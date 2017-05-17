May 17th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #118

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Man-sized slices of imitation cheese-food product?
Heh. No, those are resin tiles used in aviation.
Sort of what I was thinkin’ – Oh, damn, is that government cheese?! :-O
Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…
Shame on DIMS, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….
This is rapidly becoming a war. The media really is the enemy. Now that Trump has DOJ and the FBI secured, we just might find out a thing or two about what really has been going on. There are plenty of comeys in government, self impressed weasel lawyers who aren’t half as smart or believable as they think they are. Stripped of uni-party cover, I think this is going to get very interesting. Dear white hats, it’s time to come home. You have a lot of work to do.
Only he actually doesn’t have DOJ or the FBI secured. Nor does he have the entire national security apparat secured. There is, in fact an open rebellion going on within the Deep State bureaucracy. You are right to say there are plenty of Comey’s out there—they are embedded in every agency of government. While there are good people working in government, the power centers, the decision making structures have been systematically subverted by the progressives neo-fascists. This is something that’s been going on for years, if not decades. Trump has his work cut out for him. What we’re seeing now is just the beginning.
Garrison Hall, may I cut and paste, in other words use your post here to spread that word? It’s not news to me, but I like how you said it, and I want my Liberal relatives to read it. If I can use it, do you want your name used as credit, or not?
Lou Dobbs had Tony Schaefer on his show tonight. Tony said this is obviously a war on President Trump–a war of psyops and disinformation. He said the President’s team needs to accept this is war and fight it on war like terms with an aggressive strategy designed to win.
Tucker Carlson also had Stephen Cohen on his show, a Russian studies professor who is left wing. This was a very interesting segment. Even though he is a lefty, he said a few months ago he identified our chief national thread as ISIS. Now he says it is the ongoing attacks on PDJT. He feels this has elevated to a serious National Security issue. I wish Tucker would have had more time with him. Tucker wanted to talk about WHY Russia has gone from being dismissed as a toothless, has been threat that no one has taken seriously in a generation and suddenly the Big Bad Bear is our Numero Uno Enemy and the war drums are beating. Well worth watching if you get a chance.
Russia, is the distraction, used to give the Globalists and their Islamic foot soldiers, room to move. Jihad is used to move populations and breed instability – Which lets the Globalists created their ‘Utopia’ of a One World Order.
I’m anticipating that the dress code will call for shorts and brown shirts …
“… the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is announcing it will hold summer camps for community organizers, dubbed the Summer Resistance program.”
Dems Plan Summer Camps for Trump Resisters
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/16/dems-plan-summer-camps-for-trump-resisters/
Oh, how very “German” of them. Maybe we should just call them “youth camps!”
From the archives….
Cute. Maybe the camps can put on little skits like that.
Those JibJab things are the best!
And pink pussy hats… mandatory.
Brown shirts, shorts, Pink Pussy Hats and Jackboots.
I like it!
So how is this not different then Communists or NAZI you name it..We’ve heard about the sixties red diaper doper babies, but all of this resistance garbage combined with Fake News is playing with Fire….
What exactly do they think 60 millionTrump voters are going to do eventually if they get their wish…We have entire police departments already refusing to police areas do to federal decrees…
These people obviously haven’t thought this through…President Trump isn’t some game to us…He was our last hope of anything resembling the country we grew up in…Do they think we are just going to roll over and beg for mercy…It’s sickening…
We’ll just show up in jeans, leather and metal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen to that. The cold anger thing is smokin’ hot today. Fox news is just the Beta Team to the MSM. Those accusations should not even be in the news. Except for Lou and Hannity I just smell the stench of Never-Trumpers.
I say we wear camo when we finally blow, it freaks out Loons more than Harleys, leather and chains. These morons need an old lady beat-down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thankfully, Tucker Carlson was quite good tonight also. I always record Tucker but I often fast forward through the loons if I am not in the mood to be entertained by him debating them. Tonight he had several really good segments.
No, these people don’t think things through. It’s like people calling for a race war (new black pampers or whomever); when it dawns on you the result of that would be it’s obvious whomever is spewing that hasn’t thought things through. Nobody wants any part of anything like this.
IMHO Trump45/staff/military have got things under control. Remember when Sundance would point out that Trump45 was drawing people from certain segments of the military? I think everything is under control.
This gay man “came out” as a Trump supporter last year in NYC in an article in some mag. I remember when it happened and how he got lambasted by the community.
When Tucker asks him “Are you a Libertarian , or….” He smiles broadly and says “I’m a Right Wing Extremist!” LOVE. It.
I heard this on radio. He is a wonderful witness for life and PDJT!
I’m glad to see so many of their community realize that there is room on the Trump Train for EVERYBODY, and one think we won’t stand for is our American brothers and sisters, no matter what their sexuality is, having to live in fear of the terrorists and the muslim extremists who wish them harm. President Trump will do everything he can to keep ALL Americans safe, and the Pulse Nightclub is exhibit #1.
Another Obama legacy…Just pass out pharmaceutical heroin and it will all work out…Then have a media that won’t barely touch subject until it’s too late, just like illegal immigration etc .
And it kills a lot of Americans, so…?
/s.
In Barry’s world that is all to the good. Less creepy Americans eating beef and breathing air and drinking water that rightfully belongs to the world’s poor. Or something like that.
I have mixed feelings on this for several reasons ……. We have raised a Grandson because his mom loved drugs more than him ….. I also have family members and family members of friends who have drug addictions and see what it does to people …. On the flip side, I also have had family members or family members of friends with horror stories of suffering with pain because of Doctors scared to give pain meds over this problem of addictions in our country …. I agree it’s a problem, But to watch someone suffer in pain is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do ….
Earlier today General McManus referenced some type of agreement being signed in Saudi Arabia. Folks unlike the Clintons who used the Saudi’s money for their enrichment, our Lion is taking care of our manufacturing companies (America First)
https://www.yahoo.com/news/u-nears-100-billion-arms-deal-saudi-arabia-011949217.html
From the article linked above:
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is close to completing a series of arms deals for Saudi Arabia totaling more than $100 billion, a senior White House official said on Friday, a week ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Riyadh.
The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the arms package could end up surpassing more than $300 billion over a decade to help Saudi Arabia boost its defensive capabilities while still maintaining U.S. ally Israel’s qualitative military edge over its neighbors.
http://gulftoday.ae/portal/7596f4a9-834f-4b92-97c8-dc581a3ef4b9.aspx
From the article linked above:
MOSUL: Iraqi forces have recaptured nearly 90 per cent of west Mosul from the Daesh group and militants in the city are on the “brink of total defeat,” officers said on Tuesday.
Both Staff Lieutenant General Abdulwahab al-Saadi, a senior Iraqi special forces commander, and Colonel John Dorrian, the spokesman for the US-led international coalition against IS, said that the end was near for militants in the city.
“They have two options: die and go to hell or raise the white flag. They have no third option,” Saadi told reporters at his headquarters in Mosul.
“The enemy is completely surrounded,” Dorrian told the news conference in Baghdad.
“The enemy is on the brink of total defeat in Mosul.”
Dorrian said that coalition strikes have destroyed more than 300 explosives-rigged vehicles in Mosul, as well as over 200 Daesh tunnels and more than a thousand extremist fighting positions.
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/05/16/isis-on-brink-total-defeat-in-mosul-coalition-spokesman-says.html
From the article linked above:
President Trump pledged to accelerate the military fight against the Islamic State. While the White House is yet to release an official overhaul of the ISIS fight, since taking office Trump has handed greater decision making power regarding troop levels in the Middle East to the Pentagon.
Additionally, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has emphasized the limited role the U.S. will play in reconstruction in Iraq and Syria.
“As a coalition we are not in the business of nation-building or reconstruction,” Tillerson said during a meeting of foreign ministers in Washington in March. Instead, he said the U.S. would equip “war torn communities to take the lead in rebuilding their institutions and returning re to stability.”
Folks the Deep State, Neocons and the rest of the POS are scared out of their minds! Their creation is getting eradicated off the face of the Earth!
This is WINNING on steroids!
Thank you for posting! Just great to hear and bless our forces fighting!
WSB on a day like today and yesterday, we need to see that our men and women in harms way are protecting us against EVIL!
YOU ARE ANDREW BREITBART!
#Wolverines
Love your tenacity and daily input.
TY
To all my fellow Trump supporters, remember what has brought us here, to this point in time: Valies, ethics morals and convictions. Stay Strong!
Courage is not the absence of fear. It is going forward bravelyinto the face of fear. We persevere, we push forward, we live to fight another day for the freedoms we protect and cherish, we do what we must for God and Country. We are the flank of the Trump Army, the end of the line and we must never surrender. We live as freemen or we die together.
Fix Bayonets!
I remember sending postcards to (then) Mr. Trump encouraging him throughout the primaries. I think I may start sending postcard prayers to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
I just ordered Super Hero ones to send each week, just to let him know he has support out here in the real world.
Yes! I send one every week to President Trump, First Lady Melania and one of the Cabinet members. Also ICE 😊
Remember President Trump’s birthday is June 14 & cards take longer for security check than postcard. It’d be great for as many of us as possible to make donation ( even $1 or $5) to http://www.donaldjtrump.com
Can we confirm direct donations to PDJT and not the uniparty? I suggest a $7.10 or $71 (hes turning 71)
President knows all these roadblocks before Middle East peace. Just think about it that all previous Presidents promised peace in Middle East but no one ever did anything because deep state and military industrial complex wants this problem to continue so they can control the money, power, collusion in others election.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Awesome…Now, Stop the Monument removal by that pos Mitch DemonRat landreiu!
I wrote memo email to me that how much I want to sleep with my boss but hate her management style. NYT refused to publish as its missing word Russia.
Try replacing “want to” with “hope to” ….
Try adding Trump.
I have a question
Comey has “notes”
I’m a Police Officer
Notes would really have no bearing. I carry a pocket note pad. What’s to say he didn’t fabricate something? Without anything else it doesn’t hold any bearing whatsoever. And if he did fabricate it is evidence tampering and filing a false report. Fake Rosario.
Besides the 2nd in command testified that the FBI was not influenced.
When I was having a problem at work I had notes too. However, these notes where backed up with emails that pointed to the truths behind the notes.
That’s the thing….An FBI agents notes are admissible in court, but I would assume we are talking an interview setting…Never lie to an FBI agent I get …No way he was writing down a one on one conversation with the President with a witness to boot…
If they think he can leave a meeting and just scribble anything down…we’ll…That’s a diary or something…
Some Serial Killers keep notes. Unfortunately, not all Serial Killers are honest….or have credibility.
Much like former Director Comey, you never can be sure if it is fact or fiction. Several options here: Depends on the day. Who he is pretending to be.
Sometimes he is the Attorney General, all depends on his mood.
Exactly..It’s outlandish on its face…Here’s my secret notes I only told a couple of my buddies about…Yeah…I’m James Comey the “by the book” hero of FBI….BS
Remember, a couple weeks ago when Comey’s secret twitter account was outed? If you didn’t catch that one google it, pretty weird.
I like the “Serial Killers” theorem.
LikeLike
https://twitter.com/SecretaryCarson/status/864485199886811136o
He can’t find “Intent” when it is staring him in face… yet we are expected top believe he could find his pencil?
I call BS.
I don’t believe it. Not a word of it. Total BS.
If this is true no wonder we area so screwed.
American Teachers used to teach about the value of being alive and a good moral American.
On the other hand I am seeing too many friends screaming about their kids being taught about middle eastern religions in school, and I’m not talking Christian religion. It seems that while they are banning Christianity in American schools, other religions are being taught and practiced.
TREASON: Sharia Schools Caught Teaching Kids To Be Suicide Bombers In THIS Surprise State
https://www.teaparty.org/treason-sharia-schools-caught-teaching-kids-suicide-bombers-surprise-state-237169/
Maybe Devos could start doing something? Something about something. Anything.
Just having pictures taken with cute little kids in classrooms isn’t exactly helping too much.
But the Supreme Court just recently ruled against this.
https://www.federalisttribune.com/2017/04/16/supreme-court-public-schools-teaching-islam/
“With this ruling, all lessons about Islam in public schools will come to an end.”
Justice Neil Gorsuch voted in favor of this and wrote a good opinion about ‘safeguarding our children from indoctrination’ and lies about how Islam is a ‘religion of peace’.
It says Sharia Schools; I’m assuming it is a private school.
Ah, okay…I read it wrong.
Good catch…
Heh…is Joe Bastardi trolling the NYSlimes and WaPoo?
This new concept of “Cultural Appropriation” that the Left has introduced via SJW’s at Colleges and High Schools seems really toxic and designed to further alienate different immigrant/cultural groups from each other.
When I was a kid, immigrants from everywhere Culturally Appropriated the heck out of each other and did it with Maximum Joy.
It was called “The American Melting Pot”.
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2017/05/16/unh-student-group-demands-condemnation-cinco-de-mayo-cultural-appropriation/
I started thinking about this twenty years ago…So many districts teach Afro or Aztec centric etc …They don’t get any American history in a positive view…Democrats know this and just stir it up…
I tweeted this back at her:
No, empaneled Grand Jury. I believe in my fellow citizens. Period.
Praying for you, Sheriff Clarke!
So we’re to believe Comey took meticulous notes on every meeting he had with President Trump and it supposedly sets a narrative that fits right in with Fake News and obstruction etc..
Do these people want us to take this serious a week after he’s fired and if remotely true this crook Comey is some straight shooter now…Its so Fake and self serving to even make the news and these Republican quotes below sum up a reasonable response…
If the memo is correct, it’s a serious charge against the president, but won’t necessarily endear Comey to lawmakers on Capitol Hill. “If this happened, the FBI director should have done something about it or quit,” Graham said. “If the president asked the FBI director to do something inappropriate, the FBI director should have said no and quit.”
The Times report is based on “one of Mr. Comey’s associates” who read parts of the memo to a reporter, but did not hand over the document.
Burr was not impressed by the sourcing. “I could write something and I could read it over the phone and tell them that it came from [Comey],” he told reporters. “I think the burden is on the New York Times, if they’re reporting it and they’ve got somebody that’s got the document, they need to get the document and get it released.”
Burr noted that he met with Comey the day before Trump fired him. “The director of the FBI shared more information with Sen. Warner and myself than any director has ever shared,” he said. “I think something as material as that probably would have been something he would have shared, had it happened,” he said.
This man is meticulous!
My wife reminded me this evening about a story I was told about our President years ago that I shared with her when he decided to run for President.
I started a high school in the South Bronx in 2003 by the name of the Urban Assembly School for Careers in Sports. The founder of the Urban Assembly non profit group is Richard Kahan. He was close friends with Donald Trump.
From the article linked above:
Mr. Kahan, a former real estate developer who was also the chairman of the Battery Park City Authority, is now the chairman of the Riverside South Planning Corporation, the nonprofit organization that oversees the design and planning of Donald Trump’s Riverside South building complex on the Upper West Side. He is also the president of the Urban Assembly, a nonprofit urban redevelopment organization.
http://hechingerreport.org/new-york-small-school-big-results/
The article linked above references me as the school’s principal.
I share all of this because I remember asking Richard about Donald Trump. He told me that no matter how close they are, he would always have him sign an agreement that anything they talked about would never be reviled and that if something where to happen while on his property, he could not sue.
Does that sound like a man that dots all his Is and crosses all his Ts.
Exactly….I believe Trump would have tapes, but for Comey to try his meticulous notes thing it opens a can of worms…What other meticulous notes and on whom…Where is this in manual and what about subjects rights with no witness…Its a smear if not in an interview format.
I think it’s good idea not to take bait and President start firing left and right and same true for WH briefings. One line answer- This story is not true. May be there is no leaks but fake made up stories as there is no prison for lying by MSM
Dobbs Retweet:
Martin, thanks for the reminder of Louis Lerner. How much further can she put her nose up in the air without falling over. Disgusting attitude.
Lois Lerner will be retried on other charges.
According to “The Hitchiker’s Guide to The galaxy…
The civilization of Golgafrincham had a cunning plan to RID themselves of the useless third of their population, by telling them they were the “advanced party” of a migration. They bundled the lot of them onto a spaceship and fired it into space.
I think the plan has potential.
Ahead of Trump’s overseas trip we need to load ALL the MSM “journalists and network anchors onto a plane… and crash-land it in some desolate Middle Eastern desert.
Muh Russia, James Comey….. is got them ALL consumed while our President clears out the garbage all across America!
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/immigration-arrests-of-noncriminals-double-under-trump/2017/04/16/98a2f1e2-2096-11e7-be2a-3a1fb24d4671_story.html?utm_term=.38755f9f0b29
Immigration arrests rose 32.6 percent in the first weeks of the Trump administration, with newly empowered federal agents intensifying their pursuit of not just undocumented immigrants with criminal records, but also thousands of illegal immigrants who have been otherwise law-abiding.
Arrests of immigrants with no criminal records more than doubled to 5,441, the clearest sign yet that President Trump has ditched his predecessor’s protective stance toward most of the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.
https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/ice-led-gang-surge-nets-1378-arrests-nationwide
Of the 1,378 total arrested, 1,098 were arrested on federal and/or state criminal charges, including 21 individuals arrested on murder related charges and seven for rape and sexual assault charges. The remaining 280 were arrested on administrative immigration violations. Of the total arrested, 933 were U.S. citizens and 445 were foreign nationals from 21 countries in South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Caribbean.
Of the 1,378 total arrested, 1,095 were confirmed as gang members and affiliates – including 137 affiliated with the Bloods, 118 with the Sureños, 104 with MS-13, and 104 with the Crips. The remaining 283 claimed no gang affiliation but were arrested on either criminal or administrative charges.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/feds-nab-another-76-criminal-immigrants-in-florida-puerto-rico/article/2621380
From the article linked above:
In addition, 13 illegal immigrants were found to have been previously deported and may be prosecuted by the Justice Department for re-entry, which is a felony.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested 76 illegal immigrants with criminal records in Florida and Puerto Rico as part of a four-day operation that ended April 21, the agency said Wednesday.
Fifty-seven of those who were taken into custody had been convicted of felony charges, including child sex crimes, aggravated assault with deadly weapon and drug violations. Another 19 people were previously convicted of lesser crimes, including larceny, trespass, driving under the influence and fraud.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/justice-department-swears-in-seven-new-immigration-judges/article/2622444
From the article linked above:
The Department of Justice on Monday announced the swearing in of seven new immigration judges.
The announcement came less than a month after Sessions said the Trump administration was hoping to appoint 50 new immigration judges this year to speed up the deportation process for illegal immigrants.
The dichotomy: Mr. Trump is under full siege again, and we are all sharing his stress. But this time IS different. He is no longer Candidate Trump. Now he is Our President Donald J. Trump! And he keeps telling us not to worry and to sleep easy. He “has got this.”
At the same time, business is picking up. I for one am getting very busy, and the future is looking fantastic. So, I am stressed out, over tired, and over worked. Over worked being a very good thang!
This seems to me like an excellent time to show our appreciation and resupply our favorite general, General Sundance, to help maintain Sundance’s motivation to work his/her butt off 7 days a week on these phenomenal analyses. (And for providing us with a beautiful Treehouse to converge and converse.)
So, I am declaring a TCTH Fund Raising Event. Tomorrow afternoon, I am going to check the replies to this post, and I will match every donation pledge up to $100 total. It would be really cool if someone else could do another post like this tomorrow morning. We need to our generals to have proper outfitting and resources.
Thank You, Sundance for everything you have done. And Thank You to those who max me out at $100! 🙂
Standard Disclaimer: My only affiliation with TCH is that a year ago I infested one of the branches.
Count me in
I am wondering what the state of play is with regard to the White Hats versus the Black Hats?
I am expecting something big after President come back from foreign trip. Timing is most important Part any battle
So my radio news feed just mentioned McCain said President Trump scandals have reached watergate proportions and they relate anything about Monday’s Fake Russia story as disclosing classified information and quote democrats saying the damage is massive…
I cannot wait until these jerks like McCain, Graham, Sasse, Kasich, etc. etc. etc. are OUT.
What a bunch of sick people. How the heck do they sleep at nite?
Yes. I started laughing…It was hilarious and sick.
Caution: may be fake news tweet…
The only “Russian Hacking” effecting the election was…
Hillary hacking up a pound of lung butter after a Vodka binge.
This is juicy! (from the Pede’s) “The FBI Cleared Flynn on January 24th, supposedly President Trump asked Comey to drop investigation on January 27th.” Hmmm…
http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/fbi-finds-nothing-amiss-flynn-russia-eavesdrop-official-n711226
Gregg Jarrett: Comey’s revenge is a gun without powder
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/05/16/gregg-jarrett-comeys-revenge-is-gun-without-powder.amp.html
Excerpt:
Under the law, Comey is required to immediately inform the Department of Justice of any attempt to obstruct justice by any person, even the President of the United States. Failure to do so would result in criminal charges against Comey. (18 USC 4 and 28 USC 1361) He would also, upon sufficient proof, lose his license to practice law.
So, if Comey believed Trump attempted to obstruct justice, did he comply with the law by reporting it to the DOJ? If not, it calls into question whether the events occurred as the Times reported it.
Obstruction requires what’s called “specific intent” to interfere with a criminal case. If Comey concluded, however, that Trump’s language was vague, ambiguous or elliptical, then he has no duty under the law to report it because it does not rise to the level of specific intent. Thus, no crime.
> Snip<
But by writing a memo, Comey has put himself in a box. If he now accuses the President of obstruction, he places himself in legal jeopardy for failing to promptly and properly report it. If he says it was merely an uncomfortable conversation, he clears the president of wrongdoing and sullies his own image as a guy who attempted to smear the man who fired him.
LikeLike
When they eventually lock Crooked Hillary up, along with other corrupt swamp creatures… they need to also lock up all the lying #FakeNews media hacks. They can hold “Press Briefings” in prison.
