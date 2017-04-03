Sean Spicer White House Press Conference – April 3rd (Approx 2:30pm ET)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer conducts a White House Press Conference from the Brady Room Monday March 3rd:

UPDATE: Video Added:

White House Live Stream LinkAlternate Live Stream (<-current live hot mic)

119 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Conference – April 3rd (Approx 2:30pm ET)

  1. albrevin says:
    April 3, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Press going out of its way today to emphasize use of the word “INCIDENTAL” collection of data on American citizens.

    blah blah Jared Kushner blah blah INCIDENTAL blah blah we must remind you of the INCIDENTAL gathering blah blah shhh susan shhh shhh rice shhh shh INCIDENTAL blah Gorsuch blah unprecedented use of nuclear blah option blah but data collection was INCIDENTAL blah blah

    I have a feeling we’re about to see something shows this data was not collected INCIDENTAL either. Watch.

    We can do the innuendo
    We can dance and sing
    When its said and done
    We haven’t told you a thing
    We all know that crap is king
    Give us dirty laundry

  2. SeekerOfTruth says:
    April 3, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    For those who do not like to or often do not have the time to watch a full video of the Spicer press briefing, the full text of them are usually posted in the whitehouse site news blog

    go to the WH news blog to get the news listing and look for the recent press show.
    https://www.whitehouse.gov/blog

    One advantage of using a text listing is you can do quick text searches (CTRL-F) to find things.

    this is Friday listing example.
    Daily Press Briefing by Press Secretary Sean Spicer — #33
    https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/03/31/daily-press-briefing-press-secretary-sean-spicer-33

    Reading the Spicer text, you can search in browser window (ctrl-F) and do word searches like for Russia and found 24 of them in Friday text and quickly scroll through them.

    Today when posted I will again quickly scan and then text search. I prefer to not watch idiots on parade. But for some it is the best soap opera TV available and like it.

  3. Jim Smith says:
    April 3, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    If there is a pattern of Obama admin. members asking for all of the foreign “incidental” surveillance… um… just the calls with Trump associates.. that’s NOT incidental.

  4. andi lee says:
    April 3, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Thank you, Director Zinke for restoring honor & integrity among our nation, and restoring respect of Americans everywhere, including our sacred battlefields. ❤

  5. George Wallace says:
    April 3, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Spicer didn’t say much about Rice and illegal surveillance because the DOJ is preparing indictments and criminal legal proceedings will follow.

    He would have been advised by the attorneys to keep his mouth shut (everyone in WH would have been advised the same) so as not to prejudice forthcoming legal proceedings.

    This is normal practice in these situations. I say this as an attorney.

  6. Jim Smith says:
    April 3, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    The last question as Spicer was walking out was epic.. one of the presstitutes shouts “don’t ya like us no more?” LOL!

  7. Marc says:
    April 3, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Not a word from presstitutes on al-Sisi’s visit to the WH. All they got is Russia and Jared Kushner on the brain.

  8. albrevin says:
    April 3, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    a palpable sense of panic is settling in on the left. People with Russian ties investigating to see if Trump has Russian ties. (maybe neck ties!)

    Comments I heard on radio this morning from a demo said something to the effect if you were talking to Russians about things other than the grandkids then you could be under surveillance and doing something wrong. That means they’ve got a tape of someone…. say Jared discussing a real estate venture with a Russian businessman….. AHA! SCANDAL! COLLUSION! If they’re putting out ridiculous scenarios like this, their goose is cooked.

    Shephard Smith sounded pathetic today trying to spin everything…. really sounded unhinged.

  9. Gadge says:
    April 3, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Can you imagine Sessions hands out indictments for the surveillance and the Media still does not cover it..

  10. Howie says:
    April 3, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Feeding the Hyenas.

