Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – April 25th (2pm Live Stream)…

April 25, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gives press briefing for Tuesday April 25th 2pm EDT:

WH Live StreamAlternate Live StreamRSBN Live Stream

38 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – April 25th (2pm Live Stream)…

  1. Sedanka says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Sean Spicer White House Press “Beating” as the kids say on Reddit.

    Love watching Sean humiliate journalists.

  2. duchess01 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Beginning with Mr. Ross – who is explaining the Canadian softwood lumber problem – inequality in business practices – retroactive 90 days when the Canadians were put on notice – $5B per year industry – $250M retroactive fee – softwood lumber mostly used in single family homes –

    “Everything relates to everything else.” Wilbur Ross – ‘a close ally; generally, a good neighbor, but that does not mean they are dealing equally in trade practices’ – ‘I am confident this is a good case.’ – prohibiting US dairy farmers from selling their products in Canada – unfairly discriminating [my words] – do these disputes point to the need to renegotiate NAFTA – ‘NAFTA has not worked as well as it should.’ – Wilbur Ross

    ‘We believe the Canadians violated the trading practices.’ – Wilbur Ross – Any additional trade actions against Canada? – ‘to my knowledge, no there is not’ – Wilbur Ross

  3. G3 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Journos are very protective of the Canadians- shocking /s
    Nasty bunch of anti- American blow-hards
    Finally, one mentions American jobs and producers- effects jobs saved here!!

    • duchess01 says:
      April 25, 2017 at 2:28 pm

      This Press Conference Briefing is about Canada – and they keep asking about other initiatives in other countries – in addition to other actions not under discussion – these people are incorrigible – ‘I am having enough difficulty dealing with trade negotiations without poaching on the authority of others.’ – Wilber Ross

  4. joshua says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    “Oh I’m a lumberjack and that’s OK……la la la”

  5. rick says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Nothing seems to fluster Mr. Ross. Very intelligent man.

  6. duchess01 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    AMERICA FIRST – New website

    President Trump’s First 100 Days
    In his first 100 days, President Donald J. Trump has taken bold action to restore prosperity, keep Americans safe and secure, and hold government accountable. At an historic pace, this President has enacted more legislation and signed more executive orders than any other president in over a half century. With a focus on rebuilding the military, ending illegal immigration, and restoring confidence in our economy, the President is keeping his promises to the American people.

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/100-days

    • tuskyou says:
      April 25, 2017 at 2:52 pm

      Thank you. I’m sending this to everyone I know. His list of accomplishments and promises kept will be a mile long—and that’s just for his first term, lol.

  7. carterzest says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    61% drop in border crossings in Trumps first 100 days.

    The #Winning, still not tired of it.

    • waltherppk says:
      April 25, 2017 at 3:10 pm

      Militarize the border and the 61% reduction in illegal border crossings will immediately be improved to a 100% reduction in illegal border crossings ….even before a wall of any kind is built. Perimeter security is something the military knows how to do quickly and can and will get that border security done right. Make border security an army corp of engineers get it done project instead of something like a girl scout cookie sale.

      • Sentient says:
        April 25, 2017 at 3:24 pm

        That’s all well & good, but the next president will ignore the border again if the wall hasn’t been built. They need to build the wall and they need to start yesterday. If it’s not substantially complete by 2020, not only will Trump lose, he’ll be a laughingstock. If he needs to shut down the government to get it done, so be it. If he needs to fire 59 Tomahawk missiles into Janesville, Wisconsin, I’ll support him 100%.

  8. NJF says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Nails it.

  9. Pam says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:45 pm

  10. IfThenElse says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Thanks, Sundance for helping us all focus on “Wilburene”……I find myself laughing almost every time he responds to the press.
    It turns out that Secretary Ross’ way of dealing with the press over time produces sort of a meritocracy of questions. Each time he gets “the rest of the room” to laugh at a questioner, it gets better.
    In other words, John Roberts, if you know nothing about the topic, maybe just listen.
    There is a great saying that these presstitutes should recite before every briefing, “Better to say nothing and have people think you are a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.
    President Trump should require all of his cabinet to study Secretary Ross’ press events.

  11. Pam says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:48 pm

  12. Pam says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:49 pm

  13. Pam says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:50 pm

  14. Pam says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:52 pm

  15. Pam says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:54 pm

  16. Pam says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:55 pm

  17. Pam says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    This was my absolute favorite comment from Wilbur Ross.

    • Oldschool says:
      April 25, 2017 at 3:08 pm

      “Speak softly and carry a big stick”

    • madelinesminion says:
      April 25, 2017 at 3:19 pm

      Wilber Ross is awesome. Like the EU, Canada hasn’t been playing by the rules and also like Germany, France etc, they haven’t been paying their fair share in NATO.

      I was surprised that President Trump said he really liked Merkel during his AP interview after Germany’s defense department said Germany doesn’t owe NATO anything, which is a lie. Not to mention how Trump during his campaign rallies said Merkel was destroying Germany with her open door mass Muslim immigration. I despise Merkel and I see her as a very manipulative and dangerous person.

    • bverwey says:
      April 25, 2017 at 3:27 pm

      I seem to recall that years ago this same stance as proclaimed by Mr Ross was settled by the WTO in Canada’s favour. I thought it was a settled issue.

      Like

  18. Pam says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Liked by 2 people

  19. redlegleader68 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Wilbur Ross is very impressive and wasn’t suffering a room full of fools well. I applaud him for his patience.

    What’s the question of the day? This Flynn doc thingy?? Why?

  20. G3 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Major wasn’t called on initially- he hopped in on John Roberts questions. Then he checks his watch as Mr.Spicer answers a question to the woman to his other side. Another rude interruption by Major caused Mr.Spicer to invite him up to the podium. Bad form Major- again!

  21. KBR says:
    April 25, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Is the entire day’s press conference going to be about Flynn?

    Looks as if the left has it’s orders: try to hit Trump over the head with Flynn.

    I am waiting to hear Spicer say,

    “Lt. General Flynn served as the twenty-fifth National Security Advisor from January 20, 2017, to February 13, 2017. That is, 24 days.

    This position carries clearance level Top Secret. Prior to that, he is a retired Lt. General, who also had held a high level of clearance under previous administrations.

    Should I have information, which I do not, on former National Security Advisor Flynn’s every phone call during his 24 day tenure, or prior, is there anyone in this room who has sufficient clearance to hear it?

    No?

    Well neither do I. Therefore my advance answer to further questions today regarding former National Security Advisor Flynn follows: ‘asked and answered to the best of my ability and at the level of your clearance.’

    By this statement, it should be clear to you all that I am not and will never be a leaker.

    Does anyone have any questions today not concerning former National Security Advisor Flynn?”

    Love Spicer, but sometimes he is “too nice.”

  22. Pam says:
    April 25, 2017 at 3:14 pm

  23. fangdog says:
    April 25, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Trump says he is going to build the wall. The press asks, “How”?. Trump says he is going to build the wall. Press asks, “How”? and so it goes on and on ad nauseum.

    I get the impression Trump uses the wall to keep the press occupied rather than asking stupid questions about something else such as, “Does the NK Fat Kid know the dimensions of MOAB”?

  24. Nchadwick says:
    April 25, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Can ALL these esteem journalist ask the same question – there is literally so much going on this week – it seems that not ONE of these incompetent reporters do their job in a respectful manner.

    Correct me if I’m wrong but, when the press corp was established it was around the 1900s – prior to television or even radio (1930s), when it was essential for the group to get the information, then relay it to other media outlets.

    We now have, 24 hour news cycle plus access to live feeds, obviously w/ the advancement of technology and the blatant bias of the coverage – their jobs are obsolete.. or at least, the need to restructure, at cutting the number in half, make it competitive to have the privilege to cover the white house based on performance, ability to relay the correct and accurate information, professionalism, and being able to use the time allowed to ask thought provoking and insightful questions…

    NO THAT WOULD MAKE TOO MUCH SENSE!

