Dept. of Veterans Affairs Fires Louisiana VA Director…

Posted on May 2, 2017 by

As an outcome of the systemic corruption and administrative malfeasance uncovered by whistleblowers in the Veterans Affairs healthcare system, on April 27th President Trump and Vice-President Pence participate in an Executive Order signing to enhance the accountability and whistleblower protections within federal government.

President Trump created the VA Accountability Office.  This was a major campaign promise to veterans fulfilled.  You could tell by the intensity of delivery this was a very important reform objective to President Trump personally.  Now today…

(Via Fox News) The director of the beleaguered Shreveport VA hospital in Louisiana has been fired following a three-year tenure filled with scandal — including accusations of covering up a secret wait-list, creating severe staffing shortages and refusing to buy essentials like vital signs machines, linens or mattresses.

Toby Mathew, who became director of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in June 2014, was fired on April 13 due to “charges related to general misconduct, and failure to follow policy and provide effective oversight of the Center’s credentialing and privileging program,” said an internal VA memo obtained by Fox News.

This is the highest-profile employee removal since Secretary Eric Shinseki left in May 2014 following news of the massive wait-list scandal at the Phoenix VA hospital. Last week, President Trump signed an executive order creating an office within the VA to make it easier to fire bad employees – an issue that Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., had championed for several years. Trump also fired two employees in the Caribbean on his second day in office.

Mathew could not be reached for comment.

The VA confirmed his removal in a brief statement: “Toby Mathew was removed from employment as director of the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport, La., effective April 13, and he is no longer at VA.”  (read more)

Creating the Office of Accountability

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Military, President Trump, Uncategorized, VA Scandal. Bookmark the permalink.

54 Responses to Dept. of Veterans Affairs Fires Louisiana VA Director…

  1. nottakingthisanymore says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Good riddance to bad rubbish!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. nottakingthisanymore says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Good riddance to bad rubbish!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • R-C says:
      May 2, 2017 at 6:50 pm

      Since you wrote EXACTLY what I was going to write–you beat me to it–I’ll just ‘take ownership’ of this second posting and call it my own. This sentiment needs to be expressed twice, in my opinion.

      I was also going to say, “Don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya!”, but on further reflection, this loser deserves to get bonked by the door on his way out.

      I’m certain this ‘head’ is but the first to ‘roll’ in the Veterans’ Swamp-ministration.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. calbear84 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Merit based employment…what a concept!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  4. FLEEVY says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Make America Great Again. Fire and arrest all grifters exploiting vets and failing to deliver.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  5. Scott says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    The stone cut from the hill is starting to get some momentum. It will continue to do so as it rolls down the hill.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. auscitizenmom says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Glad to hear it. Let’s have more.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. fleporeblog says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Our President’s love for the military, both active and veterans, is just mesmerizing. VA employees are realizing that with the latest EO, there will be hell to pay if our vets aren’t taken care of. It is sad and criminal in my mind that it had to take our Lion being elected for our vets to matter.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • calbear84 says:
      May 2, 2017 at 6:50 pm

      What I love about Trump is that he just keeps going. All the attacks, lies, backstabbing don’t faze him in the least. You push him here, he pushes back there even harder.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  8. Daniel says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    No!!! I don’t want him gone so quickly or quietly. I want him to protest this termination. I want to see him made into a public spectacle for all to see… for all other Piece Of Crap government people to sit up and take notice.

    There’s blood in the water and as a veteran who has refused to use the VA services due to their horrific reputation, I want to see more of these people done away with.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      May 2, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      This is one of those people I would like to introduce my experience in ‘the jungle’ to, and then let him try to heal up in his hospital.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      May 2, 2017 at 6:59 pm

      Daniel I absolutely agree! For all those veterans that died because of his mismanagement, he should be put on death row.

      From the article:

      Next came the story of social worker Shea Wilkes, who discovered a secret wait-list in 2013 that had 2,700 names, including 37 people who had died awaiting care. He pushed the VA inspector general to investigate, but instead the agency made Wilkes the target of a criminal investigation that lasted a year. It ended only after the Office of Special Counsel became involved. Mathew, who was director during that time, denied that a wait-list existed.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • R-C says:
      May 2, 2017 at 7:07 pm

      I too have refused to use VA medical services. I retired after 21 years as an infantryman and paratrooper. ALL of my peers retired with a minimum of 30% disability–many have a higher percentage than that. By extension, having chewed the same dirt; gotten flattened during the same parachute jumps; and having fired the same weapons, etc, right alongside my peers all that time, I could reasonably assume to have ‘achieved’ a similar ‘disability’.

      But! I never even finished the VA physical, and therefore have “0%” disability. Why? Because I don’t need the care. I am fortunate to be able to get adequate care on my own. I am willingly ceding that promised VA care to those whose need is far greater than my own.

      We now have 15+ years of wartime wounded to look after; I am ‘small potatoes’ by comparison.

      And this action by President Trump & his steely-eyed administration? JUST what the doctor ordered. I hope they go through that messed up organization like a buzz saw.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  9. Pam says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    It’s about time that our veterans receive the treatment that they have earned through their service and sacrifice. Second best for them isn’t going to cut it. It’s great to see POTUS keeping his campaign promises to our military.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      May 2, 2017 at 7:03 pm

      Our debt of gratitude to the servicemen and women of our military can never be repaid, the least we should do is support their medical care.

      It’s not rocket science.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  10. filia.aurea says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    We need a spate of firings/buy outs across every agency, this is very good news.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Sean Supsky says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Excellent. Now we can have accountability. No more of sloughing off our vets, mistreating them and killing them. They deserve to be honored, not desecrated.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. M33 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Draining the swamp as promised.

    Loving it!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    The picture of the lion licking his paw comes to mind….. This day is delicious!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. FofBW says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    ooooorahh!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Neural says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    While cleaning up the VA came too late for many, I seriously hope this is the start of something new that will afford living veterans with care by people who actually *want* them to be alive and healthy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. telerider says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    See ya, Toby…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. American Georgia Grace says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    BAM!! BAM!! BAM!!! … Dont love our vets and treat ’em right ….be gone swamp dweller, unAmerican POS!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. O.F. says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    General Shinseki was an honorable man. He fell on his sword to protect Obama from any criticism of Obama’s disdain for American veterans and military members.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Gil says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Trump loves our military and anyone i mean anyone who tries to say he doesnt is truly severely suffering from TDS.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. All American Snowflake says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    This guy, Toby Mathew, even looks slimy from too much swamp living…. the sneer on his face should be immortalized with Ozymandias’.

    I met a traveller from an antique land
    Who said: “Two vast and trunkless legs of stone
    Stand in the desert . . . Near them, on the sand,
    Half sunk, a shattered visage lies, whose frown,
    And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,
    Tell that its sculptor well those passions read
    Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,
    The hand that mocked them, and the heart that fed:
    And on the pedestal these words appear:
    ‘My name is Ozymandias, king of kings:
    Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!’
    Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
    Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare
    The lone and level sands stretch far away.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Rogimoto Veritas says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Now if Trump would just investigate the Federal Hiring system, where NO conservatives are hired…period! When the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was staffed, 100% of the newly hired employees are proglodytes. If you use the demonrats own method of determining systematic discrimination, the percentage of conservatives in the general population should be reflected in the employee group. If not, that is proof of discrimination.

    For Trump: This is how you do it.
    1: Invite a lawsuit from a conservative law group.
    2: Conservative law group files it in a friendly court.
    3: Trump administration refuses to defend the accusation. (obama did this with gay marriage)
    4: Settle the suit by agreeing to “affirmative action” for conservative employees. (corrective action)
    5: Fire the people responsible for the discrimination.
    This is how the demonrats have been doing it. Now get busy as time is wasting!

    “The best defense is a good offense.”
    –not sure who said that, but it’s my motto–

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. TwoLaine says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    BRAVO! 1 down, how many more to go?

    Like

    Reply
  24. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    I refrained from posting the obligatory Trump “You’re Fired” GIF because I figured it would already be here. Wha’ happened? 😀 😀 😀 😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Atticus says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Winning.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Jimmy Jack says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Good. Clean house. Our vets deserve the best.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Paul Killinger says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    And remember, it was Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman BERNIE SANDERS who personally claimed they’d fixed this scandal when it first broke.

    COVERED IT UP is what they did, with President Zero standing where he always did, right behind them!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s