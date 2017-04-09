President Trump Calls Commanding Officers of Guided Missile Destroyers USS Porter and USS Ross…

Posted on April 9, 2017 by

The Commander-in-Chief personally calls both commanders of the two missile destroyers who carried out the mission in Syria to thank them for their exceptional performance on mission.  How cool is that?

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (NNS) — April 9, 2017, the commanding officers of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ross (DDG 71) and USS Porter (DDG 78) received phone calls from President Donald J. Trump.

The president called to thank the commanding officers, Cmdr. Russell Caldwell and Cmdr. Andria Slough, and their crews for their professionalism and quick response to the tasking to conduct a cruise missile strike against Shayrat airfield in western Syria, April 7, 2017. This strike was in response to the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime.

USS Ross, commanded by Cmdr. Russell Caldwell, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, departed on its fifth forward-deployed patrol April 3, 2017, and is conducting routine patrols in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe.

Caldwell took command of Ross Nov. 12, 2015, and is scheduled to be relieved by the current executive officer, Cmdr. Brian Gallo, in a ceremony onboard the ship April 11 in port Larnaca, Cyprus.

USS Porter, commanded by Cmdr. Andria Slough, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, departed on its third forward-deployed patrol Nov. 30, 2016, and is conducting routine patrols in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe.

Slough took command of Porter Jan. 28, 2016. In February. Porter went to the Black Sea and participated in the Romanian led exercise Sea Shield. In March, Porter participated in the multilateral Allied Maritime Command anti-submarine, anti-surface warfare Exercise Dynamic Manta 2017. Also in March, Porter was awarded the 2016 Atlantic Fleet “Bloodhound” award, signifying the best ship in the fleet at anti-submarine warfare.

U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.  (link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Heros, media bias, Military, President Trump, Syria. Bookmark the permalink.

31 Responses to President Trump Calls Commanding Officers of Guided Missile Destroyers USS Porter and USS Ross…

  1. Sandy says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    President Trump is awesome!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. SoCal Patriot says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    As a former Naval Officer, I have to tell you that is soooooo cool.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  3. scott says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    Well done Trump, you magnificent Bastard!

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  4. auscitizenmom says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    I just love our POTUS. 😀

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. NewNonna!! says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    I LOVE it!!! I’m sure the moral of the entire crew of both destroyers went through the roof (so to speak 😉) upon hearing of their Commander-in-Chief’s call to their Commander. Good for them!

    Job well done!

    God bless our active and retired military personnel, from Private to Commander-in-Chief!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  6. The Boss says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    President Trump is all about executional excellence. And he is also good at saying ‘thank you’.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  7. yohio says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    What an awesome thing to do, so proud of our President Trump!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  8. snaggletooths says:
    April 9, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    So awesome to have a hands on President I also like the job Dan Scavino is doing I have never seen the inside of AF-1 like also that The White House puts up pictures of some of its rooms for people to look at, just saw tonight they have the red room up never seen that room either.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. The Devilbat says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:00 am

    Trump beats the crap out of that miswired mental midget Obama.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Gil says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Sundance, since we are talking about commanders, obama fired one after another and placed his people in many positions instead of warriors. So now our military is undersized, with okd equipment, and questionable leadership, except here, obviously. How do we root out the obama types and put warriors back in charge?http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2016/09/obama_purged_military_of_those_who_sought_victory.html

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. snailmailtrucker says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:12 am

    That’s Fantastic President Trump !
    but, No ONE NEEDS TO KNOW WHAT SHIPS WERE INVOLVED IN ANY PARTICULAR
    OPERATION….AND CERTAINLY NO INDIVIDUAL MILITARY MEMBERS SHOULD BE NAMED EITHER !
    The Press is putting an Un-necessary Target on these people’s Backs !

    Like

    Reply
  12. wizzum says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:13 am

    He has also out dubya’d Dubya within 100 days

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. NJF says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Love it, and love the pride on the CMDRs faces.

    Very Trumpian.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. M33 says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Forgive me in advance…

    Cmdr. Andria Slough is a knockout!
    I do love a woman in uniform!

    Absolutely love Trump’s personalness with everyone.
    He is the real deal!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. A2 says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Flank speed

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. realgaryseven says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:27 am

    One word: Leadership.

    Regardless of whether you agree or disagree with the attack on the Syrian target (frankly, I disagree), the President’s execution has been flawless. The man is a natural leader. He inspires.

    Thank God for President Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Bree says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Mr. President, you make me and my family so proud. We know a couple off young men in the navy and it’s great to hear the appreciation for our armed forces. Thank you.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. wheatietoo says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Arleigh Burke destroyers are so awesome.

    In addition to having all that fire power…they can turn on a dime.

    This video is well worth your time, if you haven’t seen it:

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s