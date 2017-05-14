May 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #115

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 11 people
Over 50,000 in attendance. Great day, Graduates! Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Take that Moochelle!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Check the size of the cashier on the left (blue shirt, back to camera) at the school in the last link above. Somebody getting free seconds and thirds??
http://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/news/article_54ec5888-be73-5848-af57-d5c69d005a8a.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=email&utm_campaign=user-share
LikeLiked by 1 person
That doesn’t look very appetizing to me. Whatever happened to peanut butter and jelly sandwiches?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Scavino Retweet
LikeLiked by 9 people
By the 4th of July Kennedy will have announced his retirement. Going to finish the session, say his goodbyes and be out. I dont remember PDJTs top 10 list from the first nomination. Im curious to know what his primary focus will be within his choice. A moderate’s moderate, or someone issue oriented that can get through the nomination anyway?
How the democrats will howl if after Kennedy, he gets to replace her nastiness Ginsberg too!!!
I can only hope.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My understanding is that Gorsuch was the Kennedy replacement. The real Scalia replacement to come next. And the left wing will be howling!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I do hope you are correct – but I wonder…. Also hope this expectation of a Kennedy retirement is more realistic than just hopeful.
LikeLike
It will either be William Pryor (made the final 3) or Thomas Hardiman (made the final 3)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/pryor-perhaps-the-most-polarizing-supreme-court-justice-possibility/2017/01/28/f25bb7e2-e4ae-11e6-ba11-63c4b4fb5a63_story.html?utm_term=.2bcddb848fa3
From the article:
Pryor, 54, has been an especially outspoken critic of abortion rights, calling Roe v. Wade “the worst abomination of constitutional law in our history.”
From the article:
Judge Hardiman, 51, has earned a reputation as a defender of gun rights, with several of his most notable opinions coming in Second Amendment cases.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We will need that 2nd amedment stalwart. PDJT as the 1st prez to speak to NRA since Reagan, and the NRA is already prepping for multiple challenges to current laws in CA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The lefties tried to talk Ginsberg into stepping down while Obama was still in office, but the arrogant prune refused to step aside in order to allow a younger lib to take her seat.
All of the old guard on the left seems to have that in common. It’s all about meeeeee….
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.yahoo.com/news/u-nears-100-billion-arms-deal-saudi-arabia-011949217.html
From the article:
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is close to completing a series of arms deals for Saudi Arabia totaling more than $100 billion, a senior White House official said on Friday, a week ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Riyadh.
The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the arms package could end up surpassing more than $300 billion over a decade to help Saudi Arabia boost its defensive capabilities while still maintaining U.S. ally Israel’s qualitative military edge over its neighbors.
The United States has been the main supplier for most Saudi military needs, from F-15 fighter jets to command and control systems worth tens of billions of dollars in recent years. Trump has vowed to stimulate the U.S. economy by boosting manufacturing jobs.
Jobs, jobs, jobs!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Let us hope that 100 Billion will be paid for in cash. Payment in kind in oil acceptable….
LikeLike
Is this fake news that McCabe is being considered? Surely it is.
“Trump is considering 11 people to replace Comey, a White House official said. Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Republican Senator John Cornyn, New York Appeals Court Judge Michael Garcia and former Assistant Attorney General Alice Fisher will be interviewed on Saturday for the post, an slbmills2@administration official said.”
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-fbi-idUSKBN1881YJ
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah right.. and Trump was considering Romney for SoS
LikeLiked by 8 people
Replacing Comey: Who’s On the Shortlist to Lead the FBI.?
Fox News Chief Intelligence Reporter Catherine Herridge on who is on the White House list of nominees to succeed James Comey as FBI director.
Fox News Video 02:04 Minutes May-12-2017;
LikeLike
Depends on which meaning of ‘consider’ is applicable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s for show only. The second in command is normally part of the mix. This guy is a piece of work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCabe is useful for the time being…because he is a Dem operative who is having to admit that there was no ‘Investigation’ of PDJT going on.
I’m thinking that Pres Trump will have McCabe sent to the cornfield as soon as it is feasible to do so.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Happy Mother’s Day to our beautiful FLOTUS, Ivanka, Vanessa, and mom-to-be Lara, as well as all the mom’s in the PDJT administration!!!
You too Treeper Mom’s 😉
MAGA!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳🌺🌹🌸🌷🌻🌼💐
LikeLiked by 6 people
U 2 Weeper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
The early rape in his formative years was more destructive to him than we know.
http://yournewswire.com/macron-psychopath-psychiatrist/ :
Instead of the rosy vision of this “great love” that we could define grotesquely as a reparative marriage (to repair the rape), I see instead the fact that the development of Emmanuel Macron was blocked prematurely in his adolescence because of an act of seduction that was both psychic and physical.
What happened was that both a taboo and a limit were transgressed, the very limit that the taboo sets. So the first transgression was the conviction that anything is permissible.
Naturally, this feeling of being all-powerful took place within the well-to-do bourgeois society of Amiens, in the north of France…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obamacare is DEAD!
http://nypost.com/2017/05/13/can-the-gop-replace-obamacare-before-it-finishes-dying/
From the article:
Aetna announced last week that it’s pulling out of the last two states (down from 15) where it offered ObamaCare policies — following Humana, Cigna and UnitedHealth Group in giving up.
More and more states have just one insurer offering exchange policies, when competition between companies was key to the program’s design. Iowa is at risk of having no one offering ObamaCare coverage in 94 of its 99 counties next year — and other states aren’t far behind.
From the start, critics suggested that ObamaCare was designed to fail — and be replaced by “single payer,” a national health-care system like Britain’s or Canada’s. The Bernie Sanders crowd still thinks that’s the way to go.
But those systems have major problems, too. The British press is full of NHS horror stories, scarily similar to the US Veterans Administration scandals. And, as Kevin Williamson noted recently at National Review, “There is a reason New York City’s hospitals are full of rich Canadians who cannot afford the free health care at home.”
The “single payer” folks are never going to see their dream come true under our President!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Warning cuss-word- didn’t know how to edit it out
LikeLiked by 2 people
Erm…this makes Comey out to be a hero.
I’m guessing that “TBTP” is supposed to be ‘TPTB’ for ‘The Powers That Be’?
Comey is not a hero.
And he is more like the Snake in this story, than the Lizard.
LikeLike
We can only hope this is really happening. Klayman may finally be on the march, now that Comey is gone:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/freedom-watchs-klayman-comey-indicted-coverup-trump-surveillance/
LikeLike
Ya’ll, we need to pray hard about the evil forces that are raging against Trump. I have had it with all this stuff. Literally makes my stomach sick.
Louise Mensch & Claude Taylor have a rumor going on twitter saying there is a sealed indictment against Trump. They said it’s from the FISA court. FISA court doesn’t do this type of thing. They are saying this will get him impeached.
I wish we could get indictments for people who spread things like this.
.https://twitter.com/TrueFactsStated/status/863575726880157696
LikeLike
Idiot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
this was on my disqus thread….if it’s true, santa claus came verra early for the good deplorables. thoughts, comments?
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2299.htm
LikeLike
And half the page consists of paypal links. She scamming demotards of their money. No different than what Bernie does. Fleecing the sheep. Their should be penalties for taking advantage of the unintelligent. If. Or maybe we should take advantage of them by printing false pipe dreams such as hers. She’s a crook.
LikeLike
If you click on that tweet and read some of the replies, they are just grotesque. One guy wants to know if they’ll use the needle on him once they get him. These people are monsters.
LikeLike
test
LikeLike
I give up — I had a great comment that got screened out twice. Goodnight.
LikeLike
I feel terrible for Deckster our Treeper from Canada. This guy has lost his mind!
LikeLike
LikeLike
The language in this vid is a bit, ahem, harsh at times but it’s kind of a fun example of what can be entertaining rides on the NYC subway.
Two Latinos get into it over Trump:
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike