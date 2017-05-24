First Lady Melania Trump Visits Bambin Gesù Children’s Hospital in Rome…

After meeting with the pope earlier in the day, while visiting Italy First Lady Melania Trump went to visit children at Bambin Gesù children’s hospital in Rome.

At the entrance to the hospital Melania stopped to pray to a statue of Mary the blessed virgin mother.

First lady Melania Trump visited with the sick, and engaged with those recovering, while speaking their native tongue.  {{dusty keyboard alert}}

Before leaving the children’s hospital Melania stopped at the chapel to pray:

74 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump Visits Bambin Gesù Children’s Hospital in Rome…

  1. Minnie says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Oh my ❤️

    Quiet dignity, grace and eloquence.

    🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸

  2. tax2much says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    She’s an angel compared to that MObama nightmare.

  3. sundance says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:51 pm

  4. Ellie says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Dusty keyboard indeed

  5. The Boss says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Melania knows who the real First Lady is. She was right by the front door to the hospital.

  6. deqwik2 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    She prayed for a child that needed a heart transplant & today she received word that he got a heart.

  7. missmarple2 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:52 pm

  8. mikebrezzze says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Podesta just popped a vein in his brain!

  10. Political Reviewer says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    What an amazing, beautiful FLOTUS,. Her beauty is not just physical but…most important…spiritual. To my knowledge, we’ve never had a First Lady like Melania Trump. Lib heads must be exploding across our country.

  11. Phil aka Felipe says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    FIRST CLASS FIRST LADY!!

  12. SouthernbythegraceofGod says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    {{dusty keyboard alert}}

    ??? (meaning)

  13. woohoowee says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    If one didn’t know better you’d think Melania is Sophia Loren’s daughter.

  14. Stringy theory says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Beautiful!

  15. missmarple2 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Remember when she came out at that rally and asked everyone to pray the Lord’s Prayer?

    I think she is way more religious than people realized.

    I noticed her making the Sign of the Cross in front of the statue of the Virgin. Glad to see my suppositions were confirmed.

  16. Crimsonfisted says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Was there ever a picture of Michelle, Hillary as humble?

  17. Niagara Frontier says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    If this were the Obamas, the television coverage would be 24/7. Now I must dig for it, rely on foreign sources, and of course get it from Sundance and the CTH.

    I hope the administration (or the campaign) upon its return, puts together a highlights video of the entire trip, including all major speeches and receptions. Make it available for free online, and duplicate it onto DVD and hand it out by the millions.

  18. the right phoenix says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Quick comment of clarification on Melania praying: Catholics do not pray “to” statues … we can pray before an image of the Blessed Mother Mary, to ask her to pray for us. The statue is a memento, a reminder, like a photo of your mother framed and placed in a position of honor in your home. Mary is alive in Heaven and therefore able to intercede for us, like you or I asking someone, or a prayer group, here on Earth to pray for us. Mary is very close to Her Divine Son Jesus, Our Resurrected Lord and Savior, and she wants to lead us to Him. In short, we do not worship Mary.

    Also wish to say … what a beautiful photo of Melania praying! So wonderful that she brought a Rosary to the Vatican to be blessed by the Pope! 🙂

  19. Bull Durham says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Melania is the World’s EveryMother. She loves children and embraces them all as her children.
    Exactly what the human race needs right now, a public example of Motherhood and Maternal Love.

    She is more than First Lady. She represents the Human Heart.

    I think back to Ted’s kids nestled with her. But a fraction of what we are now seeing is her magnetic spirit.

    • LCSmom says:
      May 24, 2017 at 8:30 pm

      She will come to be loved by millions around the world the way princess Diana was.

      Those hospital pictures remind me of all the visits to sick children Diana made and how she was such a natural at making them feel special. Melania is so gifted!

  20. boogywstew says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    When I was a Catholic we never prayed TO the statue, but prayed to the Blessed Virgin using Her statue to help keep her in mind. I never met a Catholic who thought the hunk of marble was actually Mary. I am a fallen Catholic who will never go back to the Roman church but I am still a Christian. I was almost molested by a Catholic priest when I was 19, so I don’t need any more grief.

    • PreppiePlease says:
      May 24, 2017 at 8:39 pm

      I am so sorry for your experience. Our Church, very much like our country, has been deliberately infiltrated and corrupted in past decades. God willing, we will restore both very soon.

  21. illinoiswarrior says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    That’s my FLOTUS! Boy did God bless us with a great first family or what? #MoreWinning 😀 #Blessed #InGodWeTrust

  22. Crimsonfisted says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    She inspires. Is God working through her more than our President? We will only know through the prism of time.

  23. TwoLaine says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    That last one is very good. Very symmetrical. All are beautiful.

  24. Claygate Pearmain says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    The People’s FLOTUS

  25. Niagara Frontier says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Desperate for news of the trip, I turned to the Italian press. This is one of my favorite photos of the President and First Lady published in the Corriere della Sera. So much for the “no hand holding” meme:

    http://images2.roma.corriereobjects.it/methode_image/2017/05/24/Roma/Foto%20Roma%20-%20Trattate/a586c5297f1f9c9c7aec889d8ad9c66d-kAxG–1600×2400@Corriere-Web-Roma_BC.jpg?v=201705241954

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      May 24, 2017 at 8:20 pm

      All of a sudden I can’t get images to open directly. I hope someone can repost my message with the image so it opens directly. Thanks.

    • Jmbuck says:
      May 24, 2017 at 8:20 pm

      Wow, thank you for the photo. I have added that to my collection. Very moving. They were probably awe struck as well. Beautiful works of art, all!

    • Wend says:
      May 24, 2017 at 8:27 pm

      That is amazing! Gotta break out my new Michelangelo book (Taschen of course) and look at the Sistine Chapel details. Love Corriere BTW.

  26. tonyE says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Wow… does she speak Italian? Would not be hard for someone born and raised in Slovenia. Italy is right next to them.

    It does show a lot of class. I mean, Laura and Barbara Bush were classy, Nancy Reagan was uber classy, Pat Nixon and Rosalynn Carter were gracious, etc, etc… HIllary and Michelle Obama were abominable louts.

    Now, Melania does add an element of uber Jackie Kennedy, being that she is a bit exotic -euro- and a model to boot. In many ways both Jackie and Melanie steal the show. The latter, however, takes it up a notch a bit because she was trained to know elegance as a trade. To top it off, you don’t go from a place in Slovenia to the top of the heap in modeling and then marry a real rich guy without having some real intelligence. So, I think she puts all of that to good use. A real asset to the President.

    BTW- wife and I, both being Naturalized US Citizens loved Melania’s speech at the Convention about that. That part really touched us.

    • CharterOakie says:
      May 24, 2017 at 8:32 pm

      Yes, she speaks Italian. And besides English and her native tongue, I believe that she speaks French and German also. Those five.

    • Wend says:
      May 24, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      I think FLOTUS speaks five languages-I know Jackie was very fluent in French (she translated for her husband and DeGaulle). I loved Jackie…loved her look when she was in the WH, not so much afterward although she was still gorgeous. We live sort of close to the Reagan Library and have been many times-apparently Nancy used to spend a lot of time there and she attended many of the speaker events. She was SO tiny!! Perfect body for St. John knits. This one (Melania) is very special indeed and I do believe God is working through her big time.

  27. deqwik2 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    I posted this on another thread but will re=post here since this is about Melania.
    It is the video of her laying flowers & praying at the statue. (Some of her & the children also).

    https://twitter.com/USAAssociation/status/867411559529816068

  28. Marica says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    God sent us BOTH Trumps!!! One to be strong and honest and true…One to be humble and kind and loving!! We are truly blessed–as a country and as individual people.. We deplorables didn’t even realize what truly wonderful people we voted for to help guide this country back to Greatness, back to Kindness, back to LOVE! God truly has blessed the USA!!! Please Dear Jesus and Blessed Mother Mary–Protect the Trumps, the USA! and the WHOLE WORLD!

  29. Steele81 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    What a beautiful lady, and tough. I remember her interview where she said both she and our President Trump have very thick skin. The ladies of my family have always been both beautiful and strong. I value the strength of character and hope that I carry on that tradition and pass it on to my granddaughter.

  30. KevinH says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    That’s all great and all, but can she demand what food I must eat? I’ll reserve my opinion until after I know that.

  31. thesavvyinvester says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Blurry screen alert again, counting my blessing of health, healthy kids, and have President Trump and Melania as FLOTUS with a heart of Gold. I hate to say it, but compare this with the 1st Man we would have had, if FL, MI, OH, PA & WI went differently…

