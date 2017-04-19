Rob Gronkowski Crashes White House Press briefing, Asks Spicer if he Needs Help…

Posted on April 19, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is a big New England Patriots fan. During a lighthearted moment at today’s White House Press Briefing, New England Pro-Bowl Tight-End Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski crashes Spicer’s presser and asks if he needs a little help.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Humor & Quizzes, media bias, Sean Spicer, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

43 Responses to Rob Gronkowski Crashes White House Press briefing, Asks Spicer if he Needs Help…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Say yes, Sean!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. beaujest says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Love that Gronk !

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. msdonnal says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    made me smile 🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. NJF says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Too funny!

    Great moment for both!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. Curry Worsham says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Spicer, totally spontaneous: “Alright… That was cool… How do you follow that?”

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  7. Patriot1783 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Great! Never let the press see ya coming 😂😂😂

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  8. georgiafl says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Probably needs a Tackle to deal with this press corps.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. tampa2 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    How did the “Gronk” convince the WH security detail, during a national presser, to photo-bomb Sean? He’s not exactly “Debate Team” credentialed. Hilarious! The left must be wetting themselves, what with no way to spin this except for what it was. Just. Plain. Funny.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  10. Risasi says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Don’t mess with the Gronk: https://youtu.be/t7fKYIeg9hU

    Reminds me of that Terry Tate office linebacker commercial: https://youtu.be/RzToNo7A-94

    Like

    Reply
  11. Fe says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Oh how fun!!! 😂

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. fleporeblog says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    What I loved most about Sean’s reaction is that for those 30 seconds, he felt like a little kid that got to see his idol up close and personal. His job and more importantly the press took a back seat to the moment for Sean. Years from now, when Sean is speaking with his grand kids, that moment will be part of his story telling. That made the moment Priceless!

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  13. helmhood says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    There is talk of Gronk making the transition to McMahon’s WWE. With Linda as head of the Small Business Administration, maybe a future for him in the Trump White House as well.

    Gronk could be the official press briefing enforcer.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. milktrader says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    He might have answered YES, and bring the offensive front line with you cuz we’re about to kick some a$$ with these miscreants.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Jason says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    MSM: “Rumors that Sean Spicer may soon be out at Press Sec, Trump already has potential replacements lined up and ready to step in”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. aqua says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    That was too funny! You have to love seeing Sean Spicer get some friendly support from the Pats while the press rattles away. They were particularly whiney today, weren’t they? I loved Spicey’s answers on Georgia, and on the USS Vinson. Both must have been on the official libby harassment points of the day.

    Why on earth can’t the press briefing have some smart and nice people in the audience?

    Do we all need to get press credentials and more blogs for any good Treepers in the DC area who would like to step up? We could help!

    Like

    Reply
  17. yy4u says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    on CNN, ABC et al tonight. “B-reaking N-ews. Spicer Allows Trump Supporter to Intimidate Media at Press Briefing. In depth report to follow.”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. Lanna says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Great photo — expect that one to wind up on Spicer’s office wall.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Bonitabaycane says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    From one Patriot to another. 🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Islandlifer says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    He should have said yes and allowed him to field a few questions from CNN and NYT lol. Would have been golden!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. jwingermany says:
    April 19, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Yes Gronk! I need you to run a slant deep over the middle!

    Like

    Reply
  22. colmdebhailis says:
    April 19, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Missed opportunity – Gronk could have trash talked Kim and NK.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    April 19, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    This moment was pure comedic gold. Whether or not you are a pats fan, this has got to make you smile. The look on Spicer’s face? Priceless! LOL

    Like

    Reply
  24. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    April 19, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    That was cool!!!!! So sorry Tom Brady could not be there.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Bonitabaycane says:
    April 19, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    I wish Gronk had tackled CNN’s Jim Acosta. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. andi lee says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    [Press Secretary Spicer]:

    “Alright…….that WAS cool. How do you follow that [chit-eating grin]?”

    LOLOL!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. andi lee says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    White House lawn? What do you think? 😁

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s