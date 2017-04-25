Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Talks To Lou Dobbs….

Ah, the simple joys in life.  Wilburine Ross interviewed by Lou Dobbs… Sip slowly.

The general status of angst created by ordinary swamp review has a tendency to wear down a soul. It’s at the times when we feel surrounded we should reflect upon how lucky we are to have the T’Rex’s and Wilburines on our team. We’ve already won, our opponents just haven’t noticed yet.

  1. Gil says:
    April 25, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    Thats was amazing to watch today. Those presstitutes really were rude crude and thought they could befuddle the old guy. Except he was the one who knew his s#it and put them in their places. I think they all started laughing toward the end because they were nervous. They couldnt get to him. It was glorious.

    • abigailstraight says:
      April 25, 2017 at 11:55 pm

      It was absolutely glorious Gil!
      Sec Ross knows exactly what is going on, he is not intimidated by ANYONE or ANYTHING and he is moving right along bringing those BILLIONS of Dollars back to America where it can be used wisely to Build That Wall!
      And Mexico Will Pay For It!

  2. SandraOpines says:
    April 25, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    Oooh how I love Wilburine!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! He brings me great joy.

    Thank you for sharing Sundance! I needed the pick me up!

  3. Watcher says:
    April 25, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    September 1990 NYpost
    “When we saw Trump people swarming all over him,” we realized his star power, Ross said.

    “Even then, they were cheering him,” Icahn told The Post. “They loved him. I was impressed.”

  4. abigailstraight says:
    April 25, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    I luv Wilburine! He puts a smile on my face just at the very moment I see his sweet face and brilliance shining all about him.
    It is incredible how he simply states the truth of the failing past practices in commerce and the BILLIONS of DOLLARS LOST.
    Just that fact alone should perk up everyone’s ears, open their eyes and say: WINNING!

  5. Cee says:
    April 25, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    Lighthizer confirmed?! Is it true?….Joy!

  6. positron1352 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Man…..Trump is smooth.

