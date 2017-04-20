Terrorism Strikes The Heart of Paris, Again…

Media are reporting that at least one police officer had been killed and at least two others seriously wounded by two Kalashnikov-wielding gunmen on the Champs Elysees in central Paris tonight.

French authorities have stated the incident was probably a ‘terrorist act’ and the famous venue was on lockdown by 9pm as heavily armed officers flooded the area. Another individual – believed to be the killer – was killed, according to police sources.

Reports suggest ‘at least’ two shooters were involved in the attack which took place as presidential candidates took part in a TV debate nearby before Sunday’s election.

Police in body armour and riot gear are on scene #ChampsElysees https://t.co/KlJh6KkAQv pic.twitter.com/xYkpPOw4H2 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 20, 2017

Police officers who were shot in Paris were 'deliberately targeted,' interior ministry says https://t.co/rTiCsouk6u — BNO News (@BNONews) April 20, 2017

Who wants to bet the attacker who KILLED a police officer at Champs-Élysées is a member of the #ReligionOfPeace? https://t.co/ilOsYGO03I — Boston🇺🇸Bobblehead (@DBloom451) April 20, 2017

French President Hollande schedules emergency meeting after shootings of 2 police officers. https://t.co/l1jbjT65Y8 pic.twitter.com/jSajtULXpI — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 20, 2017

