April 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #76

April 5, 2017

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

41 Responses to April 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #76

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2017 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2017 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2017 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2017 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2017 at 12:23 am

  7. sunnydaze says:
    April 5, 2017 at 12:23 am

    This is pretty funny. Looks like Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Lefty Labour Party, is pulling a Ms. Hillary and blaming everyone but himself for Labour falling in the polls over in the UK:

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4379968/Corbyn-moans-media-obsession-leadership.html#reader-comments

  9. Sa_Bi says:
    April 5, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Complicated life in Europe. You have to light your landmarks in different colors every day in order to satisfy the virtue-signallers. No wonder that they get tired of it.

    “I get the nasty feeling that the bomb victims of Russia are being treated as if they are second class. That would be morally reprehensible and politically amateurish,” said Frauke Petry, head of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD).

  10. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2017 at 12:27 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2017 at 12:28 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2017 at 12:28 am

  13. Joe Knuckles says:
    April 5, 2017 at 12:33 am

    I think it was brilliant to go after Susan Rice first. She was certain to come out with a bunch of demonstrably obvious lies, which is a very good starting point for us. I can’t wait to hear the sizzling of her flesh when she places her hand on the Bible to take the oath before she testifies.

  15. sunnydaze says:
    April 5, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Can we, for once and for all, put to rest the idea people who attend Ivy League Schools are the “cream of the crop”?

    This, from the Kennedy School, F#F#S#:

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4380842/Harvard-University-start-anti-Trump-Resistance-School.html

    • Sa_Bi says:
      April 5, 2017 at 12:44 am

      Reminds me on the Apprentice season where Trump divided the candidates in street smarts and book smarts (with college degree), the street smarts did usually win.

    • Ghostrider says:
      April 5, 2017 at 1:01 am

      Let’s be more specific here because Trump graduated from Penn and Ben Carson graduated from Yale. We are tired of politicians who went to Ivy League schools majored in political science or economics and then went on to Ivy League law schools, or got a PhD in economics from the Ivies, but never held a real job or did honest work.

  16. Willy says:
    April 5, 2017 at 12:45 am

    President Trump needs to meet President Putin ASAP.
    The deep state is trying to start a major war.

    • Gil says:
      April 5, 2017 at 12:50 am

      PDJT has been getting very very close to the nerve center. This Syrian thing is certainly a shock and has caused some waves. Concerning about North Korea. Will like to see very closely what transpires after Xi is here in re to getting them under control.

    • wheatietoo says:
      April 5, 2017 at 1:02 am

      At least they talked yesterday…Pres Trump called Putin to express condolences over the bombing.

      Let’s hope it was a secure line and they talked for a while.

  17. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2017 at 12:53 am

    I can hardly wait til Trump or one of his awesome negotiators starts with the drug companies. The pricing will see a steep drop to be sure.
    But first…I/we want this money back from the thieves.

    • Gil says:
      April 5, 2017 at 1:02 am

      Contractors havebeen overpricing everything ad nauseum for so long they cant even fathom being honest. Cash price for a medicine for my dog is $140. Using good rx gets it down to $43. An amazing difference. Drug companies need to stop shutting down production of “poor profit margin” drugs that keep people healthier. If there one business that i have trouble seeing publicly traded, its the healthcare industry.

  18. JMScott says:
    April 5, 2017 at 1:01 am

    When 1+1=20:

    Racketeering is when when an organized group uses legitimate organizations to conduct illegal activities.

    The specific goal of RICO is to punish the use of an enterprise to engage in certain criminal activities. A person who uses an enterprise to engage in a pattern of racketeering may be convicted under the RICO criminal statute (18 U.S.C.A. § 1963). An enterprise is defined as “any individual, partnership, corporation, association, or other legal entity, and any union or group of individuals associated in fact although not a legal entity.” A pattern is defined as “at least two acts of racketeering activity, one of which occurred after the effective date of [RICO’s passage] and the last of which occurred within 10 years … after commission of a prior act of racketeering activity.”

    Under the RICO Act, prosecutors must prove: the defendant owns and/or manages an organization; and the organization regularly performs one or more specific illegal activity.

    If convicted, a defendant is fined and sentenced to not more than 20 years in prison for each RICO violation.

    ——————
    18 U.S.C. § 595 – U.S. Code – Unannotated Title 18. Crimes and Criminal Procedure § 595. Interference by administrative employees of Federal, State, or Territorial Governments:

    Whoever, being a person employed in any administrative position by the United States, or by any department or agency thereof, or […] uses his official authority for the purpose of interfering with, or affecting, the nomination or the election of any candidate for the office of President, Vice President, or […] shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.

  20. CheshireCat says:
    April 5, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Just as Kim of North Korea and the Ayatollahs of Iran keep going, in one way or another, “Death to America!”, John McCain keeps going, in one way or another, “Death to Russia”

    He is America’s own version of Kim and the Ayatollahs.

    All are quite mad.

  21. andi lee says:
    April 5, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Surveillance State:

    Citizen blogger unmasked & arrested.

