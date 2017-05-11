Thursday May 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Thank You, Father Almighty, for Your love, Your Son, Your most Holy Spirit and for all life’s blessings.
Thank You, Jesus, for Redeeming us, for giving us Your Most Blessed Mother as our own, for all Your love.
Holy Spirit, thank You for all Your many gifts that are meant to always bring us close to the Blessed Trinity.
Have mercy on me, and on the whole world!
“For No One” was written by Paul McCartney and appeared on the Beatles “Revolver” album. McCartney and most other people perform this piece in a faster tempo which is ok but always seemed to be missing something. In one of her other performances of “For No One” Emmylou said the song is about “someone who’s hurting real bad” and sings the song in a slower tempo which, I think, truly transforms it from a pop to a genuine lament. In this version from the “Translantic Sessions” he nails it. McCartney is said to have commented that he likes her version better than his. Whatever . . . in my opinion, she found that missing something.
