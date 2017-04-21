VP Mike Pence and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Joint Press Conference – 9:30pm Live Stream

Vice President Mike Pence is in Australia today and will be attending a joint press conference with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at 9:30pm tonight (U.S Eastern).

PM Turnbull previously began the relationship with the Trump administration poorly by attempting to paint President Trump into a corner on accepting illegal immigrants. The relationship did not get off to a good start. This presser might be interesting.

LiveStream Link

#VPinAUS: great meeting between @VP & Governor General of Australia, Sir Peter Cosgrove, reaffirming commitment to #USwithAUS 🇺🇸🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/lH6QZj29ng — US Consulate Sydney (@USConGenSydney) April 22, 2017

Early start in Sydney for full day of @VP meetings planned including w/ PM, US & AUS troops, & biz leaders #VPinAUS pic.twitter.com/UhYKsM34gH — Jarrod Agen (@VPComDir) April 21, 2017

