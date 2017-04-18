BREAKING: Cornered by Police Facebook Killer Commits Suicide in Pennsylvania…

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Cleveland Facebook killer Steve Stevens has killed himself after being located by police. (Source Link) Approximately 11:46am ET
At least it’s a happy ending for another member of the “religion” of peace.
And save tax payer dollars from a lengthy courtroom drama and prison stay.
And stops a lawsuit and civil mayhem by the BLM folks because a law enforcement officers was simply doing his job of protecting and serving their community!
EXCELLENT points!
Well, the day is still early. I am sure someone will complain about the police chase or will suggest that the strip spikes he ran over were a “racist action”…
#FactsDon’tMatter expect to see protests about d!psh!t having his hands up when he shot himself.
It would have been an even happier ending, if he would have thought to kill himself beore he ruined innocent lives.
One of the things that bothered me the most was when he stated that he had ‘no choice’.
He was lying, and he knew it. A damn coward. He had at least two other choices.
Just like he ruined his own life, he could have gone and got help himself- instead of blaming other people for ‘not getting him help’, his BS excuse.
Or instead of killing Mr. Godwin, he could have killed himself.
But either one of those two options would have required him to admit he had screwed up his own life, and he was too chicken to do that.
In the end, we will never know why he finally ended up killing himself. Maybe he grew a conscience (unlikely- but apparently he did not kill anyone else after Mr. Godwin).
Most likely, he was too chicken to face the consequences of his actions, and that fear finally overcame his fear of suicide.
Either way, he is gone. And although the investigation is not over, it looks like our prayers were answered- it looks like no more innocents got killed.
YEAH!
Saves making a BLM drama out of this.
Well, except for the part about the news media billing him as a dark ‘white’ skinned male….Im not sure who is supposed to get upset over that one.
It was a fake photo.
Me
BLM was an Obama creation. I don’t believe it was created quite as spontaneously as it would seem otherwise. And as soon as Obama fades away or disappears in whatever form or method deemed necessary, so too will so much of the BS he created.
Mind you, it was MacDonald’s staff who called police on him at the drive in (20 chicken nuggets and fries!!) How much do you bet that the BLM fools start harassing them?
Wussbag!! Capitol L LOSER.
Yep. That’s how it often goes, right?
These demons will slaughter innocent, defenseless, non-resistant victims but the moment any kind of resistance is felt, they suicide.
Satan comes to kill and destroy – and that’s exactly what he does.
The taxpayers of PA thank him for his thoughtfulness.
Dark white coward?
Good. One less muslim freak to prey on innocent Americans.
Good riddance.
loser
Thank God we don’t have to spend tax payer money on this sicko
Good riddance!
Do we know he was a Muslim, I mean , peace lover?
we know he is a DEAD whatever his religion, gender, race, language, culture, homeplace, birthplace, mother or father, or political party.
and we KNOW he was a depraved psycho murderer.
so Justice is done. Glad that he owned a gun to take care of his punishment personally.
Happy Easter.
Now THAT is responsible gun ownership.
If I remember right, somewhere it was said that this depraved being stated that he had already killed 13 other people. It is a shame that we may never know – or find – the 13 other people killed. I am so thankful he has been stopped, even if by his own hand.
There was a family of 8 murdered last year in Pike, Ohio and a couple was murdered in Kentucky, both are thought to be related and both are unsolved. They were the first people who came to mind when I read that he claimed to have killed others, but I think he said that he killed the others on Easter day.
He’s another moslem coward. Enjoy hell you bastard.
JUSTICE.
Now plenty of ballistics testing to see if he actually did commit over a dozen murders.
The presser in Cleveland is now in progress.
Did Steve use FB Live again?
I’m sure it was closely monitored- this time.
His mother is reported to have said that he was a “good Christian boy”.
he was a “dinn dunuffins gud boi gonna be uh asternawt when he duz he collij stuffs” cordin 2 he muvvers.
Please help me understand how this comment serves any useful purpose. Thank you.
well Kathy, it expresses MY opinion of this worthless POS and his family that “raised” him in ignorance and violence….that how it serves a “useful purpose” to me. What useful purpose does your question serve? Thank you.
You’ll figure it out … eventually.
Until then, peace be with you.
I guess he was feeling glock-y. Punk.
ouf. ‘because of a lot of questions’
That is an understatement.
The ‘manifesto’ guy was apparently captured the other day. Who knew?
Two blasting at-large public enemy threats in a fortnight and the media is practically in a state of amnesia.
Yeah, we have A LOT of questions.
Some of the best news I’ve heard all day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
looks like a brown bowling ball with teeth and a beard.
Bye!
he shot himself in the foot and bled to death. blacks cannot be killed by shooting themselves in the head.
Stop with your race baiting statements. You do a disservice to this blog and commenting community when you do this. There are plenty of other places you can go spew this useless comments – go there if you can’t be civil or speak reasonably.
ADMN – please block this commenter.
Blacks have murdered more blacks last year in the city of Chicago ALONE than all the blacks lynched by the KKK 150 years ago after they were set free to roam unattended in the nation.
I think BLM owes the nation REPARATIONS for the crime, murders, dope and illegitimate kids they created over the years since they were allowed off the plantations.
Good riddance…and condolences to the family of the deceased 74-year old man who paid the ultimate price for having the misfortune of encountering the islamo murdering coward.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SO GLAD he didn’t do a suicide bombing or automobile assault.
At least the taxpayer relief shot was by his own hand.
Following Islam creates murderers.
Following Christianity creates saints.
The fruit of Islam (lies, lust, oppression, hate, rage, war, fear, misogyny, death) is the opposite of the Fruit of the Holy Spirit (love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, gentleness, self-control, life, freedom).
Amen.
And I really resent the MSM for refusing to cover that this guy was a practicing Muslim. It is dishonest, it affects people’s voting behaviors, and it puts us at risk by falsely diminishing an existing threat.
Good. I hope it hurt.
shame it got blood all over a nice automobile. only sad thing about the story
He seems to have been a very troubled soul.
My thoughts and prayers are with the 74 year man who lost his life.
My prayers also go to this killer’s mother. I imagine that is what nightmares are made off having raised a son who turned out to be troubled and evil.
happy ending
to bad the media cant even admit this douche was a muslime
muslims are not allowed to douche without being fully covered with black clothing.
I hate to take JOY in this guy being DEAD…but he SHOULD be dead for his crimes and worthless life. That he belongs to a stereotypical GROUP of folks just makes it fully understandable to many of us….not that ALL of the same ACT the same, but they do not seem to POLICE the behavior of others in their same demographic groups.
Good riddance!
Sad story all around. Sad for the older gentleman who was murdered, sad for this apparently lost soul. The enemy is like a roaring lion looking for someone to destroy. And again th3 enemy comes to steal kill and destroy. I am not sorry he’s dead, but I’m sad for all who choose not to choose Jesus, He is the Way the Truth and the Life.
Amen.
If more people knew of the “roaring lion” that is Satan on the prowl they’d be more cautious about opening themselves up to it.
Bring back more fire and brimstone preachers. Some of them today never speak much about the perils of evil.
Agreed, Jimmy Jack. Why is that? Maybe it’s because of political correctness? It’s “not nice” to speak about the perils of evil?
The enemy of our souls entices those he indwells to “steal, kill, and destroy.” Afterwards, Satan often kills the perpetrator. Why? Jesus tells us:
Jhn 8:44
“You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it.
That killer believed in a lie, and murdered because of it.
Another chicken-schit coward lemming of Satan (Allah).
I just hate it when folks beat around the bush and do not make strong statements of opinion)…/sarc 🙂
Saved the taxpayers a lot of money.
I got this image of three amigos burning in hell together, Stevens, Hillary & obama!
There is no verification that “Stevie Steve” was a Muslim.
https://thenypost.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/scene-facebook-suspect-use.jpg?
pooo –
more info and some video at this article:
http://www.goerie.com/news/20170418/state-police-cleveland-facebook-killer-shot-self-in-head-during-police-pursuit
Evil in our time knows no bounds. When people do not know Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, something else will fill that void in their hearts. Of course, not all become awful killers like this man was, but the fall of man caused us all to fall into sin and darkness. Can anyone pass “the good test?”
Evil spirits are real and when they take over in the hearts of mankind, the space where the Holy Spirit should reside is filled with “deceit..above all things” and “desperately wicked.”
Jer 17:9
“The heart is deceitful above all things,
And desperately wicked;
Who can know it?
God searches our hearts and tests our minds. He gives “every man according to his ways, according to the fruit of his doings.”
Jer 17:10
I, the LORD, search the heart,
I test the mind,
Even to give every man according to his ways,
According to the fruit of his doings.
This is how Jesus works in the hearts of men. First comes conversion, then the cleansing.
My prayers go out to the family of man who was killed. I also pray for all who may not know Jesus Christ. He is the way, the truth, and the life…the only Hope for the salvation of mankind.
Amen.
Good.
And my condolescences to those who lost loved ones to this waste of oxygen.
Im lovin it????
Whoever that employee is, they deserve SOMETHING from the owner or district – or even chain – management. That was very definitely the right thing to do, and placed the employees in no little risk.
Typical of these people. Killing unarmed innocents – but when confronted with a chance to break out his weapon(s) and go down fighting for his faith of choice – he wimps out.
If only he would have done this first.
Great to hear! One more islamo nutjob gone@
