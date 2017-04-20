Terrorism Strikes The Heart of Paris, Again…

Media are reporting that at least one police officer had been killed and at least two others seriously wounded by two Kalashnikov-wielding gunmen on the Champs Elysees in central Paris tonight.
French authorities have stated the incident was probably a ‘terrorist act’ and the famous venue was on lockdown by 9pm as heavily armed officers flooded the area. Another individual – believed to be the killer – was killed, according to police sources.
Reports suggest ‘at least’ two shooters were involved in the attack which took place as presidential candidates took part in a TV debate nearby before Sunday’s election.
Such a peaceful religion; I mean ideology. Sadly, this happens so frequently that it’s hard to care anymore. Locked and loaded at all times is the only way to live at present.
I love Paris, but am not going back until they decided to retake control of their country.
Live coverage now on France24 tv. Link via Drudge list of media outlets.
