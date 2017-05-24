First Lady Melania Trump Visits Bambin Gesù Children’s Hospital in Rome…

After meeting with the pope earlier in the day, while visiting Italy First Lady Melania Trump went to visit children at Bambin Gesù children’s hospital in Rome.

At the entrance to the hospital Melania stopped to pray to a statue of Mary the blessed virgin mother.

First lady Melania Trump visited with the sick, and engaged with those recovering, while speaking their native tongue. {{dusty keyboard alert}}

Before leaving the children’s hospital Melania stopped at the chapel to pray:

