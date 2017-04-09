T-Rex Arrives In Italy for G-7 Advance Meeting of Foreign Ministers…

Posted on April 9, 2017 by

Serious business for T-Rex. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson allows his shoes to gather no dust.  After meeting in DC with Egypt’s President Fattah al-Sisi then Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and a two day Florida summit with President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping where he diplomatically navigated through bombing the sh!t out of an airbase in Syria and explained the bosses approach to N-Korea, T-Rex deplanes in Pisa Italy

(Reuters) Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major industrialized nations meet on Monday for an annual gathering, with Europe and Japan seeking clarity from the United States on an array of issues, especially Syria.

The two-day summit in Tuscany comes as the United States moves a Navy strike group near the Korean peninsular amid concerns over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, and as the West’s relations with Russia struggle to overcome years of mistrust.

But the civil war in Syria is likely to dominate talks, with Italy hoping for a final communique that will reinforce United Nations’ efforts to end six years of conflict.

The meeting will give Italy, Germany, France, Britain, Canada and Japan their first chance to grill the new U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on whether Washington is now committed to overthrowing Syrian President Bashar al Assad.  (read more)

“Make me a sandwich. Oh, and which way to the showers?”…

.

“Killers folks. Killers… What can I say… Believe me!”

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

61 Responses to T-Rex Arrives In Italy for G-7 Advance Meeting of Foreign Ministers…

  1. coveyouthband says:
    April 9, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Pisa….. Hmmm, tough local.. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      April 9, 2017 at 11:09 pm

      I think that picture of T Rex is what the Italian minister saw during the handshake.
      I’m having a laugh.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Sunshine says:
        April 10, 2017 at 12:53 am

        He was so happy to finally have some help, that handshake was quite the trembling one.
        The handshake of submission and joy, very much like that of a hostage finally liberated.

        Like

        Reply
  2. Southern Son says:
    April 9, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    It’s a Complicated Business folks.
    Complicated Business.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. Anne says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    T-Rex will be the absolute star of that meeting.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. Joe Knuckles says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    There was an ad for a Muslim singles site at the top of this page. Are you kidding me?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    World Class Businessman.
    Exactly what we need to get the U.S. on track to prosperity once again!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. H.R. says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    America is fortunate to have a man like T-Rex to explain the current U.S. position on Syria and other issues.

    Secretary Tillerson will be as clear as he was on the Sunday shows. I don’t think most of the world leaders will have to second guess the U.S. while President Trump is in office.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. Landslide says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Thank you, Secretary Tillerson, for representing us. You make us proud. May God’s favor be upon you.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  8. gfgustav says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    “The meeting will give Italy, Germany, France, Britain, Canada and Japan their first chance to grill the new U.S. Secretary of State…”

    The world is so desperate for leadership that even Reuters, probably inadvertently, acknowledges it. What a contrast. MAGA

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. fleporeblog says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Amazing that the Europeans are confused by D.C. There is absolutely no confusion in my book. TRex said on both Sunday shows that are #1 priority is to defeat ISIS. Our #2 priority is to stabilize portions of Syria near Raqqa to establish safe zones for local governance to return back. This will also allow Syrian refugees to start returning home and rebuilding their country. The most important point that flies in the face of McCain, Graham, Rubio and the rest of the neocons and Europeans is to allow the Syrian people to decide who should lead them. If that is to be Assad than that is that.

    We will not do what the globalist want which is for us to force regime change and possibly WWIII. The Europeans want to destroy Russia with the pipeline Saudi Arabia and Quatar would like to have run through Syria so that the can take over Russia’s business of providing fuel to Europe.

    If President el-Sissi wants General Khalifa Haftar to rule Libya, than I and hopefully President Trump would agree even though Europe doesn’t want him. From the article:

    The Trump administration has not yet defined a clear policy and Rome fears Washington may fall into step with Egypt, which supports general Khalifa Haftar, who operates in eastern Libya.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. A2 says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    I read some of the articles leading up to this G7 foreign ministers meeting and Sec Tillerson will now turn all that agenda speculation on its head. Big game changer. They will get down to serious geopolitical and security issues, not climate change and what colour the drapes should be.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  11. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    But, but…what about climate change? Wont they be discussing the biggest threat to humanity? /sarc/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Joan says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    I absolutely love the man. President Trump made a fantastic choice and he makes Kerry and Clinton look like the twerps they are.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. deplorabledooku says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    What irritates me is that it’s likely that the Europeans have been prejudiced by CNN’s Deep State propaganda as I understand it is the go-to American news network.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. NewNonna!! says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    This man presents clear, confident info. I doubt the other countries’ foreign ministers will leave the meeting confused in what American views are on the issues that will be discussed. Or shaking their heads wishing our prior administration was still in the WH.

    God speed, Secretary T-Rex.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. tigsmom says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    I was sure Secretary Tillerson was 7″ tall.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. jojo says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    I’m thinking with T-Rex in the lead, oil & gas drilling going full blast we’ll be exporting to Britain and parts of Europe. Works for me. Love having a PRO at work in the State Dept.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Michaele Clarke says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:01 am

    I’ll bet that the de”press” pool is actually relieved they don’t have to follow this man around at his pace.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. The Boss says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:02 am

    I know it’s late…but T-Rex and his greeting party are doing left-handed hand shakes. Are they all Boy Scouts? Is the film reversed? Am I going nuts?

    Like

    Reply
  19. NJF says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Can’t wait to hear his remarks. And the fact that T-Rex is so smooth is an added bonus. ☺

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. SharonKinDC says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Posted as a reply upthread but think it worthy of reposting as a stand alone comment: The Reuters article you [Sundance] excerpted went on to share some of the Euroweenies upset w/ Egypt’s El Sisi backing Kalifa Haftar over their GNC council choice. Granted it’s wiki, but it seems clear to me that Haftar is the good guy and the GNC backs Islamists! If this wiki is accurate, it really calls into question WTH the Euros are doing.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Khalifa_Haftar

    Like

    Reply
  21. illinoiswarrior says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Seriously amazed at the work ethic of the Trump administration! Have you ever seen a group of people work so hard in government before? What a total contrast from the golfer-in-chief and his group of minions…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s