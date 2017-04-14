President Trump Weekly Address – Easter Weekend

10 Responses to President Trump Weekly Address – Easter Weekend

  1. Trumpinalong says:
    April 14, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Muslims can worship “according to their conscience”?
    President Trump, that is EXACTLY what they are doing whenever they slaughter the infidel.
    Remember: muslims are taught there are TWO HOUSES….dar al islam and dar al harb.
    Dar al islam is HOUSE OF ISLAM. Dar al harb is HOUSE OF WAR. ALL muslims believe we are the HOUSE OF WAR.

    Why would we allow people in our country to worship like that?

    Remember this:
    Islam is a public order issue. Propagating islamic doctrine in a free society is contrary to civil and criminal law.

  2. John Thompson says:
    April 14, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    God Bless you, Mr President.

  3. whoseyore says:
    April 14, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    This was probably my favorite Weekly Address ever. God bless the President of the United States, his family, his cabinet, his cabinet’s family and God Bless the United States of America!

    • NC PATRIOT says:
      April 14, 2017 at 3:51 pm

      It is SO good to have, once again, an American President who freely talks about God and so clearly exudes love of country!

      • Linda says:
        April 14, 2017 at 5:35 pm

        Quite frankly, I can’t remember another president who so clearly articulated what Easter and Passover are about in an address to the American people. And I’m 64. God bless and be with President Donald J. Trump.

    • Trumpinalong says:
      April 14, 2017 at 4:37 pm

      I liked it too, but he must stop with the “muslims worshipping in the way they see fit”.

  4. deanbrh says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Pray! Pray! Pray! We are sooooooo lucky to have this man put his life on the line for US!

  5. Steve in Titusville FL says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton issued the following statement in response to today’s announcement by the Trump White House about its decision to keep secret the names of White House visitors:

    “Judicial Watch is disappointed with the Trump White House decision to keep secret the names of White House visitors. Unfortunately, this move is perfectly in line with the policy of the Obama White House to prevent these visitors logs from being processed and released under the Freedom of Information Act. President Trump should simply allow the Secret Service to apply FOIA to its White House visitor logs. The Secret Service can protect the personal privacy of some visitors while upholding the rule of law. This new secrecy policy undermines the rule of law and suggests this White House doesn’t want to be accountable to the American people.”

