From last 2 years Trump is defending himself and attacking to fake MSM and rats. Where is his professional republican and communication team to take care fake MSM, rats and RINO? President and CEO make discussions and don’t make own hand dirty. Let his team/attack dog take care fighting game.
Why do Trumps hires always try to undermine him every step of the way. Sometimes I just want to scream! What the heck is this about now from Gary Cohn?
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/26/gary-cohn-relaunches-war-on-coal-fuel-from-americas-heartland-doesnt-make-much-sense-anymore/amp/
Sometime we need double talk just sake for double talk and some unknown long term politics. President makes final decision.
It’s over Climate Change Crap Cohn supports it and not Coal. I just don’t understand why some of these guys open their mouths knowing it undermines Trumps position. Even if it is their own opinion. I guess on the other hand when Trump goes against him it sure proves President Trump is his own man, influenced by no one.
Let’s just hope this is another fake news story. Breitbart has gone down the tubes, I don’t even want to click on it. Are they citing NYT or something like they seem to do as the source of this story?
About this stabbing in Portland. Who wants to bet it was a Muslim man harassing 2 Muslim women for not wearing their hijabs right during Ramadan.
I’ll bet I’m not the only one… but I live in the Carolinas, and today I got an email from Jeff Flake about some fundraiser in Arizona. He’s trying to give away something or the other, but is emailing I guess people all over the country, probably got my name from the RNC.
I emailed them back and said “Go to hell Jeff. I can’t wait until the day you get kicked out of office because you don’t support our great President Trump. ”
I hope they pass along the word, or at the least somebody gets the message that their fund raising isn’t going too well.
Just saw that Felice did the exact same thing, lol! That’s two big ‘heck no’ ‘s he got.
I don’t know if any of you saw this but perhaps I am the last to know. Another MSM fake news hoodwink
Also, I am still fuming about this that someone posted on yesterday’s thread.
And they think we are the ones that are crazy?
Let’s stop further terror attacks by inviting more Muslims so that they feel more at home. Let’s just make Europe the Middle East, just like home!
More conspiracy, I really am starting to believe this is a globalist plot to get rid of all the Westerners, especially white people. I didn’t want to believe it, but it’s really gotten too crazy to not think. All of Western Europe, US, Canada, and Australia are running the same radical Left narratives. Feminism and transgenderism and Planned Parenthood are promoted so we don’t reproduce. We consume too much, and except for brainwashed left, we won’t put up with shenanigans. They want to save the planet and want people they can control like Muslims under Sharia.
I really do feel this is a fight for life as we know it, or rather knew it considering, and President Trump is the only person protecting us!
Anyone who wondered about Mr. Trump .”pushing the guy out of the way” will enjoy 2 min watching this…
The President and First Lady return to the White House on Saturday after more G7 meetings and an address to the military personnel at Naval Air Station Sigonella.
After more than a week abroad, the President returns to the White House Saturday night.
President Trump’s schedule Saturday and Sunday 5/27 – 5/28, 2017
Saturday – All times Local // Eastern Time
9:15 AM // 3:15 AM The President participates in the G7 and Outreach Country and International Organizations working session – San Domenico Palace Hotel 11:45 AM // 5:45 AM The President participates in the G7 luncheon and working sessions – San Domenico Palace Hotel
5:15 PM // 10:15 AM The President gives remarks to the United States military personnel at Naval Air Station Sigonella – Naval Air Station Sigonella
5:45 PM // 10:45 AM The President and First Lady depart Naval Air Station Sigonella en route to Washington, D.C. – Naval Air Station Sigonella
10:05 PM The President and the First Lady arrive at the White House – South Lawn
