Terrorism Strikes The Heart of Paris, Again…

April 20, 2017

Media are reporting that at least one police officer had been killed and at least two others seriously wounded by two Kalashnikov-wielding gunmen on the Champs Elysees in central Paris tonight.

French authorities have stated the incident was probably a ‘terrorist act’ and the famous venue was on lockdown by 9pm as heavily armed officers flooded the area. Another individual – believed to be the killer – was killed, according to police sources.

Reports suggest ‘at least’ two shooters were involved in the attack which took place as presidential candidates took part in a TV debate nearby before Sunday’s election.

4 Responses to Terrorism Strikes The Heart of Paris, Again…

  NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    April 20, 2017 at 4:34 pm

  DeplorableHoosierFriend? says:
    April 20, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Such a peaceful religion; I mean ideology. Sadly, this happens so frequently that it's hard to care anymore. Locked and loaded at all times is the only way to live at present.

  james23 says:
    April 20, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    I love Paris, but am not going back until they decided to retake control of their country.

  MaineCoon says:
    April 20, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Live coverage now on France24 tv. Link via Drudge list of media outlets.

