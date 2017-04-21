VP Mike Pence and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Joint Press Conference – 9:30pm Live Stream

Vice President Mike Pence is in Australia today and will be attending a joint press conference with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at 9:30pm tonight (U.S Eastern).
PM Turnbull previously began the relationship with the Trump administration poorly by attempting to paint President Trump into a corner on accepting illegal immigrants. The relationship did not get off to a good start. This presser might be interesting.
Our Realtionship Should be Enduring.
If not for American Courage and Determination and Sacrifice, Australia would have had the Rising Sun flying over their country.
Maybe I’m biased…
Man I just don’t like this bloviating Prime Minister Turnbull, he appears to be as phoney as Ted Cruz or even worse.
Many Australians who post here echo your thoughts.
Agree as one of those Australians. Turnbull is in my view a lying, backstabbing left-leaning narcissist.
Yep, he’s called “Lord Waffle” in Oz.
An Australian Uniparty functionary.
A legend in his own mind BG2?
I agree.
Something about him, reminds me of a Obama wannabe. In the sense of thinking he is more important than he really is.
If toilets down under really turn counter clockwise, do their Lefties turn Righty?
I don’t trust him anyway.
“Courageous Down Under CON-servative”
I failed to add, that VP Pence is doing a Fantastic Job, spreadin’ the Trump Effect around.
Thank You Mike!
While the Uniparty, is about to know what it feels like, to be Schlonged…
Press ON!, Mr. President!!
Where’s Suspicious cat? Wasn’t he/she in Australia the other night? 😻
Suspicious cat remains increasingly suspicious…
As he should be!! Thank you! Truly caps off a life changing week for me! 😻😻😻
Suspicious Cat is right to keep his guard up
VP Pence is doing a great job for all of us. Is it just me or is there an almost ominous feeling right now? Feels like something big is going on but I can’t tell what it is. It isn’t the NK threats, Russia or China, that stuff is ongoing. It is something else. Anyone else getting this?
Yes. Much is afoot, methinks.
The Russian collusion thing? v.2 is coming next week.
I read only one place that NOKO has sent a sub over that now sits just off the coast of California. Since I sit within twenty minutes of that Coast, the ominous feeling is indeed heightened here, but just slightly, because Fake News abounds and they taught Critical Thinking when I went to Grad School.
Watching this man go around the world in ten days almost makes me tired. I don’t know how he does it. While congress is doing nothing, this man is working hard. God bless him and Mrs. Pence.
Sundance, absolutely correct again. You cannot trust Turnbull. Most Aussies don’t trust him, he’s absolutely full of himself and both he and most of his senior Ministers do not understand average Aussies and their needs and wants. We are crippled economically by overweening bloated welfare spending but they know best! Sound familiar Treepers?
Sadly, yes
Apparently the broadcast is blocked from U.S. distribution. Weird.
