Fresno Terrorist Kills Three While Shouting “Allahu Akbar” – Targeted White Male Victims…

Captured suspect Kori Ali Muhammad is an Islamic activist within the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

(Via Associated Press) […]  Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the suspect in a shooting that killed three people in downtown Fresno told police he hates white people and shouted “God is great” in Arabic before the killings.

All three victims in Tuesday’s killings were white. The police chief says they were shot minutes apart in close proximity in areas around downtown.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad was arrested shortly afterward. He was already wanted for a separate killing from last week, in which a Motel 6 security guard in Fresno was gunned down.

Dyer says police have called the FBI to assist in the investigation. He says the suspect made other statements to police but did not disclose what they were. (read more for updates)

108 Responses to Fresno Terrorist Kills Three While Shouting “Allahu Akbar” – Targeted White Male Victims…

  2. Pigg says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    This POS is probably part of the worthless NOI group. This collection of individuals are racists and dumb as rocks

  3. janc1955 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    “No word on a motive.” ~ CBSNBCABCCNNMSNBCWAPONYTIMESETC.

    • Howie says:
      April 18, 2017 at 6:17 pm

      The Muzzmedia Comedy Hour. Pathetic shills. Get em’ out. They report, You cancel Cable TV.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        April 18, 2017 at 6:44 pm

        This. As I watch ads for Spectrum (formerly Time-Warner Psychological, Inc.) offering lower and lower prices to get their mind-poison back into my house, I say to myself…

        “HAHAHA! You’re not to NEGATIVE 29.99 a month, where you would PAY ME to watch it, where I tell you ‘NO – You can’t PAY ME to let your brainwashing back into my house.’

        Cutting the cable is so awesome. The world is actually understandable. People can no longer lie to me and get away with it. THE LIES ARE OVER.

        KlowdTV. OANN. I have all the news I need, and none of the Miley Cyrus that I don’t.

    • Mark Thimesch says:
      April 18, 2017 at 6:44 pm

      Of course there’s no word on the motive. The groups you listed are too stupid to figure it out and too concerned about hurting someone else’s feelings.

      After all, the Democratic Libtards taught us in this last election that “feelings” are FAR MORE important than human life (sarcasm)

    • nimrodman says:
      April 18, 2017 at 7:09 pm

      “No word on a motive.”

      Motive was to kill white men, no?
      What am I missing?

  4. Beryl Bomb says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Prayers for the victims and their families.

  5. Neural says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    A terrorist working with BLM. Such surprised. Very shocked. etc

  6. asawasa says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    now make Black Lives Matter officially a terrorist organization and begin taking down their leadership/dismantling their network. go after the sources of funding and shut them down.

  7. mazziflol says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    maybe he was inspired…

  8. James F says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Named muhammed, of course.

  9. TheHumanCondition says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Pack or be packed folks… it’s become that simple.

  10. wheatietoo says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Charles Payne is talking about this, right now, on his show.

    He’s focusing on the biased media trying to cover up the fact that this guy is an islamist & yelled “Allahu Ackbar”.

    The AP, for example, said that the guy yelled “God is great”…instead of reporting what he really said.

  11. lorenetn says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Could this possibly be a hate crime or an act of radical islamic terrorism???? Of course not. Nothing to see here says the MSM…move along, move along.

    When will more people reject the fake, leftist news?

    • fangdog says:
      April 18, 2017 at 6:43 pm

      Little by little more and more people are seeing the left-wing news as communist style propaganda. However, it is not going to happen over night.The whole news dynamics are changing in the minds of people, It just the media has not caught on to it yet.

      The MSM is daily making a case of themselves for being what they represent. People are beginning to see through it like a sheer skirt on a spring day.

    • Bruce says:
      April 18, 2017 at 7:15 pm

      When will more people get the word out that reporters are really political operatives for the opposition and they are paid to lie. The only way the media outlets will die is if you cancel your cable and satellite subscriptions. Post this everywhere you can any time you see a similar question like “When will more people reject the fake, leftist news?”

      It takes effort.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        April 18, 2017 at 7:24 pm

        Satellite (DirecTV) is starting to take preventive measures by including OAN in their package. But you can get it, plus a bunch of other conservative channels, for only $7.99 a month on KlowdTV over the internet. AND there’s no contaminating JUNK to mess with your kids’ minds.

        • 1footballguru says:
          April 18, 2017 at 7:51 pm

          Agreed wolfmoon, my kids will be growing WITHOUT the brainwashing! These cable companies rose during the late eighties and early nineties and destroyed values in America. My children will get their news from their mother and father, not the MSM. My kids will see reality TV in their own backyard while they trim trees, water the garden and help papa do general maintenance on the house. The rest of the shows which we call normal entertainment will be through the Internet and free from cable.

  12. Sedanka says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Yes, he “acted alone” except for being egged on constantly by the MSM, BLM and Islam until he went full homicidal maniac.

    The media should be charged as accessories to every single murder that happens in the United States.

    • LKA in LA says:
      April 18, 2017 at 7:00 pm

      I agree Sedanka. I’d add his parents to the list also. These people do not get the rage for white people without being taught their whole life that whites are their problem. I have personally seen black parent’s say it.
      My heart breaks for these men and their families. Stunned silent at the hate these days.

    • M. Mueller says:
      April 18, 2017 at 7:35 pm

      And the mosques, too.

    • georgiafl says:
      April 18, 2017 at 8:12 pm

      Drugs and alcohol, absence of good parenting, and just plain sinful living/thinking probably helped exacerbate his mental problems.

  13. Kjf says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Allah is greater, i wish they would stop the false translations

  14. flova says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    ABC News, “despite those words(Allah Akbar) the police are treating this as random.”

    FB posts state he hates white people.

    Thanks, Obama. So much blood on his hands.

  15. James F says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    The establishment media did not even have enough time to call Kelly a fear-mongering islamaphobe racist.

    FBI Investigating Radical Terrorists in All 50 States as Threats Hit Peak

    Terrorists inside America plotting attacks ‘each and every single day’

    Federal authorities have open investigations into radical Islamic terrorists in all 50 states, according to the Department of Homeland Security, which is warning that the threat of terrorism in the United States has reached an all time high with radicalized individuals in the country plotting to strike “each and every single day.”

    The FBI has “open terrorist investigations in all 50 states,” according to DHS Secretary John Kelly, who disclosed on Tuesday that there have been at least 37 “ISIS-linked plots to attack our country” since 2013, a number that shows no signs of diminishing.

    http://freebeacon.com/national-security/fbi-investigating-radical-terrorists-50-states-threats-hit-peak/

  16. kenmar1965 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Trump needs to reference these types of crimes in his tweets. … that is the only way the MSM and FakeNews will cover it.

  17. Ziiggii says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    I put a bunch more info in the daily thread

  18. David says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    I am Israeli. I am posting here a satire video about the political correctness of the Obama days.
    It has English subtitles. Please no offense. I am so happy to have Trump now.

    • In AZ says:
      April 18, 2017 at 7:08 pm

      @ David,

      Thank you for the video. It was good. So true.

      Since you are in Israel I like to read what you have to say. And more videos if possible.

      The are people who live in other countries that comment on this site, and on other sites people from other countries comnent, and I like to hear their perspective on what is happening in the world.

      • David says:
        April 18, 2017 at 7:29 pm

        Thanks. I appreciate your kind communication.
        Israelis (with the exception of most media and other elites) are very pro Trump.
        We Support the idea of extreme vetting etc…
        We supported the attack on Assad (note that Israel’s biggest problem is the alliance of Hezbullaha/Iran/Russia/Syria.) ISIS are too scared to confront Israel and don’t have the weapons and capabilities.
        North Korean nukes are a top strategic priority to Israel after Iran. Remember that the North Koreans gave nuclear facility to Assad which Israel blew up. They are also helping Iran.

  19. joshua says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Kalifornia needs a KKK enema to get rid of Hispanic gangs, violent criminal illegal aliens, BLM and Black Panther violent looters and protestors. Since the law won’t do it….probably going to fall to some really really bad WHITE men with LOTS OF BAD WEAPONS. Kalifornia has crossed the red line and is working AGAINST the USA now.

    • motownpatriot says:
      April 18, 2017 at 7:07 pm

      This is vile. We don’t support kkk racism here.

      • Diogenes says:
        April 18, 2017 at 7:28 pm

        Why not? Two hundred and thirty years have pretty conclusively proven blacks in general are incapable of living in western civilization. Looking at Africa as a whole, and bearing in mind it’s full of blacks whose ancestors weren’t sold into bondage, there’s nothing but chaotic tribes with flags ruled by thieving autocrats whose main governing activity is stealing Western aid and development money to line their personal pockets.

        You might say “Oh not all blacks are like that” but it doesn’t change the fact that all populations revert to mean eventually. The mean for African blacks is sub-70 IQ and time preferences so short that planning for next week, let alone the years and decades ahead that building a modern civilization requires are impossible.

        Send them all back and stop food and foreign aid. 90% of them will die from famine but they will reach the population equilibrium point their genetics and cultural traits can support.

        • TheLastDemocrat says:
          April 18, 2017 at 7:56 pm

          That would be great, Diogenes, if what you said were true.

          I live with, go to church with, carpool with, and work with plenty of normal people who are Black. I know their families. I know what you say is just plain dee you em bee dumb.

  20. Ziiggii says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    • bofh says:
      April 18, 2017 at 8:09 pm

      A message from an advanced civilization? What is that, an old piece of ABS drain pipe from under someone’s sink, wrapped with copper wire? Intensely attractive. Makes the thing clock-boy made look brilliant, by comparison. Same for the thing on his forehead.

      Liked by 1 person

  21. beaujest says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Damn “religion of peace” strikes again !

  22. MrE says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Well butter my butt and call me a biscuit! A BLM jihadi? I wonder what the motive was???

  23. Stringy theory says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Sessions needs to set up a task force to go after the criminal racist BLM group and wipe them and their money men out.

  24. Serpentor says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    I’m really tired of these hate organizations inspiring mass murder. This killer, as per his facebook page, was a fan of CNN, MSNBC, and The Young Turks. He was also a member of the hate organization known as Islam and a fan of the domestic terror organization BLM.

    When will the news media personalities rally against these hate organizations?

    • In AZ says:
      April 18, 2017 at 7:14 pm

      Never. Not even if the Communist Globalist media companies are targeted by Islamists and other terrorist and hate groups. Not even if the studios are shot up or blown up, not even if the talking head propagandists are killed, and not even if the Commie Globalists own families are killed by these racist terrorist groups.

      I have read too many stories of moslems raping ( or killing ) in Sweden and Germany and the victims did not report the rapes because they felt sorry for the moslems.

    • Bruce says:
      April 18, 2017 at 7:23 pm

      The news media will never rally against these hate organizations. The news media is swarming with political operatives promoting sedition. Their salaries are paid by ordinary Americans who subscribe to cable and satellite TV.

  26. Gil says:
    April 18, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Is he an AB109 release?
    Is he an Obama drug commutation?
    His prison stint. Is he on parole?
    How long was sentence and did he get credit for time served?
    What else in his history?

  27. NJF says:
    April 18, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Will Jake Tapper disavow??

    These people are a stain on society.

  28. Pam says:
    April 18, 2017 at 7:08 pm

  29. David says:
    April 18, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    In Israel we don’t have BLM but it didn’t take long to learn what language radical Muslims speak.

  30. tax2much says:
    April 18, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Well it looks like he’s about to get his reparations. Life time of free room and board courtesy of California taxpayers.

    Manson’s cell should be vacant soon.

  31. Bruce says:
    April 18, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Facebook is repeatedly facilitating thugs and terrorists now. They do nothing to curb illegal activities and should be shut down by the FEDS.

  32. wyntre says:
    April 18, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Another of Kori Mohammed’s greatest hits. /s

  33. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 18, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    The first terrorist investigation should be in our public schools & colleges

    Young black Americans are being turned into the radical lefts foot soldiers in school by the radicals in the dept of education & the teachers unions. Their traditional education is secondary, if at all, in favor of radical indoctrination

    They learn they’re victims of white oppression & taught to hate. They’re not taught proper English, personal responsibility or given the tools needed to succeed

    They’re kept angry & taught to lash out. Anti-social & anti-civilized behavior is encouraged

    It’s the absolute truth. These kids are being turned into violent thugs & terrorists by their own people & white leftists, because they’re told to by the globalist controlled Marxist hierarchy’s stranglehold on education

    It’s all by design.

    I see it everyday in this democrat controlled, third world cesspool called Chicago

    Where did all these insanely angry blacks come from? All these violent gangs? All of these out of control lunatic white college students?

    Their numbers seem to grow everyday. We’ve never seen anything like this before. Where are they coming from?

    Look at the last 50 years or so, this is the invention of the radical lefts control of our schools. This is the outcome. Our children have been nothing but pawns being used by the left

    If this nation continues to allow the dept of education & the teachers unions to control our schools there is no way to get ahead of this

    We are complete f***ing idiots to have allowed this bull**** to go on this long

    • nimrodman says:
      April 18, 2017 at 7:34 pm

      “Where did all these insanely angry blacks come from?”

      See my comment immediately below for some of the explanations

      • nimrodman says:
        April 18, 2017 at 7:36 pm

        … ahh – and in the first part of your comment as well, now that I’ve gone back and re-read more intently.

        Yep – what you and I have listed provide the answer to your question that I quoted.

  34. nimrodman says:
    April 18, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    After 8 years of brutal knockout attacks and black-lives-matter rioting and insurrection under the look-the-other-way and let’s-pretend-white-“extremists”-are-the-problem Barky administration, PLUS Hollywood churning out slavery-porn movies by Quentin Tarantino and others while white elementary-school children are being berated about their “white privilege” …

    … is it any surprise that whites are being gunned down?

    I think not.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      April 18, 2017 at 7:59 pm

      The slavery-porn movies are nearly a war crime.

      Note that the old masters of Hollywood, who controlled the morality of major movies, NEVER allowed such stuff to be made. I find it fascinating that they were driven out of control by the left, who didn’t target them directly, but instead criticized “church influence” and mostly Catholics. Very sneaky. I remember it well, during the ’70’s, when Hollywood leadership was shamed out of exerting moral influence on film, and slowly forced to accept the leftist norms to be cool in their own “coolness-dependent” town. In other words, cultural Marxism targeted the Hollywood elite as victims, long before we realized it, and then left them holding the bag as villains of moral abdication.

      It’s very important to understand that cultural Marxism’s earliest efforts in an area are always like spear-phishing, or as I like to call it, pinpoint gas-lighting. They go after key people, individually and as small groups, although typically in the middle of larger-scale community influence, so that the words “everybody thinks” seem to have verified meaning. The communists understood influence LONG before it was really understood by anybody else.

  35. rebel53blog says:
    April 18, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    These Obama- made sleeper cells are all over the USA now

  36. TheLastDemocrat says:
    April 18, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    This is the turning point.

    The Democrats have declined the opportunity to put some light between them and America-hating communists.

    Dems have declined the opportunity to disavow the threats and violence toward Trump and Trump supporters.

    Dems have declined the opportunity to disavow the anti-police rhetoric.

    Now we are beginning, with these John Brown Gun Clubs, the passive Berkeley Police, and the lack of attention to violence-promoting BLM, that the “progressive movement” is bent on violence, per true Marxists theory and method.

    Will the Dems make any distinction now between what we have known as the U.S. democrat party and the revolutionary Marxists? It is now or never – at a certain point, the association with these violence movements cannot be walked back.

  37. Pam says:
    April 18, 2017 at 7:45 pm

  38. georgiafl says:
    April 18, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    As President Trump said during the 2016 Campaign – “There is NO MORAL COMPARISON between Islam and Christianity”

    These people are not an aberration – murder, r4pe, oppression, slavery, genocide – that is just plain old normal everyday Islam.

    Islam has been evil since its inception. http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/

  39. TheLastDemocrat says:
    April 18, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Here it comes.
    “He was mentally ill.” The mantra to be parroted in 4…3…2…

  40. brucefdb says:
    April 18, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Speaking of Socialists, the little pencil neck is off to a fast start in GA, early votes only tho.

