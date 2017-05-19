President Donald Trump’s Weekly Address Previews A Historic Weekend…

Consider this weekly address a preview of the seismic geopolitical shift that is about to become evident in the next several days.
.
Over the past four months the U.S. media have done a horrible disservice to the American electorate by not reporting on the scale and scope of activity undertaken by the Trump administration in their assembly of The Peace Coalition.
A Billboard expressing greetings in Saudi Arabia awaiting the arrival of President Trump. There are hundreds of these billboards lining the roads which President Trump will travel from the airport to the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh.
Advertisements
I am proud of my President.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Amen! For the first time in years I’m proud to say it!
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Smart move. Now Gingrich is essentially forced to remain on the Trump Train.
President Trump is a very strategic thinker.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They’re strong converts to Catholicism. I’m happy for her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re quite right, Sundance. What Trump has done in the Middle East in such a short time is staggering. Not only is IS about to be routed, but he’s somehow shifted the entire geo-political situation in the region.
Respect & fear go a long way.
You can see the respect they are giving Trump.
What a refreshing change from the weakling that was Obama, who they despised.
And let’s face it, when it comes to global power, they now fear the US a little. Which is a very good thing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am sick because of the treatment our President has had to endure by the press. President Trump makes me proud and honored to have him as our leader. I pray for him daily and urge my friends here and at home to do the same. There is no preventing the evil that has become so powerful within our own government from doing the things it is doing to us because we did not vote the way they wanted. Their narcissism knows no bounds. But Almighty God has that power! May President Trump continue to be Blessed, and prevail.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This trip is worth a thousands words.
And each word is stating the goodness and
greatness of our President.
How absolutely wonderful!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Awesome. Can’t wait to watch his and Melania’s speeches as they take the global stage.
We’re 4 months in, but it feels like we’re finally getting the wheels off the ground.
USA! USA! USA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
At last, a LEADER worthy of the AMERICAN PEOPLE.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Will the Fake News show the rapturous welcome Trump will receive wherever he goes?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nope which I why I rely on Sundance and crew 👍
LikeLiked by 4 people
Minnie
This is very important point. There are now only the stalwart sites like this one who are telling the truth.
Fox News has been dead since Kelly Megyn tried to derail Trump at the first debate. Hannity and Dobbs are still going strong for Trump but that won’t last long.
The MSM is a propaganda machine–that’s it.
They are saturating theie shows and their newspapers with so many lies it will all backfire. This is not prewar Germany or pre-Bolshevik Russia. Our conservatism,Constitution, traditional principles, and Judeo-Christian values are the bedrock of the founding of this nation and will not easily be uprooted.
God has brought us this far–He will not abandon us.
LikeLike
President Trump we will always be in great debt to you and your family. Your unwavering support of our country and your unique ability to drag all these dead weight politicians to do their job and Make America Great Again. Me and my family will always stand in full support of you and yours!!!
THANK YOU!!! for taking on this monumental task and never think you are alone. We proudly stand with you!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Indeed!!
MAGA 🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
When Trump leaves Saudi Arabia…..
Take Melania… leave the Fake News Media Hacks.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wonderful, Mr. President God speed.
Please do not bow down. They they interpret this
as submission. A traditional Asian style greeting is both
repsectful and honorable. Keeping in mind, these
people are 500 years behind the present.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish PT would take some suits and ties with him and hand them out to the sheet wearing men.
LikeLike
Can’t wait for the tidal wave of “In Middle East, Trump Changes Tune” fake news stories we’ll be treated to next week:
Despite Tough Campaign Talk, Trump Softens With Saudis
Trump Looking to Reset Muslim Relations After Travel Ban Defeat
In Middle East, Trump Nestles Into Sandy Swamp
America First? Trump Embraces Activist Foreign Policy
As Negotiations Heaten, Relationship With Netanyahu Cools
With Putin over His Shoulder, Can the Middle East Trust Trump?
I’d mention something about food, but CNN’s already started in on that angle, so it wouldn’t be fair to predict those headlines…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe in Donald Trump 100%. The Saudis?… not so much. I will believe them when I see a REAL shift in the ME . Until then they can take their Potemkin Village of billboards and shove them up the butt of the nearest camel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Finally a leader who will relay our view of the world, it’s problems and their role in those problems and not a symbolic leader who will ask them how we should see the world and ask forgiveness because we made it bad for them
LikeLike
Get a few measurements of the Pope’s big beautiful wall while you’re there… Maybe we can apply a few of those principles to ours 😉 It’s kept him safe for years.
LikeLike