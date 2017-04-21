VP Mike Pence and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Joint Press Conference – 9:30pm Live Stream

Posted on April 21, 2017 by

Vice President Mike Pence is in Australia today and will be attending a joint press conference with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at 9:30pm tonight (U.S Eastern).

PM Turnbull previously began the relationship with the Trump administration poorly by attempting to paint President Trump into a corner on accepting illegal immigrants.  The relationship did not get off to a good start. This presser might be interesting.

LiveStream Link

  1. sundance says:
    April 21, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    • Southern Son says:
      April 21, 2017 at 9:48 pm

      Our Realtionship Should be Enduring.
      If not for American Courage and Determination and Sacrifice, Australia would have had the Rising Sun flying over their country.
      Maybe I’m biased…

  2. sundance says:
    April 21, 2017 at 9:19 pm

  3. sundance says:
    April 21, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Man I just don’t like this bloviating Prime Minister Turnbull, he appears to be as phoney as Ted Cruz or even worse.

  4. Southern Son says:
    April 21, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    I failed to add, that VP Pence is doing a Fantastic Job, spreadin’ the Trump Effect around.
    Thank You Mike!
    While the Uniparty, is about to know what it feels like, to be Schlonged…

    Press ON!, Mr. President!!

  5. Weeper says:
    April 21, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Where’s Suspicious cat? Wasn’t he/she in Australia the other night? 😻

  6. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 21, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    VP Pence is doing a great job for all of us. Is it just me or is there an almost ominous feeling right now? Feels like something big is going on but I can’t tell what it is. It isn’t the NK threats, Russia or China, that stuff is ongoing. It is something else. Anyone else getting this?

  7. Pam says:
    April 21, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Watching this man go around the world in ten days almost makes me tired. I don’t know how he does it. While congress is doing nothing, this man is working hard. God bless him and Mrs. Pence.

  8. Queensland Kel says:
    April 21, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Sundance, absolutely correct again. You cannot trust Turnbull. Most Aussies don’t trust him, he’s absolutely full of himself and both he and most of his senior Ministers do not understand average Aussies and their needs and wants. We are crippled economically by overweening bloated welfare spending but they know best! Sound familiar Treepers?

  9. sundance says:
    April 21, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Apparently the broadcast is blocked from U.S. distribution. Weird.

