T-Rex Arrives In Italy for G-7 Advance Meeting of Foreign Ministers…

Serious business for T-Rex. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson allows his shoes to gather no dust. After meeting in DC with Egypt’s President Fattah al-Sisi then Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and a two day Florida summit with President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping where he diplomatically navigated through bombing the sh!t out of an airbase in Syria and explained the bosses approach to N-Korea, T-Rex deplanes in Pisa Italy…
(Reuters) Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major industrialized nations meet on Monday for an annual gathering, with Europe and Japan seeking clarity from the United States on an array of issues, especially Syria.
The two-day summit in Tuscany comes as the United States moves a Navy strike group near the Korean peninsular amid concerns over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, and as the West’s relations with Russia struggle to overcome years of mistrust.
But the civil war in Syria is likely to dominate talks, with Italy hoping for a final communique that will reinforce United Nations’ efforts to end six years of conflict.
The meeting will give Italy, Germany, France, Britain, Canada and Japan their first chance to grill the new U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on whether Washington is now committed to overthrowing Syrian President Bashar al Assad. (read more)
“Make me a sandwich. Oh, and which way to the showers?”…
.
Pisa….. Hmmm, tough local.. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that picture of T Rex is what the Italian minister saw during the handshake.
I’m having a laugh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was so happy to finally have some help, that handshake was quite the trembling one.
The handshake of submission and joy, very much like that of a hostage finally liberated.
LikeLike
It’s a Complicated Business folks.
Complicated Business.
LikeLiked by 9 people
T-Rex will be the absolute star of that meeting.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I agree. The thing is, Tillerson is kind of soothing to listen to, and very self-assured. He can’t be pushed around, but he doesn’t go snipping at every little thing, either. So he’s not really scary, but he is impressive. He has gravitas, yet he’s not a normal “modern” diplomat.
So yeah – he will be the star for sure!
LikeLiked by 8 people
He has the ability to give you ” the look”. The “did you hear what your mom just said or do i need to take care of this” look. And then the disarming charm. With the brains to back it up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yup. Pretty cool.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t even imagine T REX bringing James Taylor or a plastic red button from Staples along as a gag, can ya? We are now BIG LEAGUE!
LikeLiked by 5 people
There was an ad for a Muslim singles site at the top of this page. Are you kidding me?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ads are based on your browsing history. LOL 😀 Oh, and CTH has no control over the ads.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Now that’s funny, Joe K.
Not looking for a muzzle wife?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I generally get China quarry and stone crushing adverts. 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not sure I’ve ever seen one of those. LOL. I’m not asking. Nope. No way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clothes for me…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Before using ad-blocker, I used to get windmills and solar panels… I couldn’t get ad-blocker fast enough! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
My ad says “call 811 before you dig.” Or else.
LikeLike
She would need the full burqa to cover up the damage when my current wife got done with her. I don’t think I could ever convince her to go along with the whole multiple wives thing.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Lol !!! Thanks for the laugh Joe ! I don’t think it’s a bad idea that red blooded Christian men start marrying the Muslim women ! It would start an unraveling so fast it would make them scurry back to their caves !
LikeLike
Oh, I know CTH has nothing to do with the ads. I just thought it was extremely ironic on multiple levels.
How did they know I secretly wanted to have an affair with a Muslima?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ho ho ho! But, if it’s definitely not you, you might want to look into whoever else is using your computer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Doo, doo, doo (shark movie sound) ….. Look out Joe the Deep State can access computers. LOL
LikeLike
I needed this laugh….good one
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are hysterical–I needed that laugh badly today.
LikeLike
See foot, bang!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I noted w/ interest the Reuters article you excerpted went on to share some of the Euroweenies upset w/ Egypt’s El Sisi backing Kalifa Haftar over their GNC council choice. Granted it’s wiki, but it seems clear to me that Haftar is the good guy and the GNC backs Islamists! If this wiki is accurate, it really calls into question WTH the Euros are doing.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Khalifa_Haftar
LikeLike
Funny you should say that, I get womens lingerie ads but have never ever searched or shopped for them.
I also get stuff that I do search for but the womens underwear baffles me. Totally unrelated to the stuff I shop for.
LikeLike
I see ads for concealed carry, the King James Bible, and John Wayne movies.
LikeLike
World Class Businessman.
Exactly what we need to get the U.S. on track to prosperity once again!
LikeLiked by 2 people
America is fortunate to have a man like T-Rex to explain the current U.S. position on Syria and other issues.
Secretary Tillerson will be as clear as he was on the Sunday shows. I don’t think most of the world leaders will have to second guess the U.S. while President Trump is in office.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Europeans have a particular aversion to embarrassing themselves by comparison.
T-Rex may lead by example with openness and clarity that’s hard not to follow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll take candor and clarity any day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like that dino T-Rex!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, Secretary Tillerson, for representing us. You make us proud. May God’s favor be upon you.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I just Love T-Rex southern drawl …..
LikeLiked by 5 people
T. Rex has sacrificed what would have been a prosperous retirement to essentially volunteer (given what he used to earn) to Make America Great Again.
Is this a great country, or what?!?
LikeLike
“The meeting will give Italy, Germany, France, Britain, Canada and Japan their first chance to grill the new U.S. Secretary of State…”
The world is so desperate for leadership that even Reuters, probably inadvertently, acknowledges it. What a contrast. MAGA
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amazing that the Europeans are confused by D.C. There is absolutely no confusion in my book. TRex said on both Sunday shows that are #1 priority is to defeat ISIS. Our #2 priority is to stabilize portions of Syria near Raqqa to establish safe zones for local governance to return back. This will also allow Syrian refugees to start returning home and rebuilding their country. The most important point that flies in the face of McCain, Graham, Rubio and the rest of the neocons and Europeans is to allow the Syrian people to decide who should lead them. If that is to be Assad than that is that.
We will not do what the globalist want which is for us to force regime change and possibly WWIII. The Europeans want to destroy Russia with the pipeline Saudi Arabia and Quatar would like to have run through Syria so that the can take over Russia’s business of providing fuel to Europe.
If President el-Sissi wants General Khalifa Haftar to rule Libya, than I and hopefully President Trump would agree even though Europe doesn’t want him. From the article:
The Trump administration has not yet defined a clear policy and Rome fears Washington may fall into step with Egypt, which supports general Khalifa Haftar, who operates in eastern Libya.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I read some of the articles leading up to this G7 foreign ministers meeting and Sec Tillerson will now turn all that agenda speculation on its head. Big game changer. They will get down to serious geopolitical and security issues, not climate change and what colour the drapes should be.
LikeLiked by 10 people
But, but…what about climate change? Wont they be discussing the biggest threat to humanity? /sarc/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oops…dang… A2 beat me to it! 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
But we are NOT supposed to discuss Jared and Ivanka here.
/sarc.
LikeLike
I absolutely love the man. President Trump made a fantastic choice and he makes Kerry and Clinton look like the twerps they are.
LikeLiked by 7 people
What irritates me is that it’s likely that the Europeans have been prejudiced by CNN’s Deep State propaganda as I understand it is the go-to American news network.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The CNN-duped EU will make things that much more amusing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, CNN and others are very culpable of distortion when it comes to accurate reporting of the American polity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This man presents clear, confident info. I doubt the other countries’ foreign ministers will leave the meeting confused in what American views are on the issues that will be discussed. Or shaking their heads wishing our prior administration was still in the WH.
God speed, Secretary T-Rex.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was sure Secretary Tillerson was 7″ tall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Make that 7′
LikeLiked by 1 person
WordPress has been weaponised. 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL. Good one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m thinking with T-Rex in the lead, oil & gas drilling going full blast we’ll be exporting to Britain and parts of Europe. Works for me. Love having a PRO at work in the State Dept.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll bet that the de”press” pool is actually relieved they don’t have to follow this man around at his pace.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know it’s late…but T-Rex and his greeting party are doing left-handed hand shakes. Are they all Boy Scouts? Is the film reversed? Am I going nuts?
LikeLike
You have to look at it through a mirror and everything will be alright. 😀
LikeLike
Left-handed salutes too.
Heh.
Yeah…the film is reversed.
Seems to happen quite a bit with those videos from that ‘Satellite News’ channel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know we see things upside down too. It takes the mind to make it right.
LikeLike
Can’t wait to hear his remarks. And the fact that T-Rex is so smooth is an added bonus. ☺
LikeLiked by 2 people
Posted as a reply upthread but think it worthy of reposting as a stand alone comment: The Reuters article you [Sundance] excerpted went on to share some of the Euroweenies upset w/ Egypt’s El Sisi backing Kalifa Haftar over their GNC council choice. Granted it’s wiki, but it seems clear to me that Haftar is the good guy and the GNC backs Islamists! If this wiki is accurate, it really calls into question WTH the Euros are doing.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Khalifa_Haftar
LikeLike
The Euros are killing their countries so I guess they want to kill Libya also.
LikeLike
Seriously amazed at the work ethic of the Trump administration! Have you ever seen a group of people work so hard in government before? What a total contrast from the golfer-in-chief and his group of minions…
LikeLiked by 1 person