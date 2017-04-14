Secretary Wilbur Ross Delivers A Message – The “UniParty” Congress is Put On Notice…

Posted on April 14, 2017 by

To say we consider Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross a man with a unique skill-set for this defined moment in U.S. economic history would be an understatement of epic proportions. Ross is one of the most consequential and dynamic forces within the President Trump administration.

That said, Secretary Ross also knows the real economic adversary is not necessarily external to our border. The bought-and-paid-for UniParty congress has been under the influence of the globalist-minded U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the myriad of K-Street lobbyists, for almost two decades.

Today, Wilbur “Wilburine” Ross fires a shot across the bow of the U.S. Economic Swamp Defenders:

Our message is simple – the games are over, and improper treatment of the United States will no longer be tolerated. We will approach future negotiations and actions with a clarity of purpose guiding us as we work to establish both free and fair trade.

Unfortunately, NAFTA negotiations cannot begin until Congress accepts our 90-day notification letter in compliance with the Trade Promotion Act. But, under President Trump’s leadership, I have no doubt that we will be successful in rebalancing American trade in favor of American workers and businesses.

There are, as you know, trillions of dollars at stake. The American electorate have no reference points for the battles that lie ahead within budgets and trade principals.  The Trump administration will necessarily direct attention to the real source of political power and influence, the DC financial system.

Wilbur Ross provides no quarter.  This is a zero-sum game; it is not some esoteric argument about priorities. The DC UniParty will do everything within their power to block their diminishment.

As outlined by Wilburine:

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross – The United States is the least protectionist country in the world but has the largest trade deficit, while other countries are highly protectionist and have huge trade surpluses. This cannot continue.

We can no longer afford to be ignorant or naive in the aggressive global marketplace, and there is no reason why we should be forced to singlehandedly absorb the $500 billion trade surplus of the rest of the world.

Since inauguration, the Administration and the Department of Commerce have been moving rapidly to institute the vision and policies of President Trump. We are acting to vigorously protect the interests of the United States and to restore the primacy of American workers and businesses.

This administration will not be taken advantage of or cheated through illegal subsidies and market manipulation, and we are acting aggressively against those countries that mock our trade laws.

To start, we have brought a new energy to enforcement, working to ensure that all countries play fair and by the agreed-upon rules. We have been executing these trade investigations very rapidly.

In our short time in office, Commerce has opened investigations into dumping or unfair subsidization of over $1 billion dollars of aluminum and metal imports from China and other countries; progressed in investigating over $14 billion in dumped or illegally subsidized imports of steel, chemicals, and other products into the United States; and issued final determinations and imposed duties on imports of steel and other products valued at over $2 billion, including steel from China.

We have also begun the process of self-initiating trade cases, which speeds up the process of taking corrective action while allowing the Department of Commerce to shield American businesses from retaliation.

To further these efforts, the President recently issued two executive orders giving the federal government additional tools to ensure fair treatment of American workers and businesses.

The first order tasks the Department of Commerce with an omnibus review of our nation’s trade deficit. We are now going through country by country, product by product, to identify and study the sources of America’s trade imbalance.

While some of this information is already collected by various government agencies, there has never been such a systematic collection, review, and analysis of the data. As we seek to rebalance our trade relationships, this report will be our go-to resource.

The second executive order provides another more concrete weapon in the fight against unfair trade practices. I was amazed to hear that the government has failed to collect literally billions of dollars in antidumping and countervailing duties that we impose pursuant trade judgements in favor of American industry. Many importers use straw man companies with little or no assets to import their goods, so that when it comes time to collect the duties, there is nothing to collect.

It makes no sense to expend the time and resources to get an affirmative ruling if you cannot then take the necessary action to punish and deter bad actors. This will no longer occur, as the President’s second executive order empowers the Department of Homeland Security to require companies to put up collateral in the form of cash, insurance bonds, or letters of credit in order to import goods.

While we will ensure that there is a full and fair assessment of the facts in all enforcement cases, we intend to act swiftly and harshly to halt any unfair or improper trade practices.

Commerce is also charged with protecting our national security from those who would harm this country. In executing that mission, our Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) recently led the federal government in imposing a $1.19 billion dollar fine against Chinese telecommunications manufacturer ZTE, the largest fine ever in an export control case. BIS caught ZTE shamelessly exporting sensitive telecommunications products to both Iran and North Korea.

Our message is simple – the games are over, and improper treatment of the United States will no longer be tolerated. We will approach future negotiations and actions with a clarity of purpose guiding us as we work to establish both free and fair trade. Unfortunately, NAFTA negotiations cannot begin until Congress accepts our 90-day notification letter in compliance with the Trade Promotion Act. But, under President Trump’s leadership, I have no doubt that we will be successful in rebalancing American trade in favor of American workers and businesses. –link

This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

32 Responses to Secretary Wilbur Ross Delivers A Message – The “UniParty” Congress is Put On Notice…

  1. auscitizenmom says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Good!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. fred5678 says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Sunlight is needed on all the domestic traitors — American companies, K Street, and their Congressional lapdogs. The amount of corruption in this country is unbelievable.

    GO WILBUR!!!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. 22CatsInTN says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    I repeat myself: this is exactly what I voted for; adults in charge again, motivated, resolute and uncompromisingly American.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. FofBW says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    If congress does not cooperate we voters will make sure their replacement will!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. JC says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Well, this is nothing short of magnificent. Ross is a GIFT. Every word is like a shattering bullet of clarity. The omnibus review of our trade deficit alone will have a profound impact on everything.

    Thank you for this post, SD.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Mz Molly Anna says:
      April 14, 2017 at 5:20 pm

      Like an honest business man, you must first take an inventory and find out where the waste, fraud and dead weight is. What a guy! I’m so happy for America.

      I think I’ll write Mr. Ross an email and tweet. Most people scream when someone messes up, but very few reward hard, honest work with a note of appreciation.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  6. olderwiser21 says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    OMG! I love this man so much!!! I am amazed at the clarity of thought and purpose that Mr. Ross imposes while expressing his commitment to carrying out our President’s policies. God bless them both and thank you! He is yet another example of someone who didn’t have to take on such a herculean task at this point in his life, but has stepped up to the plate because he loves America.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. Joe Blow says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Always love to see the wolverine pic.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. snaggletooths says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Pathetic prior administrations who let our country be fleeced decade after decade.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Mz Molly Anna says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Holly Smokes, that’s a crystal clear message to congress and the world! I want to kiss Wilbur!

    Finally someone who knows what the games are, how to implement corrective actions,has the ability to enforce the law AND collect damages! YES I’m very impressed.

    President Trump choose the wise old wolverine to rip a new one into the Uniparties party. Game over boys. Now do your job and help President Trump accomplish his agenda and you might not get Cantored.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Osugagal says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    I am so amazed at and thankful for what President Trump is doing. His cabinet secretaries are doing exactly what he promised. On the economy bringing back jobs, leveling the international playing field , and getting China to buy our coal. Wow! On immigration, actually enforcing the law; on defense showing we will act quickly and decisively. Justice Gorsuch. I like this winning. And I am grateful to Sundance for keeping me so well informed and providing perspective.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. illinoiswarrior says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    I have been saying stuff like this about trade so long I literally have to pinch myself to realize this isn’t a dream but an amazingly wonderful reality! MAGA! #MoreWinning 😀 😀 😀

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. ALEX says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    But Fake Right news told me Goldman, Cohn and Kushner were in control. That President Trump has stabbed his base in the back and Ivanka the Orthodox Jew with three children who keeps the Sabbath is a left wing feminist in lock step with Rachel Maddow or some garbage…

    Thanks for posting Sundance…Another amazing week of Real news…Gorsuch on Supreme Court. The largest crackdown since Eisenhower on all levels of illegal immigration. A big executive order on government abortion funding…

    The war on terror is back and Sec. Wilbur Ross has our back…MAGA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. freddiel says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Sadly, I do not think that many members of the “Uniparty” have much grey matter – if ya know what I mean. They blindly obey their masters and are not adept at logically thinking through what is best for the US. (Or is there dirt on them that keeps them in line?) I trust that the Trump administration will eventually help them to understand.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. BG2 says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Let’s hope the Trump Kids and the Goldman Sachs global warmist “we want carbon trading derivatives and we want them now” types don’t get to Wilbur……

    Like

    Reply
  15. trapper says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Nothing sneaky, underhanded, or devious about a wolverine. It comes straight at you, grabs hold of your nose, and shreds your face until you quit. Glad Ross is on OUR side.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. tax2much says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    The uniparty is bought and paid for. It will take three more elections to make a dent.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Sandra-VA says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Fantastic!!! This just shows that we have been lied to repeatedly in the past…

    Oh, and WHY hasn’t Congress accepted the NAFTA renegotiation letter yet?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    We must work ensure 2020. There’s a lot of work to do…..

    Like

    Reply
  19. Wee2low says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    2 words for ya. Woop Azz!!!

    Like

    Reply
  20. teasipper 16 says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    One of the most impressive individuals the President has hired. He doesn’t suffer fools easily. Turns TV interviewers into the blithering idiots that they are. He will be the most consequential Sec. of Commerce in our time if not ever.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. freepetta says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Yes!Yes!Yes!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. seabrznsun says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    President Trump sure can put together a winning team. They mean business.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. mikebrezzze says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    We should start a list of all elitist bastards that go broke because of the Trump/Ross economic agenda!

    Like

    Reply
  24. Beryl Bomb says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    So then is His Royal Highness (wink wink) BHO working on his book or has he run out of erasers yet? Seriously, how do you write a memoir of what you accomplished when it’s bupkiss?

    Like

    Reply
  25. laurelmarycecilia says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Go Wilberine ! small, muscular, feriocious……. yaaaaaa

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s