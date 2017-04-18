Fresno Terrorist Kills Three While Shouting “Allahu Akbar” – Targeted White Male Victims…

Captured suspect Kori Ali Muhammad is an Islamic activist within the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

(Via Associated Press) […] Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the suspect in a shooting that killed three people in downtown Fresno told police he hates white people and shouted “God is great” in Arabic before the killings.

All three victims in Tuesday’s killings were white. The police chief says they were shot minutes apart in close proximity in areas around downtown.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad was arrested shortly afterward. He was already wanted for a separate killing from last week, in which a Motel 6 security guard in Fresno was gunned down.

Dyer says police have called the FBI to assist in the investigation. He says the suspect made other statements to police but did not disclose what they were. (read more for updates)

Video of Fresno killer Kori Muhammad where he says "Your time is up white devil skunks, Allahu Akhbar". #Fresno #Terrorism pic.twitter.com/lWBDMuGPQi — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 18, 2017

Fresno gunman shouted allah akhbar before opening fire killing three pic.twitter.com/2oWIBUGzQA — jim guy (@jimguy27) April 18, 2017

#BREAKING:#Fresno PD: Every reason to believe suspect Cori Muhammid, acted alone.

3 dead. 4 crime scenes in block and a half area. — KOAA News 5 (@KOAA) April 18, 2017

