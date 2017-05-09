Tuesday May 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Morning Treeps!
Sup?
50 Secrets Your Pet Won’t Tell You
We asked animal behaviorists, nutritionists, veterinarians, and pet groomers to shed some light on what your furry friends would tell you if they could.
By Michelle Crouch
http://www.rd.com/advice/pets/pet-secrets/1/?trkid=ppc-outbrain-et-dt
Lucille, read the article, very interesting. I always thought purring was a way for a cat to express pleasure. Noted side articles on the same page and visited one. I think you will enjoy it as much as I did – gorgeous scenery!
http://www.rd.com/culture/country-photos/
The Mayor may make announcement he will not run again tomorrow…
http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/politics/ethics-commission-to-review-possible-defense-fund-for-seattle-mayor-ed-murray/
Racial-Grievance ambulance chaser from Malibu. Making a mint at it.
“Shenkman claimed … Oceanside’s 65.2% white majority engaged in “bloc voting” to exclude Latinos …”
Gee – we don’t think for a second that Af-Ams engaged in “bloc voting” to elect former President Obama?
Kevin Shenkman: Ending Democracy as We Know It in Southern California?
http://www.breitbart.com/california/2017/05/08/kevin-shenkman-ending-democracy-as-we-know-it-in-southern-california/
Came across this by accident this evening ! From Simon Sinek :
Somewhat long, but worth staying for the end !
