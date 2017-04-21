Friday April 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Informal poll:
Who is tired of winning?
crickets
more crickets
sounds of paint drying
I thought so.
MAGA onwards, and carry on.
Positive, unrelenting progress. Not the kind the fascists want either.
