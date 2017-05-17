Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – May 17th (AF1 Transit Audio)…

En route back to the White House from the Coast Guard commencement address, White House Press Secretary gives a brief presser aboard Air Force-1 (Audio Below):
MAGA!
FYI: It sounds like the presser starts again around the 8:00 mark of the video. Thanks Sundance 🙂
I love President Trump!
Me too redtreesquirrel!!! BIGLY!!!
Me too, me too!!!!
Audio only so imagining the scene… the thought that sprung to my mind is that I hope they don’t waste money on providing parachute for FakeNews Media Hacks?
Also.. I assume that the media following Trump overseas and lying about it, have to provide their own security?
It seems that the Sundance thesis is there is only one factor, economics, and that is no doubt a large factor, however, I have found that there is never just one factor in any issue. In this case I would posit at least two more, control of outcome (to stay in dominance or in the circle of dominance), and second, Islam political Jihad, the following of Mohammed (CAIR, Muslim Brotherhood). There may be at least another such as pure power for power sake, possibly more.
Economics is universal and most powerful.
Islam is central to Islamic states, but peripheral elsewhere until people PERSONALLY witness an existential threat kill or maim others close to them.
Spicer should require every single questioner to state their full name and organization they work for before he takes a question. That way the enemy self identifies themselves. The media office really needs to get much more agessive against these perveyors of VeryFakeNews who suffer delusions of grandeur.
Yes I agree, good point.
Enough with these fake news stories that don’t have a name attached to them.
If they can’t sign their name to an article they’ve written, then the article should automatically be dismissed as propaganda and partisan speculation.
I’m not buying ANY of their reasons for the author to be anonymous.
The term “unnamed source” should be synonymous with “fake news”.
I agree.
I perceived that the presser after Trump gave that Judge P interview, in which he said he may stop the televised press conferences, was markedly more subdued and the press treated Spicer a little better. But then all those hit jobs happened each successful day. I think those WaPo and NYT hit pieces were timed more about trying to undermine Trump’s first overseas trip and his foreign policy. I really believe Hillary has already decided to run in 2020 and this is a choreographed effort, led by her, carried out by her donor bought media, owned Dem and GOP politicians (who will get cabinet positions), and deep state to undermine the public’s and foreign leaders’ confidence in this President. Hillary really believes that she will be viewed as the experience choice in 2020 after a chaotic Trump presidency
This foreign trip for Trump was going to be monumental and it was very smart. The Hillary “resistance” was terrified that this trip was going to be a success.
Shut down the press pool until the reporters are mentally of sound mind and normal. FYI, it may take considerable time, months. Bye!
This is the last time I am going to comment on this website. I’ve enjoyed this web site a lot. I really think congress will throw Mr. Trump out of office. It won’t be justified, of course. But, life isn’t fair. As someone once wrote; ” There are trillions of dollars at stake.” I hope I’m wrong. If I am, I’ll come back and enjoy reading clear and precise information about media and governmental malfeasance and outright mendacity, about which I cannot do anything about.
Good-bye, Eeupre. Back to your boggy and sad place.
Eeyore.
Professional trolls always announce their departure.
Think about it.
It’s like standing in the exit tunnel of a packed stadium watching the Superbowl and yelling “I’m leaving now”…. what motive is behind the behavior?
Can I have your stuff?
To quote the late Booth Powers as Curly Bill ……”Well…….bye!”
Apparently they think we Trump supporters are supposed to be bitterly disappointed, angry and sad about this announcement.
They thought we would be defeated, hoples and lose all faith in Trump.
So sorry to disapoint you.
Good riddance. Don’t bother ever coming back. Stick with your usual homeboys at the WashPostDump, CNN and the like. Thank you!
In other words…read the memos…mic drop.
oh look they are calm but I thought according to the MSM and the CTH Trolls that this was the end I mean this time they’ve got him, no really this time he’s done for.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly. I think the MSM was hoping for panic and disbelieve. They’re not getting what they want.
Sundance – I thought you said in your earlier post that President Trump approved of Muhler behind the scenes. I’m confused here. I’m hoping for the best, but deep state gonna deep state, and I don’t see how Muhler will do anything by try and preserve establishment. What are you seeing that leads you to believe he will make public any of the true malfeasance which has gone on?
Does he sleep….man works all the time? Sometimes I think he has more energy than men half his age. The Energizer Lion 🦁
Oh, go away.
You are acting like Tokyo Rose.
I think that was sarcasm
LOL doubtful….
After reading our President Trump’s statement, I thought it certainly would be nice if we sent him some postcards, thank you cards or letters to let him know how greatfull we are and how we will continue to stand with him.
I know he’s a tough, old bird, and can take quite a bit of arrows, but it never hurts to let someone who you care about know how much you appreciate them. We are all human, and a bit of humor can really bring up one’s spirit as well as words from the heart filled with kindness.
Just a thought, be well good Treepers,
Ma’iingankwe
Great idea! Thanks!!
You know fellers I’m just gonna come out and say it. For some time now I have been secretly wanting some Patriot well versed in combat training and army building to use modern technology to start a citizen army to protect this Great Country. Then I realized we have Erik Prince. Seriously I hope it doesn’t come to that but if it does than by God let it happen on our terms.
Awwww!!! Who deleted the other Troll announcing ‘defeat’?!?
On Gateway Pundit, Comey under oath stated nobody in Trump administration had told him to shut down any investigation. Testimony from May 3rd hearing…
Dances with Wolverines 🦁🐺
Strange day in a way…After being slandered withFake News all week Spicer is almost acting like nothing has happened with press…I mean this has been a ridiculous assault by these people..
Now we get a Special Counsel for a evidence free investigation that is completely made up by President Trumps political opponents…
At least we don’t have Crooked Hillary and that will always suffice…
