U.S. State Department Briefing on Syria – Assad’s Newest Crematorium for Prisoner Body Burning…

Earlier today the U.S. State Department held a special briefing to outline concerning discoveries within Syria, including a new crematorium for use in the disposal of bodies.
[Transcript] MS NAUERT: It’s great to see you. Thanks, everyone, for assembling here so quickly today. Welcome to the State Department. We asked you here to provide you with some new information on the six-year crisis in Syria. I’m joined today by Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Stuart Jones. Stuart recently returned from the talks in Astana. He’ll give us an update and also provide you with some newly declassified information on Syria today.
Last week, Secretary Tillerson met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for more than an hour here in Washington. You’ve read the readout from that meeting, but I’d like to provide you with some additional context and details coming out of that meeting today.
Secretary Tillerson was firm and clear with Minister Lavrov: Russia holds tremendous influence over Bashar al-Assad. A key point that took place in that bilateral meeting was telling Russia to use its power to rein in the regime. Simply put, the killing and devastation has gone on for far too long in Syria.
Minister Lavrov was clear as well that he shares the same goals as the United States does in Syria: a unified and stable nation. Both men agreed that the way to bring stability to Syria must come through diplomatic and political means.
We call upon Russia to use its influence with the Assad regime to get it to adhere to a lasting negotiated ceasefire. That ceasefire, we believe, will reduce violence and also ensure unhindered humanitarian access and stop the indiscriminate killings of civilians. These actions will help create the conditions on the ground for a political resolution of that conflict.
And with that, I’ll turn it over to Acting Assistant Secretary Stuart Jones. He will take your questions at the end. Thank you.
Sir.
MR JONES: Thank you, Heather. Good morning. Thank you for being here this morning. Since Syria’s civil conflict began in 2011, the Assad regime has treated opposition forces and unarmed civilians as one and the same, committing widespread violations of international law, including the Law of Armed Conflict and Human Rights law. Today, we are releasing newly declassified reporting and photos that underscore the depths to which the Syrian regime has gone with the continuing support of its allies Russia and Iran.
The facts we’re presenting today are based on reporting from international and local nongovernmental organizations, press reporting, and also Intelligence Community assessments. The continued brutality of the Assad regime, including its use of chemical weapons, presents a clear threat to regional stability and security as well as to the national security interests of the United States and our allies.
According to the United Nations and credible human rights organizations, the Syrian civil war has claimed more than 400,000 lives, many of which were civilians. The Assad regime’s actions include well-documented airstrikes and artillery strikes; chemical weapons attacks; arbitrary arrests; extrajudicial killings; starvation; sexual violence; and denial of essential services such as food, water, and medical care to the civilian population.
Since 2012, the regime has routinely conducted airstrikes and artillery strikes in dense urban centers, including with barrel bombs, improvised unguided bombs, which are sometimes described as air-dropped IEDs. The Assad regime systemically targeted eastern Aleppo’s hospitals in multiple strikes, killing patients and medical professionals. (Coughs.) Excuse me.
In addition to airstrikes, the regime continues to systematically abduct and torture civilian detainees, often beating, electrocuting, and raping these victims. A former regime photo-documentarian working under the name Caesar has shared more than 10,000 photos of Assad’s victims with the international community. According to numerous NGOs, the regime has abducted and detained between 65,000 and 117,000 people between 2011 and 2015[1].
Moreover, the regime has also authorized the extrajudicial killings of thousands of detainees using mass hangings at the Saydnaya military prison. Saydnaya is a 45-minute drive outside of Damascus and is one of Syria’s largest and most secure prison complexes. Saydnaya is but one of many detention facilities where prisoners are being held and abused. Others include the Mezzeh airport detention facility and Military Security Branches 215, 227, 235, 248, and 291, which are all located throughout Syria.
The regime holds as many as 70 prisoners in Saydnaya in cells that have a five-person capacity. And according to multiple sources, the regime is responsible for killing as many as 50 detainees per day at Saydnaya. Credible sources have believed that many of the bodies have been disposed in mass graves. We now believe that the Syrian regime has installed a crematorium in the Saydnaya prison complex which could dispose of detainees’ remains with little evidence.
Beginning in 2013, the Syrian regime modified a building within the Saydnaya complex to support what we believe is a crematorium, as shown in the photos that we have distributed to you. Although the regime’s many atrocities are well documented, we believe that the building of a crematorium is an effort to cover up the extent of mass murders taking place in Saydnaya prison.
The United States is on record, has stated many times, that we are appalled by the atrocities that have been carried out by the Syrian regime. And these atrocities have been carried out seemingly with the unconditional support from Russia and Iran. Two weeks ago, as Heather said, I attended the Astana conference in Kazakhstan as the U.S. observer. At that meeting – led by Turkey, Russia, and Iran, the guarantors of the Astana process – it was agreed to create de-escalation zones that would reduce violence and save lives.
In light of the failures of the past ceasefire agreements, we have reason to be skeptical. The regime must stop all attacks on civilians and opposition forces, and Russia must bear responsibility to ensure regime compliance. Russia joined the unanimous UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which demands that all parties immediately cease any tacks – any attacks against civilians. Russia has either aided in or passively looked away as the regime has conducted an airstrike against a UN convoy, destroyed east Aleppo, and used chemical weapons, including sarin, against civilians in Idlib province on April 4th.
During his visit here last week, Foreign Minister Lavrov acknowledged that there is no military solution to the Syrian conflict. Russia must now with great urgency exercise its influence over the Syrian regime to guarantee that horrific violations stop now.
So with that, I’ll take your questions. Thank you very much.
MS NAUERT: And I’ll help facilitate that.
QUESTION: Thank you. Two things. One, are you suggesting that Russia and/or Iran have anything to do with this crematorium?
MR JONES: No.
QUESTION: No, okay. And then secondly, do you have any idea how many – you said thousands, mass hangings – how many of the bodies are being disposed of in mass graves or – and how many are being burned?
MR JONES: No. So you’re familiar with the Amnesty International report which projected that as many – between 5- and 11,000 people had been killed in Saydnaya between 2011 and 2015[2].
QUESTION: Right.
MR JONES: So that gives you some idea of what the —
QUESTION: Right.
MR JONES: And then there’s other – other data which suggests as many as 50 murders a day coming out of the complex.
QUESTION: That’s a lot. I mean, that’s a lot. Do you – are all of those – do you think all of the 50 a day are being burned or are —
MR JONES: So I don’t know. But so – but our – what we’re project – what we’re assessing is that if you have that level of production of mass murder, then using the crematorium would help – would allow the regime to manage that number of corpses coming out of the prison complex.
MS NAUERT: Margaret.
MR JONES: And without evidence.
QUESTION: Thank you very much for doing this. Two questions for you. One, do you have any status update on the Americans, Austin Tice or others, who may be held or believed to be held by the regime? And if there’s any connection here, please tell me. And secondly, you talked about the conversations with Lavrov – again the case made that Russia is aiding and abetting here. Did the Secretary walk away with any kind of agreement from his meeting or any kind of achievement to have them say they’re willing to step back? They’ve been telling multiple secretaries of state for some time they’re not wedded to the Assad regime.
MR JONES: So on the issue of the U.S. hostages, no, we don’t see a connection between U.S. hostages and what we’re talking about what’s going on here at Saydnaya prison.
On the issue of the conversation between the Secretary and Foreign Minister Lavrov, there was productive conversations between the Secretary and the foreign minister. They talked about a way forward on Syria. And the president – and sorry, the Secretary acknowledged that the state of the relationship between Russia and the United States is at a low point. Syria is one of the factors where we would like to see the relations improve, but I would not say that they mapped out a specific way forward on how to address the issue of Syrian atrocities or even how to move forward on the Geneva process. Though of course we’re participating in the Geneva process, we support the Geneva process, we believe that in addition to achieving a ceasefire in Syria and cessation of hostilities that the political process needs to follow.
QUESTION: What made it productive, then?
MR JONES: I think —
MS NAUERT: (Inaudible) Nicole.
QUESTION: Hi, thank you for doing this. Have you presented Russia with this visual evidence? Have you asked them to take any actions and/or gotten any response from them?
MR JONES: So we have a – we have not presented this particular – I have not presented this particular evidence to the Russians, but we have an ongoing conversation with the Russians talking about the problem that their failure to condemn Syrian atrocities and their apparent tolerance of Syrian atrocities has created, and we have urged the regime – we have urged the Russian Government to hold the regime responsible for these atrocities.
QUESTION: Sir? Yeah, sir? (Inaudible.)
MS NAUERT: Rich Edson.
QUESTION: Doesn’t this or does this make the case, or is there a consideration of military action to destroy crematorium, some of this apparatus here?
MR JONES: As the President said, we’re not going to signal what we are going to do and what we’re not going to do. At this point we are talking about this evidence and bringing it forward to the international community, which we hope will put pressure on the regime to change its behavior.
QUESTION: Can I just – one very – extremely briefly? What makes you so sure that this is a crematorium and not just some other building? Is it this thing with the snowmelt? Because, I mean, people are going to look at this – the regime in particular or – and the Russians, who you’re – are going to look at this and say: Well, all this proves is that there is a building there and that that part where there’s – snow is melted is simply warmer than the rest of the building. It looks —
MR JONES: So if you look – so obviously, these photos date over several years from 2013 to 2017. If you look at the earliest photo, the August 13 photo, this is during the construction phase, and these HVAC facilities, the discharge stack, the probable firewall, the probable air intake, this is in the construction phase. This would be consistent if they were building a crematorium.
Then we look at the January 15 and we’re looking at snowmelt on the roof that would be consistent with a crematorium. So —
QUESTION: Or just a warmer part of a building, right?
MR JONES: Possibly.
QUESTION: Sir —
MS NAUERT: Dave Clark.
QUESTION: — could I ask you on —
MS NAUERT: Final question.
QUESTION: If Russia refuses to do anything about this, what’s next?
MR JONES: Well, the Russians – Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and the Russian Government have indicated to us that they are interested in finding a solution on Syria, and there is no solution on Syria without a political process and certainly an end to these atrocities. So we hope that the – we will now be able to work with the Russians in a constructive way to put pressure on the regime to end these atrocities, that the Russian Government will take responsibility for their partner, the Syrian regime, to end these atrocities and —
QUESTION: Can I just follow up briefly on that there? You said this evidence dates back – well, you had been built up over four years, 2013, 2017. Did this intelligence just become concrete recently and is that why you’re releasing it today? Or are you releasing it today with the hope of a political effect?
MR JONES: I would say that this information has been developing, and with the meeting last week between the Foreign Minister Lavrov and the Secretary, this was an opportune time to remind people about the atrocities that are being carried out inside of Syria all the time, of which this is one discrete additive piece of evidence.
QUESTION: Sir, on ending —
MS NAUERT: Thank you, everyone.
QUESTION: — on ending the attacks against the opposition, does that include ISIS and al-Nusrah?
MS NAUERT: Thank you.
At times like this I check http://www.twitter.com/Evakbartlett
Eva writes about ‘occupied Palestine’?
All land west of the Jordan is Jewish Palestine – Gaza and West Bank are illegally occupied Jewish Palestine aka Israel.
Jordan is Arab Palestine.
.a preferred flavor of propaganda?
Hmm, they take babies out of incubators and throw them on the floor, also, right?
Busy guys.
NO wonder the Syrian people support them so much.
I think in order to make such assertions (babies and incubators), you have to be related by blood to a politician or ambassador, be coached by a PR firm and/or attend acting classes.
Nayirah…is that you?
Serious note. .I’m with you, illuvatar. ” He gassed his own people and had WMDs”.
The NeverEnding War on Terror. We were always at war with the Middle East. Cue in the two minutes of hate. Sigh.
OMG! Politicians are POS, but are comparing them to dictators… go back and read history man… or just read about modern day dictators. Man of man. You will have no rights there period.
“According to the United Nations and ‘credible’ human rights organizations . . . ‘
Yadda, yadda, yadda.
Obama could have avoided all this…but now with his post president communist activities its now obvious that he never had any intention of getting rid of Ashd…now the mess has blossomed to a point where President Trump will have to make some real unpopular decisions.
Why? Why does Trump have to do anything here?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Its called Diplomacy something the Us started doing with Benjamin Franklin.
Because he’s the President of the USA that’s why.
Huh?
>Why? Why does Trump have to do anything here?
Seems to me he’s working hard to make Putin do it.
Assad just embarrassed Vladimir, he’s going to be having a bad week.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kinda puts a damper on the “muh Russia” narrative, doesn’t it?
Seriously, if this intel is true, Russia has to respond to it. Crematoriums to destroy mass killings?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hitler did it first.
Hitler and Islam are birds of a feather.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes they were gerogiafl
The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem was a close ally of Hitler.
He had full knowledge and fully supported the concentration camps.
He was even given his own SS division and did Nazi propaganda in Arabic over the radio.
Back when beck gave really good lessons he spoke to this. Iran/Aryan.
I think it was technically the Armenian genocide that inspired Hitler’s holocaust.
Either way, an apt observation. Hitler and Islam are birds of a feather.
That’s what dictator’s do… kill their own people and try covering it up like in WW2.
This is so disturbing. Does anyone else get the feeling that State has known this for some time but was suppressing the Intel?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, WSB.
I wouldn’t want to be the President in these times at all.
Absolutely NGO’s did not provide the 2013 Satelite images
It’s strange. I go back in time to when Kerry was pushing for our military to invade and have the Sauds find the invasion. I would have thought that acts such as these, if known, would have been used to bolster his plan of our military being lethal water carriers for “The Kingdom”.
I’m , torn, WSB.
I have to ask….do you believe the intel?
I think the timing is suspect and just another push by the deep state and weapon$ dealer politicians to push the President closer to invasion and a removal of an elected sovereign leader.
Imho, of course.
If it is true, heinous, no doubt.
Again, I ask…now what?
Is this clown and Obozo holdover? Where the hell did they dig him out of? This clown says that the snow melt could be because it is in a warm spot. Is this a joke?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly, this whole briefing smells badly! Oh gee, we think they are building a crematorium and they are burning bodies in them. I believe nearly every city in the US has one and Oh My Goodness… they are burning bodies in them.
When you have mass casualties it is a way to keep disease under control.
I would put those two on my short list of people to go.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In the meantime ISIS burns people alive but nobody seems to care.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s not what he said or meant. Are you that serious? Come on People. Did you ever read history?
The entire start of Trump presidency is similiar to Clinton…They both came in as outsiders and at some point decided a total house cleaning was necessary…
It’s a massive enterprise and it really shows why second terms can be so damaging like Obama to seed his people thoroughly…The Russia scam has been perfect Fake News narrative, but we know progress is being made BIGLY…
I’m hoping they have crack people going through all departments…Having Sally Yates as acting AG was a major foul up…
More proof that evil exists.
Assad’s Father was a dictator and so is he.
If people get their news from Alex Jones and the like… I feel just a bit sorry for you. Just because one or two people claim Assad is a great man… please, get your news from someplace else. Assad has always been a dictator. The Obama Administration just made it worse.
I don’t contend that Assad is anything better or worse than various other leaders around the world , particularly in the Middle East and Africa.
I DO contend, however, that those we armed and funded in Syria are just as bad, if not worse than Assad.
So….now what?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe that why Our President said it was a mess. as far as what now??
I think Sundance has outlined the plan quite well. Pressure on Russia to shut down Assad. Establishing safe zones. Returning safe zones to local control and local policing. Military protection provided outside the safe zone.
If i missed anything it was merely by omission.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks.
Didn’t they agree to safe zones last week, trialbytruth?
I really hope that Sundance’s suggestions in his/her outline will be as far as it goes.
If we send ground troops in and they are killed by the very men we trained and funded and kilked by the very weapons we gave to the rebels…i will be sick.
Iirc, Isis and the moderate rebels (lol) formed an official alliance recently, too.
It’s a,s&#tshow. imho
Yes they did. Only issues I have is Turkey is in the middle of it and i have no trust there.
You have to believe we have some boots there now,but I do not believe there is an appetite on Trumps part for massive troop deployments.I think air force, spotter units (some ground some drone) and rescue units is what you will see. We as a nation are obligated take national responsibility for the military mistakes of the previous administrations and do the best he can to make lemonade out of the rotten lemons.
That does not mean we send in battalions of troops it means we realign our allies and ignore the Neocon spittle slinging through the air. Trump is not a neocon. Trump is not a globalist. Trump is not a warmonger and finally Trump is not a fool. He play the cards he is dealt pragmatically and close to the vest.
There’s nothing worse than a dictator… just think about that for a moment. Starve your own people or shoot them on site, or burn them alive. I don’t know, take your pick. Just be thankful you were born in the USA and don’t have to make decisions now like President Trump has to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If your the President of the USA you are involved whether you like it or not. That’s just how it is… I would rather have that, than anyone one else making big decisions like Dictators.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What do you mean, “whether you like it or not” and “that’s just how it is”? The President of the USA should be focused on what’s best for the USA, first.
LikeLike
What’s best for the US is if Vlad gets off his ass and puts a stop to Assad.
That’s the message to take from this. Hopefully Vlad will.
LikeLike
There is no good Islam and there are no good Islamists.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is what happens when you’re a superpower that issues a redline but doesn’t back it up.
There’s no doubt that the regime was emboldened when Obama blinked. Shameful, shameful.episode in recent US history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We agree with you Jim Peters… not saying we should take over a country, but when your the superpower and allow shit like this… weak. Trump will be livid. Good!
That is o’s legacy. Emboldened and empowered all our enemies, foreign and domestic.
If this is true, why is Assad so popular with the Syrian people?
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s not, that’s a lie… they say things because they live in fear… something that we here can’t imagine.
They have no freedom what so ever. They do as they say or get killed or locked up. Or their family does. Be thankful you don’t live there.
Agree, Dixie.
Iirc, Sundance highlighted a Q&A session between the Canadian Press and a young female who has just visited Syria and essentially said the same thing. I sang remember who she was…
During all of this “civil” war stuff…an election was held.
imho
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you look at the entire region it has been religious factions fighting for control and killing others indiscriminately forever. The only thing that seems to unite them is their hatred of jews which is hardwired in to their so called religion of “Islam”.
Anyone who can keep these lunatics under wraps may be a dictator but we are finding out that it takes just this kind of person to control this farcical religious free for all under some kind of control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
His tribal areas perhaps. Beyond that he doesn’t travel much ever notice?
LikeLike
Yes.
Dixie….here is the write up by Sundance from back in December:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/12/14/canadian-journalist-lays-down-atomic-sledgehammer-of-truth-regarding-syria/#comments
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you! I was just looking for that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
She’s full of shit. Brainwashed liberal.
Sundance does not post anything that is full of $hit! If it wasn’t legitimate, he wouldn’t post it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tsk, tsk with the gutter speak, PK.
Name calling is not very enlightening. If you have evidence that disproves her comments be sure to share them with us treepers.
Thank you too, Fle!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. Would believe her over any UN consortium, supposed human rights group, muslim RedCrescent medical outfit, or any other anti-capitalist NGO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was looking for the wrong name. The Canadian journalist laying down the atomic sledgehammer of truth, which obviously many of those here have not read nor seen, was Eva Bartlett. I was looking for Tulsi Gabbard as I remember she made a trip to Syria and I thought that video was part of that particular post.
Thank you TreeperInTraining as I seem to have encountered a rather vitriolic hornet’s nest.
Hopefully everyone here will read Sundance’s post that you linked as it is very informative.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure if you asked the people in NK, they’d SWEAR they LOVE Kim Jong Un too..
Before you move on, read the link or watch the video above.
Is this how it’s done? Sounds like
Russia, Russia, RussiaMarcia, Marcia, Marcia.
Ok sorry had to make a joke, off to read!
So much CONcern tonight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
THIS!
And FSM runs a contrived tale of unfounded lies about OUR President?
Wth is wrong with these people in the media??
This story come with a Bridge in Brooklyn. You buy this, and they’ll toss in the bridge.
They can’t win on the battlefield so they ramp up the lies and fabrications.
“There are many divisions of Russian military hiding in Donbass too, don’t forget. But we can’t come up with any photos, any tank treads, any satellite views, any drone footage or one witness to prove it, but we know it. We insist on it.”
And the Russians are going to do nothing about this fairy tale because this is totally nothing.
The CIA and State Dept. can’t run the next Chemical Attack because the first one was so ludicrous that they needed something new. So we have hangings and crematoria.
The pathetic crap we call Intel is almost as embarrassing as our military disasters.
The world is laughing at the Exceptional US Government.
At least, the people of planet earth can see now that the citizens of the US have no control over the tyrannical government that is a mammoth killing machine and propagator of hate and lies.
They watch what is happening to Trump and the Rule of Law. They understand what many in America cannot accept. We are the source of evil.
Enjoy the Bridge. Put your name on it. It’s all yours.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll add this. The Russians-Syrians have made and upheld 1479 agreements with rebels and terror groups to disarm and stand down. They have not abrogated one. They have not killed one person who gave up the fight.
The Kurds at the Tabaq Dam near Raqqa guaranteed safe passage for ISIS to leave the area. The US broke the agreement and hunted down with helos, drones and jets the withdrawing ISIS fighters. This is bad protocol. The idea is to get the ISIS fighters to give up the war, save fighters on our side and protect civilians. Now those ISIS fighters we face will fight to the last bomb, IED, bullet and knife at the throat of some poor civilians.
This is why we have the crematoria stuff. It’s the routine we see when the US hits hospitals and civilians with bombs and missiles. They immediately fabricate a counter story to get the heat off CENTCOM.
My country is not the US government. My pledge of allegiance is to the Republic and the Constitution and to my fellow citizens, not to the tyrannical mess in DC.
More prayers are needed. Never stop them. We have a 24/7 nightmare destroying our values and morality. POTUS can only do what is possible. We need God and Christ’s hand on this to rectify the wrongs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you sure the goal isn’t to kill the Isis fighters. Send them on their way to the arms of their virgins and all that. Safe passage through the Kurds to where? Turkey and then on to join all the refugees. Im sorry these are homeless barbarians I have ABSOLUTELY no concern for them.
Bingo.
Nobody believed that Assad used chemical weapons on his people when the U.N. was visiting ….not did they believe the most recent chemical attack just as the tide was turning and he was “winning” the war. Not because he’s a nice guy… but because from a military standpoint, its ludicrous.
We destabilized . We armed fundamentalists. We created a humanitarian and migrant crisis to a degree we haven’t seen in decades. We continued arming the rebels even when we knew they weren’t “moderates”. And we did all of this to “free” the Syrians.
Someone REALLY wants Assad out.
Libya has been doing quite well since we “freed” them.
Smh
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well said, that was embarrassing to watch. These two clowns are the brightest and best our country has to offer?
The State department is an embarrassment to anyone watching and I hope TRex transfers these two to our new consulate on Mars.
So Three questions for you Bull Duram
1. Is it your position that Trump is to naive to know when he is being played?
2. Do you believe this press conference was staged without the knowledge/support of Tillerson?
3. Is it possible this is being floated in part as a reminder to Vlad that he needs to focus in Syria and keep his eyes off of north Korea?
Disturbing and disgusting, but not our problem. Let the UN prove itself useful and figure it out. We got DemoKrat commies undermining America along with treasonous RINOS. I’m more concerned about America First and fixing our own problems and defeating the alt left media. We have no business getting involved with fighting over Muslims killing Muslims. They need to fight for their own country and better themselves. We must do the same now with our own country
LikeLiked by 2 people
When your the President of the USA everything is your problem no matter what you like or think. Just be thankful you didn’t grow up there.
This is your Israeli friend and Trump supporter. I am not surprised about Assad and his attrocities. Syria has been the cruelest enemy of Israel for decades and we all know it’s better to die than be a hostage in Syria. Now away from the MSM and it’s lies I am very excited because Trump is coming to Israel in a few days. I am attaching hare a link that shows the preparations to protect the President visitor.. Its intense. If you read it it is also mentioning that the border Police and its counter terror unit will be protecting Trump. My video below shows you the Counter terror unit that is from the Border police. They are called Yamam and I think they will do a good job protecting Trump in addition to Secret Service.
Link about preparations:
http://m.jpost.com/israel-news/politics-and-diplomacy/10000-police-assigned-to-secure-trumps-stay-49074
The Counter terror unit which will be involved in protecting Trump:
I think the link above didn’t work so here it is again. About preparations to secure Trump.
http://m.jpost.com/israel-news/politics-and-diplomacy/10000-police-assigned-to-secure-trumps-stay-490740
I’m sure Assad has done some really bad things. But the United States is responsible for starting the Civil War in the first place. We never even attempted to bring both sides together to negotiate; we just immediately started handing out weapons.
