President Trump gives the weekly White House address on the eve of his 100th day in office:
President Trump is happy with what he has accomplished in 14 weeks. Me too, considering the negative and destructive obstacles. Winning because he’s true.
❤❤❤❤
Love his weekly addresses. His administration has accomplished much in spite of the delays and push back by the opposition, not to mention those activist corrupt judges.
I do think the camera should just focus on his face, the side views are distracting!
I agree, Fe. The President has the ability to hold one’s gaze with his forcefulness and sincerity. With most other people, a sustained focus on the face would grow tiresome. Not with President Trump!
Despite the roadblocks to his programs, he continues to praise those members of congress that often get pummeled on this site. Hopefully, he will have them playing ball on his side of the court. As for me, I trust none of them, but I do trust President Trump. I am so proud to have cast my vote for the hardest working President in American History.
President Trump knows who and what these Swamp Creatures are.
He’s giving them the chain…to pull their own Swamp Drain Plug.
I agree. A couple of side shots well into the talk would be fine, but not frequently back and forth.
❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️
Yep. President Trump you have gone over and above what you have promised the American People. Things are working out very well and together” We The People” will join you hand in hand to keep America Great Again. It is with pleasure that I am seeing in my Florida Community so many Trump flags along with American Flags flying high together. Bless you.
Welcome to the tree House Harriet! Pick a cozy branch…one with a view…as we’ll all love watching what the next four years will bring.
Harriet is very welcomed! I love that “hand in hand.” Yes, we are united in all of our differences. We are Americans! We celebrate diversity in the greatness and oneness of our country. We proudly proclaim we Are Americans! Sharia has no place in the land of freedom. May freedom be reborn!
By the grace and will of our Lord, amen.
Welcome Harriet. 😀
i just love the way our President just keeps going. He isn’t sidetracked by the media or any of the other shenanigans constantly in his face His has a Mission and slowly, but surely, we are making progress, in spite of the corruption and evil all around him. Thank you Jesus for protecting our President and watching his back.
He loves USA. He loves our people. This is a great leader.
History will look back in amazement of what our President was able to accomplish in his first 100 days. He has signed more EO (30 to date) than even FDR had in his first 100 days. First President since 1880 to have his SC nomination approved and sitting on the bench before the end of his 100 days. 28 pieces of legislation signed into law. 13 of which rolled back Obozo’s regulations. The only President to sign a H.R. (House Resolution) did so once. Our President has done so 13 times. Those H.R. Stops any future President from using an EO to replace them. You have to do it through congress in order to write a different law. Met with 16 different heads of state. I could go on but I think we all know the rest.
Our President has surpassed everyone’s expectations except us at the Treehouse and him!
I thank you for your continued encouragemen! It is contagious!
Thank you, God!
The sun shines again on the USA. Thank you President Trump.
The greatest 100 days in modern Presidential history. Thank you, Mr. President. You are making America Great Gain and we are proud once again of this great nation.
You are making America Great Again!!! Sorry for the typo
I am the typo expert, haha. I have learned to, “I don’t care how I type.” Between spell check, clumsy fingers, and just whatever, I do my best.
Between clumsy fingers and poor eyesight, and obviously not proofing my comments, I end up saying some strange things at times. I need to assume that fellow travelers by now understand. Thanks for your coment.
And making great gains for America!
Cheers to that!
His weekly addresses are GREAT!
But if anyone at the White House is listening, and as others have commented:
Please stop the distracting side angle shots. That’s not his best angle, and it detracts from the message.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
