April 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #76

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
What’s she in charge of again?
Why does she have 8 people as aides? I can understand 2 maybe 3, but 8?
Depends on what they’re doing. But I still don’t know what it is she’s in charge of. Anyone know?
She has a chief of staff,communications director,her policy director
https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/karen-pence
Thankyou, snaggletooth. She’s doing Art Therapy, which I knew but thought perhaps it was wrapped up in a larger “something”.
It must be very rewarding and they’re covering a lot of different institutions and groups of people:
….”Karen Pence works to bring attention to issues facing children and families by shining the spotlight on the mental health profession of art therapy.
Art therapy is facilitated by art therapists who use art media as a method of treatment for people experiencing developmental, medical, educational, and social or psychological impairment.
Those who benefit from art therapy include individuals who have survived trauma resulting from combat, abuse, and natural disaster; people with adverse physical health conditions such as cancer, traumatic brain injury, and other health disability; and individuals with autism, dementia,…..”
Who’s the lady auditioning for “Basic Instinct”?
Sharon Stone she ain’t.
Jill biden had 8 in her staff also
Yes, and we know how they like to have a full court and spend our money. But is it necessary? I think just because things have been done one way doesnt mean they NEED to continue. I bet should could get dozens of volunteers at the drop of a hat to do things, even interns.
This is pretty funny. Looks like Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Lefty Labour Party, is pulling a Ms. Hillary and blaming everyone but himself for Labour falling in the polls over in the UK:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4379968/Corbyn-moans-media-obsession-leadership.html#reader-comments
Angela Merkel said that the ‘refugees’ which she invited to Europe without any national or international mandate were sent to Germany by God.
Again – she blamed God for it.
Is she saying God hates Germany?
Not if she worships the same God as Obama. The supposed leader of the free world (I mean Merkel) also said ‘we truly have no perpetual right to liberty and rule of law.’
Or there is a general problem with sanity in Europe.
Complicated life in Europe. You have to light your landmarks in different colors every day in order to satisfy the virtue-signallers. No wonder that they get tired of it.
“I get the nasty feeling that the bomb victims of Russia are being treated as if they are second class. That would be morally reprehensible and politically amateurish,” said Frauke Petry, head of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD).
Berlin taking it out on the Russian people cuz their leader is anti-Globalism.
What sickos.
Can we, for once and for all, put to rest the idea people who attend Ivy League Schools are the “cream of the crop”?
This, from the Kennedy School, F#F#S#:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4380842/Harvard-University-start-anti-Trump-Resistance-School.html
Reminds me on the Apprentice season where Trump divided the candidates in street smarts and book smarts (with college degree), the street smarts did usually win.
Interesting, what a great idea for a show. Leave it to Trump to come up with that idea!
They should do a re-run of that one.
Let’s be more specific here because Trump graduated from Penn and Ben Carson graduated from Yale. We are tired of politicians who went to Ivy League schools majored in political science or economics and then went on to Ivy League law schools, or got a PhD in economics from the Ivies, but never held a real job or did honest work.
President Trump needs to meet President Putin ASAP.
The deep state is trying to start a major war.
PDJT has been getting very very close to the nerve center. This Syrian thing is certainly a shock and has caused some waves. Concerning about North Korea. Will like to see very closely what transpires after Xi is here in re to getting them under control.
At least they talked yesterday…Pres Trump called Putin to express condolences over the bombing.
Let’s hope it was a secure line and they talked for a while.
I can hardly wait til Trump or one of his awesome negotiators starts with the drug companies. The pricing will see a steep drop to be sure.
But first…I/we want this money back from the thieves.
Contractors havebeen overpricing everything ad nauseum for so long they cant even fathom being honest. Cash price for a medicine for my dog is $140. Using good rx gets it down to $43. An amazing difference. Drug companies need to stop shutting down production of “poor profit margin” drugs that keep people healthier. If there one business that i have trouble seeing publicly traded, its the healthcare industry.
When 1+1=20:
Racketeering is when when an organized group uses legitimate organizations to conduct illegal activities.
The specific goal of RICO is to punish the use of an enterprise to engage in certain criminal activities. A person who uses an enterprise to engage in a pattern of racketeering may be convicted under the RICO criminal statute (18 U.S.C.A. § 1963). An enterprise is defined as “any individual, partnership, corporation, association, or other legal entity, and any union or group of individuals associated in fact although not a legal entity.” A pattern is defined as “at least two acts of racketeering activity, one of which occurred after the effective date of [RICO’s passage] and the last of which occurred within 10 years … after commission of a prior act of racketeering activity.”
Under the RICO Act, prosecutors must prove: the defendant owns and/or manages an organization; and the organization regularly performs one or more specific illegal activity.
If convicted, a defendant is fined and sentenced to not more than 20 years in prison for each RICO violation.
——————
18 U.S.C. § 595 – U.S. Code – Unannotated Title 18. Crimes and Criminal Procedure § 595. Interference by administrative employees of Federal, State, or Territorial Governments:
Whoever, being a person employed in any administrative position by the United States, or by any department or agency thereof, or […] uses his official authority for the purpose of interfering with, or affecting, the nomination or the election of any candidate for the office of President, Vice President, or […] shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.
Just as Kim of North Korea and the Ayatollahs of Iran keep going, in one way or another, “Death to America!”, John McCain keeps going, in one way or another, “Death to Russia”
He is America’s own version of Kim and the Ayatollahs.
All are quite mad.
Surveillance State:
Citizen blogger unmasked & arrested.
