T-Rex Arrives In Italy for G-7 Advance Meeting of Foreign Ministers…

Serious business for T-Rex. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson allows his shoes to gather no dust. After meeting in DC with Egypt’s President Fattah al-Sisi then Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and a two day Florida summit with President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping where he diplomatically navigated through bombing the sh!t out of an airbase in Syria and explained the bosses approach to N-Korea, T-Rex deplanes in Pisa Italy…

(Reuters) Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major industrialized nations meet on Monday for an annual gathering, with Europe and Japan seeking clarity from the United States on an array of issues, especially Syria. The two-day summit in Tuscany comes as the United States moves a Navy strike group near the Korean peninsular amid concerns over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, and as the West’s relations with Russia struggle to overcome years of mistrust.

But the civil war in Syria is likely to dominate talks, with Italy hoping for a final communique that will reinforce United Nations’ efforts to end six years of conflict. The meeting will give Italy, Germany, France, Britain, Canada and Japan their first chance to grill the new U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on whether Washington is now committed to overthrowing Syrian President Bashar al Assad. (read more)

“Make me a sandwich. Oh, and which way to the showers?”…

.

“Killers folks. Killers… What can I say… Believe me!”

