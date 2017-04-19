New England Patriots Call Out New York Times for “Fake News” Photographs…

The New York Times attempted to take a cheap ideological shot at President Donald Trump by comparing organization attendance by the New England Patriots football team between President Obama and President Trump:

The picture the New York Times used is expanded below:

However, the cheap shot attempt backfired against the New York Times when the New England Patriots organization pointed out they were not comparing accurate attendance.

In the 2015 picture the support staff were on the stairs, in the 2017 picture the staff were seated in the audience.

The entire 2017 organization attendance was captured in their follow-up tweet to thank President Trump.

Additionally, the New England Patriots provided context for player participation:

Comparable photos: The last time the #Patriots won two Super Bowls in three years, 36 players visited the White House. Today, we had 34. pic.twitter.com/Aslvf1RaXU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2017

Yes, the New York Times is busted again with their ongoing ideological “fake news” efforts!

