Sarah Sanders – White House Press Briefing 1:30pm…

Posted on May 10, 2017 by

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will deliver the daily press briefing for Wednesday May 10th:

WH Livestream linkRSBN Livestream linkAlternate Live Stream

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Sean Spicer, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

27 Responses to Sarah Sanders – White House Press Briefing 1:30pm…

  1. Mark Thimesch (artist) says:
    May 10, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    OMG!! THIS is going to be FANTASTIC! Sarah doesn’t take squat from anybody and she can dish it right back. GREAT CHOICE for today’s post-Comey episode.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    May 10, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. fedback says:
    May 10, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Media must behave, otherwise they are being sexist towards Sarah

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. fleporeblog says:
    May 10, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Their talking points have been nuked!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Running Fast says:
      May 10, 2017 at 1:26 pm

      Good. I was very impressed with Pres Trump’s immediate lashing of DEMs trying to gain political points. The war is now out in the open. I patiently await the attacks from RINOs to see the response.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. Dekester says:
    May 10, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Fascinating. I am sitting awaiting the press conference. I switched to CNN for a laugh. Blitzer is in my view being destroyed by Rand Paul…absolutely hilarious.

    As you folks say…Winning never gets old.

    Thank you.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • fedback says:
      May 10, 2017 at 1:35 pm

      Wolf is obsessed with Russia, he is an embarrassment to journalism.
      Rand Paul toyed with him

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Dekester says:
        May 10, 2017 at 1:42 pm

        Blitzer truly is obsessed, and even looks possessed. The small muscles of his face are taught, and ready to snap. As Tony the Tiger says. Grrrrrrreat!

        Like

        Reply
      • Sentient says:
        May 10, 2017 at 1:44 pm

        Let ’em all stay obsessed with Russia. There’s nothing there. Trump can continue to troll them over “Russia” and use it whenever needed to slip through any policy changes that might otherwise be controversial. “Squirrel !”

        Like

        Reply
  6. Donald says:
    May 10, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Welcome to Trump’s world, Dems!
    Watch, learn, and then weep!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. mikebrezzze says:
    May 10, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    I think Trump is treating the democrats like he does every one else, he’s giving them enough rope to hang themselves, may take a couple of years but he’s going to destroy the democrat party and turn them into real communist socialist party! Vengeance for that 2011 WHCD setup trap!

    Like

    Reply
  8. SR says:
    May 10, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    I wish President Trump just come at press conference and takes few question from fake MSM and remind them about whole Clinton’s crime as per Comey.

    Like

    Reply
  9. SR says:
    May 10, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    This press conference would be live on all the fake MSM and tons of people are watching. Time for President Trump to come and trash MSM and remind Clinton and Obama’s crime. Let talk about unmasking and wiretapping and soon people would be in prison. and

    Like

    Reply
  11. fedback says:
    May 10, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Sarah starts by talking about everything non Comey…

    Like

    Reply
  12. Eggs says:
    May 10, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    That the FBI hasn’t interviewed Yates is all the proof that Comey was running a sham investigation (most likely for political cover). You don’t need ‘more resources’ for your agents to call up Yates or Clapper or whoever and get their statements on record if you are doing an actual investigation.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s