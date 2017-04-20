Stunning Research Videos – Was Berkeley Police Department Supporting Antifa Violence?….

This is a well presented and easy to understand video which appears to make a solid case that police munitions were fired by the Berkeley Police Department against Trump supporters, and in support of AntiFA thugs, last weekend.
The video was created by Thomas Wictor who is continuing to assemble more evidence. WATCH, it is rather stunning to realize what could be happening:
If the video is correct the FBI needs to immediately open an investigation into the use of police munitions against political opponents by Berkeley Police.
Update: 2nd Video Added:
Advertisements
Thomas Wictor is awesome. I encourage all the twiiter treepers to follow him. He has excellent analysis.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I encourage readers to give this the full treeper research effort, like we did for other high profile cases.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stunning to whom?
LikeLike
Stunning, but not surprising.
LikeLike
Noted on his TL: Remember the bird dogging by the Dems to try to provoke Trump supports to get violent? That’s what this leftist Berkely police dept. was attempting.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Utterly unsurprising. The logical conclusion is that the city of Berkeley is an enemy stronghold.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully part of Arizona Bay.
LikeLike
Fairly inconceivable that law enforcement would choose sides, right?
Apparently that’s not the case. Something is seriously wrong in our country.
LikeLike
That’s interesting and horrifying, but Thomas also seems to be claiming, Antifa did nothing wrong. That’s wholly untrue. They were fighting and we saw it.
Regarding the female Antifa who posted about “scalps” and punched by some ex-Marine….he also claims she did NOTHING wrong. Well, perhaps not to that man, but she was dressed to fight and posted she would do so. The fact there is no video of her attacking people, does not mean she was not doing so. Videos aren’t everywhere at all times.
LikeLike
Stay tuned –more coming
LikeLiked by 1 person
He needs to send it to the DOJ
LikeLike
People can hate all they want with the following comment. But you know it to be true. This is a reason I do not trust the police or military (i am former army). It the end police and soldiers follow orders.
LikeLike
No hate kjf, you speak the awful truth. Thank you for your perspective and your service.
LikeLike
It’s not the awful truth as a blanket statement
You can kiss my little white Marine ass if anyone thinks otherwise! I’ll still honor my pledge to defend the Constitution against enemies foreign or domestic for you though. I don’t need a thank you.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Honored to be right there with you.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ann Coulter right now on Hannity says Berkley police conspiring with antifa
LikeLike
And her speech was cancelled the other day, but she said she’d go to Berkeley and speak anyway. Now today, she announced U.C. Berkeley has reinvited her and she’s accepted. It’ll be interesting. Hope she has plenty of private security.
LikeLike
Scary. But deplorables are indefatigable
LikeLiked by 2 people
I put more info on this in the Daily Open Thread.
This stuff can be purchased easily in the Dark Net merchant sites.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Okay. Thanks…that’s what I was wondering, in my comment below.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Are these M80’s and Flash-bang Grenades not available for purchase…somewhere?
I have been amazed at what is for sale at some ‘military surplus’ type stores.
So I’m just asking…because I don’t know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Throwing the BS flag, guys. These things are not hard to obtain. Thugs could have gotten them. Plus cops throw them randomly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Plus cops throw them randomly.”
If Berkeley cops were throwing randomly, what are the odds they would always come down on the free speech/Trump supporter side and never on the antifa side?
LikeLike
I wouldn’t be surprised to find that a lot of these types of munitions “go missing” quite a bid either.
LikeLike
Wonder how sales of “The Poor Man’s James Bond” or “Anarchist Cookbook ” are doing?
Berkely mayor is El Hefe Snowflake!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting that UC Berkeley cancelled Ann Coulter’s event–but then changed their minds. Baiting a trap?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They changed the date too – to when no classes are going on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even more interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Changed it to May 2nd.
Are classes already out then?
I dunno…I thought most colleges went through May.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s probably exam period.
LikeLiked by 1 person
None of this will work.
LikeLike
After seeing that video the other day of those cops sitting around there car doing nothing I’m not surprised in the least. They probably passed a couple of the grenades to their professor buddies. It’s a club, and you and I ain’t in it.
LikeLike
their
LikeLike
Are these UC Berkley Campus Police or city police?
LikeLike
Possibly both. UC police the neighborhood around UC, not just the campus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To know whom exactly would be telling – I can understand the Campus police doing this (some Campus police are not even fit for regular office – on many campuses they are glorified mall cops). But the City police, bit of a different matter.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
That article is from 2015.
So the Berkeley Police had been chastised for their efforts to crack down on protesters, in recent years?
This is why they are ‘standing down’ now?
I had wondered this.
I have seen a lot of the videos from last weekend.
It didn’t look to me like they were arresting anyone…on either side.
So it left me with the impression that they ‘looked the other way’ when the Trump supporters were fighting back…and giving a few beat-downs to the Antifa snowflakes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Marxists expect bloodshed along the way to the supposedly “natural” progression to Communism.
Hegel, of the Hegelian Dialectic, was a political / social philosopher. The “Hegelian Dialectic” concept is well recognized: thesis, antithesis, synthesis. This is a general model of how “thought” advances. I say light is a particle, and you say it is energy. We argue and dispute our points, until someone comes up with a synthesis, accommodating and drawing upon the strengths of our two views – the synthesis – somehow, light is both energy and a particle.
Hegel saw this in history, in groups having conflicts with each other. On the occasions when conflict was resolved, with a new, stable status quo, it followed this pattern. <– THIS is what Karl Marx heard. And took to heart. This, along with other influences (Charles Fourier, etc.) led him to decide that ALL of history can be reduced to the Haves and the Have-Nots – the owners of the means of production and the laborers actually doing the work – having a "dialectic," a conflict. He noted that, generally, these conflicts ONLY get resolved with bloodshed. Revolution.
Marx contemplated how we might finally have universal peace. He could have read the Gospel, but he chose another avenue. He conceptualized a gross, complete laborer class and a gross, complete owner class. He developed a vision of the future: if only he could get the Workers of the World to rise up in bloody conflict against the Owners of Production, then history/mankind, would NATURALLY move to its next stage: synthesis of owner and laborer:
All own and all labor; no more class conflict.
Apply this when you see the progressives at work. The brains driving Obama, Obama's father, etc., ALL have this fundamental understanding: the revolution will require bloodshed, but since it is inevitable, and since the future will be a much more peaceful "synthesis," the ends justifies the means.
I perceive that we are moving into an era of violent politics like never before, from the Progs / Marxists. I hope my little essay here helps people understand how a political force that espouses PEACE can rely so heavily, and turn so quickly, to outright bloodshed.
If you have any question, go review ANY of this with your local Marxist, or read Wikipedia, or marxists.org, or whatever you wish. This is not secret, special knowledge. I read Communist Manifesto and talked to genuine college-campus Reds decades ago. This is what they thought then, and think now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Telling is metallic sound when the fist smoke bomb was kicked away by the patriots. That means a law enforcement device.
LikeLiked by 2 people
After watching both videos there’s still no definitive proof of Berkeley PD lobbing the grenades.
The second video locating the men on the roof is more intriguing but it’s still impossible to say that they weren’t Antifa as they dress in black too.
If it turns out to actually be police they’ll just claim they were trying to separate the groups.
But hey, I wouldn’t put anything past Berkeley.
The entire police department could be raging lefty SJWs for all I know.
The police there sure have let a lot of mini-riots go down the last several months, especially if the right victims were involved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with you…the videos were hardly conclusive as much as I might want them to be.
LikeLike
Boy did Jello Biafra call that ***t.
I am Governor Jerry Brown
My aura smiles and never frowns
Soon I will be president
Carter power will soon go ‘way
I will be Führer one day
I will command all of you
Your kids will meditate in school
Your kids will meditate in school
Zen fascists will control you
Hundred percent natural
You will jog for the master race
And always wear the happy face
Close your eyes, can’t happen here
Big Bro’ on white horse is near
The hippies won’t come back, you say
Mellow out or you will pay
Mellow out or you will pay
Now it is nineteen eighty-four
Knock-knock at your front door
It’s the suede denim secret police
They have come for your uncool niece
Come quietly to the camp
You’d look nice as a drawstring lamp
Don’t you worry, it’s only a shower
For your clothes, here’s a pretty flower
Die on organic poison gas
Serpent’s egg’s already hatched
You will croak, you little clown
When you mess with President Brown
When you mess with President Brown
California Über Alles
California Über Alles
Über Alles California
Über Alles California
LikeLiked by 1 person
So ahead of his time. I worked on a case for the LA City Attorney’s office where he was the main defendant. I never got a chance to really talk to him but communications were made through mutual friends and we both decided the other was OK. Last I heard was he broke both knees jumping off a stage.
LikeLike
Now we know why the cops were staying back in a group and/or staying close to their vehicles. So they wouldn’t be a target. They knew this was on.
LikeLike
It’s funny (well not really funny ha ha), that the more conservatives claim some rights of free speech and assembly, the more the cockroaches are exposed. If these people such as Milo, Coulter, these marches in support of Trump, were not held, then we wouldn’t know about the corruption of the Left.
Ever since Trump threw his hat into the ring, corrupt people left and right, have to come out of the woodwork to fight him. It gives me pause when thinking about those Dem controlled cities, what corruption and thuggery is going on against the citizens, mainly black, that is being hidden because of fear.
America is in a parlous state morally, with corruption on a scale we used to think of occurred only in Latin America or the Middle East. There is a lot of swamp to clean out, and ordinary citizens have to take courage and confront it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Berkeley police are complicit in the antifa violence, no doubt, just as the San Jose police were in the violence after the Trump campaign rally, but the antifa did have M80s and other devices. There are photos of them throwing them.
And if this guy says the antifa girl wasn’t doing anything, he’s full of it. She was trying to hit people with a wine bottle, there are photos of that also.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have y’all seen the Murdoch Murdoch take off on the San Jose PD? It’s hilarious and horrifying. I don’t know how to post YouTube stuff but check it out!
LikeLike
This is a /pol/ troll account
Beverly Hills Antifa on Twitter: “DO NOT share this video. It appears to be Antifa throwing an M-80 in Berkeley. The last thing we need is for /pol to identify them. https://t.co/vgtOzeinCp”
https://mobile.twitter.com/BevHillsAntifa/status/854615155220430848
But that person IS antifa!
There’s more stuff in the regular open thread.
LikeLike
This is incredibly troubling. At the very least, this shows professional-grade equipment and professional-grade agitation being used to incite violence. At worst it shows collusion between Berkeley police and Antifa, or more accurately, the same people are calling the shots for both groups. This absolutely needs to be investigated. I highly doubt a bunch of snowflakes still crying about Trump will go to a military surplus store and buy this stuff. It’s the ringleaders. We need to find out who those are.
LikeLike
https://youtu.be/CR8UbTVIhOc Scummer on flash bangs
LikeLike
LikeLike
Regardless of the claims made in the video, there is a problem with law enforcement’s conduct.
According to statements made during interviews, law enforcement officials instructed the free speech demonstrators to drop whatever weapons they had (sticks, bats, etc) and enter a park. Law enforcement then allowed Antifa, which was not required to disarm, to surround the demonstrators now concentrated in the park. After disarming the free speech side and allowing it to become surrounded by an armed opponent with a long record of violence, law enforcement then stood down.
That alone warrants an investigation. It is hard to believe the supervising officers were not aware of the situation they created, or that it was unintentional.
If I were Ann Coulter, I would be finalizing plans to triple or quadruple my own security detail tonight.
LikeLike
Ann Coulter should take a forensics team…..and sue them all. Fingers crossed there will be cameras in the courtroom. Buying stock in popcorn if this happens 🙂
LikeLike
/pol/ has been working on this all week
LikeLike
/pol/ outed Moldylocks and Professor Bike Lock in short order
LikeLike
I am utterly surprised. I am shocked that *any* PD, no matter if the city is “liberal” or not, would do these things. I have seen the evidence and the most damning piece of evidence is the size of the munitions. M80 firecracks are smaller than your palm but these police munitions are much larger. Because you can see the grenades and such in the frames of the video, that is pretty damning. I don’t think m80’s would show up in the video due to their size but they somehow did… thus, I don’t know if they are actually m80’s or not. The amount of smoke and such definitely shows that something is off about this.
To better analyze this situation, antifa could have done this because they could have gotten access to law-enforcement-grade weapons. I am convinced that mere firecrackers weren’t used. But was it the PD or antifa? PD definitely had the means and anitfa definitely had the will. So did antifa have the means or does the PD have the will? That is the question. Because everyone is saying the PD did it, maybe these munitions are harder to come by than I think but I don’t know for sure. Just my thoughts before more evidence comes out. I will be sharing this post! Very insightful!
LikeLike