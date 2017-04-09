President Trump Calls Commanding Officers of Guided Missile Destroyers USS Porter and USS Ross…

The Commander-in-Chief personally calls both commanders of the two missile destroyers who carried out the mission in Syria to thank them for their exceptional performance on mission. How cool is that?
MEDITERRANEAN SEA (NNS) — April 9, 2017, the commanding officers of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ross (DDG 71) and USS Porter (DDG 78) received phone calls from President Donald J. Trump.
The president called to thank the commanding officers, Cmdr. Russell Caldwell and Cmdr. Andria Slough, and their crews for their professionalism and quick response to the tasking to conduct a cruise missile strike against Shayrat airfield in western Syria, April 7, 2017. This strike was in response to the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime.
USS Ross, commanded by Cmdr. Russell Caldwell, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, departed on its fifth forward-deployed patrol April 3, 2017, and is conducting routine patrols in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe.
Caldwell took command of Ross Nov. 12, 2015, and is scheduled to be relieved by the current executive officer, Cmdr. Brian Gallo, in a ceremony onboard the ship April 11 in port Larnaca, Cyprus.
USS Porter, commanded by Cmdr. Andria Slough, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, departed on its third forward-deployed patrol Nov. 30, 2016, and is conducting routine patrols in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe.
Slough took command of Porter Jan. 28, 2016. In February. Porter went to the Black Sea and participated in the Romanian led exercise Sea Shield. In March, Porter participated in the multilateral Allied Maritime Command anti-submarine, anti-surface warfare Exercise Dynamic Manta 2017. Also in March, Porter was awarded the 2016 Atlantic Fleet “Bloodhound” award, signifying the best ship in the fleet at anti-submarine warfare.
U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (link)
President Trump is awesome!
As a former Naval Officer, I have to tell you that is soooooo cool.
Well done Trump, you magnificent Bastard!
I just love our POTUS. 😀
I LOVE it!!! I’m sure the moral of the entire crew of both destroyers went through the roof (so to speak 😉) upon hearing of their Commander-in-Chief’s call to their Commander. Good for them!
Job well done!
God bless our active and retired military personnel, from Private to Commander-in-Chief!
Ooooops… it’s late. I meant *morale*
😜
A POTUS who actually loves and respects our armed forces and veterans. So refreshing.
President Trump is all about executional excellence. And he is also good at saying ‘thank you’.
He is the coolest, most personable president I think ever!
What an awesome thing to do, so proud of our President Trump!
So awesome to have a hands on President I also like the job Dan Scavino is doing I have never seen the inside of AF-1 like also that The White House puts up pictures of some of its rooms for people to look at, just saw tonight they have the red room up never seen that room either.
After Trump45’s twitter feed, Scavino’s twitter feed is my favorite 🙂
Trump beats the crap out of that miswired mental midget Obama.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hello, Mr. Devilbat!
Sundance, since we are talking about commanders, obama fired one after another and placed his people in many positions instead of warriors. So now our military is undersized, with okd equipment, and questionable leadership, except here, obviously. How do we root out the obama types and put warriors back in charge?http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2016/09/obama_purged_military_of_those_who_sought_victory.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s Fantastic President Trump !
but, No ONE NEEDS TO KNOW WHAT SHIPS WERE INVOLVED IN ANY PARTICULAR
OPERATION….AND CERTAINLY NO INDIVIDUAL MILITARY MEMBERS SHOULD BE NAMED EITHER !
The Press is putting an Un-necessary Target on these people’s Backs !
It’s no secret, a smart school kid could find that information in a couple hours.
Relax. There is nothing classified in naming the ships involved, and their commanders names are a matter of public record.
He has also out dubya’d Dubya within 100 days
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love it, and love the pride on the CMDRs faces.
Very Trumpian.
Forgive me in advance…
Cmdr. Andria Slough is a knockout!
I do love a woman in uniform!
Absolutely love Trump’s personalness with everyone.
He is the real deal!
Wait a minute. I saw her first! lololz
I suppose you can call me sexist, but I was stunned to see a beautiful woman commanding a ship like the USS Porter. Well done, Commander!
Flank speed
And finish with engines. Booyah!
One word: Leadership.
Regardless of whether you agree or disagree with the attack on the Syrian target (frankly, I disagree), the President’s execution has been flawless. The man is a natural leader. He inspires.
Thank God for President Trump.
Just imagine the boost in the crews’ morale!
Mr. President, you make me and my family so proud. We know a couple off young men in the navy and it’s great to hear the appreciation for our armed forces. Thank you.
Arleigh Burke destroyers are so awesome.
In addition to having all that fire power…they can turn on a dime.
This video is well worth your time, if you haven’t seen it:
At the risk of sounding like a “valley girl”, I can only say AWESOME!
Right?
And I am just so thrilled that our Military now have a Commander in Chief who loves them, bigtime!
