A Reflective Perspective on Jason Chaffetz Announcement To Leave Congress…

The time-frame was 2011 – the Tea Party had just crushed a republican Utah senator named Bob Bennett a year earlier. Massive push-back against growth of government including TARP, Auto Bailouts and now ObamaCare was fueling the grassroots movement; the Professional Republican Party hierarchy, the GOPe, was furious; the Tea Party represented a risk to the establishment republican authority.
The GOPe were in the midst of formulating a push-back plan against the Tea Party through the use of the SCOTUS decision “Citizens United”. Establishment Republicans were organizing tens of millions into Super-PAC constructs to crush Tea Party insurgents.
The time-frame was 2011 – Utah Senator Orrin Hatch was up for reelection in ’12 and the Tea Party wave was pushing House Republican Jason Chaffetz to challenge Hatch for the Senate seat. The GOPe knew if Chaffetz challenged Hatch their tenured statesman would be lost (just like Bennett before him).
GOPe corrupt Senate leadership (McConnell, Portman, Cornyn, Corker, Blunt, Burr, Crapo et al) were assembling all resources to kill the Tea Party uprising. They reached out to like-minded colleague John Boehner, Speaker of the House for support. Hatch must be protected from the challenge.
Speaker Boehner, Paul Ryan, Eric Cantor and Kevin McCarthy (influence agents) told Jason Chaffetz to back away from the primary challenge and he would be rewarded with a bigger office, cushy career advancement, and the Chairmanship of an important and powerful committee.
The GOPe warned Chaffetz it would be in his long-term best interests to turn away from the Tea Party because the GOPe were going to go nuclear against the rebellion. There was also a 2012 Presidential race on the horizon and all efforts would be expended to destroy the opposition to their previously selected candidate, Mitt Romney.
Jason Chaffetz agreed to walk away from the grassroots movement and embrace the GOPe along with all their promises. It was a decision point, a critical decision point, and Chaffetz chose the establishment.
The grassroots movement would never forget. It was far too consequential a moment to be dispatched and/or understood. This was a matter of principal, and was logged in the memory banks of many – including a billionaire Tea Party supporter named Donald Trump.
Jason Chaffetz could never again be trusted.
In the years that followed, Chaffetz was indeed elevated in House status and was indeed given the Committee Chairmanship promised as part of the deal. However, one of the future promises made to Chaffetz was for the 2018 senate seat when Hatch was anticipated to retire (Hatch would be 84).
No-one needs to rehash the time period between 2011 and 2016 as it relates to the Tea Party objectives and the DC professional apparatus endeavors to crush the groups. Everything is a matter of clear record showcasing the UniParty lies, schemes and intransigent corruption within the swamp.
Understanding the attack (this was now a UniParty in DC), the Tea Party necessarily changed tactics from direct confrontation, to insurgency. The UniParty meant there was only one political perspective in DC, we needed to create a second. In 2016 the successful election of Donald Trump was the culmination of that insurgent endeavor.
So, here it is, 2017, the year before the 2018 election for Senator Orrin Hatch’s seat. Jason Chaffetz expecting a continuation of a political promise toward a specific outcome; but those logged insurgent memory banks are also remembering. Remember, trust, once lost, is impossible to regain.
Now the People’s President Donald Trump, the tip-of-the-spear for the insurgency, tells Senator Orrin Hatch not to retire, to run for re-election.
And today, after two weeks of calls and evaluating his position, Jason Chaffetz calls it quits:
The moral of the story is several fold: •First, don’t chose alliances with a group of one-legged men, or you too will end up limping. •And never, never ever, think President Donald Trump doesn’t fully understand the swamp world of Machiavellian politics.
.
He probably wants to go into a cleaner business…like prostitution.
NOW, if district 1 in WISCONSIN will throw out Lyin Ryan, it will truly be Fantastic ….
Paul Nehlen @pnehlen is ready, willing and ready to take Lyin Paul Ryan on; as soon as Ryan get Cantorized.
Nehlen is creepy. He says the right things but he has the personality and charisma of a toad. I wish someone with better presentation and conservative values would run. I would back Nehlen if I had to but his lack of charisma is crippling his chances.
Global Snake Ryan just got re-elected : (. Can the people of his district recall him? That would be a dream (and answered prayer)!
Chaffetz was such a disappointment. He turned on the tea party and sold out to the GOPe. He accomplished nothing. I hope someone better fills the seat but in Romney/McMullin controlled Utah we are likely to get another anti-Trump GOPe phony.
My guess is they also have leverage against him that we don’t know about. If he did ever try to accomplish anything in any of those investigations besides being a loud bark no bite dog, then they would drop that bomb on his career. They only fear the ones they have no leverage on. DJT to name one.
Mittens already said he is running if HATCH retires. His niece is head of RNC. Imagine that. Guess who will be running for POTUS if he wins the senate SEAT, again??. Might even Primary TRUMP. Imagine what RYAN will be like if he can be any worse with MITTENS in DC???. PREIBUS, PENCE, JARRED all will be thrilled with MITTENS presence in DC. Hell maybe TRUMP will walk after 4 years and turn it over to him. Mr IVANKA TRUMP would luv that and we are back to the BUSHIE,Clinton, MITTENS show AGAIN?
Um… huh?
They floated several trial balloons for Romney to run again at sites like National Review Online during 2014 and even 2015. The comments were all negative except for the paid Romney bots. The pro Romney trolls were so obvious, the regular commenters had a lot of fun with them.
They will have a harder time manufacturing and/or buying support for Romney than they did for Jeb! last time around. Are they really that stupid? Time will tell.
Maybe Trump had those meetings with ole Mitt,for a little long term strategy.
There were plenty of people that held their noses and voted for Romney. After his #NeverTrump crap – there would be way less no matter the situation. I am now #NeverRomneyBushClintonObama and I mean their entire bloodlines
I think you are out of your mind with that stuff!
While I didn’t remember the details, I have long thought Chaffetz a RINO/GOPe, and NOT sorry to see him go. IMO, a babbling corrupt bastard who has never delivered. Of course Hatch badly needs to go, as he is too damned old, like McCain, and has been there far too long.
Are we sure that Chaffetz won’t run for Senator?
His statement said he wasn’t going to be running for any other office, but you know how far you can trust a politician. In other words, believe it at your own risk!
Someone has something on him and they want him out. Might have PICS of a teenager or something. No politician goes willfully. I am surprised he said he wanted to spend more time with his family. That is the typical answer when the get caught doing something they are not suppose to be doing. It will come out!
LikeLiked by 5 people
responselie when the buzzards leave office…”I want to spend more time with my family.”
He was very clear – he said in his statement: “I may run again for public office, but not in 2018.”
So he is leaving the door open for another run at some time.
Rubio playbook?
That guys face at the end of that banner is soooo punchable
This is what happens when you sell your soul.
Russia, Russia, Russia…
awww – I was gonna post this little nugget too…..
bwahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Every time I see "Russia, Russia, Russia" I think Jan Brady.
Will anyone notice his departure, other than him? I think not.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Good point.
He gets a nice lifetime pension and benefits – at the people’s expense, so there is that.
To be fair, members elected since 1984 (which includes Chaffetz) have only had the same pension system other federal employees get. Still generous compared to the private sector of course, but the “old” Congressional system died in 1987. There are still a handful of members grandfathered in, but it’s not many.
So, why would the “the People’s President Donald Trump, the tip-of-the-spear for the insurgency..”
encourage a one-legged man not to retire?
Why? Because you don’t want a young man filling that spot for years to come. Better to have Hatch run until he dies – then a new, fresh face who might be trusted will be elected. With Hatch, we know exactly what to expect – no surprises. Two birds with one election.
LikeLiked by 8 people
So GOPe Hatch is better than GOPe Chaffetz? I suppose it’s better to stick with someone where you know where they come from than a turncoat.
Maybe Hatch drops out but only after the filing deadline so that Chaffetz can’t reconsider.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hatch will be 84 – he will not be in office much longer either way. When he does go, with Chaffetz out of the way, there is a higher likelihood of getting someone better in there. If Chaffetz gets in now, he’ll be there for 30 years.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Good point Gadsen. I was just about to ask Sundance what PDJT gains from Hatch staying as opposed to Chaffetz taking the seat. You must be right, this way there is a chance to get a good candidate after Hatch’s last term.
But what I still don’t get is why Chaffetz wouldn’t just run for re-election in his current position?
Chaffetz has burned all his bridges. Hatch running for re-election shows the establishment has betrayed him, and he stabbed the grassroots in the back. Trump wants the endless investigations to actually yield results, and Trump is much better at this game than Chaffetz. I’d say Chaffetz realized he’s in over his head.
This made my day I do not like Chaffetz at all !
LikeLiked by 6 people
I have no use for Utah or any of its politicians
He, and many others, like Gowdy, had chances to make a difference on the R side… He was a big disappointment.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Agree with that, mike Lee another disappointment and Mia love
LikeLiked by 7 people
Mia Love certainly turned out to be a disappointment, didn’t she? The painted name on her office door was still wet when she ran to the open arms of the Congressional Black Caucus (which is ENTIRELY Dem) to supposedly work to change the CBC From within. Yeah, right. And Marion Barry was actually conducting his own “Undercover Sting Operation” against DC crack dealers! Just another minority opportunist who used the color of her skin to weasel her way into office, Obama-style.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Totally agree about Gowdy. Another corrupt bastard, albeit extremely silver tongued, but never farther than that. A huge disappointment.
It’s crazy to think about all of the billionaire “supporters” and “backers” and puppetmasters out there, and to reflect on how Donald Trump is the only one to get off his ass and actually DO what he wants to get done.
I love reading this kind of stuff, Sundance, because I am new to this movement – I only really “woke up” to politics in general via Trump’s campaign. It’s remarkable to see how long this battle’s history is, and all of the effort that has culminated in this moment.
Moar pls!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m assuming you’ve read Sundance’s “Tripwire” Series? If not, your lucky day. Scroll to the bottom of this article:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/10/12/tripwire-crossed-the-last-desperate-plot-of-the-gope/
Of course. I was a daily reader since 2015.
Hard to say what a twisty weasel like Chaffetz will do. Could be he’s planning to run for Utah Governor in 2020, or figures he’s nearly a shoo-in as an appointed replacement if Hatch runs again and then drops dead during his next term. Sounds like potential presidential ambition in any case, as Chaffetz is young and ’24, ’28, & ’32+ are well within range for him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are no non-establishment Mormon politicians. Look how fast it took or Mike Lee to turn Establishment.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Didn’t Chaffetz lead a bunch of important investigations into dead ends?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gowdy, too. In fact, would be great to have an actual list of all of the GOP who could have done something, and did NOTHING, all the while, supposedly being in power/the majority. Time to get rid of Ryan. Not sure he isn’t worse than Boehner, by far.
I love that picture of the Lion! Say what you want about Orin Hatch but I have been pleasantly surprised by his actions to date. I love when he calls out his Democrat counterparts for acting like babies because they can’t and won’t accept the outcome of the election.
He was also the first head of a committee (as the Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee) that said enough is enough when the Democrats decided to walk out two days in a row prior to the committee vote on Secretary Mnuchin and Price. He decided to change the rules on day two and went forward with the vote without the Democrats present.
http://www.pbs.org/newshour/rundown/orrin-hatch-suspended-committee-rules-advance-trump-nominees/
He seems to have our President’s back and that is good enough for me!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Clearing the swamp.
What is the latest on Rosenstine?
Orrin Hatch has a recent NumbersUSA grade of D+ on immigration, so as a new registered voter in Utah I will be VERY hard-pressed to vote for him next year if he runs again. I think how he votes has more relevance than some refreshing sniping he has done lately in/at the media. Wonder if my own Congressman Rep. Chris Stewart might be interested in running for that seat? At least he has a C grade on immigration (A for past years).
Jason Chaffetz could have been a great guy for the people but, alas, he chose the dark side of the force.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And at the epicenter of the insurgency was someone whose integrity could not be compromised or impeached, but whom the political establishment had to destroy at all cost:
The public servant with the highest approval ratings ever recorded for a statewide elected official in any state. The Undefeated, the Wasilla Warrior. I call her the fearless, peerless patriot lady.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“And never, never ever, think President Donald Trump doesn’t fully understand the swamp world of Machiavellian politics.”
Impactful.
Wait, I heard a week or two ago that Romney was considering running for Hatch’s seat and that Hatch agreed to step aside if Romney wanted to run. Did Trump “negotiate” a new agreement with Hatch?
LikeLiked by 1 person
made me think of this….
― William Goldman, The Princess Bride
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just watched his interview on Neal Cavuto and he is not telling the truth. When he was insisting his family is more important than his seat, his head should have been nodding yes – yet it was dramatically shaking no. Who knows what the truth is but it’s not that he wants to spend more time with his family.
He did not rule out running for office at a later date, however. I’m guessing he will seek Hatch’s senate seat at some point even though he denies running in 2018.
While I was a naive, wide-eyed innocent –that is, before this last primary season and reading the analysis here — I actually had hope about Chaffetz doing something about the outrages of the TSA and its radiation emitting “naked body scanner” machines and legal sexual groping. He made noise about it, but never did anything to reign in that worthless outfit. So, no tears shed for him from me.
As an aside, I also am still furious that the first head of the TSA, Bush’s good buddy Chertoff, was the one who initiated the whole stupid “naked body scanners” tyranny, and, lo and behold, he actually owned stock in one of the companies thath manufactured them, IIRC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The first thing that came to mind when I heard this was that Jason Shaftus was headed for a lobbyist job.
Absorbing as much as I can about the Jason Chaffetz issue. Here’s where I am so far:
Seems to me that the GOP elites/big donors/DC Swamp Creatures are “grooming” Chaffetz for something after 2018: Utah governor (step to later on running for President); or, Orrin Hatch replacement (NeverTrumper/obstructionist against President Trump); or, high level position inside the DNC to plan and execute anti-President Trump activities.
And while we’re at it, I would also add that Evan McMullin/Mitt Romney are lurking in the background. Romney—still angry, bitter from losing the Presidency; McMullin—tool of GOP elites/NeverTrumpers/Deep State.
In my opinion, this stinks all over of DEEP STATE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Romney has no one to be angry about his Presidential loss except himself. He had some enormous rallies, but didn’t work very hard for people’s votes. He went through the motions and gave up during the debates when he had Obama on the mat.
Like many others, I think there was enough cheating by the Democrats that Romney might actually have won… but he had to have overwhelming numbers to get that win. Trump did work hard for the votes and knew where he needed to target for the EC. With voter fraud of all sorts, I think it’s likely that Trump actually did win the popular vote. Not that it mattered because he won the EC!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your response covers many of the possibilities. I would only add that the anti-President Trump activities wouldn’t be exclusive to the DNC. I suspect the RNC has a few covert subcommittees busy with this activity as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chavez is going back to his prior job http://orig07.deviantart.net/9781/f/2009/117/2/3/dr__frank_n_furter_icon_by_dorsalfin.png
here’s a video of Chaffetz publicly going on every channel he can the day after Trump’s edited Tape came out. He didn’t just ‘un endorse’ he went around and publicized it as much as he could.
He’s a snake in the grass for all the reasons mentioned above, and here’s video proof.
God I pray that President Trump doesn’t get sucked into the muck of the swamp and become just another dweller………………..I don’t think voters could take the abandonment.
(Feeling a bit beaten down today I guess)
