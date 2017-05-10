Sarah Sanders – White House Press Briefing 1:30pm…

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will deliver the daily press briefing for Wednesday May 10th:
WH Livestream link – RSBN Livestream link – Alternate Live Stream
OMG!! THIS is going to be FANTASTIC! Sarah doesn’t take squat from anybody and she can dish it right back. GREAT CHOICE for today’s post-Comey episode.
My first reaction too! This is literally going to be EPIC!
What is amazing is I tune in not for the “news” but to simply here what the opposition party is going to try.
Yes! But I also enjoy the beatings since they deserve it.
Media must behave, otherwise they are being sexist towards Sarah
Their talking points have been nuked!
Good. I was very impressed with Pres Trump’s immediate lashing of DEMs trying to gain political points. The war is now out in the open. I patiently await the attacks from RINOs to see the response.
Fascinating. I am sitting awaiting the press conference. I switched to CNN for a laugh. Blitzer is in my view being destroyed by Rand Paul…absolutely hilarious.
As you folks say…Winning never gets old.
Thank you.
Wolf is obsessed with Russia, he is an embarrassment to journalism.
Rand Paul toyed with him
Blitzer truly is obsessed, and even looks possessed. The small muscles of his face are taught, and ready to snap. As Tony the Tiger says. Grrrrrrreat!
Let ’em all stay obsessed with Russia. There’s nothing there. Trump can continue to troll them over “Russia” and use it whenever needed to slip through any policy changes that might otherwise be controversial. “Squirrel !”
Welcome to Trump’s world, Dems!
Watch, learn, and then weep!
Learn? That’s IMPOSSIBLE for a Demtard
😉 Reaching and Teaching!!! Lyin’ the Cryin’. LOVE IT!!!
MAGA !!! 🦁🚂📢🌳
Ugh….Lyin’ then Cryin’!!!!
Dems are not a learning animal. But the weeping and gnashing of teeth from them will be most enjoyable.
😉
I think Trump is treating the democrats like he does every one else, he’s giving them enough rope to hang themselves, may take a couple of years but he’s going to destroy the democrat party and turn them into real communist socialist party! Vengeance for that 2011 WHCD setup trap!
they’ll be nothing but a gaggle of vagitarians and castrati within a year or two.
I wish President Trump just come at press conference and takes few question from fake MSM and remind them about whole Clinton’s crime as per Comey.
He could add that the failure to investigate “Stonetear” was a total dereliction of duty.
This press conference would be live on all the fake MSM and tons of people are watching. Time for President Trump to come and trash MSM and remind Clinton and Obama’s crime. Let talk about unmasking and wiretapping and soon people would be in prison. and
the reach-around guy. LOL
Yes….more Winning and Cryin’ please 😭
Sarah starts by talking about everything non Comey…
That the FBI hasn’t interviewed Yates is all the proof that Comey was running a sham investigation (most likely for political cover). You don’t need ‘more resources’ for your agents to call up Yates or Clapper or whoever and get their statements on record if you are doing an actual investigation.
