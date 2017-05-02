Tuesday May 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

5 Responses to Tuesday May 2nd – Open Thread

  1. ZurichMike says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:18 am

    You know, I haven’t prepared a proper breakfast in a long time. Here you go:

  2. rumpole2 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Bill’s next book……

    • Sloth1963 says:
      May 2, 2017 at 12:33 am

      Is he indicating the size of his…Um…Contract?

      • rumpole2 says:
        May 2, 2017 at 12:38 am

        In all seriousness… non- disclosure agreement notwithstanding… he could write a “tell all book” and it would broadly fit the very successful “Killing……” template.
        Fox News is “dying/dead”
        I have never read his books, but rumor has it that they are well researched (by his co-author) 🙂

