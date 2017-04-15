Latest MOAB Strike Assessment Shows Much Higher Death Toll…

Posted on April 15, 2017 by

The LA Times is providing an update to the ground assessment from the use of the 10+ ton MOAB bomb dropped in Afghanistan.  The number of ISIS killed rises to 94.

“The bomb’s reverberations wave frightened me so badly. I have witnessed thousands of battles, but no bomb scared me like this one did.”  ~ Hanifullah (62-year-old Shodal Resident)

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
.

Via LA Times –  Afghan officials said Saturday that 94 militants were killed in a massive U.S. bomb blast targeting Islamic State’s regional affiliate, nearly three times as many as was reported a day earlier.

Ismail Shinwari, governor of Achin district in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, where the 20,000-pound bomb struck Thursday evening, said there were no reports of civilian casualties.

The dead included several leaders of the Islamic State affiliate, which is loosely connected to the main militant organization based in Iraq and Syria, Afghan officials said.

U.S. military officials said the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb — dubbed the “mother of all bombs,” the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat — targeted an underground network of caves and tunnels that Islamic State fighters had used for weeks to evade an ongoing operation by U.S. and Afghan forces.  (read more)

General John Nicholson (Right) who authorized MOAB drop, with General Joe Votel, Commander of CENTCOM

Advertisements
This entry was posted in ISIS, Islam, Jihad, media bias, Military, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

18 Responses to Latest MOAB Strike Assessment Shows Much Higher Death Toll…

  1. James F says:
    April 15, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    When it comes to dead muslim terrorists, the more the merrier.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. Sedanka says:
    April 15, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Wake me when the MSM stops telling us to “think about the children.” We’re only supposed to think of terrorists’ children, not our own.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      April 15, 2017 at 3:41 pm

      We ARE thinking of their children. They can either grow up to chop off heads and be suicide bombers, or possibly get a life of peace one day soon. It’s up to ISIS, and their own parents. What are they fighting for? They can’t expect anyone else to fight for them when they won’t fight for themselves.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Landslide says:
    April 15, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Thank you, President Trump and all military, for your resolve to rid the world of this evil. This is a great start to that plan. I am very, very thankful and appreciative. I stand behind you 100%.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. Gil says:
    April 15, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Well if it puts the fear of allah into them all and gets even 50% of them to refuse to join their local ms-13, i mean ISIS, gang, then it out performed. Good job to our miltary.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. mopar2016 says:
    April 15, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Yes it’s good to see ISIS on the run.
    They can run off for a long time, but sooner or later they will be dealt with.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Daniel says:
    April 15, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    I think they should paint onto the next one “Here’s your virgins!”

    Like

    Reply
  7. TwoLaine says:
    April 15, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    I was thinking a drinking game might be in order, but 96?! HN!

    Like

    Reply
  8. fleporeblog says:
    April 15, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Our President said that he would bomb the sh.t out of ISIS. Another promise he has kept! The day this bomb was dropped will be reported in history as the day that America turned the tide not only on ISIS but on NK as well. Today was their 105th anniversary of their founding. If you think for a minute had Obozo been President today, they would have performed their nuclear test with no regard to any type of ramifications. China wouldn’t be tightening the screws and ISIS would be marching on Damascus.

    Thank you President Trump for keeping your word and MAGA every single day that passes!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. grlangworth says:
    April 15, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    The generals must do right by their troops. It has been crazy for the grunts on the ground for far too long…started back in Vietnam, this rotten oversight culture. Washington started looking down on their satellite pictures as though they were just playing dominoes long distance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. zephyrbreeze says:
    April 15, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Wise people do in the beginning, what foolish people do eventually. – my favorite saying.

    Obama could have done in the beginning what Trump did eventually.

    Like

    Reply
  11. sunnydaysall says:
    April 15, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    ba da bing, ba da boom!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Peter G. says:
    April 15, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Jihad is advanced by women through the sacrifice of their sons.
    Facts are stubborn things.

    Like

    Reply
  13. snaggletooths says:
    April 15, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Thank you President Trump for making the right call !

    Like

    Reply
  14. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 15, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Not surprised that the death toll is a higher number. It also puts an end to one of their hideouts and how they got around in that region. I am sure there are more tunnels elsewhere, but this is a significant start by our military. They are finally allowed to do what they have been wanting to do for 8 years.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s