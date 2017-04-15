Latest MOAB Strike Assessment Shows Much Higher Death Toll…

The LA Times is providing an update to the ground assessment from the use of the 10+ ton MOAB bomb dropped in Afghanistan. The number of ISIS killed rises to 94.
“The bomb’s reverberations wave frightened me so badly. I have witnessed thousands of battles, but no bomb scared me like this one did.” ~ Hanifullah (62-year-old Shodal Resident)
Afghans describe how the MOAB destroyed the ISIS camp and may have killed 100 fighters. 36 ISIS are confirmed dead. pic.twitter.com/ojAZgOWfBL
— Kevin W. (@kwilli1046) April 14, 2017
Via LA Times – Afghan officials said Saturday that 94 militants were killed in a massive U.S. bomb blast targeting Islamic State’s regional affiliate, nearly three times as many as was reported a day earlier.
Ismail Shinwari, governor of Achin district in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, where the 20,000-pound bomb struck Thursday evening, said there were no reports of civilian casualties.
The dead included several leaders of the Islamic State affiliate, which is loosely connected to the main militant organization based in Iraq and Syria, Afghan officials said.
U.S. military officials said the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb — dubbed the “mother of all bombs,” the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat — targeted an underground network of caves and tunnels that Islamic State fighters had used for weeks to evade an ongoing operation by U.S. and Afghan forces. (read more)
General John Nicholson (Right) who authorized MOAB drop, with General Joe Votel, Commander of CENTCOM
When it comes to dead muslim terrorists, the more the merrier.
Let’s hope there are enough virgins to go around. 😉
#DrainTheSWamp
Or at least, goats.
Why? it is more appropriate if they are dead and get no reward; virgins, grapes or goats 🙂 🙂
Wake me when the MSM stops telling us to “think about the children.” We’re only supposed to think of terrorists’ children, not our own.
We ARE thinking of their children. They can either grow up to chop off heads and be suicide bombers, or possibly get a life of peace one day soon. It’s up to ISIS, and their own parents. What are they fighting for? They can’t expect anyone else to fight for them when they won’t fight for themselves.
Thank you, President Trump and all military, for your resolve to rid the world of this evil. This is a great start to that plan. I am very, very thankful and appreciative. I stand behind you 100%.
Well if it puts the fear of allah into them all and gets even 50% of them to refuse to join their local ms-13, i mean ISIS, gang, then it out performed. Good job to our miltary.
Yes it’s good to see ISIS on the run.
They can run off for a long time, but sooner or later they will be dealt with.
I think they should paint onto the next one “Here’s your virgins!”
I was thinking a drinking game might be in order, but 96?! HN!
Our President said that he would bomb the sh.t out of ISIS. Another promise he has kept! The day this bomb was dropped will be reported in history as the day that America turned the tide not only on ISIS but on NK as well. Today was their 105th anniversary of their founding. If you think for a minute had Obozo been President today, they would have performed their nuclear test with no regard to any type of ramifications. China wouldn’t be tightening the screws and ISIS would be marching on Damascus.
Thank you President Trump for keeping your word and MAGA every single day that passes!
The generals must do right by their troops. It has been crazy for the grunts on the ground for far too long…started back in Vietnam, this rotten oversight culture. Washington started looking down on their satellite pictures as though they were just playing dominoes long distance.
Wise people do in the beginning, what foolish people do eventually. – my favorite saying.
Obama could have done in the beginning what Trump did eventually.
ba da bing, ba da boom!!!
Jihad is advanced by women through the sacrifice of their sons.
Facts are stubborn things.
Thank you President Trump for making the right call !
Not surprised that the death toll is a higher number. It also puts an end to one of their hideouts and how they got around in that region. I am sure there are more tunnels elsewhere, but this is a significant start by our military. They are finally allowed to do what they have been wanting to do for 8 years.
