Sean Spicer White House Press Conference – April 3rd (Approx 2:30pm ET)

Press going out of its way today to emphasize use of the word “INCIDENTAL” collection of data on American citizens.
blah blah Jared Kushner blah blah INCIDENTAL blah blah we must remind you of the INCIDENTAL gathering blah blah shhh susan shhh shhh rice shhh shh INCIDENTAL blah Gorsuch blah unprecedented use of nuclear blah option blah but data collection was INCIDENTAL blah blah
I have a feeling we’re about to see something shows this data was not collected INCIDENTAL either. Watch.
We can do the innuendo
We can dance and sing
When its said and done
We haven’t told you a thing
We all know that crap is king
Give us dirty laundry
the unmasking and leaking was deliberate telling me that the surveillance was, too
It was an accident.
Accidentally on purpose.
For those who do not like to or often do not have the time to watch a full video of the Spicer press briefing, the full text of them are usually posted in the whitehouse site news blog
go to the WH news blog to get the news listing and look for the recent press show.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/blog
One advantage of using a text listing is you can do quick text searches (CTRL-F) to find things.
this is Friday listing example.
Daily Press Briefing by Press Secretary Sean Spicer — #33
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/03/31/daily-press-briefing-press-secretary-sean-spicer-33
Reading the Spicer text, you can search in browser window (ctrl-F) and do word searches like for Russia and found 24 of them in Friday text and quickly scroll through them.
Today when posted I will again quickly scan and then text search. I prefer to not watch idiots on parade. But for some it is the best soap opera TV available and like it.
Seeker of Truth,
You are simply awesome! Thank you!
When I had a computer ctrl F was one of my favorite short cuts, especially writing papers in college. So happy it is still being used.
Have a brilliant day!
Ma’iingankwe
Thanks for the link/tip, Seeker. I hate watching the videos too.
If there is a pattern of Obama admin. members asking for all of the foreign “incidental” surveillance… um… just the calls with Trump associates.. that’s NOT incidental.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Incidental Felony Crimes.
Thank you, Director Zinke for restoring honor & integrity among our nation, and restoring respect of Americans everywhere, including our sacred battlefields. ❤
Spicer didn’t say much about Rice and illegal surveillance because the DOJ is preparing indictments and criminal legal proceedings will follow.
He would have been advised by the attorneys to keep his mouth shut (everyone in WH would have been advised the same) so as not to prejudice forthcoming legal proceedings.
This is normal practice in these situations. I say this as an attorney.
Please pass this along to HoHum.
They were here earlier.
The first one arrested will bring a flood of them seeking plea bargains.
The last question as Spicer was walking out was epic.. one of the presstitutes shouts “don’t ya like us no more?” LOL!
Not a word from presstitutes on al-Sisi’s visit to the WH. All they got is Russia and Jared Kushner on the brain.
a palpable sense of panic is settling in on the left. People with Russian ties investigating to see if Trump has Russian ties. (maybe neck ties!)
Comments I heard on radio this morning from a demo said something to the effect if you were talking to Russians about things other than the grandkids then you could be under surveillance and doing something wrong. That means they’ve got a tape of someone…. say Jared discussing a real estate venture with a Russian businessman….. AHA! SCANDAL! COLLUSION! If they’re putting out ridiculous scenarios like this, their goose is cooked.
Shephard Smith sounded pathetic today trying to spin everything…. really sounded unhinged.
Shep’s show is rated 10 out of 10 pink pu$$y hats 🎩
I hope a bunch of Them get Neckties.
The one size fits all kind.
It could happen.
Shep’s Panties are always in a wad.
Can you imagine Sessions hands out indictments for the surveillance and the Media still does not cover it..
Feeding the Hyenas.
