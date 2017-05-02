Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm Livestream…

Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the press beating for May 2nd:
Update: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – Alternate Live Stream – RSBN Live Stream
Thank you for updated video am sending it to EVERYONE!!!
After reading all the posts, I am super pumped to watch this later when I get home 🤗😀
Oh, you will LOV IT!! and watch a 2nd time!
You are going to freak out with joy! I was out running errands and heard the beginning on the radio. Drove home immediately to watch.
Mick–got the moves like Jagger- Mulvaney is truly a ROCKSTAR! We got an opportunity to take a bite out the omnibus bill cuz–wait for it–Obama FAILED to pass a budget and get funding til FY 2017 ends! Winning! Winning! and more WINNING!
😊 love it. THIS is the kind of factually based communication we want & need. I love Mick & Sec Kelly. They are as driven, no nonsense, and results-driven as the President.
Stay away from gatewaypundit!
Bad!!!
Congress has been budgeting by continuing resolutions for seven of the last eight years. Why?
They’re like the meth addict’s mother, who gives up and gives him the run of the basement. She is not worried at all about the unsavory characters that he has over at all hours. And she is sure that he has not constructed his own lab down there, no way. Furthermore, she is confident that there is no danger at all that he will burn down the house.
Why? Because she is in a state of abject denial.
Pres. Trump is absolutely right to stay focused on the bigger picture..
Watching that was so much fun I watched it again!
I’m going to whn I get home Bessie….this will be a keeper to play over and over!
I just watched the video again, too. Around the 100 minute mark, Mulvaney explains this is not funding for NEW unfenced border areas, it is only for new fencing where current fencing needs to be replaced. Drudge is reporting that a top immigration group, alipac.us is pulling their endorsement of President Trump, because they say he betrayed his immigration promises? What is going on?
If there was ever a video clip that deserved the EXPLOSIVE description in the headline, it is this one! Agree with above poster, he is a ROCKSTAR. Yes, I know I am using caps, Mulvaney was caps-worthy!
SteveCo would agree blognificentbee 😃.
I can’t wait to watch when I get home, stuck at work, videos take up my data plan, no wifi.
Mulvaney handled the press like a boss. Likeable, assertive and took no guff. Only one I’ve seen better is President Trump. Not sure about Mulvaney’s stance on most conservative issues, but to me, he looks like a good candidate come 2024.
I was listening to Laura Ingram this morning talk about this budget deal and felt like taking a long walk on a short pier. I feel a hell of a lot better after Mulvaney’s press conference today.
That’s why it’s vewy, vewy important to let most of what is said outside the White House go in one ear and out the other.
Do not listen to her, all the talk radio people only know how to tell others what to do.
Just went to Whitehouse.org with a message to President Trump that I fully support everything he is doing. Everyone should be patient and not get too upset over every little details, look at the whole picture. Our president will do us proud.
Mulvaney inflicts cool and contextual punishment on the msm harpies.
Spice Dog hoses the kennel down with a grand exit.
Mulvaney was great. After listening to him, I do think Trump and Republicans got a decent deal given the circumstances. I especially like when he said they got several hundred million for building a wall and then showed them pictures of the wall. The liberal media was stunned. I also liked that they got no new money for Obamacare bailouts and renewable energy. Shows you how the liberal media and the Dems distort things. Kelley was great also.
And that the wall installing was starting today! hahahahahha FABULOUS moment!!!
The press clowns are no match for Mighty Mulvaney. Love this wolverine!
That was the single best press briefing I have ever seen.
Mick Mulvaney is so talented at explaining the bill and handling the “kindergarten kids”! I too, listened to it twice but had to turn it off at the very end when they acted like kids fighting over a lollipop.
Love Mulvaney! Glad I watched as I now have a better understanding of what is going on and the perspective of the President.
DELIGHTFUL ending to the hear the press all call out to Sean as he walked out on them. Leave them wanting more, Sean! Very Trump like, at least a Sean version of it. I know he had that impish smile when he walked out without talking to them. But the administration gave them plenty today.
Cringe moments for the press include the ending shout out asking for an email about where the section of wall is that is being build/upgraded/replaced today. Hey guys, way to do investigative journalism! Way to ask to be spoon fed on a national feed! Other cringe moments but not enough time to list them.
Every Press Questioner walked out a rear end turned to hamburger.
WINNING.
You just gotta love Mulvaney and General Kelly. Both kick ass Americans in their own way. Every time I hear Kelly speak he gives big props to his people, fantastic leader…and Mulvaney, man can he talk! Masterful! He destroys the press like Ali destroyed Frasier….and all I can say is F’n Awesome! What a bunch of babbling fools those press corps are. Hilarious Awesome and MAGA!
Mulvaney is a tiger! Takes it right to them. I don’t Think that the media has ever heard any Republican official tell them that their Democrat butt buddies lied to them. I was delighted to see all of this. Our president is a once in a century champion.
Which of us wants to admit they thought hiring Mulvaney was a MISTAKE?
Heard on local news that in Arizona on certain areas along the border, cleaning is taking place to get ready for the wall.
The beginnjng of an underground tunnel was found……15 feet long. Border Patrol had the tunnel filled in with concrete…….near Naco, Arizona / Naco, Mexico.
WILBURINE yesterday.
MULVERINE today!
Mulvaney-great press briefing
