President Donald Trump’s Weekly Address Previews A Historic Weekend…

Consider this weekly address a preview of the seismic geopolitical shift that is about to become evident in the next several days.

Over the past four months the U.S. media have done a horrible disservice to the American electorate by not reporting on the scale and scope of activity undertaken by the Trump administration in their assembly of The Peace Coalition.

A Billboard expressing greetings in Saudi Arabia awaiting the arrival of President Trump. There are hundreds of these billboards lining the roads which President Trump will travel from the airport to the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh.

