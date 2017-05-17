Sheriff David Clarke Accepts Appointment as Assistant Secretary in U.S. Department of Homeland Security….

This is really good news. Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is accepting a federal appointment as Assistant Secretary within the Department of Homeland Security.

“I’m looking forward to joining that team,” Clarke said Thursday afternoon on the Vicki McKenna talk show on 1130 WISN Radio.

WISCONSIN […] He will work in the department’s Office of Partnership and Engagement as a liaison with state, local and tribal law enforcement and governments.

Clarke said he would start the job in June and that one of his responsibilities would be to “take complaints of shortcomings in the Department of Homeland Security.”

“They feel like they’re being ignored,” Clarke said of his counterparts in local law enforcement.

The position of assistant secretary does not require Senate confirmation.

Clarke has said in the past that it would be difficult to turn down a job offer from President Donald Trump if he was asked to join the administration.

Clarke will work for Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, a retired Marine general. (link)