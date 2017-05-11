Media Runs Straight Past Loonyville En Route to Batsh!t Crazy Land…

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is VERY REAL.
Joe Concha points out some of the more mild MSM moonbattery… however, they’ve gone straight past that level and directly into Batsh!t Crazy land.
Almost every broadcast network and print media has pushed ridiculous stories only to have them completely debunked and called nonsense within a few hours of their publication. WaPo: Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein threatened to quit. – Um, no he didn’t. NY Times: Director James Comey asked for more funds. – Um, no he didn’t.
I’m a Chicago sports fan, & I like reading the sports pages in the newspaper when I’m drinking a cup of coffee. The only problem is, the two main papers, the Tribune & the SunTimes, are both leftist propaganda rags
I told my wife to cancel the Tribune about a year ago, but I really liked the SunTimes sports, so we still get it
Now, that paper is unbelievable. It’s nothing but page after page of anti-Trump venom. But today’s paper finally did me in. I told my wife to cancel it as well
Besides the usual anti-Trump columnists & other anti-Trump stories, this was the front page headline…
“Sorry Mr. President, We’re not Stupid. Nobody is fooled by Trumps reasons for firing Comey
And the kicker? Michael Sneed, (a woman) a gossip columnist, wrote something about a famous quote, & said Trump supporters would like it….. that is, if those supporters could read
This bull**** is so outrageous, so disgusting & so morally wrong, it’s becoming a real crisis for the future of our media
The political operatives liars posing as journalists & the dishonest utter filth they pass off as news is beyond the pale. They should not be allowed to call themselves news organizations
It’s not just dishonest propaganda to benefit one political party, it’s the absolute degradation of the profession by the lowest & vilest bottom feeders ever
How much more are the American people going to take?
Newspapers are losing money, ratings are down. People are cutting cable in record numbers. They don’t care, as long as the propoganda keeps flowing.
Americans have had enough, it’s why we voted Trump even though the media told us that made us racist/sexist/homophobic bigots. We simply aren’t listening anymore.
SD answers ur question on his twitter feed:
4h
TheLastRefuge @TheLastRefuge2
How The Trump Movement Is Killing Hollywood & The Media (link: http://dailycaller.com/2017/05/10/how-the-trump-movement-is-killing-hollywood-the-media/) dailycaller.com/2017/05/10/how… via @dailycaller
Your smart, I love sports(just look at my handle), but why should you pay for a product that pisses you off. I would write a letter and send it to the paper just stating what you told us here. It won’t do change them, but it will fulfill your right as a consumer to voice your opinion. Thanks for being strong, it drives me nuts too that even sports can’t be enjoyed without putting mainly in some radical liberals pockets.
Ugh, the iPad has failed me once again, delete “do” and change mainly to money.
We get it is that damn smell checker thing
Last paper I subscribed to was the Richmond Times Dispatch and I cancelled that around 1990. Last guy who came to my door selling newspaper subscriptions was around 2002 and it was the WAPO. I told him the only thing that paper was good for was to line birdcages and then slammed the door in his face. I gave up on Faux about 8 years ago. If I had not stumbled across CTS following the Trayvon story I would be insane today.
Sundance has saved more people from going nuts than all the shrinks in the country and his rates are way more than fair.
You probably remember Ross McKenzie and Jeff MacNally of the Richmond Times Dispatch. Great paper for its outspokenness, and the Richmond News Leader more so. I cancelled after they recommended the Jeff Davis statue be moved to a museum. They also endorsed Gary Johnson for prez. I like to support the home town paper, but they made it impossible.
David, I do remember them, especially MacNally. The RTD has a long and great history but like everything else, the libs destroyed it. Today, it looks like a comic book, and it is.
You’re a trend setter.
Trump is…us.
When the media nozzles spew their hatred at Trump…they are slapping us in the face too.
They just don’t get it.
Trump is us and we are Trump.
For the first time in our lives, we have One-of-Us in the White House.
A citizen President.
So when they insult our President, we take it as a personal insult.
I have been asking my husband to stop getting the Chicago Tribune for awhile now and he stubbornly refuses. No he’s not liberal, just stubborn. He wants it for the sports section and the stupid comics. God forbid it’s late in the morning. After the election, I was scribbling notes on the front page pointing out the lies with the truth. It annoyed him, but too bad. His priorities can be strange.
Frustrating. We have cable because my husband loves sports. But, if ally, ESPN is starting to disgust him. So maybe one day soon we cut the cord.
When the media is wrong simply state the error and move on. Keep draining the swamp and governing as to what is best for America and the American people.
The best way to handle the corrupt fake media is to state the facts and ignore the media. Every pissing and moaning about fake media gives media reason for continuing to be fake media. MAGA will never change the media, only the media can change the media. ……ignore and go about the business of saving America.
Turncoats / enemy propagandists used to be punished.
Axis Sally, 12 years behind bars
Lord Haw Haw, hanged 1946
Philippe Henriot, “French Goebbles”, assassinated 1944
Fred Kaltenbach, American nazi, “Lord Hee Haw”, died in custody
Joeseph Goebels and family, suicide rather than capture & arrest
People on treehouse, BB, circa and hannity show are smart and understand fake MSM. There are tons of people who donot follow news like us and they spend 10-15 mins daily on CNN and other sites. Lot of these people are not bad but busy with work and paying bills. I am not sure how to send message to these people and end the MSM world.
I just had a similar thought!!. We’re used to this bar fight everyday but to the unknowing citizen this make no sense, in fact it could be view as our political system is frighteningly out of control. They are not able to hear through the the filters of chaos, lies and general misquotes to know and understand Trump is in no way out of control. This is not helping anyone on either side.
Educate the people in your own life. If we all do that, we win.
I was at my daughter’s place on the river when her friend showed up & said Trump fired Comey. There was no internet service where I was at so had to wait until later to get to a tv which only had CNN. As bad as they are, that was my only outlet to news.
My 10 year old grandson asked me why I was listening to all that whining. He said, ” You know all CNN ever does is whine” & then my 11 yr old granddaughter reminded me that CNN is fake news.
I don’t know if his mother told him that CNN whines or if he observed it himself but he & his sister are future media consumers who are being raised right.
Anybody still watching CNN and taking them seriously is… IRREDEEMABLE!
Comey was probably a source for the media and/or they knew Comey was blocking any real investigations. The media knows they just lost it all and the narratives are about to end very soon. This is the beginning of the end of their old way of framing things. They are going to have to regroup and rethink it all now.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen such obvious and ridiculous alignment between the leftist pols and the leftist media. They just don’t know how to deal with reality.
“The Left has created a Utopian reality that does not exist.” Dennis Prager
I think that you got it. Death throes for the old corrupt ways.
LOLOL!
She should be very afraid, Trump owns her now. I think the reason we haven’t heard from her since Comey was fired is because she’s busy shredding and renovating with hammers! Dobbs and Hannity are pressing for charges on a nightly basis, the roar of the people is getting louder, we’re ready for our Lion to take charge and “Lock Her Up”!!! If you think the Dems and media are bad now, just wait, there’s gonna be fireworks like we’ve never seen before!💥🔥💥
Dems/Liberals/MSM are committing suicide and don’t even know it.
Go President Trump-make America Great Again we are supporting you and your Administration.
Determined Deplorable here!
Breaking News: The msm is now claiming Spongebob Squarepants is colluding with the Russians..
LOL I just watched that episode earlier today! 😀
Russian was one of the foreign languages I studied in college but I’m afraid to tell anyone that today because I don’t want the FBI or Congress investigating me.
I actually got to use my Russian once on a business trip to Paris back in the 1970s. I was with a couple of comrades (oops, colleagues) and we were boarding the subway. A group of leftist college kids overheard us and thought we were Americans (we were, of course) and followed us onto the subway car and started to harass us in French. I finally let loose with a bunch of Russian phrases I remembered from college and I then heard one of them say something in French about Russkies and then he seemed to offer an apology and they got off at the next stop. I guess they thought we were Russians.
“When the modern liberal mind whines about imaginary victims, rages against
imaginary villains and seeks above all else to run the lives of persons competent
to run their own lives, the neurosis of the liberal mind becomes painfully obvious.”
Rut Roh! CNN-Pot done kettled!
Russia investigating CNN interference into Russia affairs.
Time to end all these MSM govt contracts and their money supply. Let start from PBS and NPR. Whenever I try to listen NPR they always talking with some illegals or their kids that how’s President making their life difficult even they are not leaving from here but complaining. NPR picks any dems politican and give them Trump trashing platform. Interview with some university research prof about global warming.
Liberal media is creating a guilt inside you that you are white, well educated, your parents are married, living in nice neighborhood so you have moral responsibility to pay for everybody including people in developing countries.
Can’t wait to see the next Intellectual Froglegs video. Joe Dan has sooooo much to work with this time. It’s gonna be knock down hilarious.
I dunno… the MSM might put Joe Dan out of business..
Media are now a crazy parody of themselves… hard to parody them any more than they are doing themselves all day long.
The newspapers are nothing more than gossip rags these days…a article that states “Alien baby with 2 heads can fly his own spaceship” has more credibility than their gaseous windbaging ” I HATE TRUMP” bs. ….they have no shame whatsoever.
Trump, Newt, and a few others are the only Republicans who know how to handle the press. I was gonna post In the Land of the Trumpen King because it makes me feel good but I think I’ll post Newt from several years ago showing Republicans how it’s done. If you look closely you can see Mittens with a goofy look of shock on his face like he can’t believe someone other than a Democrat would harshly criticize and confront the press. Then again, Democrats don’t have to criticize the press…
Uou should see foreign media’s reactions, they have already stories out talking about how bookies have double their odds of Trump impeachement and how it may be coming very soon.
http://www.lefigaro.fr/international/2017/05/11/01003-20170511ARTFIG00143-limogeage-du-patron-du-fbi-le-president-trump-risque-t-il-d-etre-destitue.php
Those morons would do well to mind their own problems.
Same bookies as gave Hill-hag such good odds, I suppose. Some losers never learn.
I’m getting pretty convinced that Trump admin is using ongoing ‘Canary Traps’ to ferret out leakers and find out whom they are leaking to. I don’t think the MSM reporters are clever enough to come up with 3-4 completely fabricated stories DAILY. 1 or 2 a week I could believe, but the frequency seems to be increasing to a fever pitch. I agree that the press is dishonest, but THAT dishonest? I think Trump just about has all of the leaking pipes marked.
I read an article earlier that claimed that Bannon ‘voiced concerns over the timing of the Comey firing.’ So…… I’m supposed to believe that Bannon–who has been supposedly ‘on the way out’ for like 3 months now–is advising Trump against doing the most Bannon-esque thing Trump has done yet?
Maybe the MSM is just making it all up, but I’m inclined to believe that leakers are getting punked bigly.
The Press’s role in our society is to present us with facts from all sides, so that we can make up our minds……not make up facts and make our minds up for us!!!!
Loud & Proud
More Winning & Cryin’ 😭
MAGA!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳🍿
My favorite thread headline EVER!!!😂
Speculation is a funny thing. You can believe whatever “it” is, right up until you find out that it isn’t!!!!
Psst – Those in the “Russia Conspiracy Camp”. Your speculation days are numbered. Deal with it!! You want to know who “tampered” in our election? Look in your own backyard!!
Carry on!
More Winning & Cryin’ 😭
MAGA!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳🍿
