Pentagon Releases Video of MOAB Detonation in Afghanistan…

Posted on April 14, 2017 by

The Afghan Ministry of Defense said Friday that 36 ISIS fighters and no civilians were killed when the U.S. dropped a massive bomb on a militant tunnel complex the day before.

(Via AP) A strike by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 Islamic State group militants and left no civilian casualties, hitting a tunnel complex in the remote mountains of eastern Afghanistan, Afghan officials said Friday.

The massive bomb terrified villagers 20 miles away across the border in Pakistan with a blast they described as earsplitting.

Private Satellite Image – Source Withheld

American and Afghan forces have been battling the Taliban insurgency for more than 15 years. But the U.S. military brought out the biggest conventional bomb in its arsenal for the first time to hit the Islamic State group, which has a far smaller, but growing presence in Afghanistan — an apparent reflection of President Donald Trump’s vows for a more no-holds-barred campaign against the group.

The strike was carried out against an Islamic State group tunnel complex carved in the mountains that Afghan forces have tried repeatedly in past weeks to assault in fierce fighting in recent weeks in Nangarhar province, Afghan officials said. The Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement that several IS caves and ammunition caches were destroyed by the bomb.

“This is the right weapon for the right target,” said U.S. Gen. John W. Nicholson, NATO commander in Afghanistan, at a news conference. (read more)

Ground Video:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

.

General John Nicholson (Right) who authorized MOAB drop, with General Joe Votel, Commander of CENTCOM

This entry was posted in ISIS, Islam, Jihad, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

58 Responses to Pentagon Releases Video of MOAB Detonation in Afghanistan…

  1. WSB says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Bing. Bing. BOOM!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. Fe says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Good Lord that second video scared the daylights out of my ears!!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. MrE says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Mother-Of-All-Bombs. The name is quite apropos. Wow.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. mikebrezzze says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    I can think of a couple of private islands that could use one of those bad boys!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. David says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    The main advantage of using MOAB is psychological. It plants the fear of death in our enemies and makes them more likely to surrender when there is a large confrontation.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. H.R. says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    This is how you make a molehill out of a mountain!

    I was expecting a higher enemy death toll than 36, but then it looks like much of that real-estate is no longer useful, so ISIS will be more out in the open.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. DCayce (@DCayce1) says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    The ground view video is from a bunker buster bomb dropped a couple of years ago, I think in Yemen. The size of the explosion could be due to additional munitions stored in the bunker.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • BakoCarl says:
      April 14, 2017 at 4:47 pm

      I think you’re right. When you compare the B&W drone footage of the MOAB with the color “MOAB” drop, the color drop shows an enormous secondary explosion that dwarfs the initial bomb plume. This secondary explosion does not appear in the drone footage.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  8. Frede says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Dang, i bet isis had a lot of dropouts last night

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Joe Knuckles says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    That second video was posted yesterday and some said it was not the MOAB. Apparently” Sundance has determined that it was, in fact, the MOAB. If it wasn’t, I’d like to know what it was.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. severance23 says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    That second video isn’t the MOAB in Afghanistan – it was a Saudi strike on an ammunition dump in Yemen from a couple of years ago.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    That ground shot was just WOW with the sound included. POTUS said we were going to defeat ISIS and he’s keeping his promise. If we are going into these countries to defeat terrorists, then we need to finish the job and that’s what our president intends to do.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Joe Knuckles says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Kim Jung Mentally UN stable needs to take note that he will not only receive the Mother of all Bombs, he will get the whole damn family. Maybe even a few extended relatives as well.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. wizzum says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    I read on another site that the second video is not the MOAB but a Thermobaric bomb. The blast is different from the first video in that there is a primary and secondary explosion.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. BebeTarget says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Excellent. Can’t wait to see what will be accomplished when the RoEs are back to what they should be. MAGA!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Sedanka says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Has Cernovich claimed that this is fake yet?

    Like

    Reply
  16. Sunshine says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    GREAT JOB. The thunder and lightning were heard everywhere.

    US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, Qatar and Djibouti starting on Tuesday, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.

    It said Mattis would “reaffirm key US military alliances,” and “discuss cooperative effort to counter destabilizing activities and defeat extremist terror organizations” during the April 18-23 tour.

    https://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/gulf/2017/04/14/US-defense-chief-to-visit-Saudi-Arabia-Egypt-next-week.html

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. booger71 says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Shake and bake

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. yohio says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Wow the concussion and earth rattling was amazing and unsettling all at the same time

    Like

    Reply
  19. scott says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds. …

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. The Raven says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Holy MOAB, Batman!

    I saw a Daisy Cutter, go off, during Storm…and it’s not even close.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. wheatietoo says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Someone posted this yesterday…I think it is actual footage from one of our guys on the ground.

    –Warning– cusswords

    https://mobile.twitter.com/USSMAGA/status/852658758681378816/video/1

    Click the ‘enlarge’ button.
    At the 0:09 mark…you can see the percussion wave reaching the vehicle where the guy is filming from.

    Pretty amazing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Steve in Lewes says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. OS says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Yes – destroy ISIL. Also at home – but the liberal/socialist mindset have to be destroyed to do so. Here is why. “The real suicidal bomb”:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. maiingankwe says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    I wonder how the Afghan officials came up with the 36 number? I’m sure a good lot of them were incinerated or buried by the collapse of tunnels. Could it have been the number they were originally fighting against these past few weeks?

    Anyways, I’m just happy we destroyed the tunnels, and all of their hidden caches of armaments. Plus, from what I have read some of these tunnel systems can be pretty elaborate and extensive. Heck, they’ve been adding on since Russia.

    The other day I had posted the wrong name of the area that bin Ladin had been fleeing. I believe the correct name of the area was called Tora Bora.

    Good Friday good Treepers,
    Ma’iingankwe

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. bkrg2 says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    MOAB dropped on ISIS – best use of my tax dollars ever!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. jwingermany says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    If you pay very close attention in the first video at about 3 or 4 seconds…you can see the bomb drop and the shock-wave spread from the epicenter.

    I would not want to be in a cave with that shock-wave racing through it!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Sam says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Wow! I don’t care whether that bomb was a MOAB or a bunker buster. That was one h— of an explosion. Anyone near ground zero was vaporized. Pressure blast with the MOAB was probably larger, but dead is dead.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Bonitabaycane says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Bombing the Shiite out of ISIS. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Pam says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. rumpole2 says:
    April 14, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    MOAC – Mother of all Crooks
    #WanderingHillary

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s