Monday May 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Congratulations on the Arab Summit!
For President Trump in honor of his Scottish heritage here is a
Scottish Blessing
If there is righteousness in the heart,
There will be beauty in the character.
If there is beauty in the character,
There will be harmony in the home.
If there is harmony in the home,
There will be order in the nation.
If there is order in the nation,
There will be peace in the world.
So let it be.
There’s some hope in our future when we have parents like this :
Skip to 8′ for the message if you’re pressed for time .
Frank Sinatra and Nelson Riddle = perfection
They were an amazing musical team, Frank and Riddle. Perfection, album after album.
The master work was “Close to You”. Check that one out.
Sinatra was a perfectionist. His selection of orchestrators was legendary. He always knew what he needed and challenged them.
I think this is the version.
You’re right, this is timeless. It takes genius to pull this off . . .
Don’t forget my pal Billy May-his stepdaughter was my best friend for decades. Great guy.
They say the three most important collaborations in pop music were Sinatra and Riddle, Miles Davis and Gil Evans and Ellington with Billy Strayhorn.
And for a different sound…Sinatra and joyous times….
“I Only Have Eyes For You”
Someone in the comment section said this is a Neal Hefti arrangement.
Sundance, Treepers — have you ever read Whittaker Chambers’s book “Witness”? Ronald Reagan said it revolutionized his life.
In the beginning is a letter Chambers wrote to his children. He describes the battle against communism (he was an ex-Communist spy, turned witness for the prosecution against traitor Alger Hiss) as the great battle not only of our time, but of all Time: because communism is just the latest manifestation of Man Without God. Chambers describes it as the “second oldest faith,” one whose creed was first whispered in the Garden of Eden by Satan: “Ye shall be as gods.”
Communists worship the Mind of Man [i.e., themselves], and are at war with God. Yet even communists have souls — and if their souls are touched, they are in danger of becoming believers. To defeat them, we men and women of the Free World must recover our faith in God.
Chambers ends his Letter to My Children with this :
“My children, when you were little, we sometimes used to go for walks in our pine woods. In the open fields, you would run along by yourselves. But you used to instinctively give me your hands as we entered those woods, where it was darker, lonelier, and in the stillness our voices sounded loud and frightening.
“In this book I am again giving you my hands. I am leading you, not through cool pine woods, but up and up a narrow defile between bare and steep rocks from which, in shadow, things uncoil and slither away. It will be dark. But in the end, if I have led you aright, you will make out three crosses, from two of which hang thieves. I will have brought you to Golgotha — the place of skulls. This is the meaning of the journey.
“Before you understand, I may not be there, my hands may have slipped from yours. It will not matter. For when you understand what you see, you will no longer be children. You will know that life is pain, that each of us hangs always upon the cross of himself. And when you know that this is true of every man, woman, and child on earth, you will be wise.
–Your Father”
This woman is 71 years old a dressing like this…at least she is sporting grey hair…You can see she is wearing a flesh-tone bodysuit. It’s probably a Spanx to give her bosom lift…. below pic is video from Cher Show 41 years ago where they go to the year 2025…
Let in the Third World, become the Third World …
Six-Year-Olds are Carrying Knives on London’s Housing Estates
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/05/21/six-year-olds-carrying-knives-londons-housing-estates/
I watched Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) today for the first time. A recurring plot device was that Holly Golightly’s gentlemen friends would give her $50 “for the powder room”.
That’s $409 in today’s dollars, inflation-adjusted (and using CPI, a minimalist estimate of true inflation).
Miss Golightly’s gentlemen were generous, indeed.
http://www.usinflationcalculator.com/
Did you find it as vacuous as I did? I loved Audrey Hepburn, but—plus I hated the quick turnover of the “obsolete” older woman (the gorgeous Patricia Neal) for the younger one.
“Baizuo” Is The New Derogatory Term Millions Of Chinese Are Using To Describe America’s “White Left” Regressive Liberals
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-05-21/baizuo-new-derogatory-term-millions-chinese-are-using-describe-americas-white-left-r
‘I’m coming after them…and hell is coming with me’: Roger Ailes’ grieving teenage son lashes out at the women who accused his father of sexual harrassment during emotional eulogy
21 May 2017
I want all the people who betrayed my father to know that I’m coming after them,’ the teenager said, according to conservative news blog LifeZette.
‘And hell is coming with me.’
[…]
The 17-year-old was seen holding his mother, Elizabeth Tilson’s, hand and crying as they left the church together on Saturday…
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4527742/Roger-Ailes-emotional-teen-son-lashes-eulogy.html
That’s what I would want a son of mine to do.
