Stunning Research Videos – Was Berkeley Police Department Supporting Antifa Violence?….

This is a well presented and easy to understand video which appears to make a solid case that police munitions were fired by the Berkeley Police Department against Trump supporters, and in support of AntiFA thugs, last weekend.

The video was created by Thomas Wictor who is continuing to assemble more evidence. WATCH, it is rather stunning to realize what could be happening:

If the video is correct the FBI needs to immediately open an investigation into the use of police munitions against political opponents by Berkeley Police.

I located the people launching stun grenades at the crowd in Berkeley on April 15, 2015. Another video coming up. — Thomas Wictor (@ThomasWictor) April 21, 2017

Update: 2nd Video Added:

