Senator Rand Paul Outlines Support for FBI Director James Comey Firing…

Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) appeared on both Fox News and CNN to discuss his support for the removal of James Comey from the FBI:
Senator Paul later appeared on CNN as Wolf Blitzer plays out his apoplectic role about Director Comey’s firing. (Not enough duct tape to retain the Blitzer ‘splodey head’
why is this even news he should have been fired 4 months ago
Justice dept had to be set up first, especially since Sessions recused himself.
Ironic that democrats are comparing Comey’s firing to the Watergate scandal that Hillary Clinton was fired as an investigator on, for lying.
Every single time Watergate is mentioned in front of a Republican it should be mentioned that she was fired by her Democrat boss for lying. Wasn’t she also fired for stealing?
Comey should be investigated by a grand jury for obstruction of justice.
http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/2017/03/22/fbi-director-comeys-criminal-affiliations-with-the-clintons-explains-why-he-is-lying-to-congress/
Lynch, too.
Immediately after former AG Lynch is investigated for obstruction for shielding Hillary.
Shielding Obama….all server (remember his false email) and Benghazi roads lead back to obama.
Heads exploding all over the place. What a lovely sight and so appropriate. President Trump sure knows how to set them off.
We all love Rand when he gets rolling on privacy rights.
“We’re worried about Russians swaying elections – what about OUR OWN intelligence community being used by the previous administration to sway elections? That is a bombshell” – Senator Rand Paul
They are not concerned about “IT”, their only concern is how they can spin “IT” to fit their narrative.
Exactly, Weeper.
Let’s go to the news desk of “The Other Side”, broadcast nightly on the waning media outlet of your choice. Your humble correspondent, Kookie Maddtappberon, is conducting a round table discussion about Scenario #1: President Trump firing FBI Director, James Comey, almost immediately after being sworn in.
Kookie: “This doesn’t look good for a president whose campaign, maybe he himself, is under investigation for colluding with Russia to win the presidency. The whole thing is bizarre, especially considering the Director has proven himself a man of honor and integrity in his testimonies before Congress and when he stood up about the lack of evidence that Secretary Clinton had any intent to jeopardize national security.
“Don’t you think, Catty, that swiftly getting rid of the head of the agency investigating you, as Donald Trump has done, to put in your own appointee, is an admission of guilt…or at least, an admission that there’s something to hide? What exactly is he trying to hide?”
Scenario #2: President Trump does not fire Director Comey after receiving recommendations to do so from Assistant AG, Rod Rosenstein and from AG Jeff Session.
Kookie: “What more do we need? Remember that just last week, Secretary Clinton, once again, stated the timing and the speech Director Comey gave about the email server investigation…twice revealing investigation information, inappropriately…cost her the election. You all read the letters from Assistant AG Rosenstein, Comey’s boss, and AG Sessions, Trump’s own appointee. In it…(shuffles papers on desk, then waves a page)…Assistant AG Rosenstein quoted a bipartisan selection of previous AG’s and an Assistant AG clearly outlining Director Comey’s breaks with protocol and his usurpation of the AG’s authority and appointing himself court, jury and judge. (Slams paper to desk.)
“Now that Trump has declined to terminate Comey from the directorship, doesn’t this open up a lot of questions that demand answers? If nothing else, there is obviously a reason…that benefits Trump…for him to refuse to take the AG’s recommendation when the Director plainly acted inappropriately and influenced the election. Has Trump now secured the results of the Bureau’s investigation into his campaign’s collusion with Russia?
“I ask again, Representative Fodder, what more do we need? Isn’t the real question now, for how long and how much coordination was there between the Trump campaign, and maybe Trump himself, and Director Comey?”
The ‘splodey heads are entertaining, but predictable. It didn’t matter what Trump did. ‘Splodey heads are gonna ‘splode.
If you can write the chapter before it happens……
I’ll have a little “dose” of the poison here in an hour or so when hubby gets home. 😉
I’m preparing. Headphones..check; iPad charged..check; a juicy topic from Sundance..no doubt (although Nothing can compare to last night)….I’m ready!!!
MAGA!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳
Weeper … Maybe you could ask hubby to help you make sense of this: Just a few days ago, Hillary said she would be president if Comey hadn’t issued his October 28th letter. But then today, almost every Democrat is saying it was a mistake to fire Comey.
7Delta, that was hilarious! Sadly.
I love the Pauls.
Rand is a pit bull on privacy. He is key. Paul stood has stood tall on privacy issues for years and if there is ANY chance we have to restore everyday Americans faith in government it starts with privacy rights. I love how Rand Paul presents the facts. Democrats can’t run from Hillary Clinton fast enough.
He did a great job in depoliticizing and defusing those insinuating questions. Really sounded like the voice of reason.
McCain is enemy. He must be investigated and exposed.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/josh-rogin/wp/2017/05/10/john-mccain-on-comey-firing-there-will-be-more-shoes-to-drop/?utm_term=.30f016929dfb
McCain has already exposed himself.
The next shoe to drop might be McCain’s indictment for his own crimes and treasonous/ seditious acts.
God how I would love to see McNasty indicted. What a nasty piece of work.
Let’s hope they’ve got the goods on him for Pedogate.
My prediction is that soon dear John will retire due to health issues….a dignified way for him to leave public office, compliments of PDJT. Otherwise, it might get ugly. But, first a good replacement has to be assured. No more Flakes! I suspect people are working on that right now.
Sincere question. Why are the likes of McCain not called out as being fake Republicans or Uniparty.Flipping channels before catching up on chores. I catch a guy called Painter ( claimed to be a Republican.) ? on CNN.
The Painter fellow was enraged, and denigrated your President.
Then a tool called Burr chimes in on Fox.
I know this is an extremely serious business. However the entertainment value beats anything out of Hollywood.
Thank you
Because Trump still needs him for those 51-50 confirmation votes, that’s why.
He was the vote to kill Presiden Trump’s reversal of the Obama methane bill. With friends like McCain wh needs the Democrats, he does their work for them along with Sasse and Flake.
Senator Burr is one of my Senators and I called both his D.C. and local office, as well as sent an e-mail castigating him for defending Comey. I told his office that Director Comey has a long and well-documented history of being a “Criminal Fixer” for the Elites and Politicians and I was stunned he would come out and defend him. And, that frankly I hoped that former Director Comey actually ends up in prison himself.
I also told him that Law and Order is one of the reasons that The American People elected President Trump, because we were sick to death of two sets of standards and that their so-called investigations were nothing but Kabuki Theater.
The breakdown of the Rule of Law in America is one of the reasons for its continuing demise.
One of the things I do love about Senator Paul is he definitely inherited his dad’s common sense and values of protecting our privacy and constitutional rights.
Good. These RINOS must be bought to heel.
Senator Burr is a LYING &*$#^& Globalist snake. If I had not been busy trying to get Trump elected I would have done everything I could to get him primaried.
I actually got into a screaming match twice with a Rebooblican operative at the Trump offices in NC because he kept jamming Burr down the throats of Trump supporters and bad mouthing his republican challenger. MY GOSH, the man actually ADOPTED 2 Chinese Girls – OH the horrors.
No mention of the backbiting, LYING Burr CO-Sponsoring the Food Safety Modernization act (passed during the lame duck) that placed NC farmers under the control of the WTO AFTER promising he would opose the bill BEFORE the election. — GRRRrrrrrr
Please note that it was in 1995 that the Ag cartel got the World Trade Organization Agreement on Agriculture written by Dan Amstutz, VP of the grain trader Cargill. And it was ratified by Congress with the help of Senior Foreign Trade Adviser to Bill Clinton, Robert Shaprio, CEO of MONSANTO!
The WTO and the Politics of GMO By F. William Engdahl gets into the WTO/Ag cartel politics
The decision was made by the Council on Economic development in 1947 to get rid of independent US farmers. A history of that take over: History, HACCP and the Food Safety Con Job with five pages of references.
I’d love see one of those shoes drop right on McCain’s head.
Howie why would you link ANYTHING from the WAPO ?
It is all Fake News. Just saying.
I despise John McCain aka
The Songbird.
I think I have said this before Howie, but from your lips to God’s ear. I can’t believe a big old lightening bolt doesn’t just descend from the heavens and strike him dead.
So Obama surveiled Rand too. Wow.
Yes, thousands were surveilled. It’s obvious the Congressmen and women were among them, so they could be blackmailed.
Only logical explanation for the reasons for some (including Scotus Roberts) of their actions.
You can bet if the Obama admin was spying on Trump, they also were spying on Cruz and Rubio too and maybe other GOP candidates during primary season.
LikeLike
it is what authoritarian anti-Americans do
using this same Fox and Friends interview – this is what TGP ran with:
BOMBSHELL! Rand Paul Says 2 Reporters Told Him Obama Admin Spied on Several Presidential Candidates
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/bombshell-rand-paul-says-2-reporters-told-him-obama-admin-spied-on-several-presidential-candidates/
What does “TGP” stand for?
the gateway pundit
CNN is DEAD! This moron Wolf Blitzer dug himself deeper and deeper into a hole trying to get Senator Rand Paul to say one thing negative against our President. Rand Paul matter of factly told him what we did in Italy a month prior to their elections as well as what we did with Angela Merkel. I had no idea about Italy. I was aware of Germany, France and Israel.
Rand Paul also slapped him around by saying that he trusts the DOJ over anonymous sources reporting that Comey asked for more funding for the witch-hunt 3 days ago. That bomb shell will destroy them even more because the truth will come out in tomorrow’s hearing when McCabe is questioned under oath about it.
The only part of both interviews that concerned me was his feelings about Repeal and Replace. It might be impossible to get his vote! Otherwise he was great!
CNN = Cryin’ News Network. Soon I hope 😉
More Winning & Cryin’ 😭
MAGA!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳
CNN is worse than Nazi and Soviet era propagandists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ha ha, remember those with John Kerry in 2004? I have 8,000 pairs of flip-flops, live in them in spring and summer-but I never got my JK one.
Managing a Federal Agency and leading a Federal Agency are entirely different. Nobody can lead one of these outfits, particularly those with law enforcement functions, unless the officers/agents trust him. President Trump knows this, and knows that for the FBI to be effective, his choice must be an upright, righteous individual who is repulsed by evil and corruption. Technical expertise alone is not enough
Everybody knows Hillary got a free pass last year and everybody knows if he had any honor, he would have resigned. The end result turned out to be the same, he is no longer FBI Director. But had he resigned last year, he would have gone out as a hero.
Sarah Palin for FBI Director. She has personal experience with LE corruption.
Agree…the FBI is severely damaged and needs a very strong, energetic, focused leader or it may never recover.
Paul Rand – Sundance’s secret, guilty love . . .
Sundance and P.A.U.L. in a tree . . .
[Just teasing – I AGREE, there is at least 50% non-artificial blood in the Rands]
Rand Paul was my first choice for President this election. I quickly went over to Trump however.
Me too. I still think Rand is cutie though.
I voted for Rand’s father and looked at him first but his support for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) was a major killer for me since the TPP would allow an international Tribunal to TRUMP THE US SUPREME COURT.
Leading arbitration lawyer, George Kahale (chairman of Curtis, Mallet-Provost, Colt & Mosie LLP, an international law firm) says there are critical loopholes in the Trans-Pacific Partnership’s investment chapter that leave Australia wide open:
“….an MFN clause is tantamount to a classic wipeout move. It would enable foreign corporations from TPP states to make a claim against Australia based on the ISDS provisions in any other trade deal Australia has signed, no matter which country it was signed with. That means it does not matter how carefully the TPP is drafted: foreign investors can cherrypick another treaty Australia has signed, and sue the Australian government based on the provisions included in that treaty…..”
(wwwDOT)theguardian.com/business/2015/nov/10/tpps-clauses-that-let-australia-be-sued-are-weapons-of-legal-destruction-says-lawyer
The New American: Rand Paul to Obama: “Prioritize” Passage of Trans-Pacific Partnership
Rand Paul even states this.
I’m convinced that Comey himself needs to be charged with a few crimes.
1. abuse of power – this whole Russian ‘meddling’ and ‘collusion’ stuff is a calculated, hastily concocted and sloppily executed, political witch-hunt done to control the political process and Comey and the FBI are at the center of it.
2. obstruction of justice – withholding information from Congress (Senator Grassley, specifically)
3. Selective investigations (abuse of power 2.0) – not investigating the leaking of classified information (again, political…. might make Obama look bad)
4. Lying to Congress
Put him under investigation himself for leaking classified information.
Slam Dunk for obstruction.
Six months after the election and the best the media has is Russia is somehow responsible for Trump being president.
Time for the new head of the FBI to reopen Hillary investigation.
Need to pursue the pedo crimes too. I suspect the (ene)media class is a target rich environment.
Rand was excellent in both interviews.
The whole russian collusion conspiracy is all about shutting down Trump and his team from governing and hinder his administration from beginning all the real criminal investigations of the obama/clinton cartel. LET THE REAL INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN !!!!!!
Knowing Trump, the only thing they are doing is infuriating him and making it even more likely that Obama, Hillary, Rice, Lynch, Jarrett, Mooch, et al. are going to end up with a conviction of some sort.
Lock them up! Drain the swamp!
Hang ’em high.
He is correct: the sitting administration using the intelligence community to spy on opposition party members and candidates and trying to sway the election with this is a bombshell.
Chuck schummer saying that President a Trump should be afraid of the intelligence community…bombshell
I think this has been a long running threat since JFK…
He is a commie. They have infiltrated everywhere. Purge coming.
If Comey was not reporting to the Gang of Eight “quarterly” from July ’16 to March ’17, then who was? Comey admitted he was reporting to the DOJ, WHouse Security Council (which includes Obama) and DNI (a member of said Council) but not to the oversite Gang of Eight. Redundant, but who WAS reporting to the Gang of Eight? Something sinister, here.
Dirty Cop thought Hillary would win. Factor that in.
I can’t be the only one that thinks Rand is desperately trying to be an honorable public servant?
Most times yes.
McCain can be counted on to never pass up an opportunity to grandstand and try to make himself out to be an important person.
McCain is nothing but a hateful, vengeful prick.. America will be a better place the day McCain leaves the Senate.
He is exposed and criminally liable to a grand jury. It is panic time for him.
Same with Graham
My favorite part is he found out on tv while giving a speech on ‘diversity’ in L.A. All this going on and he flies all the way to L.A. to give a speech on DIVERSITY.
Has it dawned on anyone what he was doing in LA when fired. He was doing Social Justice, PC training for FBI agents. Think.
Absolutely right, Howie! THINK!! Comey/”UNI-Party” were just going to keep on going! They must be stopped. Not asked.. Not bargained with.. No Quarter!! They will show US none..
Why, in the middle of a class, were the TVs on? What does that say about the FBI training?
Yup, and WH picked the time for the firing. Think they didn’t know where Comey was and what he was doing? The only thing funnier would have been if they could have accurately predicted when he would have been in the can sitting on the pot. Epic trolling from PDJT’s merry band.
Not to mention all the preparation, scheduling, hype, hope, and anticipation… and $$$$ wasted. Only to have (Until that moment) “Dear Leader” walk off the stage and not return! The only thing missing was an announcement “My name is, Donald J. TRUMP, President of the United States, and I approve this message! Mic drop… In La La Land, of all places… Oh the humanity… fin
The easiest crimes of the Swampers to prove is conspiracy to obstruct justice. RICO could be used to prosecute them all. Corruption charges would spin off of these. Once the dominos start to fall it will be a tsunami.
Sen. Paul, one of the few, very few, honorable persons in politics.. 95% of the time he hits the nail on the head… when he misses the mark, he really misses it though..
His statements in this Fox segment are 100% on target…
well that was quick. What hypocrites.
Sure looks like Democrats/liberals/progressives intend to shut down the whole government for the foreseeable future. From the NAACP and NEA protesting Betsy DeVoss at her commencement speech to the total warfare about the Comey firing, they are threatening to grind Washington to a halt.
THEY REFUSE TO ACCEPT THAT DONALD TRUMP WON! If it wasn’t firing Comey, they would have invented another excuse because the Russia/Russia story is not bearing fruit.
Get ready for a lone POTUS running the country until 2018 elections and hopefully a 60 member GOP Senate (not counting traitors like McCain).
ANDREW MCCABE and FBI Brass Secretly Conspired to Wage Coup Against President Trump
Mere days before Gen. Michael Flynn was sacked as national security adviser, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe gathered more than a dozen of his top FBI disciples to plot how to ruin Flynn’s aspiring political career and manufacture evidence to derail President Donald Trump, according to FBI sources.
McCabe, the second highest ranking FBI official, emphatically declared at the invite-only gathering with raised voice: “Fuck Flynn and then we Fuck Trump,” according to direct sources. Many of his top lieutenants applauded and cheered such rhetoric. A scattered few did not.
https://thecyrusreport.blogspot.com/2017/03/fbi-deputy-director-andrew-mccabe-and.html
Get Him OUT!
Bet the ranch on this one.
All this drama… more popcorn needed.
Such a pleasure to watch the collective minds of the DC Swamp critters go into hyperdrive over Comey and the hypocrisy therein. All this theatre leads back to the Clintons, any way you slice it. There will be more revelations coming to the surface soon enough. Making good on the promise to drain the swamp.
Tom Brokaw: I Haven’t Met Anybody Who Thought Comey was Doing a Good Job
http://ntknetwork.com/tom-brokaw-i-havent-met-anybody-who-thought-comey-was-doing-a-good/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=politics
Brooke also says Nixon comparison ridiculous.
News Flash….Federal judge in California blocks Comey firing due to constitutional concerns.
(Just kidding)….or am I?
Tee hee…Comey found out about his firing through the media, thought it was a joke – http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/james-comey-thought-his-firing-was-a-joke-report-w481580
One of the things that Rand Paul spoke of that I have not heard anywhere else is when everyone is asking why PT did not fire him right away: PT did not have the cabinet members of his choice in place and those that were in place would not have helped him. Congress slow-walked practically all of PT’s cabinet picks, most especially the AG and AAG!!!
Rand Paul also points out that the Director of the FBI reports to the AAG, who in turn reports to the AG! See where I am going with this… We only just got the AAG recently!
Things got going after the AAG was in place and then they followed protocol!!! That is why the timing is so special! To me, PT waited until he knew he had the right people in place and that by being patient, he got the results he wanted. Such a smart man is our PT!!!
Good interview with RP. Big business including health care companies, hospitals etc,, are ripping off their own fellow Americans. I’m sure Trump and his team are open to many good solutions and they can all be used simultaneously to finally bring affordable health care choice to everyone.
He should pick Sheriff Clark to head the FBI.
I favor Governor Palin, but Sheriff Clark would be an excellent choice.
