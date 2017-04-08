Saturday April 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday!
Happy Caterday Treepers!
Just 4 weeks from today…woohoo!
Administrators….I don’t know if this has happened to anyone else…but….
For the last five days whenever the small pop-up titled “Follow” (which I assume is a notification from Word to click on it if one wishes to “follow” CTH) comes on the screen at the lower right hand side, it sends this website totally spinning, bouncing, and rolling to the point it is unreadable. This happens constantly when I access CTH from Chrome and only occasionally from Safari. Posting is very difficult as I start to input and then the screen flips away, sometimes to an entirely different page.
Uber frustrating. Perhaps it’s my programming. Perhaps it’s a computer virus. Perhaps…what?
What to do?
Most likely its a wordpress thingy and you will find it a bit impossible to bypass.
You on a touchscreen device?
No, I have a desk computer. I just cleared my cache and history on Safari and it seems OK. For a few minutes before I cleared everything, the Safari notice would come on saying that I could not access this website. So bizarre.
Chrome was totally unusable for CTH before I switched to Safari a few minutes ago. I just cleared everything at Chrome and will try it again shortly.
Well here is a good read although I don’t know if its outdated. This website seems to translate alot of tech info into plain everyday language. And it has a good search function 🙂
https://www.howtogeek.com/180175/warning-your-browser-extensions-are-spying-on-you/
This has been happening to me too. The first thing I do is to clear the browsing history, then return to the site and then can read through without the bouncing, before going to any other web page.
Check this search link I pulled up and see if there is a setting that will help
https://www.howtogeek.com/search/?q=touchscreen+sensitivity
Going into Holy week, Happy Caturday!
Now I just might be able to tolerate a few of those as long as they stay that small 😛
Beyond the Words
Beyond the words, there are stories.
Let’s listen for those stories.
We spell differently, use different punctuation, and speak with an assortment of dialects, accents, and languages.
There is meaning beyond our words.
Let’s listen, please.
For example, when we listen to the suffering behind the words, we can refrain from judging impatience.
When we can visualize the broken dreams behind the hope that someone is on our side, we can offer helping hands instead of insinuations that someone is just not good enough.
Paper degrees or real life wisdom – fanciful words or straight from the heart…
May we remember that, in spite of our differences, we are Teammates for Liberty who are measurably stronger when we celebrate our common needs and pursue our shared goals.
For decades, we have been abused in many ways, while, at the same time, we have been forced to bail out our abusers – you know, the too-big-to-fail crowd of crooks who gamble with our hard-earned money and fail, expecting us to cover their losses.
They owe us restitution.
We owe them nothing –
except justice.
May we remember to offer kindness and encouragement to our teammates.
They are already battle-tough, having fought against the crooked crusts in ways many of us have not experienced.
We will stand by them.
They will stand by us…
Side-by-side in our march toward Liberty.
Beyond the words are
hearts of gold and
endless courage.
Together…
cApril 7, 2017, 7:30pm
Santa Barbara – the California city where my parents were married at the county courthouse…
U. S. National Historic Landmark, the Santa Barbara County Courthouse which was completed in 1929, main entrance.
