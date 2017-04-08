Saturday April 8th – Open Thread

Posted on April 8, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

18 Responses to Saturday April 8th – Open Thread

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    April 8, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Happy Caterday Treepers!

    Like

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    April 8, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Just 4 weeks from today…woohoo!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Lucille says:
    April 8, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Administrators….I don’t know if this has happened to anyone else…but….

    For the last five days whenever the small pop-up titled “Follow” (which I assume is a notification from Word to click on it if one wishes to “follow” CTH) comes on the screen at the lower right hand side, it sends this website totally spinning, bouncing, and rolling to the point it is unreadable. This happens constantly when I access CTH from Chrome and only occasionally from Safari. Posting is very difficult as I start to input and then the screen flips away, sometimes to an entirely different page.

    Uber frustrating. Perhaps it’s my programming. Perhaps it’s a computer virus. Perhaps…what?

    What to do?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    April 8, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Going into Holy week, Happy Caturday!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. uc i says:
    April 8, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Beyond the Words

    Beyond the words, there are stories.

    Let’s listen for those stories.

    We spell differently, use different punctuation, and speak with an assortment of dialects, accents, and languages.

    There is meaning beyond our words.

    Let’s listen, please.

    For example, when we listen to the suffering behind the words, we can refrain from judging impatience.

    When we can visualize the broken dreams behind the hope that someone is on our side, we can offer helping hands instead of insinuations that someone is just not good enough.

    Paper degrees or real life wisdom – fanciful words or straight from the heart…

    May we remember that, in spite of our differences, we are Teammates for Liberty who are measurably stronger when we celebrate our common needs and pursue our shared goals.

    For decades, we have been abused in many ways, while, at the same time, we have been forced to bail out our abusers – you know, the too-big-to-fail crowd of crooks who gamble with our hard-earned money and fail, expecting us to cover their losses.

    They owe us restitution.

    We owe them nothing –
    except justice.

    May we remember to offer kindness and encouragement to our teammates.

    They are already battle-tough, having fought against the crooked crusts in ways many of us have not experienced.

    We will stand by them.
    They will stand by us…
    Side-by-side in our march toward Liberty.

    Beyond the words are
    hearts of gold and
    endless courage.

    Together…

    cApril 7, 2017, 7:30pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Lucille says:
    April 8, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Santa Barbara – the California city where my parents were married at the county courthouse…


    U. S. National Historic Landmark, the Santa Barbara County Courthouse which was completed in 1929, main entrance.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s