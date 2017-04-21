April 21st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #92

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Well written article detailing day by day news this week pointing out fake news/disinformation re: PDJT.
https://heatst.com/politics/medias-spectacular-trainwreck-of-a-week/
President Thomas Jefferson had a modest proposal to improve the press:
“Perhaps an editor might begin a reformation in some such way as this. Divide his paper into 4 chapters, heading the
1st ‘Truths.’
2nd, ‘Probabilities.’
3rd, ‘Possibilities.’
4th, ‘Lies.’
The first chapter would be very short, as it would contain little more than authentic papers, and information.” Jefferson’s concept of publishing “truths” using “authentic papers” presaged WikiLeaks.
An idea to send a message to Ryan and to help build the wall.
Have a fund established that for a $50 donation, you can sponsor that is engraved “MAGA instead of supporting the GOPe”
https://twitter.com/VP/status/855257148451729408
Many folks may have missed the joint press conference between our President and the PM of Italy. Listening to the final answer our President gave brought such joy and tears for me (last 1:16 of the video below). His answer about the US involvement in Libya should put everyone at ease about our role as the world police. Jon McCain, Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio and the rest of the warmongers are crying themselves to sleep tonight.
“I do not see a role in Libya. I think the United States has right now enough roles. We are in a role everywhere. So I do not see that. I do see a role in getting rid of ISIS. We are being very effective in that regard. We are doing a job with respect to ISIS that has not been done anywhere near the numbers that we’re producing right now. It’s a very effective force we have. We have no choice. It is a horrible thing to say but we have no choice and we are effectively ridden the wold of ISIS. I see that as our primary role and that is what we are going to do and whether it is in Iraq or in Libya or in anywhere else and that role will come to an end at a certain time and point and We Will Be Able To Go Back Home And Rebuild Our Country Which Is What I Want To Do!
I am retired and make every effort to watch the pressers with Spicey and especially our President Trump.
That man is nothing less than brilliant!
I wonder if Joni Ernst approved of today’s White House activities?
She really cracks me up! I cannot imagine any member of Congress scolding the President of the United States of America on where he works or how he does his job. The arrogance is just mind-boggling!
Joni Ernst is a traitor and an ASS…….what a big disappointment she has been since she held office
How to FUND the WALL WITHOUT CONGRESS:
Direct the Treasury to issue “WALL BONDS” like the “War Bonds” that funded WWII, creating Trump’s ultimate “Public-Private Partnership”:
– Kickstart public-private investment in Wall Bonds by using Foreign Aid to fund 10% of each bond purchased by private investors.
– Schedule the Interest to be compounded and paid as a Capital Gain after a 10-year maturity, meeting the CBO requirement that they be “revenue-neutral over 10 years”.
– Set a high rate of interest to attract the funding QUICKLY.
– Add an Annual Floating Dividend sweetener that distributes ALL Cartel and Illegal-Immigrant Recoveries of funds and property among Wall Bond Holders in proportion to their average share of total Wall Bond Holdings.
– Require that Mexico repay the Wall Bonds’ Principal and Interest at maturity.
This could put millions of Wall-Bond Holders’ eyes and ears on the lookout for Cartels, Gangs and Illegals whose confiscated assets would produce immediate gains for their efforts!
Talk about killing all the “birds” with one stone:
– Congressional Obstruction
– Border Security
– Drug-Cartels
– Terrorist-Gangs
– Illegal-Immigrant Criminals, Job-Thefts and Welfare-Scams.
TRUMP the Congress!
sounds great!
i’d throw money at that.
Satire is such a great way to jab at progs as foreign agents meddle in the A**off election. These libs can’t connect dots.
https://heatst.com/politics/hostile-foreign-agents-meddle-in-us-elections-again-this-time-in-georgia/
Chuck Grassley expects Supreme Court resignation ‘this summer’
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/04/20/chuck-grassley-expects-supreme-court-resignation-this-summer.html
Thank you Lord for allowing the Democrats to cause the Republicans to use the nuclear option on SC Justice Neil Gorsuch. That means one of the 3 finalist’s that would have been controversial can be selected to replace Kennedy this summer. That person for me is Judge Pryor from the 11th circuit.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/pryor-perhaps-the-most-polarizing-supreme-court-justice-possibility/2017/01/28/f25bb7e2-e4ae-11e6-ba11-63c4b4fb5a63_story.html?utm_term=.749a1dffa3bf
From the article
Pryor, 54, has been an especially outspoken critic of abortion rights, calling Roe v. Wade “the worst abomination of constitutional law in our history.”
In an interview, Pryor’s mother, Laura Pryor, defended him against criticism that he might thwart the Constitution in favor of his own personal beliefs.
“He’s a constitutional lawyer,” she said. “A constitutional scholar. He is not going to make up the law.”
Pryor’s family life also shaped his strong views on abortion. His mother remembers her eldest son sitting at the kitchen table the morning she and her husband discussed their concerns and disapproval of the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. “It affected him more than I realized,” she said.
Word.
D&S are fantastic. Thank God for them all thru the Primaries.
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/04/evan-mcmullin-up-to-his-nevertrump-eyeballs-in-campaign-debt/
McMullin, who jumped into the presidential race a few months before Election Day, still owes some $670,000 to vendors who helped his campaign, including more than half a million dollars to a law firm.
. . . . And vendors are worried they might get stiffed.
“From what I know, they do not have any capability or plans to pay all the vendors they still owe money,” says Tanner Leatham, owner and CEO of Utah-based Gathering Inc., which solicited signatures to get McMullin on the ballot in five states and is still owed more than $10,000. “They have told me they cannot pay us what they owe.”
. . . . McMullin’s latest filing with the Federal Election Commission shows six companies with outstanding bills, the largest of which is the Florida-based law firm Hopping, Green & Sams, which is owed nearly $520,000. The firm declined to comment on the bills.
Can he be sued for fraud on the basis that his campaign was not serious, he had no chance of winning and no intention of paying his bills.
One of our fellow treeper by the name of Rick wrote this wonderful comments below in a thread where many might have missed it. Felt the need to share it
It’s easy to want to go nuclear on the whole fckn establishment. Truthfully, I have come to believe over the past two years here, and knowing there are many others that think the way I do, Trump isn’t even focused on the shit heads in our Uni-party Congress.
I think he has already sat down with his boys/girls; T-Rex, Gen Kelly, Old Mr. Ross, and the other TRUE supporting cast members and all have been given a real heads up from AG Sessions about the non-functioning and complicit obstructionists that exist in both Houses. These are smart folks.
They will not lose playing long ball with lightweight punks like Ryan, Flake, Dems, etc….
I think while the intent was real to Replace and Repeal O-Care and to have a new tax law in place early on, Trump let the boys in D.C. hang themselves on the first rodeo go-round, even though he took a few headshots. Now, I’m convinced that his Cabinet knows that the issues facing our Country in regard to past weak Foreign policy, is a much easier Win-Win situation for the President to confront. (which any President would have to anyway, excluding Obummer) Ironically, even the worse Anti-Trumpers are now starting to sing praises for Trump. (Ms. Lindsey Graham) Not as much because Trump has turned 180 degrees on his campaign positions in regard to Foreign intervention, but because the reality is that the Obstructionists have less control over him and no understanding what his Game Plan is there. He holds the Ace card in all element of surprise and he can’t be gamed by the DC Uni-party. Tillerson has been nothing short of masterful on the World stage. Kelly is cleaning up the Border and Sessions is just starting to roll.
Gorka was great the other day when he said this Admin will not reveal their game plan in regard to what Trump will do as far as NK, Syria, Iran, Isis etc….Freezes the crap out of the Uni-party fools and the big money cabals who have milked the American middle class with their NWO directive over the past Four Administrations. They know that the man is beating them in at their own game. He has moved his queen out for attack (military strategy) while defending his King (domestic long ball) for the checkmate that will come later in 2018, 2020 and beyond.
Trump controls the Military…our greatest signal source of World Strength. The Globalist greater fear. Yeah, it used to be “it’s the economy stupid”. No cheaper words uttered than that slogan by slick Politico’s who never did anything about helping Mr. & Mrs. America. Trump is already rocking Wall Street, while manufacturing and Made in AMERICA is back and vogue again. (Unemployment filings lowest since 2001) Folks, that’s beginning days of George W. (following peacetime days of Clinton)
Yet, I really believe that the Military strength & initiative is what has taken everyone by surprise and have left many off guard. Where the hell did this come from, they ask? Trump’s plan to force China & Russia to pick sides is gamesmanship not seen since post WW2. Yes, scary times for sure, we all knew that. However, Trump has put he little Fatman front and center as the real emerging World menace. He has 30 nukes or so already. Scary shit! All the more beautiful for Trump to lay out the naive negotiation of Clinton-Albright past, the anchor now tied around the necks of mindless Dems, drowning them in their own Swamp of Worhless Foreign policy.
The Iran deal will be laid on Obama’s neck too, and the Dem’s will have to listen to how Trump had to clean up this mess also, that this all happened because of Dem over-reaching domestic policies neglecting a strong military and our countries long-term security. This is a winning marketing plan, as good as American Apple pie. Why do you think Pence is now on aircraft carriers? Why is he giving tough looks facing North on the DMZ? Why the trip to the Orient? This isn’t just photo op time. Shit is going to get serious. We pray that it will be swift and with a quick resolve. Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, World allies know that the Little Fat man has crossed the line. The World knows his missiles and he, MUST GO. Trump knows it too. The Globalists don’t know what Trump knows, nor what he will do. If he plays it right, he’ll right his own ticket for us for the next 50 years. Supreme Court, Domestic Policy, New World respect on Foreign Policy and America First Trade deals.
Even now, before the military action hits, Trump’s winning in so many ways. It’s reported that 89% of media is Negative Trump and the guy just flat out breaks their balls every day. He just doesn’t quit. So, how could I quit him? No folks, for me it really is about WINNING! Trump will get the Domestic agenda moving in time. Ideally, if there wasn’t a Uni-Party and a Obstructionist media, Domestic changes would have happened already. T.A.R.P. for Obummer was just theft and payback to the Globalist cabal. The puppet was in place. We all lost. No more. Trump is independent. It’s best he strengthens our Global position first now. Immigration is coming to a screeching halt, which does make us safer and in light of World events, it may be the best thing for now at home. The Wall is going up for bid and trial sections in Otay Mesa (8 miles from me) will be constructed soon. (I’ll be sending weekly pics to you Treepers, so you can smile daily)
So much more to write….so much more to talk about. Yet, in one final blast of wind remember to tune out the MSM…seek your own knowledge and don’t be fed pablum by the Media or the Politicians. This site is a good medicine for what we need NOW. That’s reinforcement. Keep each other strong. It’s not being rah, rah but more the realization that what has been destroyed for decades cannot be righted in 100 days or 1 year. Let’s be real. It’s a real fight and we all know it.
However, no greater victory could have happened for us other than what did happen on the night of Nov 8th, 2016. Another day that will really live in infamy.
Stay strong and even recognize that Breibart, Fox, Drudge and all of the experts have their own agendas. That’s OK! So do we.
Our agenda is the real agenda though. It’s a fight for the future of our way of life. We must stay strong, continue our unwavering support for the President and to keep exposing the demons by hook or crook, by Twitter or Facebook, or by any other means that shows WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN! May God Bless and May God Bless America.
We need to stop taking the FAKE BASE bait. They thrive on drama. Think Huge. Think Big League. He always plays the long game & always wins!! Let Trump be Trump. We are winning!
Would a few of you with the time provide a timeline and context for what is going on with Jason Chaffetz? A politician like this doesnt up and quit. I remember back in the day when he was on glenn beck and he was this tea party guy at first. At the end of becks show run, like michelle Bachman, he was a typical politician. Whats going on that has him quitting “to spend time with his family”? Thanks.
Chaffitz has repeatedly said he was spied on by the Obama admin. They probably have dirt on him and he wants out of the game.
Two women charged with a hate crime for burning Trump sign.
About time.
https://heatst.com/life/maryland-women-charged-with-hate-crime-for-burning-trump-sign/
Amazing! In Maryland, of all places!
The Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull today announced that the illegal immigrant swap deal is done and dusted and he does not need to raise the issue with VP Pence when he arrives in Australia.
We in Aust know he is an arrogant ‘empty suit’. I hope VP Pence knows it.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/prisoners-family-trump-personally-engaged-egypt-to-save-aid-workers/article/2620866
An American woman and her Egyptian husband who had been imprisoned by the Egyptian government for three years arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland late Thursday and will visit President Trump at the White House on Friday.
Aya Hijazi and Mohamed Hassanein were among the group of six aid workers who were locked up in 2014 over allegations of child abuse and trafficking charges.
After years of failed negotiations by the Obama administration, a family member of the couple credited Trump with “personally” stepping in to free him and his wife, as well as the four others.
SD or any Treepers please tell me if I am wrong for saying this.
Our President has said he wants a trillion dollar reduction in actual spending for 2018. If Congress decides to do their Continuing Resolution (CR), that means our President has an open checkbook. If he is given a CR, can he still decide to cut that trillion dollars and enact his own internal budget and there is nothing congress can do about it? Would a CR allow him to put money towards the wall?
Israeli group holds free BBQ outside of prison where Palestinians are holding a Hunger Strike.
Call me cruel, but I feel like this is pretty creative, ultimately harmless way to handle the situation:
https://www.rt.com/news/385475-israel-prison-barbecue-palestine/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=RSS
