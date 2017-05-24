First Lady Melania Trump Visits Bambin Gesù Children’s Hospital in Rome…

After meeting with the pope earlier in the day, while visiting Italy First Lady Melania Trump went to visit children at Bambin Gesù children’s hospital in Rome.
At the entrance to the hospital Melania stopped to pray to a statue of Mary the blessed virgin mother.
First lady Melania Trump visited with the sick, and engaged with those recovering, while speaking their native tongue.
Before leaving the children’s hospital Melania stopped at the chapel to pray:
Quiet dignity, grace and eloquence.
And don't you just know Melania is missing Barron so, so much.
As well as sincere kindness and a quiet strength. She's absolutely beautiful inside and out.
So proud of our First Lady, Melania – beautifully expressed, Minnie! 🙂
All great words to describe the most beautiful First Lady in our history. But one word continues to come to my mind every time I see her, Stunning!
She's an angel compared to that MObama nightmare.
I fixed it up a little to emphasize the important bit.
God bless ❤️
Always remember that prayer changes things. That is just a beautiful sight. We just need these little reminders sometimes.
Dusty keyboard indeed
Melania knows who the real First Lady is. She was right by the front door to the hospital.
LikeLiked by 9 people
How sweet of you to refer to Our Lady with such respect.
She prayed for a child that needed a heart transplant & today she received word that he got a heart.
I put the "&" in wrong place.
She prayed for a child that needed a heart transplant today & she received word that he got a heart.
Your heart was in the right place, and so was hers …
Devine
Perhaps she didn't ask to become First Lady but I can only imagine the ways her heart will be blessed with the opportunity.
I thought she might be after I saw her make the sign of the cross 🙂
Probably eastern orthodox, but they're the sane ones right now.
Podesta just popped a vein in his brain!
Let us pray.
There is a God.
She also came out today & said that she is a practicing Roman Catholic.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4539392/Melania-Catholic-White-House-Kennedy.html#ixzz4i2dFGgRb
What an amazing, beautiful FLOTUS,. Her beauty is not just physical but…most important…spiritual. To my knowledge, we've never had a First Lady like Melania Trump. Lib heads must be exploding across our country.
LikeLiked by 13 people
FIRST CLASS FIRST LADY!!
Unreal. Absolutely beautiful-
{{dusty keyboard alert}}
??? (meaning)
As in…"I think I just got something in my eye."
Thank you.
Thought I was the only one… 🙂
Nope…
Already there Southern…what a BEAUTIFUL person…PDJT knows that he has more on his side than anyone could know…God Bless them Both and Our Country…
Amen 🙏
Pass the hanky……………
What grace and dignity. I love our First Lady.
If one didn't know better you'd think Melania is Sophia Loren's daughter.
You're right! The resemblance IS rather uncanny. Sophia Loren and Kirk Douglas, maybe?
I also thinks she looks like a young Audrey Hepburn (think Breakfast at Tiffany's)
Beautiful!
Remember when she came out at that rally and asked everyone to pray the Lord's Prayer?
I think she is way more religious than people realized.
I noticed her making the Sign of the Cross in front of the statue of the Virgin. Glad to see my suppositions were confirmed.
❤️
The day after inauguration when they went to church, she had tears & also was the first to stand up & applaud the vocalist. I thought then that she was in touch with her religious side. I was like you, I thought so by what I was seeing.
Was there ever a picture of Michelle, Hillary as humble?
LikeLiked by 2 people
No.
Was there ever a picture of Hillary at a children's hospital?
If this were the Obamas, the television coverage would be 24/7. Now I must dig for it, rely on foreign sources, and of course get it from Sundance and the CTH.
I hope the administration (or the campaign) upon its return, puts together a highlights video of the entire trip, including all major speeches and receptions. Make it available for free online, and duplicate it onto DVD and hand it out by the millions.
LikeLiked by 7 people
That is a really good idea! Please send it to the White House web site!
Indeed!
You must 👍
Done.
Quick comment of clarification on Melania praying: Catholics do not pray “to” statues … we can pray before an image of the Blessed Mother Mary, to ask her to pray for us. The statue is a memento, a reminder, like a photo of your mother framed and placed in a position of honor in your home. Mary is alive in Heaven and therefore able to intercede for us, like you or I asking someone, or a prayer group, here on Earth to pray for us. Mary is very close to Her Divine Son Jesus, Our Resurrected Lord and Savior, and she wants to lead us to Him. In short, we do not worship Mary.
Also wish to say … what a beautiful photo of Melania praying! So wonderful that she brought a Rosary to the Vatican to be blessed by the Pope! 🙂
Great qualifier – very useful! Many do not make the distinction, but it’s important.
Melania is the World’s EveryMother. She loves children and embraces them all as her children.
Exactly what the human race needs right now, a public example of Motherhood and Maternal Love.
She is more than First Lady. She represents the Human Heart.
I think back to Ted’s kids nestled with her. But a fraction of what we are now seeing is her magnetic spirit.
LikeLiked by 6 people
She will come to be loved by millions around the world the way princess Diana was.
Those hospital pictures remind me of all the visits to sick children Diana made and how she was such a natural at making them feel special. Melania is so gifted!
When I was a Catholic we never prayed TO the statue, but prayed to the Blessed Virgin using Her statue to help keep her in mind. I never met a Catholic who thought the hunk of marble was actually Mary. I am a fallen Catholic who will never go back to the Roman church but I am still a Christian. I was almost molested by a Catholic priest when I was 19, so I don’t need any more grief.
I am so sorry for your experience. Our Church, very much like our country, has been deliberately infiltrated and corrupted in past decades. God willing, we will restore both very soon.
That’s my FLOTUS! Boy did God bless us with a great first family or what? #MoreWinning 😀 #Blessed #InGodWeTrust
LikeLiked by 5 people
God hears the cries of His children.
Pray unceasingly 🙏
Amen.
She inspires. Is God working through her more than our President? We will only know through the prism of time.
That last one is very good. Very symmetrical. All are beautiful.
The People’s FLOTUS
Desperate for news of the trip, I turned to the Italian press. This is one of my favorite photos of the President and First Lady published in the Corriere della Sera. So much for the “no hand holding” meme:
http://images2.roma.corriereobjects.it/methode_image/2017/05/24/Roma/Foto%20Roma%20-%20Trattate/a586c5297f1f9c9c7aec889d8ad9c66d-kAxG–1600×2400@Corriere-Web-Roma_BC.jpg?v=201705241954
All of a sudden I can’t get images to open directly. I hope someone can repost my message with the image so it opens directly. Thanks.
Wow, thank you for the photo. I have added that to my collection. Very moving. They were probably awe struck as well. Beautiful works of art, all!
That is amazing! Gotta break out my new Michelangelo book (Taschen of course) and look at the Sistine Chapel details. Love Corriere BTW.
Wow… does she speak Italian? Would not be hard for someone born and raised in Slovenia. Italy is right next to them.
It does show a lot of class. I mean, Laura and Barbara Bush were classy, Nancy Reagan was uber classy, Pat Nixon and Rosalynn Carter were gracious, etc, etc… HIllary and Michelle Obama were abominable louts.
Now, Melania does add an element of uber Jackie Kennedy, being that she is a bit exotic -euro- and a model to boot. In many ways both Jackie and Melanie steal the show. The latter, however, takes it up a notch a bit because she was trained to know elegance as a trade. To top it off, you don’t go from a place in Slovenia to the top of the heap in modeling and then marry a real rich guy without having some real intelligence. So, I think she puts all of that to good use. A real asset to the President.
BTW- wife and I, both being Naturalized US Citizens loved Melania’s speech at the Convention about that. That part really touched us.
Yes, she speaks Italian. And besides English and her native tongue, I believe that she speaks French and German also. Those five.
I think FLOTUS speaks five languages-I know Jackie was very fluent in French (she translated for her husband and DeGaulle). I loved Jackie…loved her look when she was in the WH, not so much afterward although she was still gorgeous. We live sort of close to the Reagan Library and have been many times-apparently Nancy used to spend a lot of time there and she attended many of the speaker events. She was SO tiny!! Perfect body for St. John knits. This one (Melania) is very special indeed and I do believe God is working through her big time.
I posted this on another thread but will re=post here since this is about Melania.
It is the video of her laying flowers & praying at the statue. (Some of her & the children also).
https://twitter.com/USAAssociation/status/867411559529816068
God sent us BOTH Trumps!!! One to be strong and honest and true…One to be humble and kind and loving!! We are truly blessed–as a country and as individual people.. We deplorables didn’t even realize what truly wonderful people we voted for to help guide this country back to Greatness, back to Kindness, back to LOVE! God truly has blessed the USA!!! Please Dear Jesus and Blessed Mother Mary–Protect the Trumps, the USA! and the WHOLE WORLD!
What a beautiful lady, and tough. I remember her interview where she said both she and our President Trump have very thick skin. The ladies of my family have always been both beautiful and strong. I value the strength of character and hope that I carry on that tradition and pass it on to my granddaughter.
That’s all great and all, but can she demand what food I must eat? I’ll reserve my opinion until after I know that.
Blurry screen alert again, counting my blessing of health, healthy kids, and have President Trump and Melania as FLOTUS with a heart of Gold. I hate to say it, but compare this with the 1st Man we would have had, if FL, MI, OH, PA & WI went differently…
