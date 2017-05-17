Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – May 17th (AF1 Transit Audio)…

En route back to the White House from the Coast Guard commencement address, White House Press Secretary gives a brief presser aboard Air Force-1 (Audio Below):

  2. Pam says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    FYI: It sounds like the presser starts again around the 8:00 mark of the video. Thanks Sundance 🙂

  3. redtreesquirrel says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    I love President Trump!

  4. rumpole2 says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Audio only so imagining the scene… the thought that sprung to my mind is that I hope they don’t waste money on providing parachute for FakeNews Media Hacks?

    Also.. I assume that the media following Trump overseas and lying about it, have to provide their own security?

  5. MVW says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    It seems that the Sundance thesis is there is only one factor, economics, and that is no doubt a large factor, however, I have found that there is never just one factor in any issue. In this case I would posit at least two more, control of outcome (to stay in dominance or in the circle of dominance), and second, Islam political Jihad, the following of Mohammed (CAIR, Muslim Brotherhood). There may be at least another such as pure power for power sake, possibly more.

  6. freegz says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Spicer should require every single questioner to state their full name and organization they work for before he takes a question. That way the enemy self identifies themselves. The media office really needs to get much more agessive against these perveyors of VeryFakeNews who suffer delusions of grandeur.

    • mopar2016 says:
      May 17, 2017 at 10:38 pm

      Yes I agree, good point.
      Enough with these fake news stories that don’t have a name attached to them.
      If they can’t sign their name to an article they’ve written, then the article should automatically be dismissed as propaganda and partisan speculation.
      I’m not buying ANY of their reasons for the author to be anonymous.
      The term “unnamed source” should be synonymous with “fake news”.

    • ronheinzkaboot says:
      May 17, 2017 at 10:48 pm

      I agree.
      I perceived that the presser after Trump gave that Judge P interview, in which he said he may stop the televised press conferences, was markedly more subdued and the press treated Spicer a little better. But then all those hit jobs happened each successful day. I think those WaPo and NYT hit pieces were timed more about trying to undermine Trump’s first overseas trip and his foreign policy. I really believe Hillary has already decided to run in 2020 and this is a choreographed effort, led by her, carried out by her donor bought media, owned Dem and GOP politicians (who will get cabinet positions), and deep state to undermine the public’s and foreign leaders’ confidence in this President. Hillary really believes that she will be viewed as the experience choice in 2020 after a chaotic Trump presidency
      This foreign trip for Trump was going to be monumental and it was very smart. The Hillary “resistance” was terrified that this trip was going to be a success.

  7. litlbit2 says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Shut down the press pool until the reporters are mentally of sound mind and normal. FYI, it may take considerable time, months. Bye!

  8. Dean Schechinger says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    This is the last time I am going to comment on this website. I’ve enjoyed this web site a lot. I really think congress will throw Mr. Trump out of office. It won’t be justified, of course. But, life isn’t fair. As someone once wrote; ” There are trillions of dollars at stake.” I hope I’m wrong. If I am, I’ll come back and enjoy reading clear and precise information about media and governmental malfeasance and outright mendacity, about which I cannot do anything about.

  9. Lovearepublican says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    In other words…read the memos…mic drop.

  10. sundance says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    • David says:
      May 17, 2017 at 10:23 pm

      oh look they are calm but I thought according to the MSM and the CTH Trolls that this was the end I mean this time they’ve got him, no really this time he’s done for.

    • MAGADJT says:
      May 17, 2017 at 10:37 pm

      Sundance – I thought you said in your earlier post that President Trump approved of Muhler behind the scenes. I’m confused here. I’m hoping for the best, but deep state gonna deep state, and I don’t see how Muhler will do anything by try and preserve establishment. What are you seeing that leads you to believe he will make public any of the true malfeasance which has gone on?

    • Weeper says:
      May 17, 2017 at 10:39 pm

      Does he sleep….man works all the time? Sometimes I think he has more energy than men half his age. The Energizer Lion 🦁

  11. missmarple2 says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Oh, go away.

    You are acting like Tokyo Rose.

  12. suncc49 says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    LOL doubtful….

  13. maiingankwe says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    After reading our President Trump’s statement, I thought it certainly would be nice if we sent him some postcards, thank you cards or letters to let him know how greatfull we are and how we will continue to stand with him.

    I know he’s a tough, old bird, and can take quite a bit of arrows, but it never hurts to let someone who you care about know how much you appreciate them. We are all human, and a bit of humor can really bring up one’s spirit as well as words from the heart filled with kindness.

    Just a thought, be well good Treepers,
    Ma’iingankwe

  14. luke says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    You know fellers I’m just gonna come out and say it. For some time now I have been secretly wanting some Patriot well versed in combat training and army building to use modern technology to start a citizen army to protect this Great Country. Then I realized we have Erik Prince. Seriously I hope it doesn’t come to that but if it does than by God let it happen on our terms.

  15. Ziiggii says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Awwww!!! Who deleted the other Troll announcing ‘defeat’?!?

  16. Proud Texan says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    On Gateway Pundit, Comey under oath stated nobody in Trump administration had told him to shut down any investigation. Testimony from May 3rd hearing…

  17. positron1352 says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Any truth to Trump supporters ready to march on Washington if they try to impeach? http://www.zerohedge.com/…/10000000-people-will-march-washington-if-they-impeach-tr. ..

  18. sundance says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:38 pm

  19. ALEX says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Strange day in a way…After being slandered withFake News all week Spicer is almost acting like nothing has happened with press…I mean this has been a ridiculous assault by these people..

    Now we get a Special Counsel for a evidence free investigation that is completely made up by President Trumps political opponents…

    At least we don’t have Crooked Hillary and that will always suffice…

