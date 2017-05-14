Sunday Talks: Robert Gates Discusses Trump White House, Russia, Comey Firing etc…

Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates appears on (de)face The Nation for an interview with John Dickerson.
Within the overall interview former Defense Secretary Robert Gates speaks direct confidence about President Trump’s intelligence and foreign policy appointments. Gates also uses common sense to shoot down the media’s narrative about Michael Flynn etc.
.
Did Gates pop his head up to present himself as a potential FBI Director candidate?
Advertisements
Interesting idea. He’s always impressed me as being pretty grounded. I enjoyed the book “Duty”.
LikeLike
He always gave the impression, when working for Obama that he knew the issues he reported were wrong….but would continue with his sneaky little smile knowing people knew he was full of manure. PJT doesn’t need this guy in any capacity in his organization.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t trust this guy further than i can throw hilldog.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He’s not the right guy, the guy we want will go after the obama administration without hesitation!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agree. Gates is a condescending_______ who single-handedly did more than anybody to demoralize the US military with the possible exception of Obama. Not a snowflake’s chance in hell… (pun intended).
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s not Trump material, I’m sure he pegs Trump’s BS meter
LikeLiked by 2 people
The political class whines over what “is not done”. Guess what, Trump isn’t a politician. Get used to running the country like a lean, efficient business instead of a feather bedded elite club of self-enriching incompetents and liars and parasites who must never be offended.
Comey parlayed his government service into a $10 million fortune before returning to government for power and control. He won’t suffer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
” He won’t suffer.”
Well, we haven’t begun to scratch the surface of the collusion between Comey, Cankles, Lynch, Rice and Obama yet, have we?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can you say, “restitution”? Sure you can!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gates can’t think outside the box on why Trump fired him the way he did, so he dismisses it as being handled wrong. It’s obvious Trump did it suddenly so Comey wouldn’t have time to destroy evidence.
It’s just another example of people who don’t understand Trump’s moves. They all have a purpose and they are all well thought out.
LikeLiked by 11 people
The stagecraft of statecraft is fine if you are not firing a snake. You have to fire them quickly, before they can get access to your computers and data files. You have to fire them before they can assemble a fleet of lawyers and establish a plausible counter-narrative in the media. There was no good time or way to fire Comey. “If it were done when ’tis done, then ’twere well It were done quickly”.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Only good thing with Robert gate can be easy confirmation and case to rats. But dems will say it’s not about Gates but Russia and want independent investigation. These rats will keep giving pain until president put previous administration on defense and open unmasking and wiretapping investigation
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correct me if I am wrong, but isn’t Gates the one who changed policy on the boyscouts?
LikeLike
Gates may be under consideration, but IMO, he is not the right person. Now is the time to nominate someone who will restore faith in the FBI, and will go after the swamp: HRC, P44, Lynch, Rice, pizzagate sickos, etc etc.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Why is he getting his info from media about President’s strategy against ISIS
LikeLike
We don’t need, and shouldn’t want, Anyone that Is or Was part of the Big Club.
I Trust President Trump to make the Right Choice.
I also expect the most extreme rejection no matter who is picked.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Transcript
LikeLike
I don’t think the interview was that great or incisive or favorable to Trump. He got in plenty of dogs at Trump, but based on nothing more than words like “odd” and “troublesome.” He reflects a poor understanding of Trump and how he works, and completely misses the vicious media hysteria and how it affects the political culture. A figure of the past and I also wouldn’t trust him for a second.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’d rather be the CEO (president), by now
LikeLike
I’d rather it not be him. I’d like to see somebody fresh get the job and not a retread from past administrations. I would like to see somebody deserving that’s among the FBI be appointed. I have no idea who that person is but I would think there’s gotta be a lot of FBI white hats that are absolutely sick with how the bureau had been run and what they’re letting these crooks get away with.
Again I don’t know who but if there’s somebody who knows how to find talented people for unique jobs it’s President Trump.
I’ll trust Trump’s judgement on whoever he picks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Strike my above comment. You all are right-and I don’t see someone like him being comfortable working for and with Jeff Sessions anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My sentiments exactly.
In addition I believe he is too smooth. I think We The People would be extremely discouraged to see a swampland re-tread as FBI Director. New blood is needed.
Regardless of his qualifications, I do not think he is the right person at this time to restore confidence in our government in a crisis environment within the FBI and outward from the FBI to the people.
I vote no.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry I could not listen to Gates after the first question. He was thinking too much how and what he was saying. Definitely angling for the FBI gig.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I almost bailed after the first question. Same old wind-up machine of windy answers.
LikeLike
He’s an example of a senior operative of the old school that thinks massaging results is correct (as in politically correct). So doesn’t appreciate President Trump’s ‘edge’
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the private business world this is HOW you fire. No notice, clean break, walk them publicly out the door. You do not have the luxury of having a replacement. You only have the commitment to protect the well being of the office/position/business. No offense to Gates.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meanwhile, over on the Left, the impeach Trump war drums are beating. This has to be dealt with swiftly, now. Start releasing classified documents to take the progressives down.
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/05/impeach-trump-movement-saturates-mainstream-and-left-leaning-media/#comments
LikeLike
ZzzzzZZZZ.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gate’s does’t think we are at war….with ourselves. A warrior takes no quarter
LikeLike
SD asks: “Did Gates pop his head up to present himself as a potential FBI Director candidate?”
It certainly seemed to be a ‘dry-run interview”, but not sure about the FBI angle as most of the discussion centred on foreign policy and defense. I think if it was for the FBI more time would have been spent on domestic law enforcement issues. Just my speculation.
LikeLike
He is the bait and the MSM is the fisherman. They threw him out there today, hoping that our President bites. Let’s all send a message to our Fearless Leader about our thoughts on Gates. If he hears from many of us, it just might sway his thinking.
I was going to try to copy and paste the link (to whitehouse.gov) that I always use to convey something to President Trump (so that you all could just click on the link and add your thoughts about Robert Gates). When I went to the site, it is telling me that the connection might have been hacked for someone to steal my “information”. See below for the message that I got. Anyone see this before?
Attackers might be trying to steal your information from http://www.whitehouse.gov (for example, passwords, messages, or credit cards). NET::ERR_CERTIFICATE_TRANSPARENCY_REQUIRED
http://www.whitehouse.gov normally uses encryption to protect your information. When Comodo Dragon tried to connect to http://www.whitehouse.gov this time, the website sent back unusual and incorrect credentials. This may happen when an attacker is trying to pretend to be http://www.whitehouse.gov, or a Wi-Fi sign-in screen has interrupted the connection. Your information is still secure because Comodo Dragon stopped the connection before any data was exchanged.
You cannot visit http://www.whitehouse.gov right now because the website uses HSTS. Network errors and attacks are usually temporary, so this page will probably work later.
LikeLike
Trump doesn’t respect Gates. Trump criticized him when Gates wrote a book criticizing his own boss Obama. Remember omerta.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about sheriff Joe for FBI head?
LikeLike
Gates comes across as naive. I couldn’t take more than a few minutes of the interview. Plus anybody that worked for Obama is a fool and/or a liar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let me distill bob gates point. Telegraph everything you plan on doing, long before you do it, so the resistance has time to dig in. No thanks, bob. PC piece of garbage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My vote goes to a career lawman. I think Milwaukee’s own Sheriff Clark would be a good choice. I’m sure there are plenty of other good choices, but he is probably at the top of my list.
LikeLike
Gates would be a good adviser for the president, and could help in navigating the swamp.
As to FBI head, he is too crafty to be a good loyalist to Trump.
AG and FBI Head have to be in sync , so Sessions and Trump should both be comfortable with the person who Heads the FBI.
LikeLike
I listened to the whole interview. There were some nuggets that I thoroughly enjoyed. He said that the last time he was in China (2011), he was sitting across from the President and said that he had a message from Obozo that NK was a threat to the US. He said that nothing came from that.
The last 4 minutes were a good listen. He basically said Barry from Hawaii was a moron by micromanaging troop numbers. He admitted the Generals were sick of him. He applauded our President for allowing them to do their job.
Bottom line is that this guy needs to continue reading the papers and not be anywhere near the WH.
LikeLike
I think this interview was a calm way of encouraging Congressional Committee Chairs to not pursue anymore public testimony by Jim Comey. I think the interview was intended to have a calming effect on a number of agencies. That’s what it felt like to me.
LikeLike
I did like how Gates reminded watchers that our government meddled in Putin’s election. I always try to pretend that I am not a fan of President Trump’s when I watch these Sunday shows (because I know many who watch them are not) and then try to consider how I would feel hearing the information that is shared. Would I be swayed? I don’t like Gates and I don’t want our President to choose Gates to replace Comey; however, I do think for the Leftists and Progressives watching the program, there was some positive strokes for our President and the digs that he made against our President will help the Leftists and Progressives to trust what he is saying. Little by little, I believe that people across the nation will be swayed and the love for our President will grow.
LikeLike