Report: Murdered DNC Staffer Seth Rich Was in Contact With Wikileaks…

Fox5 is reporting that a private investigator has turned up tangible evidence that murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich was in contact with Wikileaks. Which further provides more evidence he was most likely the source of the DNC leaks. The same report points out the FBI have been trying to cover-up the discoveries.
The motive for the leaks was obvious, the collusion within the DNC, specifically with the U.S. media, to eliminate Bernie Sanders as a potential risk to Clinton’s ambitions. If proven accurate this would also further prove “the Russians” had nothing to do with the DNC leaks. That’s the basis for the entire “muh russian conspiracy” narrative.
#SheWontGoQuietly
DNC leaker wasn't the Russians. It was Seth Rich & his computer shows he was emailing #Wikileaks. #SethRich #RIPSethRich pic.twitter.com/404GTppCUt
— AliceNUraniumOneLand (@American1765) May 16, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
WASHINGTON DC – […] Rod Wheeler, a private investigator hired by the Rich family, suggests there is tangible evidence on Rich’s laptop that confirms he was communicating with WikiLeaks prior to his death.
Now, questions have been raised on why D.C. police, the lead agency on this murder investigation for the past ten months, have insisted this was a robbery gone bad when there appears to be no evidence to suggest that.
Wheeler, a former D.C. police homicide detective, is running a parallel investigation into Rich’s murder. Wheeler said he believes there is a cover-up and the police department has been told to back down from the investigation.
“The police department nor the FBI have been forthcoming,” said Wheeler. “They haven’t been cooperating at all. I believe that the answer to solving his death lies on that computer, which I believe is either at the police department or either at the FBI. I have been told both.”
When we asked Wheeler if his sources have told him there is information that links Rich to Wikileaks, he said, “Absolutely. Yeah. That’s confirmed.” (read more)
Oh, God, this sounds weak.
The family hired a PI who is gonna swear up and down that Seth’s laptop -what laptop? i have like 5?! — held the contents of Geraldo’s Al Capone vault. Until someone else gets to peek in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, not Al Capone’s vault. Just evidence of contact with Wikileaks (which Julian Assange has already suggested).
LikeLiked by 9 people
It doesn’t sound weak to me at all. Look at what the evil Clintons have done in the past to suppress anyone who they perceive to be their enemies! The fact that she lost this election is why they (Dems/MSM) have pulled out all the stops…. it just wasn’t supposed to be. She owes people all over the world- big time. Anyone who got in her way had to be eliminated. Seth was eliminated by the evil oligarchs of the world who are in bed with the Clintons.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve wondered for a while about the peope the witch owes. I’m sure some of them want their money back and I bet they’re not so nice. I see she has started the sort of PAC that she campaigned against. What a money grubbing pig she is…not to mention probably much worse.
Seth was naive most likely about who he was going against. And…if his demise was because of a connection to Wikileaks then how did they know what he was up to?
LikeLike
Nice try, shill.
Next time try a bit of subtlety.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are not a shill… but it’s ok to question them on the substance.
LikeLike
You have to question why the WaPo story right before this local DC story breaks at least?
Seriously, something is a miss!
LikeLiked by 10 people
This bozo jumped on this story way to fast…….hmmmmm
LikeLiked by 2 people
Al Capone was taken down by an IRS agent, not a Chicago cop or the Feds. So maybe the DNC can be taken down by a PI.
Stranger things have happened.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am not sure if you have comprehension issues or not, therefore I do not understand hyperbole. Mr. wheeler does not have access to the computer he has been told two stories… One story the FBI’s in possession of it the other Story the police are in possession of it. The bigger question is why are they dragging their feet on this case, why is the FBI not cooperating?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sayit2016, feet dragging is a way to keep the “Russians interfered with the election to benefit Trump” going. It spoils the narrative if Russia wantedHillary to win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, Last Democrat — you wish you had evidence this strong pointing to some “collusion” between Trump and Russia. But you’ve got nothing and never will have anything.
By the way, your noble party of the underdog is being sued by its own workers for failing to pay them the minimum wage it keeps howling at everybody else to pay.
http://waynedupree.com/field-workers-join-class-action-lawsuit-against-dnc-this-is-good/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Last Democrat has been here for a couple years. Not sure why he said that. Maybe he forgot to add the /sarc?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow the trolls are out tonight! This is the mother load and they must defend it to their last breath. SD has warned us about the first post.
From the article:
“The police department nor the FBI have been forthcoming,” said Wheeler. “They haven’t been cooperating at all. I believe that the answer to solving his death lies on that computer, which I believe is either at the police department or either at the FBI. I have been told both.”
When we asked Wheeler if his sources have told him there is information that links Rich to Wikileaks, he said, “Absolutely. Yeah. That’s confirmed.”
THIS is why they have lost their minds since the Comey firing! The floodgates are opened and the SH…T that is going to flow out is beyond comprehension for everyday Americans. I have no doubt Comey was holding this back and will find himself in jail because of it! Muh Russia will be the least of their problems. The Bern Bots are about to lose their minds that one of their own had to die because the queen was to become president.
Folks there isn’t enough popcorn for what is about to be their living hell on earth!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep 🙂 Thank you for succinctly stating a view shared by others 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Holy Shite that interview is HUGE!
Wheeler is great!!!!! Very Clear!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh my! Explains, precisely, the false narrative pushed by the rabid FSM on Monday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And this story was buried, it was one of the opening segments of this evening’s news coverage on that channel.
LikeLike
*was NOT* buried
LikeLike
I have tried to steer clear of this one, since evidence just hasn’t been there. But this new information, coinciding with the following takes this from “weak” to “plausible”:
• Seth Rich had access to the information in question.
• Seth Rich was murdered.
• Seth Rich was apparently not robbed.
• Investigation into Seth Rich’s murder was basically shrugged off (not necessarily weird in D.C.)
• WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange vaguely suggested there was cooperation with Seth Rich.
Does this prove Rich provided the files to WikiLeaks? No.
Even if he did, does this prove he was murdered for it? No.
But, if this P.I. has some evidence to show Rich was even remotely connected to the leaks, it jumps from “crazy conspiracy theory” to something more real, worthy of an in-depth investigation. Not to mention completely destroying the entire basis of the “muh Russia” narrative, which was initially based on the DNC leaks to WikiLeaks.
So this is not weak at all. However, it does depend heavily on what this P.I. has in hand and can prove.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This confirms what many of us have been suspecting for months.
Also this may explain why that bogus Russian story broke tonight…
LikeLiked by 11 people
A Treeper at the Russian Fake News echoed your sentiment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. This wrecks so much for the MSM *and* the DNC *and* Ms. Hillary.
No wonder the b*tch has been quiet all week.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Uhm, she has been spouting all day n Twitter….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, and Hildabeast launched her newest project today:
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/05/15/hillary-clinton-launches-onward-together-pac.html
LikeLike
Oh yeah, forgot about that “Onward Together” BS. Guess I could care less. In one ear out the other.
Guess I’m just blessed that way. hehe.
LikeLike
Except the begging for money..that’s more like breathing for her, though
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD’s link states that Fox will be coming out with more information tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly, Wapo was distraction for something big and credible brewing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alas, REAL NEWS! Makes sense to me!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It should be remembered that Assange offered a reward to find Rich’s killer, a first for wikileaks and then later let slip on “Hannity” that his source was a disgruntled person inside the DNC.
LikeLiked by 16 people
To be fair, everyone inside the DNC is disgruntled. Just look at them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Disgruntled begins with D.
LikeLiked by 2 people
and it also ends with a D. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
DNC = disgruntled ‘n’ cranky
LikeLiked by 2 people
I LIKE it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disgruntled an’ Craycray.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BOOM!!!!!!
This also means that there has been a HUGE cover up (and other deaths) all to get Hildabeast into the white house. It failed.
It was obvious to most of us that Seth was the source, the timing, the report regarding the wikileaks courier who had met soemone in DC to collect… wikileaks reward for info re Seth’s death.
I tell you, the clintons are a crime syndicate of extraordinary depths. This also explains the FAKE NEWS out of WaPo this evening…. they knew this story was coming.
Something must be done this time. Too many people have died to further the Clintons.
Truth WILL see light of day, and Seth et al shall be avenged.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Both the Clintons and the Bush’s are crime families. They are also fast friends with each other and they both smuggled drugs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So true, found this about david brock through twitter hours ago. The kind of ‘effective’ people who work for Clinton
LikeLike
WOW!!!! Why am I not surprised! Rod Wheeler better watch his back. On a different note…has anyone suggested to the Trump WH that the entire Oval Office should be completely checked for microphones or some kind of listening devices???? I know it sounds silly but sometimes the obvious is not so obvious.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was smart of Wheeler to come out on the news and do that interview.
That should protect him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know how credible this is, but I do know one thing: if Hollywood ever makes a movie about it, Seth Rich must be played by Brad Pitt. He’s practically his doppelganger.
LikeLiked by 2 people
More like Ryan Gosling, to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jake Gyllenhaal maybe:
LikeLike
Hollywood only makes movies that are anti-conservative.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then let’s make it in Indiana…much bigger that ‘All the Preident’s Men’.
LikeLike
Seth Rich should be played by a man his own age–27 when he died. Brad Pitt was born in 1963; Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Gosling, both 1980.
LikeLike
Timed with the lawsuit against the DNC, this could get traction if we had an honest media.
We don’t have an honest media, so it will be buried.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We have to keep this story alive. I feel so badly for this poor man’s family. We have to keep this going. Pass the story with his picture to everyone you know. He had the “boy next door” look about him that really brings the “mother hen” out in me. Hopefully, it will in others also so his family can finally get justice. So young! 😦
LikeLiked by 3 people
We have to keep this story alive. I feel so badly for this poor man’s family. We have to keep this going. Pass the story with his picture to everyone you know. He had the “boy next door” look about him that really brings the “mother hen” out in me. Hopefully, it will in others also so his family can finally get justice. So young! 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought the Kate Steinle issue would be buried too, but our President Trump and AG Sessions will see that her death was not in vain. I hope that they seek justice for Seth Rich as well. We won’t forget!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did I miss something? Rod Wheeler states there is tangible evidence on a laptop that he has no access to? I’d bet he’s right, but how would he know?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe a list of effects. Funny that wasn’t taken in the faked robbery. I wonder if there is a backup hard drive somewhere?
LikeLike
A la Anthony Weiner
LikeLiked by 1 person
Um, he probably has friends at the DC Police Dept. The cloud is another idea, it is a way to protect your files. Back-up hard drive. It is possible the spooks missed something. No one is perfect 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
You don’t need the laptop to access his email account 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
You don’t have to have Seth’s computer to read his emails. If Seth emailed it & his family knew how to sign into his email they could see it. You need the computer to check for downloads.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or uploads. 😉
LikeLike
There are most likely backup images of that laptop that Rice had stored offsite and offline.
A backup image is SOP, especially for a laptop that could be stolen or dropped in everyday use.
For example, back up images of old computers with Old OS’s, (even macs and linux) can pulled up in VMWare on any new machine and used to get information from programs you may not have on that new machine. I do that all the time. I have images of all my old machines over the years.
In this case, the investigator is most likely looking at Seth Rich’s laptop via an image and asking the uncomfortable question of why this same information, which the authorities have on the laptop itself, isn’t being used by the Seth Rice case investigators themselves.
LikeLike
This is IMPORTANT, possible david brock conversation with reference to seth rich. Sundance, if you can verify, even though its 7 months old and on reddit, it fills in a lot of holes and follows a pattern with a lot pizzagate info and infiltration drama to make it go away. Please take seriously.
LikeLiked by 3 people
OMG. Goes. All. The. Way. To. The. Top.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Found it through the twitter comments of Marina Marraco, it was suppressed on reddit when released 7 months ago. Surprised I’ve never seen it before. Fits a pattern of attack users that happened to pizzagate supporters and why that community devolved into infighting/useless drama and distracted conspiracy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So does Julian work out an immunity deal to take down Hillary for good?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Considering all the people in the American intelligence and political power elite that want Assange dead or out of the picture, its more a matter of finding a way for him to survive and yet still find a deal Trump would accept. I’m not a fan, I suspect Assange has actual Russian help and other hackers like guccifer do to. So optics and loyalty in media narratives will be harsh.
LikeLike
Never saw this thread
LikeLike
If look at it on /donald reddit its obvious it got suppressed. David Brock/associates have that kind of power, no exaggeration, if you know his history and hatchet man reputation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read the entire thing… a buddy and myself have been regulars at /r/T_D and neither one of us had seen it. Obviously suppressed
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does this look real to you? How did it surface now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s real…. it was buried in Reddit. Curious that it wasn’t pruned / deleted though
LikeLike
Well, I don’t know how active you are as a redditor, but considering reddit is controlled/censored, /pol on 4chan and 8chan are monitored, I’m not sure how to promote the information. Infowars is suppressed as well but open to info like this, and most alt right journalists, well who knows agenda wise what they do with information like this. Youtube community would pay attention but certain influencers would have to be interested in an old topic. I know Breitbart won’t touch this so I’m hoping the Treehouse minds can figure out something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m gonna start a thread at /pol/ tomorrow
LikeLike
With so many leaks and ways to too leak who knows, but the language is unmistakable, meaning those people chatting are definitely politicos with jargon and inside information and the timing. Needs to be assumed to be real until disproven.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No it was there a bunch. But as you know TD gets brigaded and downvoted a ton. Also was up on 4chan and a bunch of other crazy sites
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t believe it got so little traction outside of ‘crazy’ sites. It matches a pattern for me though as I quietly watched pizzagate supporters lose focus and turn on each other for drama and devolve into infighting such over David Seamen, who mentioned David Brock specifically as the culprit. Maybe its time to bring it back, idk.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Speaking of Brock did he ever recover from his heart attack? Hmmmmmm
LikeLike
Zig, you and those at 4chan, if this is real,need to figure out anything you can about the thread, because they are referencing a murder and because brock is a reprehensible douchebag. A bit of weaponized patriotic autism is in order here, if its possible. 😒
LikeLiked by 1 person
Geez Louise!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well that just about wraps it up for “Muh Russians”…
DNC leaks were the ONLY slightly possible Russian thing anywhere. We KNOW dopey Podesta “hacked” himself LOL
LikeLiked by 8 people
LOL!! I “liked” myself earlier, but I’ve never “hacked” myself 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sounds rude and a little self-flagellating.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well he is talking about Podesta 😉
LikeLike
Just click like again to unlike something 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
AND Podesta refused to let the FBI have access to the computer. If Russia hacked me, I’d gladly let the FBI help me unless I was lying.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There will be many top donors and DNC in prison if it’s real investigation . Trump’s justice department should bring case and close this fake Russia theory.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tomorrow. I LOVE raids!
LikeLike
Many of us have long thought that Seth was the source for Wiki leaks. Things happen to people that cross the Clintons. Comey should be worried. The Clinton’s need to be brought to justice before anyone else loses their lives.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Wonder if Comey will have a heart attack like Andrew Breitbart? Yes, I know no proof. And it really was a coincidence that the coronor was killed. Yes, another misunderstanding. Of course. We should stop being paranoid. Hillary would never. Of course they never found the bullet with Vince Foster’s suicide. They found a bullet from the Civil War, but no bullet for Vince. Amazing, eh?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hilary is gonna get the book thrown at her when President Trump has his new FBI Director in place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even if we can only get her on 110 counts of mishandling classified information (the number of classified documents found on unsecured devices per Comey’s July press conference) we’d be getting somewhere!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aren’t new charges just that? New charges? Anything to get her in the door.
LikeLike
Detective Columbo says there is just one thing that’s bothering him. Why does law enforcement need to hold onto the victim’s laptop if it was a robbery gone bad?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Bingo!
LikeLike
They broke from their usual routine/pattern alright.
LikeLike
Because it is still an open investigation.
LikeLike
Parents should be given their son’s effects for a closed case.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am your Israeli friend and Trump supporter. I always said that the key to the most evil enemies of Trump is this case of Seth Rich. It is sooo… obvious that he was the leaker to Wikileaks. Assanage offered a generous financial bonus to anyone who will lead to catching the assasins.
In a different note, Israel is now preparing for Trump’s arrvival in a few days. We are having our Counter terrorism units securing his area. Attached is a video of our Counter terror units.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Do you think you can help break this information to the public in America and Israel? For Seth Rich?
LikeLike
If it was just a robbery, why does the government need the laptop?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Because it shows why he was murdered…hehehehe
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is this the same Rod Wheeler who appears on Fox News?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good, he’s articulate an credible from what I remember.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s a cops cop…I have never known him as a conspiracy type…He is hard nosed and D.C. is a corrupt town fo sho…
LikeLiked by 3 people
See his interview above in the new post by SD in thread.
Wheeler is Great! Outlines main points very clearly and succinctly.
No beating around the bush. Even a Braindead Democrat can understand him.
LikeLike
Let’s get to the part where hillary ‘resists’ arrest.
LikeLiked by 12 people
It’s getting old….but still
She won’t “intend” to 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha! Considering her new initiative to resist, launched on Monday:
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/05/15/hillary-clinton-launches-onward-together-pac.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
DNC=Dangerous Nut Cases. Poor Seth, if you lay around with dogs you get fleas! Except these fleas put two bullets in the back of his head!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He was too young to know this. He was probably shocked when he realized what was happening. I wonder who his friends were and if they have any communications?
LikeLike
The most curious statement of the report
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Two bags full of wool to pull over peoples’s eyes……….
And some cheesecake.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The brain works s.l.o.w.l.y when it’s tired
Despair and a Bill 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does the Federal Government still run DC? I thought the Mayor was a figurehead and the Feds took over because all of the corruption. Oh, sorry I just realized how dumb that sounds….but, I remember when Mayor Barry was there and they were broke.
Ah too bad Mayor Barry is gone, we could get the laptop and all the evidence for a crack rock and a hooker….
LikeLike
Muriel Bowser
I admit I skimmed WikiPedia to see if she has any unusual ties…even WikiPedia can’t cover for her. She is a mess from beginning to end.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muriel_Bowser
Like a Marion Barry lite.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Most photos of her are inaccessible .gov…maybe she doesn’t want her picture out there!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If there was no connection between Wikileaks and Seth Rich, why would Assange be investigating Rich’s death and offering a reward for information?
With an average of 44 murders per day in the US, I don’t hear of WikiLeaks/Assange investigating anyone except Seth Rich…hmmm?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Assange’s point is that if people are killed or intimidated to not expose governmental criminal behavior, we all lose; therefore, the reward.
LikeLike
Now we know the rationale behind the timing of the WaPo fakenews from tonight about Trump giving classified info to the Russians. It is keeping the Leftist base in a rabid frenzy, unable to process anything else, leaving the Berniebots occupied, leaving all news outlets occupied……and then here comes the Seth Rich bombshell….hello? Anyone? “Sorry, we’re preoccupied at the moment.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
I watched the 11 pm FOX 5 out of D.C….I live just outside Annapolis…
Rod Wheeler the former D,C. detective we have seen zillions of times on FOX basically said verbatim what was quoted in article Sundance linked to…
They will be having announcement tomorrow and the news runs from 5am-9am….I will keep an eye on this story…Rod Wheeler has sources and the D.C. Police are a different level of corruption with Federal government all around and things get hushed constantly here..
I did find it interesting the Fake News from Washington Post ran after the Seth Rich story and it was a short nothingburger…If the D.C. stations aren’t playing it up, then it’s another Comey type Fake News dud….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks Alex –
Local news is where we are going to get information….the national outlets….crickets.
Hubby heard about the ICE gang roundup last week on a local radio station, not talk radio, his music station on the way to work. I had thought it was local news but they didn’t even cover it. Very sad that we have to tell each other on a blog what’s going on. Not complaining….this site is the best. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would Lou Dobbs have Rod Wheeler on?
[Hi, Lou!]
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weeper,
This is what we are doing at the point of the game.
“Listen, my children, and you shall hear
Of the midnight ride of Paul Revere,
On the eighteenth of April, in Seventy-five;
Hardly a man is now alive
Who remembers that famous day and year.”
— Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 1863.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rod Wheeler is a former DC homocide detective. Once Wikileaks offered $25k reward for Rich’s killer it seemed obvious that Rich had some importance to the Wikileaks DNC emails.
Didn’t the lawyer that served the DNC die in his bathroom? Yep. All coincidence I’m sure. Robbers that don’t rob and another death of young man from a strange drug combination. Just like how Michael Hastings drove his Mercedes 90 per hr in a residential and hit a tree after he emailed his friends that the FBI was after him and he needed to hide out. No the CIA doesn’t have the tech to control a car through it’s computer. No way. They don’t listen to us either, Clapper said so…..whatever.
All coincidence….
LikeLiked by 5 people
I know D.C. well and that crime is overkill for that part of town…It’s never a good idea to walk around at 4am or whatever it was, but there are cameras EVERYWHERE in D.C. compared to other places…It never added up…
LikeLiked by 3 people
There was also what the bartender said at the latest he was known alive… he was very upset. (Press characterized that he was having girl trouble, which I think was a lie). He went somewhere after leaving that bar for some period of time before he got shot. That period of time is unaccounted for (2hrs?).
One of the wikileaks people said he met his source in DC. That person also mysteriously died later.
The circumstances of his death never made sense – cops said robbery, but nothing stolen. He was shot in the back of the head! Meaning someone was following him….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hillary…..is girl trouble all right!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shawn Lucas served the DNC a lawsuit for fraud against Sanders. He was found dead less than a month after Seth Rich was murdered.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/08/breaking-lead-attorney-dnc-fraud-case-found-dead-1-week-serving-dnc-papers/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Session and existing department knows everything and waiting for right time. There is no juice in Russia story soon and we will see previous administration in the box – wiretapping, unmasking, Seth murder, Hillary long crime list
LikeLiked by 7 people
I want to believe that. I don’t know if I actually believe it yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know what you mean. I’m to the point that I will have a hard time believing it when it does happen. I’ve been waiting since the Arkansas days of the Clintons. I keep hoping that it’s this time that they get charged but then we are told nothing happened & they walk.
If they are charged with something I won’t celebrate until the judge hands down a good sentence because I will be afraid the charges won’t stick
I want to believe it & praying hard that the things they have done are brought out into the light.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quack…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone should look over the analysis and investigation of the DNC Leaks by Adam Carter, a former hacker.
It’s ongoing but he’s been collecting clues and evidence. He’s notifying senators and giving them a choice to act before new information is released.
“Phase #5 Preparation
Multiple identities spanning numerous domains possibly connected to a homeland security focused university (and immediately subsequent to a raid carried out on a website and it’s former operator by a federal agency last year) appear to want to have themselves outed for reasons I’ll explain in 15 days time (assuming the MSM persist in citing assessments without qualifying that recently discovered evidence now raises doubts about the veracity of those assessments).”
http://g-2.space
“Guccifer 2.0: Game Over
Metadata suggests it took only 30 minutes to go from a DNC tech/data strategy consultant creating documents to Guccifer2.0 tainting them – all occurring on a date that Guccifer2.0 claimed to be after he was locked out of the DNC Network – occurring on the same day that Guccifer2.0 emerged.
Data found deeper in files now also demonstrates there was a misdirection effort, that, in its larger scope – seems to have been intended to discredit leaks by having leaks blamed on Russian hackers”
LikeLike
And there is this about david brock and company…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Video of media report:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you so much Sundance. I love this! So excited that someone is looking into it. Finally!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You would think that the Bike Rack that the DNC dedicated to Seth would have been sufficient and the Rich family would have let well enough alone. (Sarcasm off).
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Fox 5 story headline says, “Family’s private investigator: There is evidence Seth Rich had contact with WikiLeaks prior to death”
The family being involved will help keep the case alive. That did not happen in the Foster case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
FAKER!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is something that got suppressed on the reddit from 7 months ago, hacked conversation of david brock, seth rich mentioned in the end, darkly.
LikeLike
WTF is this about?
LikeLike
Apparently Seth’s parents didn’t hire Wheeler?!?
https://mobile.twitter.com/Robbin_Young/status/864304593710141440
LikeLike
It’s about “alleged” Twitter Direct Messages between Robin Young and Guccifer 2.0.
In them Guccifer 2.0 reversed his narrative that he hacked the DNC and instead said he was sad about his leaker named Seth.
The DMs are questionable though. It’s another layer to sort through and verify or debunk.
http://g-2.space/sr/dms.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Ed guy posted this 3 days ago
LikeLike
The story about Seth was out a few days ago which gave DNC & Hillary’s team plenty of time to cook up today’s Trump / Russia story & release it less than 24 hrs of Seth’s story being released.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It wasn’t out nationally must have been local tease.
LikeLike
http://ibankcoin.com/zeropointnow/2017/05/15/bombshell-seth-rich-was-in-contact-with-wikileaks-says-former-dc-homicide-detective/
Let’s not forget that right before the election Dr. Steve Pieczenik – ex deputy Sec. of State under Kissinger – told the world that the Wikileaks releases were part of a ‘counter-coup’ in which elements within the US Intelligence community decided Hillary Clinton and the globalist cabal she represented couldn’t be allowed to reach the Oval Office. In respons, they – not Russia, gave the DNC / Podesta / Hillary emails to Wikileaks to be exposed to the world.
When the Wikileaks were Between the crowd-sourced effort on 4chan and Reddit which connected dots within tens of thousands of emails, which then leveraged the mass-audience reaching megaphones provided by social media giants Twitter and Facebook.
There was no table of contents or any other guide. Instead, these were raw – DKIM verified emails, which would take nothing short of a massive crowd-sourced effort to process and decipher. Within days however, dots were rapidly being connected across various message boards – mostly 4chan and Reddit’s “The_Donald”. This internet army, if you will, refer to themselves as “Weaponized Autists” – a self-deprecating term to describe their Rain Man abilities to quickly connect dots, form theories, discard dead ends, and spread their findings like wildfire through social media giants Reddit, Twitter, and Facebook.
The results of the online efforts were staggering, as the world witnessed revelations of “Pay for Play” by Clinton Foundation donors who funded ISIS, the DNC cheating against Bernie Sanders, MSM collusion with the Clinton campaign, Hillary’s dreams of open borders, “unaware and compliant” citizens, #SpiritCooking, Wet Works, and evidence of Aliens and Zero Point Energy – or a completely insane Edgar Mitchell (15052).
Back to detective Wheeler and Seth Rich
If Seth Rich was in fact one of Wikileaks’ sources as it now appears, it’s far less of a stretch now to conclude that he was murdered. Moreover, what’s left of the Russian hacking narrative is now – in my opinion, absolutely moot. This is going to get very interesting…
LikeLike
Read this hacked conversation of david brock and associates from seven months ago. Seth Rich mentioned in the bottom.
LikeLike
We need some hard evidence. The timing of this release is also interesting, given the WaPo lie this evening.
Personally, I’ve never had any doubt that Rich was the leaker to Wikileaks – and that the pro-Clinton DNC had him killed for it. The Guccifer 2.0 / Russia explanation was a lie and cover-up from the beginning.
From the first, the explanation for the murder has been dodgy as hell. We are meant to believe that Rich was ‘walking home’ & shot at 4.20am on July 10, 2016. The cops said it was a burglary, but nothing was taken from him. Even today there are no suspects, motive or witnesses. Utterly bizarre.
The Wikileaks leak was on July 22, 2016. Wikileaks don’t reveal sources, but have strongly suggested that Rich was the leaker and have formally stated that the leak came from the DNC itself. Wikileaks may be many things, but they are credible, have a solid track record and do not lie.
Rich was an IT expert & employed at the DNC as their Voter Expansion Data Director. Rich was looking into several instances of DNC electoral fraud and voter suppression, and was to give testimony in the case regarding Clinton’s email server — the very scandal kicked off by the Wikileaks data dump. By all accounts, he was a very principled young man.
The bottom line, though – we need to see incriminating, hard evidence that Rich was the leaker. That in itself would disprove the Russia hack story and expose the DNC as a complete fraud. For Rich’s family’s sakes and the American people, I hope this evidence is revealed.
LikeLike
I doubt we will see this on any MSM outlet.
LikeLike
Assange retweeted the fox story….hmmmm.
LikeLike
This theory is a long shot–but perhaps information re: Seth Rich/DNC/HRC could have been on SS Agent Marie Argentieri’s laptop? Did I miss any updates re: if this laptop was found?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The time of Seth Rich tweet was BEFORE the Trump smear
LikeLiked by 1 person
There wasn’t anything here that proves any link. It’s the P.I saying the proof is on the laptop that the FBI or the police has. All that tells me is that the P.I ran out of options and is trying to get the Comey-less FBI to open the gate.
And that’s assuming if they really were covering up something. It’s a shot in the dark.
Personal opinion? It’s a pretty narrow dark corridor now that the gate is open. Maybe he’ll get a hit. Maybe.
LikeLike
Is it proper to ask the Mosad which black bag op work with the DNC Clinton/Obama crowd? They’ve been using professionals for a very long time. Who are the players and how can we find out? Would love for everyone to know.
LikeLike
Two words.
Bill Clinton.
LikeLike