May 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #115

Posted on May 14, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

46 Responses to May 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #115

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 14, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    May 14, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    May 14, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    May 14, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    May 14, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    May 14, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Scavino Retweet

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. fleporeblog says:
    May 14, 2017 at 12:25 am

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/u-nears-100-billion-arms-deal-saudi-arabia-011949217.html

    From the article:

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is close to completing a series of arms deals for Saudi Arabia totaling more than $100 billion, a senior White House official said on Friday, a week ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Riyadh.

    The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the arms package could end up surpassing more than $300 billion over a decade to help Saudi Arabia boost its defensive capabilities while still maintaining U.S. ally Israel’s qualitative military edge over its neighbors.

    The United States has been the main supplier for most Saudi military needs, from F-15 fighter jets to command and control systems worth tens of billions of dollars in recent years. Trump has vowed to stimulate the U.S. economy by boosting manufacturing jobs.

    Jobs, jobs, jobs!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. MaineCoon says:
    May 14, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Is this fake news that McCabe is being considered? Surely it is.

    “Trump is considering 11 people to replace Comey, a White House official said. Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Republican Senator John Cornyn, New York Appeals Court Judge Michael Garcia and former Assistant Attorney General Alice Fisher will be interviewed on Saturday for the post, an slbmills2@administration official said.”
    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-fbi-idUSKBN1881YJ

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      May 14, 2017 at 12:32 am

      Yeah right.. and Trump was considering Romney for SoS

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Texasranger says:
      May 14, 2017 at 12:40 am

      Replacing Comey: Who’s On the Shortlist to Lead the FBI.?

      Fox News Chief Intelligence Reporter Catherine Herridge on who is on the White House list of nominees to succeed James Comey as FBI director.

      Fox News Video 02:04 Minutes May-12-2017;

      Like

      Reply
    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      May 14, 2017 at 12:40 am

      Depends on which meaning of ‘consider’ is applicable.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      May 14, 2017 at 12:50 am

      It’s for show only. The second in command is normally part of the mix. This guy is a piece of work.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      May 14, 2017 at 1:18 am

      McCabe is useful for the time being…because he is a Dem operative who is having to admit that there was no ‘Investigation’ of PDJT going on.

      I’m thinking that Pres Trump will have McCabe sent to the cornfield as soon as it is feasible to do so.

      Like

      Reply
  9. keebler AC says:
    May 14, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Weeper says:
    May 14, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Happy Mother’s Day to our beautiful FLOTUS, Ivanka, Vanessa, and mom-to-be Lara, as well as all the mom’s in the PDJT administration!!!

    You too Treeper Mom’s 😉

    MAGA!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳🌺🌹🌸🌷🌻🌼💐

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. keebler AC says:
    May 14, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • keebler AC says:
      May 14, 2017 at 12:41 am

      The early rape in his formative years was more destructive to him than we know.

      http://yournewswire.com/macron-psychopath-psychiatrist/ :

      Instead of the rosy vision of this “great love” that we could define grotesquely as a reparative marriage (to repair the rape), I see instead the fact that the development of Emmanuel Macron was blocked prematurely in his adolescence because of an act of seduction that was both psychic and physical.

      What happened was that both a taboo and a limit were transgressed, the very limit that the taboo sets. So the first transgression was the conviction that anything is permissible.

      Naturally, this feeling of being all-powerful took place within the well-to-do bourgeois society of Amiens, in the north of France…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. fleporeblog says:
    May 14, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Obamacare is DEAD!

    http://nypost.com/2017/05/13/can-the-gop-replace-obamacare-before-it-finishes-dying/

    From the article:

    Aetna announced last week that it’s pulling out of the last two states (down from 15) where it offered ObamaCare policies — following Humana, Cigna and UnitedHealth Group in giving up.

    More and more states have just one insurer offering exchange policies, when competition between companies was key to the program’s design. Iowa is at risk of having no one offering ObamaCare coverage in 94 of its 99 counties next year — and other states aren’t far behind.

    From the start, critics suggested that ObamaCare was designed to fail — and be replaced by “single payer,” a national health-care system like Britain’s or Canada’s. The Bernie Sanders crowd still thinks that’s the way to go.

    But those systems have major problems, too. The British press is full of NHS horror stories, scarily similar to the US Veterans Administration scandals. And, as Kevin Williamson noted recently at National Review, “There is a reason New York City’s hospitals are full of rich Canadians who cannot afford the free health care at home.”

    The “single payer” folks are never going to see their dream come true under our President!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Michaele Clarke says:
    May 14, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Warning cuss-word- didn’t know how to edit it out

    Swamp creatures  Snake-(TBTP) Lizard (Comey)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      May 14, 2017 at 1:14 am

      Erm…this makes Comey out to be a hero.

      I’m guessing that “TBTP” is supposed to be ‘TPTB’ for ‘The Powers That Be’?

      Comey is not a hero.
      And he is more like the Snake in this story, than the Lizard.

      Like

      Reply
  14. WSB says:
    May 14, 2017 at 12:52 am

    We can only hope this is really happening. Klayman may finally be on the march, now that Comey is gone:

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/freedom-watchs-klayman-comey-indicted-coverup-trump-surveillance/

    Like

    Reply
  15. deqwik2 says:
    May 14, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Ya’ll, we need to pray hard about the evil forces that are raging against Trump. I have had it with all this stuff. Literally makes my stomach sick.
    Louise Mensch & Claude Taylor have a rumor going on twitter saying there is a sealed indictment against Trump. They said it’s from the FISA court. FISA court doesn’t do this type of thing. They are saying this will get him impeached.
    I wish we could get indictments for people who spread things like this.

    .https://twitter.com/TrueFactsStated/status/863575726880157696

    Like

    Reply
  16. fred5678 says:
    May 14, 2017 at 1:10 am

    test

    Like

    Reply
  17. fleporeblog says:
    May 14, 2017 at 1:15 am

    I feel terrible for Deckster our Treeper from Canada. This guy has lost his mind!

    Like

    Reply
  18. sunnydaze says:
    May 14, 2017 at 1:15 am

    The language in this vid is a bit, ahem, harsh at times but it’s kind of a fun example of what can be entertaining rides on the NYC subway.

    Two Latinos get into it over Trump:

    Like

    Reply
  19. Martin says:
    May 14, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Like

    Reply
  20. Martin says:
    May 14, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s