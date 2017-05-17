Sheriff David Clarke Accepts Appointment as Assistant Secretary in U.S. Department of Homeland Security….

This is really good news. Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is accepting a federal appointment as Assistant Secretary within the Department of Homeland Security.
WISCONSIN […] He will work in the department’s Office of Partnership and Engagement as a liaison with state, local and tribal law enforcement and governments.
“I’m looking forward to joining that team,” Clarke said Thursday afternoon on the Vicki McKenna talk show on 1130 WISN Radio.
Clarke said he would start the job in June and that one of his responsibilities would be to “take complaints of shortcomings in the Department of Homeland Security.”
“They feel like they’re being ignored,” Clarke said of his counterparts in local law enforcement.
The position of assistant secretary does not require Senate confirmation.
Clarke has said in the past that it would be difficult to turn down a job offer from President Donald Trump if he was asked to join the administration.
Clarke will work for Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, a retired Marine general. (link)
David Clarke a great choice, glad he’s joining the Trump team.
Now PDJT needs to find a spot for Sheriff Joe Arpaio….he needs more people that are loyal to him and can filter out the leftovers.
The mans 84 so any roll will be limited.
YES! This is so fabulous goosebumps actually came over me! A WINNER!
Not strictly related to Sheriff Clarke’s DHS appointment, but related to the tough law enforcement he adcvocates:
Erdogan’s security team bloodies protesters in DC
In the video I see police doing a lot of ineffectual grappling and pushing attackers out of the way and they just spin off and return to battle. I see only one cop at 0:40 wielding a baton.
When will we return to standard operating procedure in riots being cops wading in with nightsticks and cracking heads? (or collapsible batons, the modern version).
Put rioters on the ground crying and nursing their bleeding split head or debilitating crack in the shin. Take them out of the battle.
It’s simply exasperating to see our law enforcement forces charged with maintaining order being neutered so as to be almost universally ineffectual.
http://nypost.com/2017/05/16/violent-clash-outside-turkish-embassy-in-dc-leaves-several-bloodied/
Duct tape can be useful too, in dealing with rioter scum.
Sheriff Clarke has always been on the Trump Team. Glad they finally made it official.
Being from Milwaukee, I am thrilled with this news. It is so perfect for Clark. He and Kelly will make a good law and order 1-2 punch team. Kelly can initially focus on the borders and Clark can focus on the cities and internal department organization? And both stop the drug running and gangsters all over.
Post a picture of Kelly and Clark on the border wall all over staring at Mexico saying “Try to come to America illegally and end up in jail”. That should be enough to scare them.
“Trate de venir ilegalmente a Estados Unidos y terminar en la cárcel”
Yep. Criminal scumbags should be afraid…very afraid.
Moving from applause to opportunity for Sheriff Clarke:
“He will work in the department’s Office of Partnership and Engagement as a liaison with state, local and tribal law enforcement and governments.”
YUGE Opportunities:
• Prioritize which States and Cities should get ICE support FIRST, based on their level of cooperation, in deporting Illegal Criminals.
• Identify Sanctuaries that should forfeit Federal Law Enforcement Funding, and determine when they meet the criteria to qualify for restoration of any future funding.
• Engage Federal DHS resources to support local law enforcement in actions to detain agitators and anarchists interfering with Americans’ Civil Liberties, including Antifa, BLM and OFA.
I absolutely LOVE Sheriff Clarke and I cannot wait for him to remove the nonsense out of the TSA and other homeland security BS. He is the most level-headed, no-nonsense guy I’ve ever seen in political theater. If I may be so affectionate, I would say “he’s muh niguh!” I would only disagree in that he should be in a MUCH more prominent role. I hope he is advanced or promoted sooner rather than later.
I read the link Sundance put for this article concerning Sheriff Clarke. It is a bit of a hit piece much like is produced on Trump. However, IMO, it’s time to get off the roller coaster and stay off. This is great news, in spite of, what gets said by those involved in the uni-party (which includes msm). We know the msm & rino/Dems will continue to do what they are doing, because their goal is to destroy. It will be a long time if ever, anyone from that group will ever speak or do differently. Knowing this, it would help to change the expectation of them saying or doing anything positive concerning Trump, his family, his cabinet, his accomplishments, or his Presidency! Instead, focusing on doing what we can to aide Trump and each other, would be more beneficial. President Trump will be in his position for 8 years. I for one refuse to keep riding this up one minute down the next, and sometimes more down than up. I came to this site (by accident) and found political understanding, truth, and encouragement, and remain, as we move toward MAGA. When discouraged, remembering what Thumper’s mom told him in the Bambi Movie is good advice.
I am so thankful for Sundance, his team, and others on this site, who are politically knowledgeable, have garnered much wisdom, and post in a teachable manner, that leaves one encouraged, often refreshed, & even some much needed humor! I am glad to have a branch on this tree.
This is a good place to start him off in the federal level. I believe this can be trusted .
Hopefully beginning of a trend (or a strategy) that began w/ Bannon…slowly integrate his real crew
