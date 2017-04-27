Thursday April 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
I dunno I’m running out of patience with all this winning.
Whoops, I misspelled “whining.”
Sorry for any confusion this may have caused.
LikeLike
Large explosions heard, fire seen near Damascus airport moments ago. Reports say airstrip used by Assad’s planes. https://twitter.com/IsraelBreaking/status/857419044521201664
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful!
LikeLike
Vet Ranch veterinarians perform surgery and animal care on homeless animals, some of which come to them from Houston and the surrounding area. Services are paid for by donations from YT subscribers. Unfortunately, YT has recently been censoring Vet Ranch postings because people complained about blood shown during surgery and showing surgery even without bloody scenes! The vids are fascinating nonetheless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A little wildlife assistance in our War on Isis.
Or, might I say it’s a Boar War?
Herd of Stampeding Wild Boars Kills Three Islamic State Jihadists
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/04/26/herd-of-stampeding-wild-boars-kills-three-islamic-state-jihadists/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boar war? I like it! Of course some with less refined senses of humor will accuse you of being a ham.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More bad publicity for United Airlines
They’re killing bunnies now
Giant rabbit on track to become world’s largest dies on United flight
http://www.breitbart.com/news/giant-rabbit-on-track-to-become-worlds-largest-dies-on-united-flight/
LikeLike
I read that earlier. Died in the cargo hold.
Was the son of the biggest bunny.
Son of a BUN!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike