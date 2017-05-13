Saturday May 13th – Open Thread

Posted on May 13, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

19 Responses to Saturday May 13th – Open Thread

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    May 13, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Despite the travails of a less than great week, Back wants us to know that all will be well. I think that’s why he wrote this.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Garrison Hall says:
    May 13, 2017 at 12:36 am

    It’s Caterday Treepers! This video so reminds me of our yellow Tabby, a grizzled stray who lived under our house for quite some time before he even allowed us to see him. Slowly he came to trust us and our late border collie until he spent a long winter inside with us. He’s getting old now and is slowing down but, just a few months ago, he did the most remarkable thing. Early one very cold morning I head a little kitten crying outside our window. I put some food out for her but when I went out later to check, it hadn’t been eaten. Our old Tom went through the fence, walked over to a hiding place and led this tiny little lost kitten to the food bowl. I’ve never seen a male cat do that but it was clear that this pair were instant friends. He’d found her and brought her home. Little Tinkerbell is now a full member of hour household and the two are inseparable.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. rumpole2 says:
    May 13, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Special Agent Comey… and the Pigeon

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Lucille says:
    May 13, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Love Me Some Kitties….

    Like

    Reply
  5. nwtex says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Shocking video shows PARENTS ‘viciously attacking five female high school students’ in revenge for attack on their kids
    11 May 2017

    Shocking cell phone footage shows the moment several female students were allegedly attacked outside their California high school by another teen’s parents.

    The chaotic video showed students from Knight High School in Palmdale, California, yelling and standing in a huge circle as the adult attackers punched, kicked and swung the victims around by their hair.

    One victim was slammed to the ground and an attacker jumped on top of her and punched her repeatedly in the face.

    […]

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4497258/Video-shows-school-fight-five-students-parents.html#v-266982415937716429

    Like

    Reply
  6. filia.aurea says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:55 am

    I’m watching Roger Stone on Netflix. Very entertaining. I had no idea Roger was such a funny guy. If you can take some colorful lanuage, I highly recommend it. Great job, Roger.

    Like

    Reply
  7. filia.aurea says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:56 am

    correction – language. No offense to C.L., but the polish joke had me ROFL.

    Like

    Reply
  8. nimrodman says:
    May 13, 2017 at 2:07 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s