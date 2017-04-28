President Trump Weekly Address – 4/28/17

Posted on April 28, 2017 by

President Trump gives the weekly White House address on the eve of his 100th day in office:

26 Responses to President Trump Weekly Address – 4/28/17

  1. quintrillion says:
    April 28, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    President Trump is happy with what he has accomplished in 14 weeks. Me too, considering the negative and destructive obstacles. Winning because he’s true.

  2. NJF says:
    April 28, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    ❤❤❤❤

  3. Fe says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Love his weekly addresses. His administration has accomplished much in spite of the delays and push back by the opposition, not to mention those activist corrupt judges.

    I do think the camera should just focus on his face, the side views are distracting!

    • rvsueandcrew says:
      April 28, 2017 at 8:09 pm

      I agree, Fe. The President has the ability to hold one’s gaze with his forcefulness and sincerity. With most other people, a sustained focus on the face would grow tiresome. Not with President Trump!

    • joanfoster says:
      April 28, 2017 at 9:08 pm

      Despite the roadblocks to his programs, he continues to praise those members of congress that often get pummeled on this site. Hopefully, he will have them playing ball on his side of the court. As for me, I trust none of them, but I do trust President Trump. I am so proud to have cast my vote for the hardest working President in American History.

    • Curry Worsham says:
      April 28, 2017 at 9:18 pm

      I agree. A couple of side shots well into the talk would be fine, but not frequently back and forth.

  4. MaineCoon says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    ❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️

  5. Harriet Brinker says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Yep. President Trump you have gone over and above what you have promised the American People. Things are working out very well and together” We The People” will join you hand in hand to keep America Great Again. It is with pleasure that I am seeing in my Florida Community so many Trump flags along with American Flags flying high together. Bless you.

  6. SouthernbythegraceofGod says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    i just love the way our President just keeps going. He isn’t sidetracked by the media or any of the other shenanigans constantly in his face His has a Mission and slowly, but surely, we are making progress, in spite of the corruption and evil all around him. Thank you Jesus for protecting our President and watching his back.

  7. Grace Anne says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    He loves USA. He loves our people. This is a great leader.

  8. fleporeblog says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    History will look back in amazement of what our President was able to accomplish in his first 100 days. He has signed more EO (30 to date) than even FDR had in his first 100 days. First President since 1880 to have his SC nomination approved and sitting on the bench before the end of his 100 days. 28 pieces of legislation signed into law. 13 of which rolled back Obozo’s regulations. The only President to sign a H.R. (House Resolution) did so once. Our President has done so 13 times. Those H.R. Stops any future President from using an EO to replace them. You have to do it through congress in order to write a different law. Met with 16 different heads of state. I could go on but I think we all know the rest.

    Our President has surpassed everyone’s expectations except us at the Treehouse and him!

  10. US says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    The sun shines again on the USA. Thank you President Trump.

  11. joanfoster says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    The greatest 100 days in modern Presidential history. Thank you, Mr. President. You are making America Great Gain and we are proud once again of this great nation.

  12. CharterOakie says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    His weekly addresses are GREAT!

    But if anyone at the White House is listening, and as others have commented:

    Please stop the distracting side angle shots. That’s not his best angle, and it detracts from the message.

