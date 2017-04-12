Wednesday April 12th – Open Thread

Posted on April 12, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Wednesday April 12th – Open Thread

  1. WSB says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Guess what day it is….?!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Garrison Hall says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Like

    Reply
  4. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:45 am

    http://deadline.com/2017/04/bill-oreilly-announces-vacation-harassment-controversy-investigation-1202068021/

    Bill announced a “Guess Where Bill Is Going” online contest. Would it be a spoiler to say I saw his name on the Guest Arrival Bulletin Board down here? 👿

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. irvingtwosmokes says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Man, what a brilliant episode.of The Americans tonight…WOW

    Like

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:17 am

    Feel Good Story

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s