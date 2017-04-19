New England Patriots Call Out New York Times for “Fake News” Photographs…

The New York Times attempted to take a cheap ideological shot at President Donald Trump by comparing organization attendance by the New England Patriots football team between President Obama and President Trump:

The picture the New York Times used is expanded below:

However, the cheap shot attempt backfired against the New York Times when the New England Patriots organization pointed out they were not comparing accurate attendance.

In the 2015 picture the support staff were on the stairs, in the 2017 picture the staff were seated in the audience.

The entire 2017 organization attendance was captured in their follow-up tweet to thank President Trump.

Additionally, the New England Patriots provided context for player participation:

Yes, the New York Times is busted again with their ongoing ideological “fake news” efforts!

49 Responses to New England Patriots Call Out New York Times for “Fake News” Photographs…

  1. chiefillinicake says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    This marriage cannot be saved, folks.

    Best to divvy up our stuff and part ways.

  2. The Ghost formerly known as Prince says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Almost as clever as their comparison between peak crowd size Obama’s Inaguration vs. a photo of Trump’s taken hours before the swearing in

  3. Ron says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    They have negative credibility by this point. Anything they say, even when they provide pictures, I believe the exact damn opposite.

    So when I saw the picture, I thought “Oh, they say he had less. He must have had more” and was proven right. Again.

  4. rsanchez1990 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    They’re always doing this to President Trump. Ugh…

  5. H.R. says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    “The Failing New York Times.”

    Hmm… now where have I heard that before?

  6. Chuck Roast says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    KellyAnnes kid had it right. Fake News

  7. Jim Rogers says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    “The New York Times” ~ All The News That’s Fit To Fake!!!

  8. paulraven1 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Their hearts are twisted with hatred. They can think of nothing but spreading hatred for Trump. It consumes their every waking (and probably sleeping) moment. They are sick. We’re dealing with sick people.

  9. Weeper says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    And they just keep diggin’ the hole deeper and deeper.

  10. Walt says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    It is official the press has politicalized my favorite sport and a Die in the wool Steeler fan is hoping for another Patriot Superbowl next year!!!

  11. fleporeblog says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Robert Kraft, owner of the team and our President are dear friends. Bill Belichick, head coach, admires our President as much as our President admires him. These 3 men are proven winners. There was no way they were going to allow that fake photo comparison stand. Fans in liberal Massachusetts are upset that the team set the record straight. Goes to show that Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick value honesty and friendship over stupidity of their fan base.

  12. MK says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Lying S.O.B’s

  13. Niagara Frontier says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    What are the consequences for the NYT? When will they feel actual pain for their misdeeds?

    • Wend says:
      April 19, 2017 at 10:39 pm

      Already are, Niagara. I’ve seen several articles about reductions in staff, renting out more space in the building, etc. Even in NYC more people read the Post.

      • Niagara Frontier says:
        April 19, 2017 at 10:59 pm

        True, but remember that the NYT runs one of the largest, worldwide syndication services. Their crap gets reprinted in thousands of papers and on thousands of websites around the world.

        Hopefully, this lack of accuracy and unprofessional behavior hurts their efforts in this area as well.

    • trialbytruth says:
      April 19, 2017 at 11:16 pm

      Maybe when Carlos Slim loses his contract for Obama phones and the FCC decides foreign ownership of the press is a bad idea. Well we can hope

  14. keeler says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    I hope the NYT, CNN, WP, and their fellow travelers continue to try these tactics.

    This is the equivalent of Marco Rubio attacking the size of Trump’s hands. Such attacks diminishes the attackers’ by making them look petty and foolish, and appeals only to those looking for their daily Two Minutes of Hate.

    No one’s opinion of Trump is going to be changed by how many members of a sports team attends a White House ceremony. All this winds up being is an attempt by the establishment media to convince themselves and their audience that they still command culture, that everything is ok, that their world is right-side up, that they represent the mainstream.

    In reality, they’re just a bunch of Norma Desmonds living in their fantasy world on Twitter.

  15. Albertus Magnus says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    People at a Trump rally:
    https://goo.gl/images/0e9yBf

    Paid subscribers to the New York Times:

    Nuff said

  16. Pam says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    It’s great to see the Pats set the record straight. The NYT’s is a despicable news outlet. They need to be put out of business permanently.

  17. g.w says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    NYT, WaPo and the rest of the cultural conspirators prove over and over again even their pictures lie. The former news organizations of some repute have devolved into nothing more than sewer rag stuffers devoid of any inclination to produce hard news.

  18. mopar2016 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    I heard that Aaron Hernandez wasn’t present either.
    Go figure.

  19. NYGuy54 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:55 pm

  20. NJF says:
    April 19, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Yup, these people are deranged.

    Bc in the end what difference does it even make? Seriously.

  21. illinoiswarrior says:
    April 19, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Fake news being called out as fake news… I love it! #MoreWinning 😀

  22. Harry Lime says:
    April 19, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    And in other news, Hillary Clinton has a 97% chance of winning the presidential election…

  23. FLEEVY says:
    April 19, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    Dog bites man! It’s sad to see the state of the Times. How did it become a respected paper? That’s all gone now.

  24. dalethorn says:
    April 20, 2017 at 12:12 am

    I was sitting in my favorite coffee shop a week ago, and the guy who comes in and picks up a NYT and reads it there, came in but there was no NYT. So he went across the street to get one, and the person who sold it to him told him “It’s fake news”. He came back to the coffee shop literally shaking, and told us what happened. It doesn’t get any better than that.

  25. McGuffin says:
    April 20, 2017 at 12:18 am

    I’ve noticed that those who go against Trump soon come to regret it. Trump is a winner. NYT is a loser.

