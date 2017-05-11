Media Runs Straight Past Loonyville En Route to Batsh!t Crazy Land…

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is VERY REAL.

Joe Concha points out some of the more mild MSM moonbattery… however, they’ve gone straight past that level and directly into Batsh!t Crazy land.

Almost every broadcast network and print media has pushed ridiculous stories only to have them completely debunked and called nonsense within a few hours of their publication. WaPo: Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein threatened to quit. – Um, no he didn’t. NY Times: Director James Comey asked for more funds. – Um, no he didn’t.

Comey's #2 unequivocally states that, contrary to widespread reports, FBI did not ask for more funding for Trump Russia probe before firing — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) May 11, 2017

ROSENSTEIN THREATENED TO RESIGN https://t.co/mhNpMk5MGA — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) May 11, 2017

DOJ on the record: Rosenstein did not threaten to resign — Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) May 11, 2017

