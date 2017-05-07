Head of ISIS in Afghanistan Confirmed Dead…

(Via Reuters) The head of Islamic State in Afghanistan, Abdul Hasib, was killed in an operation on April 27 conducted jointly by Afghan and U.S. Special Forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, U.S. and Afghan officials said on Sunday.
Hasib, appointed last year after his predecessor Hafiz Saeed Khan died in a U.S. drone strike, is believed to have ordered a series of high profile attacks including one in March 8 on the main military hospital in Kabul, a statement said.
Last month, a Pentagon spokesman said Hasib had probably been killed during the raid by U.S. and Afghan special forces in Nangarhar during which two U.S. army Rangers were killed, but prior to Sunday’s announcement there had been no confirmation.
“This successful joint operation is another important step in our relentless campaign to defeat ISIS-K in 2017,” the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Gen. John Nicholson said in a statement from U.S. military headquarters in Kabul.
The statement, following an earlier announcement by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, said Hasib directed the March 8 attack on the main Kabul military hospital by a group of militants disguised as doctors. Dozens of medical staff and patients were killed in the attack. (read more)
Hope he enjoys eternity in Hell.
He’s probably screeching because he didn’t get the virgins bin Laden promised him.
Nice work President Trump! When you removed the tied hands of our military, they can do what they are trained for. I have know idea how our military is going to eradicate ISIS, but with the commanders our President put in charge, they will make it happen.
One operation at a time, like cutting out a disease, very carefully with precision so as to not infect the other areas.
Cutting the heads off one-by-one depletes the leadership ranks and also the lowly followers sees what happens and that leads to the extent that no one wants to be a leader. Poor leadership in combat situation gives VERY bad results. NEXXXXT!!! Hand Salute to Combined Operation…
Good…..great even….
Bad timing for him… I hear he was in line to be promoted to Head of ISIS in France soon.
LOL a tick a tick a tick’a good timing!
Interestingly, that is exactly the area where MOAB was dropped.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/13/politics/afghanistan-isis-moab-bomb/
Yeah!! Glad to hear it!!! Hope Bagdaddy gets bagged next. (misspelled on purpose, I have no respect)
Winning!!!
They should bring back the “deck of cards!”
Deck of 54 Ace of Spades?
A GoatFunMe account has been opened to finance the celebration.
Damn PHC…Let us know when you are going to unload something like that…Need new glass of wine, Chardonnay, keyboard and monitor…Way to Go!!!
The doctors who were killed…. Were they Doctors Without Borders?
Our Lion promised us that he would eradicate these animals from the face of the earth. That is exactly what he is doing. Another 35 animals died during that raid on the 27th of April. Local folks were able to return to their areas after be exiled for the past 2 years.
Wait what will happen once we are working directly with the Russians. All these animals by whatever name they associate with will ALL be eradicated from the face of the earth (Al Quada, ISIS, Al Nusera, Boko Haram, Hamas and whichever else that I forgot).
This is Winning I will never get tired of and will always thank our President for!
Now Trump can go on national TV and say, “We got him”.
Oh wait….
American Military Justice.
Nuthin’ is Free, so it is diasspointing and sad, that we lost Two of Our Finest.
Sooner or later, we will have to cut our losses and just let ’em grow their poppies.
As long as the opium doesn’t find its way to Our neighborhoods.
I can foresee a new heroine epidemic in Frances future unfortunately, with their more open border.
