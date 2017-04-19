Rob Gronkowski Crashes White House Press briefing, Asks Spicer if he Needs Help…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is a big New England Patriots fan. During a lighthearted moment at today’s White House Press Briefing, New England Pro-Bowl Tight-End Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski crashes Spicer’s presser and asks if he needs a little help.
Say yes, Sean!
Just announced. O’Reilly will not come back to FOX, not even for a goodbye.
RightSide Broadcasting should pick him up and bypass TV altogether.
Talk about Legacy MSM heads exploding…
Love that Gronk !
Darling guy and a great player.
Not too hard on the eyes either ; )
Very Cool!
made me smile 🙂
Too funny!
Great moment for both!
Spicer, totally spontaneous: “Alright… That was cool… How do you follow that?”
Great! Never let the press see ya coming 😂😂😂
Probably needs a Tackle to deal with this press corps.
I guess now he doesn’t need a super soaker?
How did the “Gronk” convince the WH security detail, during a national presser, to photo-bomb Sean? He’s not exactly “Debate Team” credentialed. Hilarious! The left must be wetting themselves, what with no way to spin this except for what it was. Just. Plain. Funny.
This, and whose brilliant idea was it??? Way cool.
I smell Trump behind that scene!!
TOO MUCH WINNING
It wouldn’t surprise me if the WH security detail set Sean up. They probably know he’s a big Patriot’s fan!
At any rate, what a hoot!
Of course they did, the WH security detail on duty are pretty cool too.
Don’t mess with the Gronk: https://youtu.be/t7fKYIeg9hU
Reminds me of that Terry Tate office linebacker commercial: https://youtu.be/RzToNo7A-94
Oh that’s funny. Thanks for the Terry Tate Office… link Risasi
Oh how fun!!! 😂
What I loved most about Sean’s reaction is that for those 30 seconds, he felt like a little kid that got to see his idol up close and personal. His job and more importantly the press took a back seat to the moment for Sean. Years from now, when Sean is speaking with his grand kids, that moment will be part of his story telling. That made the moment Priceless!
too bad Gronk didn’t toss Sean his game jersey a’la Mean Joe Greene…
There is talk of Gronk making the transition to McMahon’s WWE. With Linda as head of the Small Business Administration, maybe a future for him in the Trump White House as well.
Gronk could be the official press briefing enforcer.
He might have answered YES, and bring the offensive front line with you cuz we’re about to kick some a$$ with these miscreants.
Yeah, who needs super soakers, anyway?
MSM: “Rumors that Sean Spicer may soon be out at Press Sec, Trump already has potential replacements lined up and ready to step in”
Right….MSM hasn’t got it right once! 😁
That was too funny! You have to love seeing Sean Spicer get some friendly support from the Pats while the press rattles away. They were particularly whiney today, weren’t they? I loved Spicey’s answers on Georgia, and on the USS Vinson. Both must have been on the official libby harassment points of the day.
Why on earth can’t the press briefing have some smart and nice people in the audience?
Do we all need to get press credentials and more blogs for any good Treepers in the DC area who would like to step up? We could help!
on CNN, ABC et al tonight. “B-reaking N-ews. Spicer Allows Trump Supporter to Intimidate Media at Press Briefing. In depth report to follow.”
*snickers*
Great photo — expect that one to wind up on Spicer’s office wall.
From one Patriot to another. 🙂
He should have said yes and allowed him to field a few questions from CNN and NYT lol. Would have been golden!
Yes Gronk! I need you to run a slant deep over the middle!
Missed opportunity – Gronk could have trash talked Kim and NK.
This moment was pure comedic gold. Whether or not you are a pats fan, this has got to make you smile. The look on Spicer’s face? Priceless! LOL
That was cool!!!!! So sorry Tom Brady could not be there.
I have to admit that I was disappointed when Brady did not go.
I wish Gronk had tackled CNN’s Jim Acosta. 🙂
[Press Secretary Spicer]:
“Alright…….that WAS cool. How do you follow that [chit-eating grin]?”
LOLOL!
White House lawn? What do you think? 😁
