May 12th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #113

Yeah, for the election integrity EO!
President Trump Retweet
Folks my confidence that HRC and everyone involved in the server will be spending a very long time in prison. HRC will breathe her last breath in prison.
McCabe looked like death today for multiple reasons. He had to admit there was enough funding for the Russia investigation. He had to admit that Comey asking days before his firing for additional funds just for the Russia investigation was highly unlikely with historical precedent when it comes to the FBI funding. He had to admit that the rank and file in the FBI were upset about the HRC findings back in July. He had to admit that the firing of Comey will not interfere in any ongoing investigations. He also had to admit that there wasn’t a need for a special prosecutor because the FBI could handle the investigation.
The most under reported piece from today was what Senator Chuck Grassley shared in the link below.
From the link:
Mr. Comey did brief Ranking Member Feinstein and me on who the targets of the various investigations are. It would not be appropriate for me to reveal those details before the professionals conducting the investigations are ready. So, I will not answer any questions about who are targets of the ongoing Russia investigations. But I will say this: Shortly after Director Comey briefed us, I tweeted that he should be transparent. I said he should tell the public what he told Senator Feinstein and me about whether the FBI is or is not investigating the President.
On Tuesday, the President’s letter said that Director Comey told him he was not under investigation. Senator Feinstein and I heard nothing that contradicted the President’s statement. Now Mr. Comey is no longer the FBI director. But the FBI should still follow my advice. It should confirm to the public whether it is or is not investigating the President. Because it has failed to make this clear, speculation has run rampant.
https://www.grassley.senate.gov/news/news-releases/grassley-discusses-comey-and-russia-investigation-executive-business-meeting
Listen to Charlie Hurt on Lou Dobbs show this evening talking about the Chuck Grassley bombshell (36:45 to 37:30 of the clip below)
We also have the following from Circa (Sara Carter and John Solomon are always on Hannity and occasionally on Lou Dobbs show). From the clip above Sara was on Lou’s show this evening discussing what was written below (4:23 to 10:30).
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and Sen. Dianne Feinstein made a statement on former FBI Director Comey’s firing during a committee markup.
Congressional officials were told by FBI Director James Comey before he was fired that there are just a small number of Americans who are targets of the criminal or counterintelligence probes involving Russia and that none were President Trump or his top aides, Circa has confirmed.
Behind closed doors, Comey provided specific updates on about a half dozen or less targeted US citizens who were the focus of either counterintelligence probes or criminal investigations emanating from the Russia election scandal, sources familiar with the intelligence told Circa.
“President Trump is not a target nor is any senior government official if Comey’s account is correct,” one source said, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because that person was not authorized to comment.
http://circa.com/politics/accountability/james-comey-told-congressional-officials-that-trump-wasnt-a-russian-probe-target
While all of this is going on, the unmasking and leaking will reveal the extent that will blow the entire world away. Our President from early 2015, other a Republican presidential candidates. The biggest bomb will be Bernie Sanders as well. Judges, Senators, House Members, conservative radio and tv personalities etc.
Don’t you find it at all surprising that HRC, Barry from Hawaii, Valerie Jarrett, Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes, Samantha Powers, Joe Biden, John Podesta and ……… haven’t said a single word about the Comey firing. THEY all realize what the ramifications will be in the near future.
Thanks, flepore. Things gonna get fascinating.
Totally agree Flep. Their silence is deafening!
“McCabe looked like death today for multiple reasons.”
My exact words when he presented brfore the SIC. Death warmed over. Hopeless lok in his eyes.
I too had the same thought that HRC could end her days ib jail.
Appreciate your summary.
“The most under reported piece from today was what Senator Chuck Grassley shared in the link below.”
Agree!
Finally, some sanity! (So glad you posted this)
Thank you citizen for your posts.
Man, I just can’t get enough of this.
It’s both the saddest and funniest thing I’ve seen In a long time.
Didn’t this clown get mad at Donald Trump for sarcastically asking the Russians, if they were listening, to get Hillary’s “lost” emails? And now he’s asking the Russian intelligence GRU for help??
Perpetual adolescence combined with narcissistic and schizophrenic tendencies all wrapped in pathetic liberal smugness and condescension. I guess it’s kind of funny. It’s definitely sad.
I don’t really give a plop about GQ…didn’t even realize they still existed…but can whoever is running that sh*tshow really approve of this embarrassing moron spouting his end-of-the-world paranoia from his basement or garage?
Not sure how WordPress handles twitter moments links, but if it doesn’t render the tweets just click through to twitter and check out this very interesting thread on General Flynn:
This stuff with Flynn is so SO fascinating. Right from the announcement that he’d “lied to Pence” I believed that was a ruse and he was still working with Trump, behind the scenes.
I thought that once Trump was elected, the Primaries over, that I could get back to my “real” life and off the computer.
Boy was I wrong. Stuff just keeps unfolding before our eyes and I’m so glad I’ve got a front row seat.
Course, I could watch CNN instead and find out what kind of ice cream Trump likes, and how many scoops.
Maybe once the swamp is drained and government gets back to the boring business of debating national and trade surpluses and deficits, then we can get back to our “real” lives, which will have gotten much better with the government out of them.
I’ll give it 4-8 years.
P45 sends nine nominees sent to the Senate. I wonder how long this will take?
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/05/10/nine-nominations-sent-senate-today?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=20170511_ADM_1600-Daily
I think McCabe has to go as well…. SOON!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely. If a smidgeon of what Geo Webb said about McCabe is true, he’s one bad dude.
Hope it’s not dinnertime for anyone. Pics like this can easily ruin the whole experience. Such as a pic I, unfortunately, came across on one of the threads a few hrs ago which gagged me and totally took my appetite away and I’m very serious. It may have been of an animal don’t truly remember tho as I shut down the site immediately. I have not eaten dinner or anything…only drinking lots of water. I’ll just wait for breakfast hopefully that image will be gone from my memory. Ug.
~~~
“Eight of the MS-13 members caught crossed the border as unaccompanied minors, according to the release. As previously reported by FOX Business, MS-13 members often exploit a loophole Opens a New Window. in the immigration law — known as the Unaccompanied Minors Program>/b> — in order to both smuggle in and recruit members.”
8:58 PM – 11 May 2017
Sorry ’bout the weird “bold” I jumped on “escape” instantly but it already had gotten away from me. Umm wonder if just closing down would have been better. Oh, well.
Once you hit “Post”, there is no turning back.
Yep, this I know is true. Doesn’t keep my reflexes from going on auto pilot tho. 😮
Always hoping that maybe just this one time I can beat ’em. hahaha
I slam my finger on that button and press real hard as I hold down it for a count of 5-7 then release real slow hahaha!
This is Massive! Shocked SD hasn’t posted a thread.
Good. Special election we will win shortly and we need a Trump republican Senator in 2018
I have a feeling that hammer is coming on few people on previous administration very soon. President has all the info, data and plan in place. He knows what he is doing with firing Comey and going on fake MSM Holt for interview. I think new acting director got the deal with President and slowly he would make all MSM talking points negative. He may have a press conference and make President free from fake MSM daily insults.
You would think this would be the end of the Russia stuff. Grassley and Feinstein verified that President Trump is not under investigation by the FBI. They were briefed last week by Comey.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/11/senate-judiciary-chairman-confirms-trump-is-not-under-fbi-investigation/
Sarah, from Houston, Tx (Cruz) to Austin, Tx (Cruz) to Virginia (Fiorini) to Washington, D.C. (DOJ).
It’s not just who you know …
Some small but tangible results as China begins to open markets…Glad we have Sec. Ross and China could help our export growth exponentially….We will see.
http://www.straitstimes.com/world/united-states/us-china-reach-deals-on-access-for-beef-financial-services-as-part-of-plan-to
Trump pledged during his presidential campaign that he would stop trade practices by China and other countries that he deemed unfair to the United States.
The talks with China are latest in a series of actions since Trump took office in January aimed at remaking US international trade relations.
“This will help us to bring down the deficit for sure,” Ross said. “You watch and you’ll see.”
Ross said there should be an impact on China’s trade surplus with the US by the end of the year. The US also signalled that it was eager to export more liquefied natural gas (LNG), saying China could negotiate any type of contract, including long-term contracts, with US suppliers.
Zinke Retweet
