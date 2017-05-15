May 15th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #116

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Transfer of power is still in progress …..
The forces of globalism remain agitated, defiant, and undefeated. They’re pulling every stunt in the book to diminish our president; to see him fail; to see US fail.
And still, Trump gains.
The constant drumbeat of negativity; the constant ‘static’ and nay-saying can take a toll on us all. DO NOT LET IT!
Remain strong. Remain firm. We CAN do this; in the end we MUST do it.
Great post R-C, very well said. We MUST do it. Stay the course!
# noquarter
No amount of negativity, rage. gaslighting, accusations or other psychobabble from the self-anointed “elite” is going to stop me from doing whatever I can to help Trump defeat them. We can all help him.
Imagine the toll on the crooked, corrupt communist Libtards. No matter how they try…..they always fail.
Oh, we’ll do it alright! God didn’t get us this far to let the evil win now.
No worries, everyone. When we’ve been out and about everyone is happy. Just plain old happy 🙂 Pretty much everyone dislikes media and they’ll tell you so if asked.
“The constant drumbeat of negativity; the constant ‘static’ and nay-saying can take a toll on us all.”
I guess I’m cut from a different cloth here. When the drumbeat ends, I’ll be thinking what happened? Why isn’t President Trump still pissing these people off.
The wailing and moaning and constant complaining by the progtards is music to my ears. I have been waiting a long time for this. The only end I want to this is when the proggies admit complete and morale crushing defeat. Then beg for mercy.
There should be some national movement to stop watching MSM, cut cable and buying stuff of their advertisers. There is no talk about politics and support to anyone. Like a some kind of move to end MSM.
Maybe PTrump should send out an email each week to ALL “conservative hosts” of TV/Radio, bloggers etc. of what was accomplished by his Cabinet. He can cover a lot of ground and reach many Americans to get his works of accomplishments acknowledged.
Jason Chaffetz hired by FOX News…
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/report-nevertrumper-jason-chaffetz-planning-join-fox-news/
Just what Fox needs, another asshole.
View story at Medium.com
excerpt:
Just as it became evident that Trump had been fully digested by America’s unelected power establishment when the mass media pundits stopped calling him a Russian spy and started cheering his missile strikes in Syria last month, it is evident by the mass media’s refusal to cover the DNC lawsuit that it poses an existential threat to that same unelected power establishment. Remember, the motion-to-dismiss on the grounds that the DNC is under no obligation to provide real party primaries was the DNC’s first line of defense. That politically disastrous public position was their Plan A. If the lawsuit commences, can you imagine how bad their Plan B’s going to be? Can you imagine the spectacle of Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Donna Brazile being forced to explain how their many, many, many transgressions were not a blatant violation of the Impartiality Clause in the DNC Charter? Can you imagine DNC Chair Tom Perez dithering out an explanation to a skilled prosecutor as to how democracy can be said to exist in a strict two-party system where one of the parties actively sabotages the will of the people?
RePosted:
Actor Powers Boothe dead at age 68
Appeared in Red Dawn, Southern Comfort, Jim Jones(Guyana massacre), Tombstone, Deadwood, and others.
I am sorry to hear that. So young. I hope he is at peace.
Source: The Trumps Have Selected Barron’s New School
http://amp.dailycaller.com/2017/05/12/source-the-trumps-have-selected-barrons-new-school/
Fake MSM would keep fighting on Russia story and found nothing in next 6 months and no proof. But president would finish lot of work which fake MSM and rats would not like and allow. I think all these nonsense Russia, Comey and Flynn stories are bad for short term but good for long term. Distraction is the name of the game where uniparty, MSM and k street is not focusing on nafta, china trade deal, voting fraud, work visa review and so many things.
http://www.kgw.com/news/crime/person-stabbed-at-estacada-grocery-store-officials-say/439651514
ESTACADA, Ore. – A man reportedly covered in blood, holding a knife and carrying what appeared to be a human head walked into an Estacada grocery store and stabbed an employee Sunday afternoon, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect is in custody.
The man, who has not been identified, walked into Estacada Thriftway Harvest Market at around 2:15 p.m.
Once inside, he stabbed a store employee, who was flown to a hospital, according to Sandy Police. The condition of the employee was not immediately known.
Employees at the store then tackled the suspect and held him down until police arrived, Estacada Fire said. The suspect was taken to a hospital after being brought into custody.
At 2:35 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding a woman who appeared to be dead inside a home in the 25000 block of Elwood Road in Colton, about 10 miles from the store. Deputies arrived at the home and located a body.
Investigators determined the death occurred at the Elwood Road home. They believe the man who walked into the Estacada store and attacked the employee is the suspect. They say there is no threat to the public at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
On Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo this morning, she talked about her interview on Thursday when Rand Paul said he had been told by two reporters who had multiple sources telling him that he, Rand, had been surveilled by Obama. Rand also said another Senator had told him that he, too, had been surveilled by Obama. Rand wouldn’t identify the Senator, but Maria believes it is likely Mario Rubio.
Mario didn’t want to run for Senate again, and finally agreed to a little unwillingly or so it seems. Since the election, he has been a perfect jerk. My theory (and that is all it is) is that he had money trouble and has sold himself body and soul to the Globalists.
If this surveillance story ever breaks it is going to blowback onto Obama and sully everything associated with his administration and everyone in it. I hope. I hope it is big enough and ugly enough to take them all down.
