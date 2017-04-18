Fresno Terrorist Kills Three While Shouting “Allahu Akbar” – Targeted White Male Victims…

Captured suspect Kori Ali Muhammad is an Islamic activist within the “Black Lives Matter” movement.
(Via Associated Press) […] Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the suspect in a shooting that killed three people in downtown Fresno told police he hates white people and shouted “God is great” in Arabic before the killings.
All three victims in Tuesday’s killings were white. The police chief says they were shot minutes apart in close proximity in areas around downtown.
Thirty-nine-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad was arrested shortly afterward. He was already wanted for a separate killing from last week, in which a Motel 6 security guard in Fresno was gunned down.
Dyer says police have called the FBI to assist in the investigation. He says the suspect made other statements to police but did not disclose what they were. (read more for updates)
LikeLiked by 2 people
This POS is probably part of the worthless NOI group. This collection of individuals are racists and dumb as rocks
LikeLiked by 1 person
Profile them and arrest.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably NOT, Pigg. Do you know anything at all about the NOI? Please educate yourself.
One clue he was likely NOT part of that group – he wasn’t healthy and was wearing crap clothes. NOI people dress well, take care of their families, and eat well. Also, they do NOT assume the “normal” Muslim beard shape.
Or do you believe the hate-filled, leftist SPLC???
LikeLike
You are kidding, right?
NOI is one of the founding anti-white pro-black groups in the country.
Do any of these names ring a bell?
Malcolm X
Elijah Mohammed
Louis Farrakhan
As to whether Kori is a member, I have no idea but NOI is vehemently anti-white, anti-jewish.
LikeLike
Obama?
LikeLike
Educate your own self. NoI folks often also have a hate whitey problem, but are just not as scuzzy looking. The whole black muslim movement was born of hate and unforgiveness.
LikeLiked by 2 people
he aint NOI, he’s a 5 percenter, (five percent nation). they broke from NOI in the 60’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“No word on a motive.” ~ CBSNBCABCCNNMSNBCWAPONYTIMESETC.
LikeLiked by 13 people
The Muzzmedia Comedy Hour. Pathetic shills. Get em’ out. They report, You cancel Cable TV.
LikeLiked by 17 people
This. As I watch ads for Spectrum (formerly Time-Warner Psychological, Inc.) offering lower and lower prices to get their mind-poison back into my house, I say to myself…
“HAHAHA! You’re not to NEGATIVE 29.99 a month, where you would PAY ME to watch it, where I tell you ‘NO – You can’t PAY ME to let your brainwashing back into my house.’”
Cutting the cable is so awesome. The world is actually understandable. People can no longer lie to me and get away with it. THE LIES ARE OVER.
KlowdTV. OANN. I have all the news I need, and none of the Miley Cyrus that I don’t.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Of course there’s no word on the motive. The groups you listed are too stupid to figure it out and too concerned about hurting someone else’s feelings.
After all, the Democratic Libtards taught us in this last election that “feelings” are FAR MORE important than human life (sarcasm)
LikeLiked by 2 people
“No word on a motive.”
Motive was to kill white men, no?
What am I missing?
LikeLiked by 8 people
media has a funny way of having trouble determining motive even when they leave a 20 some odd page manifesto, expect they’ll investigate fully to until they’ve discovered the ‘real’ reason behind it all
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can’t go there nimrodman, because then you’re looking at a hate crime, which as we know is only allowed in one direction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you gots it……In the name of Allah, no less…..Well gee, I wonder of there is a term for that kind of terrorism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you have it nailed down pretty well. The Leftist Media knows it, too, but can’t bring themselves to actually SAY it:
There are a growing number of white-hating black militants who would LOVE seeing whites murdered everyday. But they had NO PROBLEM crowing about motive when Dylan Roof committed his horrible crime, did they?
LikeLike
Prayers for the victims and their families.
LikeLiked by 13 people
A terrorist working with BLM. Such surprised. Very shocked. etc
LikeLiked by 12 people
Did his family receive a paycheck from george soros???
LikeLike
now make Black Lives Matter officially a terrorist organization and begin taking down their leadership/dismantling their network. go after the sources of funding and shut them down.
LikeLiked by 17 people
maybe he was inspired…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wow. I wonder if he really wears that t-shirt out in public.
Let’s hope Session’s people see this.
There are still way too many Obama hold-overs left in the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 8 people
This freak looked scared of his own shadow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mazziflol, I couldn’t watch it all but I wonder how many would be scared when judgement day is here. God will not be mocked.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Named muhammed, of course.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I wonder what his real name was, before he changed it.
LikeLike
Pack or be packed folks… it’s become that simple.
LikeLiked by 13 people
The shooter may have freaked over the berkley humiliation.
LikeLike
I’m afraid you are right….I am not a violent guy at all, but I will protect my family.
LikeLike
Charles Payne is talking about this, right now, on his show.
He’s focusing on the biased media trying to cover up the fact that this guy is an islamist & yelled “Allahu Ackbar”.
The AP, for example, said that the guy yelled “God is great”…instead of reporting what he really said.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Wheatietoo you beat me to it! They used that phrase 5 times throughout the story.
Dyer has said Muhammad told police he hates white people and shouted “God is great!” in Arabic before the killings. All three victims in Tuesday’s killings were white men, and Muhammad is black.
These POS actually started their timeline at 12:30pm with the following:
Wolf says the charity doesn’t believe the shooter was tied to Catholic Charities. She says the charity is working with police to provide information.
LikeLiked by 4 people
UGH. Enemedia. Presstitutes.
LikeLiked by 6 people
so this is a triple hate crime, … he went after the victims because of their race, sex and religion?
LikeLiked by 7 people
no that person just ended up at the catholic charity looking for help…. nothing to do with the charity or catholics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Got news for them, Allah is NOT God! (I have a very good idea what it is.)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Could this possibly be a hate crime or an act of radical islamic terrorism???? Of course not. Nothing to see here says the MSM…move along, move along.
When will more people reject the fake, leftist news?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Little by little more and more people are seeing the left-wing news as communist style propaganda. However, it is not going to happen over night.The whole news dynamics are changing in the minds of people, It just the media has not caught on to it yet.
The MSM is daily making a case of themselves for being what they represent. People are beginning to see through it like a sheer skirt on a spring day.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly. It’s the sneakiest communist program imaginable, but it’s like their unmasking was even sneakier. It’s as if all of us got “They Live” glasses in the mail one day. Courtesy of Trump Industries!
LikeLiked by 5 people
A red pill came with my glasses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was said that George HW Bush put an end to OPERATION MOCKINGBIRD; broadcasters seeded false stories to the masses, however, it did not end, instead it became voluntary.
LikeLike
When will more people get the word out that reporters are really political operatives for the opposition and they are paid to lie. The only way the media outlets will die is if you cancel your cable and satellite subscriptions. Post this everywhere you can any time you see a similar question like “When will more people reject the fake, leftist news?”
It takes effort.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Satellite (DirecTV) is starting to take preventive measures by including OAN in their package. But you can get it, plus a bunch of other conservative channels, for only $7.99 a month on KlowdTV over the internet. AND there’s no contaminating JUNK to mess with your kids’ minds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed wolfmoon, my kids will be growing WITHOUT the brainwashing! These cable companies rose during the late eighties and early nineties and destroyed values in America. My children will get their news from their mother and father, not the MSM. My kids will see reality TV in their own backyard while they trim trees, water the garden and help papa do general maintenance on the house. The rest of the shows which we call normal entertainment will be through the Internet and free from cable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, he “acted alone” except for being egged on constantly by the MSM, BLM and Islam until he went full homicidal maniac.
The media should be charged as accessories to every single murder that happens in the United States.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I agree Sedanka. I’d add his parents to the list also. These people do not get the rage for white people without being taught their whole life that whites are their problem. I have personally seen black parent’s say it.
My heart breaks for these men and their families. Stunned silent at the hate these days.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wow, you conservatives were all about personal responsibility until…
LikeLike
And the mosques, too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Drugs and alcohol, absence of good parenting, and just plain sinful living/thinking probably helped exacerbate his mental problems.
LikeLike
Allah is greater, i wish they would stop the false translations
LikeLiked by 1 person
ABC News, “despite those words(Allah Akbar) the police are treating this as random.”
FB posts state he hates white people.
Thanks, Obama. So much blood on his hands.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Funny how it’s always “random” when whites are targeted.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Recent….,
We must all pledge to “Never Be A Random White Target…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s incalculable how much blood is on his hands, Flova; it is beyond our comprehension on a worldwide scale. This incident, as nearly all incidents of this type, can be traced to the evil
he perpetrated, day-in and day-out.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The enemedia is evil. The killer did not choose randomly.
He chose RANDOM WHITE MALE VICTIMS.
Let the racism and sexism of that sink in.
RANDOM by itself is the new OBSCURING CODE.
RANDOM WHITE MALES is the reality.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wolf,
Your post just needs one more clarifying word, RANDOM WHITE MALE(S) ‘TARGETS’…. And, we pledge never to be…!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Random White Male Victims in Californication where CC is illegal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The establishment media did not even have enough time to call Kelly a fear-mongering islamaphobe racist.
FBI Investigating Radical Terrorists in All 50 States as Threats Hit Peak
Terrorists inside America plotting attacks ‘each and every single day’
Federal authorities have open investigations into radical Islamic terrorists in all 50 states, according to the Department of Homeland Security, which is warning that the threat of terrorism in the United States has reached an all time high with radicalized individuals in the country plotting to strike “each and every single day.”
The FBI has “open terrorist investigations in all 50 states,” according to DHS Secretary John Kelly, who disclosed on Tuesday that there have been at least 37 “ISIS-linked plots to attack our country” since 2013, a number that shows no signs of diminishing.
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/fbi-investigating-radical-terrorists-50-states-threats-hit-peak/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump needs to reference these types of crimes in his tweets. … that is the only way the MSM and FakeNews will cover it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I put a bunch more info in the daily thread
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/18/tuesday-april-18th-open-thread/#comment-3832096
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am Israeli. I am posting here a satire video about the political correctness of the Obama days.
It has English subtitles. Please no offense. I am so happy to have Trump now.
LikeLiked by 11 people
@ David,
Thank you for the video. It was good. So true.
Since you are in Israel I like to read what you have to say. And more videos if possible.
The are people who live in other countries that comment on this site, and on other sites people from other countries comnent, and I like to hear their perspective on what is happening in the world.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks. I appreciate your kind communication.
Israelis (with the exception of most media and other elites) are very pro Trump.
We Support the idea of extreme vetting etc…
We supported the attack on Assad (note that Israel’s biggest problem is the alliance of Hezbullaha/Iran/Russia/Syria.) ISIS are too scared to confront Israel and don’t have the weapons and capabilities.
North Korean nukes are a top strategic priority to Israel after Iran. Remember that the North Koreans gave nuclear facility to Assad which Israel blew up. They are also helping Iran.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks David, we appreciate your support and TRUE words. Can you get some more like minded Isrealiis to come to this site and post content the MSM in America won’t report? It is very interesting and helpful to get this type of information.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Darn iPad, Isrealis, not Isrealiis.
LikeLike
Kalifornia needs a KKK enema to get rid of Hispanic gangs, violent criminal illegal aliens, BLM and Black Panther violent looters and protestors. Since the law won’t do it….probably going to fall to some really really bad WHITE men with LOTS OF BAD WEAPONS. Kalifornia has crossed the red line and is working AGAINST the USA now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is vile. We don’t support kkk racism here.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why not? Two hundred and thirty years have pretty conclusively proven blacks in general are incapable of living in western civilization. Looking at Africa as a whole, and bearing in mind it’s full of blacks whose ancestors weren’t sold into bondage, there’s nothing but chaotic tribes with flags ruled by thieving autocrats whose main governing activity is stealing Western aid and development money to line their personal pockets.
You might say “Oh not all blacks are like that” but it doesn’t change the fact that all populations revert to mean eventually. The mean for African blacks is sub-70 IQ and time preferences so short that planning for next week, let alone the years and decades ahead that building a modern civilization requires are impossible.
Send them all back and stop food and foreign aid. 90% of them will die from famine but they will reach the population equilibrium point their genetics and cultural traits can support.
LikeLike
That would be great, Diogenes, if what you said were true.
I live with, go to church with, carpool with, and work with plenty of normal people who are Black. I know their families. I know what you say is just plain dee you em bee dumb.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
A message from an advanced civilization? What is that, an old piece of ABS drain pipe from under someone’s sink, wrapped with copper wire? Intensely attractive. Makes the thing clock-boy made look brilliant, by comparison. Same for the thing on his forehead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Damn “religion of peace” strikes again !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well butter my butt and call me a biscuit! A BLM jihadi? I wonder what the motive was???
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s an oxymoron, yes?
Disturbing and sickening
LikeLiked by 1 person
oy vey
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions needs to set up a task force to go after the criminal racist BLM group and wipe them and their money men out.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m really tired of these hate organizations inspiring mass murder. This killer, as per his facebook page, was a fan of CNN, MSNBC, and The Young Turks. He was also a member of the hate organization known as Islam and a fan of the domestic terror organization BLM.
When will the news media personalities rally against these hate organizations?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Never. Not even if the Communist Globalist media companies are targeted by Islamists and other terrorist and hate groups. Not even if the studios are shot up or blown up, not even if the talking head propagandists are killed, and not even if the Commie Globalists own families are killed by these racist terrorist groups.
I have read too many stories of moslems raping ( or killing ) in Sweden and Germany and the victims did not report the rapes because they felt sorry for the moslems.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The news media will never rally against these hate organizations. The news media is swarming with political operatives promoting sedition. Their salaries are paid by ordinary Americans who subscribe to cable and satellite TV.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I gon’ need you? Nah… you need us. To invent the modern world and keep it running, mofo. Without us, you’d be like Zimbabwe. Used to export grain and now can’t feed itself.
LikeLike
That video shows the truth about these BLM thugs. Their movement is fueled by hatred and catalyzed with pure stupidity. My guess is that this guy’s affinity for Islam has nothing to do with religious conviction and everything to do with racial hatred.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Surprised he didn’t get a record contract. He’s pure cultural Marxist fodder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
brother thats not even the ‘best’ video this one is more disturbing:
LikeLike
FUBAR Freak
LikeLike
Is he an AB109 release?
Is he an Obama drug commutation?
His prison stint. Is he on parole?
How long was sentence and did he get credit for time served?
What else in his history?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will Jake Tapper disavow??
These people are a stain on society.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The presstitutes didn’t even protest when two of their (white)colleagues were killed LIVE, on air.
Remember that? A year or so ago – angry black man murdered his female colleague and a cameraman.
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=youtube+reporters+murdered+on+air&view=detail&mid=19A47ADAB1ABDC1B992C19A47ADAB1ABDC1B992C&FORM=VIRE
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did forget.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Graham definitely knows how to cut through the media with truth.
And YES, prayers for the families, and also that future attacks by others be foiled.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In Israel we don’t have BLM but it didn’t take long to learn what language radical Muslims speak.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well it looks like he’s about to get his reparations. Life time of free room and board courtesy of California taxpayers.
Manson’s cell should be vacant soon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Facebook is repeatedly facilitating thugs and terrorists now. They do nothing to curb illegal activities and should be shut down by the FEDS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another of Kori Mohammed’s greatest hits. /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
The first terrorist investigation should be in our public schools & colleges
Young black Americans are being turned into the radical lefts foot soldiers in school by the radicals in the dept of education & the teachers unions. Their traditional education is secondary, if at all, in favor of radical indoctrination
They learn they’re victims of white oppression & taught to hate. They’re not taught proper English, personal responsibility or given the tools needed to succeed
They’re kept angry & taught to lash out. Anti-social & anti-civilized behavior is encouraged
It’s the absolute truth. These kids are being turned into violent thugs & terrorists by their own people & white leftists, because they’re told to by the globalist controlled Marxist hierarchy’s stranglehold on education
It’s all by design.
I see it everyday in this democrat controlled, third world cesspool called Chicago
Where did all these insanely angry blacks come from? All these violent gangs? All of these out of control lunatic white college students?
Their numbers seem to grow everyday. We’ve never seen anything like this before. Where are they coming from?
Look at the last 50 years or so, this is the invention of the radical lefts control of our schools. This is the outcome. Our children have been nothing but pawns being used by the left
If this nation continues to allow the dept of education & the teachers unions to control our schools there is no way to get ahead of this
We are complete f***ing idiots to have allowed this bull**** to go on this long
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Where did all these insanely angry blacks come from?”
See my comment immediately below for some of the explanations
LikeLiked by 1 person
… ahh – and in the first part of your comment as well, now that I’ve gone back and re-read more intently.
Yep – what you and I have listed provide the answer to your question that I quoted.
LikeLike
After 8 years of brutal knockout attacks and black-lives-matter rioting and insurrection under the look-the-other-way and let’s-pretend-white-“extremists”-are-the-problem Barky administration, PLUS Hollywood churning out slavery-porn movies by Quentin Tarantino and others while white elementary-school children are being berated about their “white privilege” …
… is it any surprise that whites are being gunned down?
I think not.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The slavery-porn movies are nearly a war crime.
Note that the old masters of Hollywood, who controlled the morality of major movies, NEVER allowed such stuff to be made. I find it fascinating that they were driven out of control by the left, who didn’t target them directly, but instead criticized “church influence” and mostly Catholics. Very sneaky. I remember it well, during the ’70’s, when Hollywood leadership was shamed out of exerting moral influence on film, and slowly forced to accept the leftist norms to be cool in their own “coolness-dependent” town. In other words, cultural Marxism targeted the Hollywood elite as victims, long before we realized it, and then left them holding the bag as villains of moral abdication.
It’s very important to understand that cultural Marxism’s earliest efforts in an area are always like spear-phishing, or as I like to call it, pinpoint gas-lighting. They go after key people, individually and as small groups, although typically in the middle of larger-scale community influence, so that the words “everybody thinks” seem to have verified meaning. The communists understood influence LONG before it was really understood by anybody else.
LikeLike
These Obama- made sleeper cells are all over the USA now
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep.
LikeLike
This is the turning point.
The Democrats have declined the opportunity to put some light between them and America-hating communists.
Dems have declined the opportunity to disavow the threats and violence toward Trump and Trump supporters.
Dems have declined the opportunity to disavow the anti-police rhetoric.
Now we are beginning, with these John Brown Gun Clubs, the passive Berkeley Police, and the lack of attention to violence-promoting BLM, that the “progressive movement” is bent on violence, per true Marxists theory and method.
Will the Dems make any distinction now between what we have known as the U.S. democrat party and the revolutionary Marxists? It is now or never – at a certain point, the association with these violence movements cannot be walked back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
As President Trump said during the 2016 Campaign – “There is NO MORAL COMPARISON between Islam and Christianity”
These people are not an aberration – murder, r4pe, oppression, slavery, genocide – that is just plain old normal everyday Islam.
Islam has been evil since its inception. http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here it comes.
“He was mentally ill.” The mantra to be parroted in 4…3…2…
LikeLike
Speaking of Socialists, the little pencil neck is off to a fast start in GA, early votes only tho.
LikeLike