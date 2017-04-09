April 9th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #80

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Full Show
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Goodbye and good riddance!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Every time I see these articles it puts a huge smile on my face. The 31 from NYare mainly from Long Island. MS 13 has infiltrated sections of LI.
http://thesource.com/2017/03/03/13-members-of-ms-13-gang-indicted-for-7-deaths-on-long-island/
While the snow flakes and never Trump worry about Bannon, Kushner and Ivanka, ICE is disposing the garbage. In a few months, 10,000 additional ICE agents will be joining the fight. I will never get tired of this winning,
LikeLiked by 9 people
The new ICE agents (and immigration judges) will likely increase deportations by 500%.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Is that for real?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
A good start but we need to pick up the pace. There are 11 million+ illegals we need to get rid of.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And we’re bleeding out with CA. I hope we get some form of “triage” out here to stop the madness.
LikeLike
Self Deportations will soon increase geometrically.
Many factors will drive this, including
• ICE Agent availability as they wrap up deportations of imprisoned Illegals
• Deportations of Illegals who have been released from incarceration from serving sentences, from serious sentences served and from pending court cases
• E-Verify EVERYWHERE
• Disqualification of Illegals for Government Benefits
• Bans of Illegals who have not gotten in line for citizenship from ever re-entering America
• Apprehension-by-association of Illegals hanging out with Gangs, Drug Cartel Operatives, Criminals and Fugitives of every stripe [Illegal, Refugee and Non-Illegal] where they live, hide and congregate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
H. R. McMaster Manipulating Intelligence Reports to Trump, Wants 150,000 Ground Soldiers in Syria
Current National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond “H. R.” McMaster is manipulating intelligence reports given to President Donald Trump, Cernovich Media can now report.
This was just up on twitter. He did leak the Rice story but draw your own conclusions
.
View story at Medium.com
LikeLiked by 2 people
it’s amazing how much Cernovich gets wrong. almost as amazing as fact the few things he gets right –by luck or statistics, –is all his ‘fans’ seem to remember.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope you’re not eating your own words soon. Seriously, if we send 150k troops into Syria we are screwed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I sure hope Trump listens to people on the Internet. They are much more knowledgeable and better equipped to make decisions than he is. He’s turned into a complete emotion-driven toddler since winning the presidency and can’t make decisions for himself. /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
PS– I bet you thought Trump was going to make Mitt SoS
LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
best paragraph imho
McMaster’s friends in the media, as part of a broader strategy to increase McMaster’s power, have claimed Jared Kushner and Bannon had a major falling out. In fact Kushner and Bannon are united in their opposition to McMaster’s plan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure, and President Trump just traded in his 10-D Chess board for Checkers.
LikeLike
I’ve heard McMaster is a CFR swamp creature. I have a hard time believing Trump didn’t know that when he brought him on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very very concerning. Cernovich has been right on many things, esp with the Susan Rice story. Trump does have a good number of Generals as staff and also advisers. There is also news out that we are “spinning up”. Foreign policy could be Trump’s downfall. As a supporter, this would ruin all the good he has done. Will we get a wall? You could hear the argument now… we’ve spend too much on ME. I patiently wait, Trump can do his own internal gut analysis like he always does and comes to the right decision.
LikeLike
One thing that my spidey senses are telling me…. why are many so giddy at the prospects of war? Again? Hmmmm?
LikeLiked by 1 person
IKR?
LikeLike
Cernovich “broke” the Susan Rice story by snooping on the NYT and Bloomberg. Sorry. UT MSM has no friggin idea what is happening within the current wh or Intel community. The leaker and leaks have been stopped.
LikeLike
Cernovich has been right on 2 things — Trump winning and Rice.
Everything else he’s either been wrong on or not enough either way to tell.
Not a great track record.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
So, now that all of the “Muh Russia” hysteria and insanity has been nuked, where do the Dems go from here?
That was literally the only thing they had. Their rabid base is going to continue to demand that they act insanely and irrationally.
I really am interested to see what their next move is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect more people like the shooter-hopeful on the loose.
LikeLike
You just answered your own question: their rabid base is going to continue to demand that they act insanely and irrationally.
Therefore, the Muh Russia hysteria will continue. Judge Jeanine had a guest tonight (a former Obama staffer or something) who said that the best thing we could do now, after the missile strike (which he greatly approved of) is to create an independent commission to investigate Trump and Russia.
LikeLike
In my opinion it hasn’t been nuked, and they’ll continue on with it the same as they have been.
LikeLike
They will just start a new scheme.
LikeLike
It’s beginning look like Congress is entrapped and incapable of delivering anything that will turn our country around.
Congress is IRREVERSIBLY COMPROMISED:
• Corrupted with pay-to-play,
• Owned by those who have surveilled and made book on their corruption to extort and blackmail them with impunity,
• Lacking the knowhow needed to improve our economy and inspire American self-sufficiency,
• Incompetent at running campaigns without donor’s consultants and staffing,
• Consumed with preserving and expanding their perks at the expense working to advance the futures of their constituents,
• Dependent on donor-written legislation and
• Bereft of the integrity to produce focused single-issue legislation without buying each other off.
President Trump was right:
• America’s only salvation is a DEAL that FORCES them to pass TERM LIMITS and RESIGN in return for a Presidential PARDON for RACKETEERING.
• Let’s DO IT!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, let’s do this! I favor term limits. At the end of their term they return to the private sector without retirement. Lower their expense accounts. I mean really who needs a $44.00 breakfast? Put them on the same health insurance that we the people have. Congress is there to serve the people. They need to get it in gear and get a servant’s heart.
LikeLike
No pardon.
LikeLike
Paul Nehlen’s documentary!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll say it again, the Hijra is biological warfare. These parasitic organisms are sent here to multiply and eventually kill their hosts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the axioms of social psychology is called “The Definition Of The Situation”. Basically what this means is that what people define as real is real in it’s consequences. It’s worth keeping this in mind as we sift through the swirling, often competing, narratives addressing apparent (or imagined) policy shifts within the Trump White House. Something that we should all be concerned about are accounts (which may be true or untrue) which indicate 1. that Trump, having won the presidency by campaigning on the right is now going to move toward the center (i.e., the progressive left) “in order to govern”. 2. that Ivanka, her husband Jarrod, and their friend and Gary Cohn, Trump’s economic advisor, are Democrats and progressive liberals who 3. have an oil and water relationship with hard-right conservative Steve Bannon. Add into this toxic mix hapless Reince Prebius who Trump apparently blames with some justification for dropping the ball on the Obamacare replacement (er. modification) and you have an emerging narrative depicting the exact kind of turmoil that erupts when a major change in management direction is either taking place or about to take place. Even ever so agreeable Kellyann Conway is reported to be packing her bags.
Another important element of definition of the situation theory is intentionality. Before meaningful behavior can take place in the situation, the various actor/participants have to understand each others intentions. Without this commonality the situation cannot be defined and the it cannot be made to work. It looks to me like what we’re seeing reported is a “conversation of intentions” that is taking place within the Trump White House over just how the operational situation will be defined.
If this is actually taking place, then it means that President Trump has decided he needs to make some changes. It’s entirely possible that the president has decided that “governing” demands that he make common cause with moderate Republicans and search for Democrats who are willing to work within his new direction. Doing this means that he must, of necessity, abandon the insurgency that elected him in the first place and move closer to the very GOPe he campaigned against. The lynch-pins in this narrative is Steve Bannon and, latterly, Kellyanne Conway.
If Bannon and, perhaps Conway, leave it will mean that Trump has abandoned his base. If that happens, look for environmentalism, gun-control and other liberal/progressive threats to liberty and freedom to reappear on the political landscape. Or, as is often as often happens in conversations of intentions—perhaps not. Trump could very well recognize where his commitments lie, corral the collective efforts of his liberal Democrat staff, focus them on the work at hand, and continue his promised agenda come hell or high water. We have entered a very unstable time. We’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out. Personally, I don’t like the way this feels.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your a good fiction writer. But you’ve got a lot of “facts not in evidence” in your story there.
Trump has been a CEOS for 40+ years. He’s not being led around by Kushner or Ivanka.
You seem to think after winning the election Trump became a toddler who needs to be told what do. You’re dead wrong.
LikeLike
MAGA
LikeLike
LikeLike
Winning!
~MAGA!
LikeLike