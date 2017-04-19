New England Patriots Call Out New York Times for “Fake News” Photographs…

The New York Times attempted to take a cheap ideological shot at President Donald Trump by comparing organization attendance by the New England Patriots football team between President Obama and President Trump:
The picture the New York Times used is expanded below:
However, the cheap shot attempt backfired against the New York Times when the New England Patriots organization pointed out they were not comparing accurate attendance.
In the 2015 picture the support staff were on the stairs, in the 2017 picture the staff were seated in the audience.
The entire 2017 organization attendance was captured in their follow-up tweet to thank President Trump.
Additionally, the New England Patriots provided context for player participation:
Yes, the New York Times is busted again with their ongoing ideological “fake news” efforts!
This marriage cannot be saved, folks.
Best to divvy up our stuff and part ways.
LikeLiked by 19 people
I’m surprised they didn’t point out that the MLK bust was also missing in the Trump photo.
LikeLiked by 13 people
NYT will soon become the Boulder (CO) city council, business decisions are made to be more outrageous than the day before. Who would spend money supporting a business this corrupt?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. Either needs to be separate or eliminate. Status quo won’t last.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup, they can take the blow up mattress, we’ll take the house and the car.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Almost as clever as their comparison between peak crowd size Obama’s Inaguration vs. a photo of Trump’s taken hours before the swearing in
LikeLiked by 19 people
Putting aside the mendacity for a moment, the sheer pettiness is beyond belief.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Who literally thinks this crap up?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was thinking the same thing…is the NYT so pissy that this is even an issue to them ? Seriously ?
LikeLike
They have negative credibility by this point. Anything they say, even when they provide pictures, I believe the exact damn opposite.
So when I saw the picture, I thought “Oh, they say he had less. He must have had more” and was proven right. Again.
LikeLiked by 8 people
They’re always doing this to President Trump. Ugh…
LikeLiked by 9 people
“The Failing New York Times.”
Hmm… now where have I heard that before?
LikeLiked by 9 people
KellyAnnes kid had it right. Fake News
LikeLiked by 8 people
“The New York Times” ~ All The News That’s Fit To Fake!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
“The New York Times – where you can count on two fingers the number of truthful articles in the entire print”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Have had it banned from the house since 1982.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Their hearts are twisted with hatred. They can think of nothing but spreading hatred for Trump. It consumes their every waking (and probably sleeping) moment. They are sick. We’re dealing with sick people.
LikeLiked by 10 people
More like…depraved.
They are so consumed by their hatred, they have become depraved.
I think calling them merely “sick”…is being far too polite with these craven crapweasels.
LikeLiked by 8 people
No offense to craven crapweasels, of course ;o)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Owned by Mexico.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And they just keep diggin’ the hole deeper and deeper.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It is an addiction, they cannot stop diggin’
LikeLiked by 5 people
It is official the press has politicalized my favorite sport and a Die in the wool Steeler fan is hoping for another Patriot Superbowl next year!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Robert Kraft, owner of the team and our President are dear friends. Bill Belichick, head coach, admires our President as much as our President admires him. These 3 men are proven winners. There was no way they were going to allow that fake photo comparison stand. Fans in liberal Massachusetts are upset that the team set the record straight. Goes to show that Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick value honesty and friendship over stupidity of their fan base.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Do Liberals still like pro football? I guess Meryl Streep and Ashley Judd haven’t gotten them away from that yet. Give it time.
LikeLike
Lying S.O.B’s
LikeLiked by 3 people
What are the consequences for the NYT? When will they feel actual pain for their misdeeds?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Already are, Niagara. I’ve seen several articles about reductions in staff, renting out more space in the building, etc. Even in NYC more people read the Post.
LikeLiked by 4 people
True, but remember that the NYT runs one of the largest, worldwide syndication services. Their crap gets reprinted in thousands of papers and on thousands of websites around the world.
Hopefully, this lack of accuracy and unprofessional behavior hurts their efforts in this area as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe when Carlos Slim loses his contract for Obama phones and the FCC decides foreign ownership of the press is a bad idea. Well we can hope
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s what we are all really waiting for…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope the NYT, CNN, WP, and their fellow travelers continue to try these tactics.
This is the equivalent of Marco Rubio attacking the size of Trump’s hands. Such attacks diminishes the attackers’ by making them look petty and foolish, and appeals only to those looking for their daily Two Minutes of Hate.
No one’s opinion of Trump is going to be changed by how many members of a sports team attends a White House ceremony. All this winds up being is an attempt by the establishment media to convince themselves and their audience that they still command culture, that everything is ok, that their world is right-side up, that they represent the mainstream.
In reality, they’re just a bunch of Norma Desmonds living in their fantasy world on Twitter.
LikeLiked by 6 people
NYT took out O’Reilly. Time to find some real dirt on them. This is war.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, war. Way past time to start waging it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of my all-time favorites. I play bridge and that bridge scene just kills me…as well as of course all the famous lines.
LikeLiked by 1 person
People at a Trump rally:
https://goo.gl/images/0e9yBf
Paid subscribers to the New York Times:
Nuff said
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s great to see the Pats set the record straight. The NYT’s is a despicable news outlet. They need to be put out of business permanently.
LikeLiked by 8 people
They are unAmerican.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NYT, WaPo and the rest of the cultural conspirators prove over and over again even their pictures lie. The former news organizations of some repute have devolved into nothing more than sewer rag stuffers devoid of any inclination to produce hard news.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I heard that Aaron Hernandez wasn’t present either.
Go figure.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yup, these people are deranged.
Bc in the end what difference does it even make? Seriously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fake news being called out as fake news… I love it! #MoreWinning 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
The awareness is spreading. The Trump effect is working.
LikeLike
And in other news, Hillary Clinton has a 97% chance of winning the presidential election…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love this.
LikeLike
Dog bites man! It’s sad to see the state of the Times. How did it become a respected paper? That’s all gone now.
LikeLike
I was sitting in my favorite coffee shop a week ago, and the guy who comes in and picks up a NYT and reads it there, came in but there was no NYT. So he went across the street to get one, and the person who sold it to him told him “It’s fake news”. He came back to the coffee shop literally shaking, and told us what happened. It doesn’t get any better than that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve noticed that those who go against Trump soon come to regret it. Trump is a winner. NYT is a loser.
LikeLike