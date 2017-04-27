Thursday April 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

11 Responses to Thursday April 27th – Open Thread

  1. SteveInCO says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:16 am

    I dunno I’m running out of patience with all this winning.

    Whoops, I misspelled “whining.”

    Sorry for any confusion this may have caused.

  2. Mar says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Large explosions heard, fire seen near Damascus airport moments ago. Reports say airstrip used by Assad’s planes. https://twitter.com/IsraelBreaking/status/857419044521201664

  3. citizen817 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:17 am

  4. Lucille says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Vet Ranch veterinarians perform surgery and animal care on homeless animals, some of which come to them from Houston and the surrounding area. Services are paid for by donations from YT subscribers. Unfortunately, YT has recently been censoring Vet Ranch postings because people complained about blood shown during surgery and showing surgery even without bloody scenes! The vids are fascinating nonetheless.

  5. nimrodman says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:28 am

    A little wildlife assistance in our War on Isis.
    Or, might I say it’s a Boar War?

    Herd of Stampeding Wild Boars Kills Three Islamic State Jihadists
    http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/04/26/herd-of-stampeding-wild-boars-kills-three-islamic-state-jihadists/

  6. nimrodman says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:30 am

    More bad publicity for United Airlines
    They’re killing bunnies now

    Giant rabbit on track to become world’s largest dies on United flight
    http://www.breitbart.com/news/giant-rabbit-on-track-to-become-worlds-largest-dies-on-united-flight/

  7. citizen817 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:35 am

  8. Garrison Hall says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:43 am

