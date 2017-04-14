Pentagon Releases Video of MOAB Detonation in Afghanistan…

The Afghan Ministry of Defense said Friday that 36 ISIS fighters and no civilians were killed when the U.S. dropped a massive bomb on a militant tunnel complex the day before.
(Via AP) A strike by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 Islamic State group militants and left no civilian casualties, hitting a tunnel complex in the remote mountains of eastern Afghanistan, Afghan officials said Friday.
The massive bomb terrified villagers 20 miles away across the border in Pakistan with a blast they described as earsplitting.
Private Satellite Image – Source Withheld
American and Afghan forces have been battling the Taliban insurgency for more than 15 years. But the U.S. military brought out the biggest conventional bomb in its arsenal for the first time to hit the Islamic State group, which has a far smaller, but growing presence in Afghanistan — an apparent reflection of President Donald Trump’s vows for a more no-holds-barred campaign against the group.
The strike was carried out against an Islamic State group tunnel complex carved in the mountains that Afghan forces have tried repeatedly in past weeks to assault in fierce fighting in recent weeks in Nangarhar province, Afghan officials said. The Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement that several IS caves and ammunition caches were destroyed by the bomb.
“This is the right weapon for the right target,” said U.S. Gen. John W. Nicholson, NATO commander in Afghanistan, at a news conference. (read more)
Ground Video:
General John Nicholson (Right) who authorized MOAB drop, with General Joe Votel, Commander of CENTCOM
Bing. Bing. BOOM!
Kablooey!!
Allah Whackbar!
Hehe
I'll see your hehe, EC and raise you a full guffaw. On the money, Wheatie.
Omg! too funny ! You treepers are a clever bunch. On an aside, don't those generals look like guys who mean business!!!
Yes. Yes they do.
Good Lord that second video scared the daylights out of my ears!!!
It made me clench . . . and not my fists 😀
Hello, Kim Jong Un! New pair of Depends!
He's probably too delusional to be scared. I am sure he thinks he has the same weapons in his own arsenal somewhere…….
Fe,
Sundance has replaced that second video now…with one that is actually from yesterday’s blast.
It’s awesome.
You can see the blast wave traveling along the desert, and see it reach the guy who was filming.
I counted 7 seconds from the blast to the shock wave hitting the soldier. How far away was he from the bomb?
Time the difference between the visual and the arrival of the shockwaves I came up with about six seconds. That mother has a YUGE blast radius!
Mother-Of-All-Bombs. The name is quite apropos. Wow.
I can think of a couple of private islands that could use one of those bad boys!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The main advantage of using MOAB is psychological. It plants the fear of death in our enemies and makes them more likely to surrender when there is a large confrontation.
LikeLiked by 10 people
This is how you make a molehill out of a mountain!
I was expecting a higher enemy death toll than 36, but then it looks like much of that real-estate is no longer useful, so ISIS will be more out in the open.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I wouldn’t believe 36 is any kind of reliable count. For one thing, there could be many buried in collapsed tunnels and others that were, shall we say, vaporized, so the real number is unknowable. Regardless, it accomplished several goals including wiping out a bunch of ISIS killers.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yeah, have to measure by attendance of the next chapter meeting 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 7 people
Now that was funny 😂
H.R. You've given us the best line of the day! Should be the headline of every single newspaper in this country! Thanks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you. Very kind of you to say so.
Good one, HR, and I think you’re right about enemy casualty count. It is stunning to me that the military can drop this monster with no civilian casualties. Well-done, well-done.
The ground view video is from a bunker buster bomb dropped a couple of years ago, I think in Yemen. The size of the explosion could be due to additional munitions stored in the bunker.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think you’re right. When you compare the B&W drone footage of the MOAB with the color “MOAB” drop, the color drop shows an enormous secondary explosion that dwarfs the initial bomb plume. This secondary explosion does not appear in the drone footage.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dang, i bet isis had a lot of dropouts last night
LikeLiked by 3 people
That second video was posted yesterday and some said it was not the MOAB. Apparently” Sundance has determined that it was, in fact, the MOAB. If it wasn’t, I’d like to know what it was.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The town is too close to the blast…in that second video.
So I don’t think it is from the MOAB strike in Afghanistan yesterday.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance has replaced it now…with one that actually is from yesterday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think it looks like the terrain is the same either. Much too flat from what I can tell.
LikeLike
That second video isn’t the MOAB in Afghanistan – it was a Saudi strike on an ammunition dump in Yemen from a couple of years ago.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I would believe this – there was an initial detonation then a gigantic secondary explosion, like an ammo dump going up…
LikeLiked by 3 people
That ground shot was just WOW with the sound included. POTUS said we were going to defeat ISIS and he’s keeping his promise. If we are going into these countries to defeat terrorists, then we need to finish the job and that’s what our president intends to do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kim Jung Mentally UN stable needs to take note that he will not only receive the Mother of all Bombs, he will get the whole damn family. Maybe even a few extended relatives as well.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh, my! you made me laugh out loud at this one. Very clever!!!
LikeLike
I read on another site that the second video is not the MOAB but a Thermobaric bomb. The blast is different from the first video in that there is a primary and secondary explosion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent. Can’t wait to see what will be accomplished when the RoEs are back to what they should be. MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Has Cernovich claimed that this is fake yet?
LikeLike
GREAT JOB. The thunder and lightning were heard everywhere.
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, Qatar and Djibouti starting on Tuesday, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.
It said Mattis would “reaffirm key US military alliances,” and “discuss cooperative effort to counter destabilizing activities and defeat extremist terror organizations” during the April 18-23 tour.
https://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/gulf/2017/04/14/US-defense-chief-to-visit-Saudi-Arabia-Egypt-next-week.html
I just bet he will…….humble pie, anyone???
Shake and bake
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow the concussion and earth rattling was amazing and unsettling all at the same time
"Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds. …
LikeLiked by 1 person
minus the radiation
Holy MOAB, Batman!
I saw a Daisy Cutter, go off, during Storm…and it’s not even close.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone posted this yesterday…I think it is actual footage from one of our guys on the ground.
–Warning– cusswords
https://mobile.twitter.com/USSMAGA/status/852658758681378816/video/1
Click the ‘enlarge’ button.
At the 0:09 mark…you can see the percussion wave reaching the vehicle where the guy is filming from.
Pretty amazing.
Oh good. I see that Sundance has posted this above.

Thanks, Sundance!
Thanks, Sundance!
Yes – destroy ISIL. Also at home – but the liberal/socialist mindset have to be destroyed to do so. Here is why. “The real suicidal bomb”:
I wonder how the Afghan officials came up with the 36 number? I’m sure a good lot of them were incinerated or buried by the collapse of tunnels. Could it have been the number they were originally fighting against these past few weeks?
Anyways, I’m just happy we destroyed the tunnels, and all of their hidden caches of armaments. Plus, from what I have read some of these tunnel systems can be pretty elaborate and extensive. Heck, they’ve been adding on since Russia.
The other day I had posted the wrong name of the area that bin Ladin had been fleeing. I believe the correct name of the area was called Tora Bora.
Good Friday good Treepers,
Ma’iingankwe
MOAB dropped on ISIS – best use of my tax dollars ever!
If you pay very close attention in the first video at about 3 or 4 seconds…you can see the bomb drop and the shock-wave spread from the epicenter.
I would not want to be in a cave with that shock-wave racing through it!
Wow! I don’t care whether that bomb was a MOAB or a bunker buster. That was one h— of an explosion. Anyone near ground zero was vaporized. Pressure blast with the MOAB was probably larger, but dead is dead.
Bombing the Shiite out of ISIS. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once again – extremely clever. You guys are the best at wordplay!
#WanderingHillary
#WanderingHillary
