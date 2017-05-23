Manchester Bomber Identified as 22-Year-Old Salman Abedi…

The suicide bomber who detonated a bomb at a Manchester pop concert killing 22 people including young children has been named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi.
According to the UK Daily Mail the bomber was previously known to authorities. He died at the scene and police carried out a controlled explosion at what is believed to be his home during raids around the city today.
(UK Daily Mail) […] Abedi is understood to have been born in Britain but is from a Libyan family. A school friend told MailOnline had grown a beard when he last saw him and neighbours claimed he had been ‘acting strangely’ recently.
A 23-year-old man, believed to be Abedi’s brother, was also arrested by anti-terror officers as police and security services attempt to work out if the suicide bomber was part of a cell.
Security sources have told MailOnline that initial analysis of the ‘sophisticated’ device suggests it was made by an expert.
ISIS have claimed responsibility after the terrorist set off a ball bearing bomb at an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 and injuring 119 in the worst terror attack Britain has seen since the 7/7 London bombings.
Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, 18-year-old Georgina Callander and 26-year-old John Atkinson were among the 22 people killed by the terrorist attack. Of the injured, at least 12 were children were among 59 taken to hospital, with 60 others treated at the scene. (read more)
And, once again, the terrorist was already known to the authorities.
PC kills. I am tolerant of all people, including Muslims, but the headlong rush by Western Civilization into cultural suicide has got to end. For good.
Please note, as in other many other cases, this is a radicalized 2nd generation. They do *not* integrate. If anything they feel the pain of alien Western modernity so acutely, they strike out to destroy it.
I do agree that the lack of assimilation or desire to assimilate is a huge problem in some of these immigrant populations.
This is why Trump calls them ‘losers.’ Instead of being positive and trying to make a good start in a new culture, they choose self-isolation and nihilism instead.
That cycle must end, including the glorification of these people in certain sectors.
Excellent points. I think the “losers” comment extends even further. When I process the tenet’s Islam, I think of a warrior’s religion. But what kind of warrior goes after unarmed girls with a nail bomb? (And his family is “safely” in Libya.) Is that brave? Was it like fighting a solider or even gorilla warfare? Does it change anything?
Islam produces losers in every sense of the word because they go for a sort of cheap, and easy moment rather than real honor. Any loser can blow up a bomb around unarmed children/teenagers. Real warriors demand more of themselves and the results of their efforts.
Well said. There is no honor in attacking young girls. Only evil.
Is being brave or honorable of value to them? Aren’t these the same guys that take drugs before going into battle so they feel no fear or pain? Aren’t they told they’ll be rewarded for blowing up infidels, whether the victim is man/woman/boy/girl? Aren’t they told that even if they die in jihad without killing anyone but themselves, they still get rewarded? How are you going to counter that?
I believe their families Must be punished. Or throw them all the F out!!
Yes. Collective punishment is a dicey concept but something has to be done. This is madness.
Maybe the biggest mistake that Western societies have made, via mechanisms like Cultural Marxism, is the encouragement of certain groups of people to feel aggrieved and feel perfectly justified in lashing out in ‘approved’ anger. Think of that moronic Baltimore mayor and her ‘space to destroy’ foolishness.
There are people both in the USA now and who are coming in as new immigrants who don’t want to try to succeed or fit in. They just want to be handed things and they feel entitled. They are angry. They are sometimes dangerous.
There are real, deep cultural issues within some communities that must be accepted and fixed. Until that happens, these groups will continue to hit the wall and feel frustration and alienation.
And sadly, they will be cheered on to do just that.
You cannot succeed if you don’t try, and you probably won’t try if you buy into the angry, distorted rhetoric and conspiracies that there is no sense in trying, because “the system” won’t let you win anyways.
Hey MAG –
To your first point. I got this text from hubby an hour or so ago. Apparently he was reading during lunch….
“The U.K. Bomber somehow gets into the concert with a bomb strapped around his body. Blows himself up into a million pieces, and the next day they know exactly who he is. Come on……”
Interesting. But I think all was legit. They caught him on CCTV and they recovered his body. And the authorities already knew him.
I do not think this is any kind of false flag or inside job. I think it’s just another deranged madman who believed a sick ideology.
Thank you MAG. I hope you’re right. That’s why we come here, to learn and get all kinds of information from others. I’m a YUGE skeptic. My longer post about it is below. I question everything….just my nature 😉
You’re welcome.
Nothing wrong with being skeptical, Weeper. Healthy skepticism is a good thing, I believe.
It’s tough these days because there is so much misinformation and disinformation that it is hard to know what to believe and not believe.
I have been lost in those weeds so many times I have lost count. lol
Any sort of dental record is really surprisingly good. It wouldn’t be that hard, even if he wasn’t under surveillance already.
Dental exams could also be used to screen out refugee “children” who are actually adults.
and should be initial part of vetting process…right after “how old are you/when were you born”
“14”
Dental exam/Dental X-ray = 24
Lie about that, lie about anything.
It’s all so gosh darn predictable AND preventable. Am I the only one struggling to find outrage here?! Muslims and violence are as predictable as sunrise/ sunset. Get the 13th century barbarians out of the civilized world, period!!
Gross. Send them back
The difference between Christianity and Islam:
God sent his only Son to die for us.
Allah requires his followers send their only son to die for him.
I was just going to post something similar.
The problem is Islam.
The teaching that atonement can be achieved by actions such is this is evil, deluded, and sick.
The problem is more complex than that. There is in the modern West such a steadfastly narcissistic line of thinking that we cannot imagine how anyone wouldn’t want to be us or live our lives. Islam is like the flu – it’s easy to fight off if you don’t have AIDs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Huh? No other religion or society or ideology terrorizes innocents all over the world. Only Islam. There is no excuse.
This evil of Islam will not be eradicated until Christ returns and hands Satan his defeat. “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.” Eph.6-12. Until that day Satan and his many minions will in all ways be on the attack.
Of course, now we all know why (surprise surprise) the killer’s identity was withheld from the public for so long. You know the MSM would have to have to admit that POTUS was right about letting these radical individuals in without proper vetting. Some people just never learn.
Both Semitic religions – Islam and Judaism – are still bearing up under the old law. Both will continue to establish their respective earthly Kingdoms under their worldly rules. Both reject Jesus the Christ who established a spiritual Kingship, Christianity, that made the old laws null and void.
Additionally, Mahomet, who created this new religion (circa 580), made up a simple creed (that is, materialist) with elements copied from Judaism and, to a less extent, from the heresies of the Monophysite Christians of Arabia.
“And upon the believer there lay the sacred obligation to propagate his creed, to destroy the unbeliever, and to wage the holy war for this end”. (p.80, A Popular History of the Catholic Church, Philip Hughes, Image Books, 1949)
I don’t know what to believe about anything anymore when the media and government is involved. How did a girl who is not missing get her pic on the collage of kids missing?
Why would the PA announcer tell everyone that nothing is going on and to be calm.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4532770/Manchester-Attack-sees-Australian-girl-reported-missing.html
Why does an attack just happen to be the place where crisis actors created a bombing scene.
Please, these “false flag hoax” videos are among the most pathetic examples of fake news one could find.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Where are Randy Parker and Clean Gene Rosen these days??? Did the learn to fake-cry any better?
I am really skeptical of false flag explanations, and in this case it is ridiculous.
But I watched about every Sandy Hook video on Youtube (even the five hour one) and boy does it look sketchy. Rosen is obviously a fake (and not a very good one) and Parker looks like a fake. And in general the participants’ demeanor/behavior does not bear any resemblance to what I would expect to happen in real life.
The real puzzling factors, though, are things which just are fishy: refusal to issue death certificates; prohibiting parents from seeing their dead children; lack of photos or videos which depict a mass shooting/evacuation/aftermath; the bizarre lack of “merely” injured people or people treated in hospital; photos in the fire hall which do not show anywhere near 600 children; video of the same people walking in a circle around the fire hall; other videos where people are “on camera” and change behavior when they are caught mistakenly off camera.
There are many other strange details.
NONE of which means Sandy Hook WAS a Barrack Obama gun grabbing propaganda set piece, but it would not surprise me if it was.
So sad… All I can hear is the echo of “get them out. GET THEM OUT. GET. THEM. OUT!!!”
I would hold the UK in much higher regard not in finding out who did this act of murder, but in preventing such wholesale slaughter in the first place. Personally, I refuse to accept this as the new normal.
Salman Abedi…
SHOCKED ! s/
this is why we need to Make TRAVEL BANS Great Again
The UK is going to have get serious about who they let onto their tiny island. This guy was 2nd generation – born in the UK, but not of it.
Suspicious that they had a controlled detonating of his house. I wonder how much evidence/useful info they destroyed?
That was my thought. Can’t have evidence floating around showing that he was taught at a local mosque or such.
mccmainra… they had a controlled detonating “at” , not “of” his house.
I read this morning that the killer’s parents and two of their other children recently returned to Libya. Makes me think they knew this attack was going to happen.
There are almost always some lifestyle changes involving the family of a jihadist just before an attack … the turning over financial assets, travel to another city or country, etc.
Hmmm… wasn’t there a presidential candidate who pointed out something similar? Who was that again….?
The West’s suicide pact continues. Can’t be called a bigot after all…better to be maimed or killed. SMH.
How about a few MOABs for the no go zones?
Announced ahead of time on social media + ZERO bag checks = STUPID Preventable Disaster. 😦
Hey, UK. When will enough be enough?
Maybe U.K. citizens are demanding accountability, but thanks to the mentally unbalanced (ref recent Harvard study) propagandists called ‘journalists’ I don’t see it is happening yet. This has got to stop!
I am so disgusted, nother Islamic terrorist attack committed by Muslims.
The blood was t even dry on the bodies of the victims .. the body parts weren’t even all counted, & the Liberal left & government officials were already screaming “Islamophobia .. Racism” – And the trite statements of PR for Islam & Muslims were being rolled off the tongues of government officials.
Everyone of them should be on the victim list of the next Islamic terrorist attack; and while “death does beccome” these ppl, some should just have suffer, suffer, suffer !!!
I’m so glad Trump & Pence are in office – That leaders like Kelle & Mattis are protecting us, but I’m tired of the cowardly, whiney, sniveling, liberal left, the liberal propaganda news media, the lgbtq’s & the atheists.
Children … young children !! And nothing will change !!
Assimilation working then, right?
Meanwhile we’re about to ban onboard laptops for some foreign flights. Taking away one more freedom from us instead of profiling them. That works.
#DriveThemOut
#WhereAreOurAlphaMen
#Enough
Authorities always know these people.
Problem would be solved if they rounded up everyone on the watchlist
Need to get non-PC “proactive” instead of PC “after the fact”. Common sense is embedded with pragmatic realism. Political Correct is embedded with delusional illusion.
http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/after-manchester-its-time-for-anger/19849#.WSR88TOfkxd
“fter the terror, the platitudes. And the hashtags. And the candlelit vigils. And they always have the same message: ‘Be unified. Feel love. Don’t give in to hate.’ The banalities roll off the national tongue. Vapidity abounds. A shallow fetishisation of ‘togetherness’ takes the place of any articulation of what we should be together for – and against. And so it has been after the barbarism in Manchester. In response to the deaths of more than 20 people at an Ariana Grande gig, in response to the massacre of children enjoying pop music, people effectively say: ‘All you need is love.’ The disparity between these horrors and our response to them, between what happened and what we say, is vast. This has to change.”
Rondo, you have stated the stated the problem perfectly.
Remember Madame Secretary Clinton? Kadaffi warned the West, many times over …
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mop up his remains and flush them down a swine farms waste drain. Video the process and post it online.
These guys think they are holy warriors who will be rewarded for their actions.
If we don’t even have the stones to deny them their afterlife we will never stop this.
Let all the future bombers know they are not going to meet Allah. They are going to become swine effluent stew.
There has to be accountability and punishment. Your suggestion comes closer than any remedial solution when compared to the naive silliness presently being pursued.
I seriously doubt that would have much effect on these deranged savages.
but RENDITION might.
I know this is probably late for this comment and a bit on the YUCK side. Just this morning I found out about Ariana Grande’s hatred of Trump, along with her support for no ban on Refugees to America. Good chance that quite a few of the people at the concert also supported Grande’s political beliefs.
So it seems that the Terrorist don’t seem to care who they target.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Yes, inbreeding. Mohammad says it’s OK to marry first cousins, which is very common. Many hundreds of years of inbreeding has lowered IQ’s and made muslims prone to rage and violence. Inbreeding explains a lot….
Entertainers were never known for their brain power, which is why journalists love to interview them so much. I expect many more deaths and hard lessons before liberals and Europe awakens from it’s slumber.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Muslims are not compatible with Western democratic societies. Period.
We have to start demanding our own security or start taking it into our own hands.
These globalist politicians and their puppet masters are using Muslims and mass illegal immigration as a way to destroy and eventually control the weakened West. Wake up and red pill as many people as you can.
Save Western Civilization.
Bomber’s family from Libya; a country destablized by Obama and his SOS Clinton…
Libya destabilized in order to activate more terror by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, overthrowing a government which eventually had acted as peaceful provider of stability to its poor citizens and thereby was unacceptable to the Religion of Terror.
“Abedi is understood to have been born in Britain,”
BS
“…but is from a Libyan family.”
Gee that country sounds familiar?…..oh yea, we want to have extra vigilance in letting someone from that country come to the US.
second generation becomes terrorists as we see in France and Belgium
We’ve seen it here too. Has something to do with actually starting to read the Koran.
Thomas Hamilton killed 16 children and one teacher at Dunblane Primary School near Stirling, Scotland, on 13 March 1996, before killing himself. In response the British Government banned the ownership of almost all firearms and introduced a forced buyback of all guns in the UK.
Salman Abedi killed 22 people including young children at a concert on 22 May 2017. In response, if the same kind of logic is applied than the British Government should ban Islam and buy back every copy of the Quran.
Koran buy back program LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good crops can always use plenty of fertilizer.
Posted this on the Open thread this morning. Goes here, too.
Hey SD –
I know you’re real busy right now with PDJT’s history making trip along with covering the evil that seems to pop up when most expected. When you have time, I think your Suspicious Cat needs a friend called Skeptical Cat.
My word for today is Skeptical
I’m one of these people that questions just about everything. I don’t take things at face value, but look for the hidden meaning behind them. I also believe that everything happens for a purpose, good or bad. A higher power is guiding us down life’s path, and these events are obstacles that we have to deal with in order to continue on, learning as we go.
Last night. After a day shedding heartfelt tears watching our great President do something no one else has, I was treated to shedding tears of sadness for the lives lost in Manchester.
Cue the cat!
It’s dinner time here in the US. Young people, children, are involved. The conversation switches from invisible sourced obstruction stories, to this. How utterly convenient. A terrorist attack…..or as I like to refer to them, an Evil Event.
Here’s where I’m going to go off the rails for a minute. This is a forum for voicing our opinions, so you’re going to get mine. To me, this really isn’t about WHO did this, it’s about WHY. Yes, the proper name for it is Terrorism, but all the other words put with it are used to help craft the narrative.
Our President is on a History Making world trip, his first, and is being received warmly and graciously wherever he’s been. His speech on Sunday was direct and powerful laying out his plans for peace in a region that so desperately needs it. We’re watching it happen here at the TreeHouse, with our own eyes, feeling it in our hearts. The Optics are breathtaking to watch. It’s really happening. Once the naysayers and fence sitters see this it’s game on.
Cue Evil!!!
Special note from this lady with an iPad: To those that are on a hell bent mission to take down and destroy OUR PRESIDENT, I say this. You will not WIN….we WILL!!
Carry On!!!
America First 🇺🇸
MAGA!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳🐝📦
I know that this might not go over well, but…. The bomber’s parents are from Libya. Libya was turned into near-anarchy by Britain (together with the U.S, etc.). In fact, the British Prime Minister (Cameron) strongly pushed President Obama for the overthrow of Gaddafi; and after Obama agreed, Cameron put British troops on the ground in Libya. Thus, Britain caused great problems for millions of Libyans, and many Libyans died as a result.
When that is considered, the anger that a child of Libyans might feel seems understandable. The suffering that was caused by the Manchester bombing is tiny relative to the suffering that was caused by British intervention in Libya. The bombing was presumably not (solely) an attempt to spread radical Islam, but rather retribution.
Go spew such nonsense somewhere else idiot snowflake. There is never an excuse for the barbaric murdering of children.
Your first sentence fails to address the issues that my comment raised, and instead flails at me personally. Your other sentence also fails: many Libyan children were killed, due to the British intervention.
If you do not address the issues that my comment raised, then most reasonable people will assume that you know the issues are actually valid–and merely find it upsetting to acknowledge the truth. The truth is that the British government effectively killed many Libyans, including many Libyan children.
Hitler, as a down and out street person in Vienna, felt abused by better off Jews who benefitted from the emancipation of the Austro-Hungarian empire… “When that is considered, the anger that a Hitler might feel seems understandable”. Get lost you Islamofascist apologist.
See comment above
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/23/manchester-bomber-identified-as-22-year-old-salman-abedi/comment-page-1/#comment-3942800
The terrorism in Manchester and the rise of ISIS is not incidental. Know that it is the active and purposeful work of Obama and Hillary to instigate and undo peace for muslims in Libya by throwing them into economic mayhem, and also by extension the sole responsibility of ignorant liberal snowflakes and pretend virtue-ists. If any one played any part in getting Obama elected, understand that this Manchester violence is yours to own too. It’s Obama and his voters who are responsible. Get it right.
See if this works… How prescient from a few days ago…
The will surely stop the evil islamist losers…or at least sell more merch amd records/downloads.
Who actually allows their young children to be exposed to this BDSM playboy bunny garbage?
strong words warning….but needs to be said I think…..
This is the tweet that goes with the above.
Maybe you should watch the video above. Those posts are not the answer.
This is that crazy woman, Louise Mensch’s response:
Just read the replies to her tweet…
She hates Russia and Trump and loves the death cult. Explains everything that comes from this lunatic. On Sky News payroll, part of the crazies the Intel-MSM use as troll deluxe.
Can you believe this guys.
Why are they not doing anything about who they letcome into their countries and stay in their countries.
2017 Has Seen a Terror Attack Attempted in Europe Every Nine Days
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/05/23/2017-seen-terror-attack-attempted-europe-every-nine-days/
They can cut the funding, cut the Internet capacity, kill a bunch of them, but until the teaching in the mosques and madrassas is changed, the terror will not end and the killers will keep coming at the rest of the human race.
It is a death cult ideology that has to end in total death of the precepts. The Koran must be reformed or complete rejection of Islamic mosques and madrassas must be the policy.
You cannot survive a killing cult unless you destroy it at its core. The Koran, the Imams, the fatwas, the practitioners all must be change or die.
The only problem with characterizing them as “evil losers” is, well, they aren’t. They are winning everywhere they go. The muslims have conquered nation after nation, colonized country after country, and toppled empire after empire. For 1,400 years the land taken and held by the Ummah has only increased.
And now the muslims are winning in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, and Sweden. Killing, murdering, and maiming at will, whenever they want, wherever they want. Muslims are running down children with trucks, slaughtering kids with nail bombs, beheading soldiers in the streets, and chopping of the heads of elderly priests right on the altar. Yeah, they’re “losing” alright. “Losing” their way right into world conquest and a global caliphate.
For the Ummah it is just one win after another.
We’re the ones losing. We’re losing our sons, daughters, and wives, our culture, our countries, our religion, and our future.
And then there was Trump. MAGA
Thank God it’s not all Muslims.
And thank God it was only 22 dead and a few more injured. The rest of the people that will suffer lifelong PTSD can just man up and deal with it. The real victims here are the peaceful Muslims who simply want a better life for themselves while their friends force you to convert and submit.
I’m thankful for the tolerant society we live in that makes this possible and hope we can continue to feel good about ourselves by bringing in more.
Yes, I’m being sarcastic. When will people have had enough?
