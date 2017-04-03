Monday April 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Interesting read and analysis of the rogue’s gallery of black hats:
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/04/russia_no_the_pony_in_the_manure_is_the_corruption_of_our_intelligence_officials.html
ZM, gave callout to you when mike breeze said party at his place when Trump45 declared Muz Brothrhood terrorist org. R-C claimed extra bacon bits for his salad at the party….I figured you’d be all over it😉😂😂
LOL! I am not online as much so sometimes miss all the fun!
“his grandson didn’t have a chance”
A chance for what? To stab and beat the residents with the knife and brass knuckles in invaders had brought?
Dead Robbery Suspect’s Grandfather Says ‘Unfair’ to Shoot Grandson with AR-15
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/04/02/deceased-oklahoma-robbery-suspects-grandfather-says-unfair-to-shoot-grandson-with-ar-15/
… THE invaders had brought
Pity “gramps” hadn’t spent the same effort to inculcate his grandson with respect for others, or at least explained “castle doctrine” to him. By executing a forcible entry into an occupied residence he was “bought and paid for”, regardless of how he was “armed” ! The threatened resident/occupant has no “duty” to evaluate the degree of threat, or retreat !
I know that when someone breaks into my home I always asked “are you strapped?” before I decide to blow him away or invite him for a snack before the pillaging begins.
Infiltration of border patrol by cartel bad guys and other assorted ne’er do wells. Has required polygraph tests for vetting.
Sharyl Attkisson: Can CBP Properly Vet 15K New Agents?
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/04/02/sharyl-attkisson-can-cbp-properly-vet-15k-new-agents/
Nimrodman, we have a rich history of “characters” here in Texas, can’t speak for the other border States though. I’d suggest banning Brennon’s background check agency, for starters. Find a new agency to do those checks. T.R. should consider expanding!
I’m having my ninth child tomorrow. It is a scheduled c-section. We will now be the proud parents of 5 boys and 4 girls. I humbly any of you wonderful Treepers who feel so inclined to please pray for myself and my little one. God bless all of you as well!
May the Lord ensure you a successful delivery, Deb.
Oh my goodness! 9!
God bless you, Deb! Wonderful news. All shall be well with you and baby 9. Tears of Joy! Thank you, Jesus!
Behold, children are a heritage and gift from the LORD,
The fruit of the womb a reward.
– Psalm 127:3 (Amplified Bible)
Our Father, May Your hands guide the hands of the surgeon on Monday and bring Deb and her baby great comfort and joy always. Thank You, Lord.
God Bless all 11 of you over and over and over again. And God give all of you the strength to get through life together, without fail.
9 children! Wow! My Mom came from a family of 11 and my Dad from a family of 14.
I came from a family of 7.
As I age, I enjoy my privacy more than ever.
Absolutely. God bless you all.
Well, I feel inclined to do exactly that…..Best of luck, Deb!
Many blessings on you and your family, Deb!
What wonderful news, Deb. I just said a prayer for a safe delivery for both you and your bundle of joy. What a fine family you have.
Congratulations, and prayers for you and the little one. God bless you and your growing family.
@ Deb, Congratulations, and prayers for you and the little one. God bless you and your growing family.
oops, sorry for the double post…but don’t regret doubling the congratulations and prayers. 🙂
I hope you realize you could have your family declared a country and apply for foreign aid and most favored nations status. Congratulations and God’s peace be upon you and your family.
Great news. You are truly blessed. 5 or 6 more and you might get a TV show. Best to you and your family.
Wishing you and your family only the best! Congratulations!
A road in Vermont…how lovely!
I do not get the colors of autumn where I live. My favorite season. Thank you so much for posting, Lucille.
Oh, you’re welcome, Andi Lee. In June of 1965 I traveled to Vermont, thus missing the autumn colors. Here’s an aerial view with more lovely color:
I don’t get the colors of autumn here either and autumn is also my favorite season. When fall comes around I miss my old home with the brightly colored leaves. I sometimes feel like I’m wasting away in Margaritaville down here, lol.
That video just lends to the reminder of a yearning I keep ignoring. To wake up my senses! Oh man. What a metaphor, in my autumn years and its time for bed.
LOL! 😁
I had posted this in other Threads. So beautiful, dont want any one to miss the beauty. Sweet dreams Treepers
If anyone has interest in digging in the work history of kidnapper Tad Cummins, Tennessee Watchdog, FOIA’d his records. 57 pages. (?)Tad Cummins told his students he was a millionaire, a CIA agent, an FBI agent in his past life. Also, missionary work in Panama. Also, work in 1 of 3 homes in a private girls home for troubled girls with a State contract, in Tennessee. In 2005, mutiple reported child abuse cases caused the shutdown of the one Tad worked in. The homes have a history going back to 1969 as well as reports of child abuse. This case just gets stinkier and stinkier. Tad obviously is getting outside help / interference. (picking up chatter on twitter).
https://tennesseewatchdog.org/tad-cummins/
Here’s a good daddy equipping his daughters with the skills and ( more importantly ) self- confidence to succeed in life ! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gd6hl3LzJdo
Remember how hard it was when first learning to drive a car ?
More proof the the Obama Administration was spied on. I’m hearing more and more people pointing to Susan Rice as the un-masker.
Waaaattt happened. No way to watch 😥
What’s she doing out in the public and in front of camera anyway?
Here ya go —>
