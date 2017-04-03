Monday April 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

36 Responses to Monday April 3rd – Open Thread

  2. nimrodman says:
    April 3, 2017 at 12:20 am

    “his grandson didn’t have a chance”

    A chance for what? To stab and beat the residents with the knife and brass knuckles in invaders had brought?

    Dead Robbery Suspect’s Grandfather Says ‘Unfair’ to Shoot Grandson with AR-15
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/04/02/deceased-oklahoma-robbery-suspects-grandfather-says-unfair-to-shoot-grandson-with-ar-15/

    • nimrodman says:
      April 3, 2017 at 12:20 am

      … THE invaders had brought

    • Millwright says:
      April 3, 2017 at 1:19 am

      Pity “gramps” hadn’t spent the same effort to inculcate his grandson with respect for others, or at least explained “castle doctrine” to him. By executing a forcible entry into an occupied residence he was “bought and paid for”, regardless of how he was “armed” ! The threatened resident/occupant has no “duty” to evaluate the degree of threat, or retreat !

      • dilonsfo says:
        April 3, 2017 at 1:53 am

        I know that when someone breaks into my home I always asked “are you strapped?” before I decide to blow him away or invite him for a snack before the pillaging begins.

  3. nimrodman says:
    April 3, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Infiltration of border patrol by cartel bad guys and other assorted ne’er do wells. Has required polygraph tests for vetting.

    Sharyl Attkisson: Can CBP Properly Vet 15K New Agents?
    http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/04/02/sharyl-attkisson-can-cbp-properly-vet-15k-new-agents/

    • andi lee says:
      April 3, 2017 at 1:59 am

      Nimrodman, we have a rich history of “characters” here in Texas, can’t speak for the other border States though. I’d suggest banning Brennon’s background check agency, for starters. Find a new agency to do those checks. T.R. should consider expanding!

  4. Deb says:
    April 3, 2017 at 12:33 am

    I’m having my ninth child tomorrow. It is a scheduled c-section. We will now be the proud parents of 5 boys and 4 girls. I humbly any of you wonderful Treepers who feel so inclined to please pray for myself and my little one. God bless all of you as well!

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    April 3, 2017 at 12:41 am

  6. Lucille says:
    April 3, 2017 at 12:56 am

    A road in Vermont…how lovely!

    • andi lee says:
      April 3, 2017 at 1:09 am

      I do not get the colors of autumn where I live. My favorite season. Thank you so much for posting, Lucille.

      • Lucille says:
        April 3, 2017 at 1:37 am

        Oh, you’re welcome, Andi Lee. In June of 1965 I traveled to Vermont, thus missing the autumn colors. Here’s an aerial view with more lovely color:

      • justfactsplz says:
        April 3, 2017 at 1:49 am

        I don’t get the colors of autumn here either and autumn is also my favorite season. When fall comes around I miss my old home with the brightly colored leaves. I sometimes feel like I’m wasting away in Margaritaville down here, lol.

    • andi lee says:
      April 3, 2017 at 2:13 am

      That video just lends to the reminder of a yearning I keep ignoring. To wake up my senses! Oh man. What a metaphor, in my autumn years and its time for bed.
      LOL! 😁

  7. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    April 3, 2017 at 12:57 am

    I had posted this in other Threads. So beautiful, dont want any one to miss the beauty. Sweet dreams Treepers

  8. andi lee says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:23 am

    If anyone has interest in digging in the work history of kidnapper Tad Cummins, Tennessee Watchdog, FOIA’d his records. 57 pages. (?)Tad Cummins told his students he was a millionaire, a CIA agent, an FBI agent in his past life. Also, missionary work in Panama. Also, work in 1 of 3 homes in a private girls home for troubled girls with a State contract, in Tennessee. In 2005, mutiple reported child abuse cases caused the shutdown of the one Tad worked in. The homes have a history going back to 1969 as well as reports of child abuse. This case just gets stinkier and stinkier. Tad obviously is getting outside help / interference. (picking up chatter on twitter).

    https://tennesseewatchdog.org/tad-cummins/

  9. Millwright says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:35 am

    Here’s a good daddy equipping his daughters with the skills and ( more importantly ) self- confidence to succeed in life ! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gd6hl3LzJdo

    Remember how hard it was when first learning to drive a car ?

  10. conservalicious says:
    April 3, 2017 at 3:02 am

    More proof the the Obama Administration was spied on. I’m hearing more and more people pointing to Susan Rice as the un-masker.

