Saturday May 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Despite the travails of a less than great week, Back wants us to know that all will be well. I think that’s why he wrote this.
Ooops: Back = Bach. Sorry, my bad.
Remember this?
It’s Caterday Treepers! This video so reminds me of our yellow Tabby, a grizzled stray who lived under our house for quite some time before he even allowed us to see him. Slowly he came to trust us and our late border collie until he spent a long winter inside with us. He’s getting old now and is slowing down but, just a few months ago, he did the most remarkable thing. Early one very cold morning I head a little kitten crying outside our window. I put some food out for her but when I went out later to check, it hadn’t been eaten. Our old Tom went through the fence, walked over to a hiding place and led this tiny little lost kitten to the food bowl. I’ve never seen a male cat do that but it was clear that this pair were instant friends. He’d found her and brought her home. Little Tinkerbell is now a full member of hour household and the two are inseparable.
How precious. What a great boy!
Both my cats are foundlings, one domesticated and the other feral. The feral is still deathly afraid of everyone but me. He absolutely will not be picked up or held. They are both characters, acting up on occasion. During those times I respond by saying, “You’re a pair of weeeirdoooos. Weeeirdoooos!” And then they will scatter! LOL!
Beautiful. He’s relaxed, front legs crossed and limp. Hind leg looks like a Thumper-rabbit leg.
I saw the kitten first, and then WHOA! 😛
Happy Caturday! 😉
Beautiful!! Perfectly formed.
Nice kitty too.
Special Agent Comey… and the Pigeon
LMAO! Where in the world did you find this?
A nice diversion to a crappy day! And you know I don’t like cartoons/animations, but this is great.
Too funny. 😛
It’s been around for years.. I am sure it’s posted at RT somewhere.
Love Me Some Kitties….
Shocking video shows PARENTS ‘viciously attacking five female high school students’ in revenge for attack on their kids
11 May 2017
Shocking cell phone footage shows the moment several female students were allegedly attacked outside their California high school by another teen’s parents.
The chaotic video showed students from Knight High School in Palmdale, California, yelling and standing in a huge circle as the adult attackers punched, kicked and swung the victims around by their hair.
One victim was slammed to the ground and an attacker jumped on top of her and punched her repeatedly in the face.
[…]
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4497258/Video-shows-school-fight-five-students-parents.html#v-266982415937716429
Western Civilization is a wonderful thing.
Too bad some segments of our nation aren’t up to the task.
I’m watching Roger Stone on Netflix. Very entertaining. I had no idea Roger was such a funny guy. If you can take some colorful lanuage, I highly recommend it. Great job, Roger.
correction – language. No offense to C.L., but the polish joke had me ROFL.
What is her name, Nimrod? Wasn’t she in Batman & Robin?
I’ll go look it up. 😉
